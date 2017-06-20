₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Man Strips 13-year-old Son, Chains Hands, Feet Over N2, 000 Theft (photo) by dre11(m): 4:41pm
http://punchng.com/man-strips-13-year-old-son-chains-hands-feet-over-n2-000-theft/
lalasticlala
|Re: Man Strips 13-year-old Son, Chains Hands, Feet Over N2, 000 Theft (photo) by boman2014: 5:18pm
WICKED WORLD
|Re: Man Strips 13-year-old Son, Chains Hands, Feet Over N2, 000 Theft (photo) by slawomir: 7:22pm
ok
|Re: Man Strips 13-year-old Son, Chains Hands, Feet Over N2, 000 Theft (photo) by Integrityfarms(m): 7:22pm
A case of using a hammer to break an egg
1 Like
|Re: Man Strips 13-year-old Son, Chains Hands, Feet Over N2, 000 Theft (photo) by MrPdtech: 7:22pm
Up coming 'Evans'..
3 Likes
|Re: Man Strips 13-year-old Son, Chains Hands, Feet Over N2, 000 Theft (photo) by vanida6(f): 7:22pm
uhmm
|Re: Man Strips 13-year-old Son, Chains Hands, Feet Over N2, 000 Theft (photo) by Saintbonnie(m): 7:22pm
While some will pay 20m to have a child some are there maltreatment them. What a world.
1 Like
|Re: Man Strips 13-year-old Son, Chains Hands, Feet Over N2, 000 Theft (photo) by seXytOhbAd(m): 7:22pm
Yet we wonder why despite the size of our economy, South Africa is regarded as developing while we are third world right?
This is the reason... We treat our own children as slaves.
|Re: Man Strips 13-year-old Son, Chains Hands, Feet Over N2, 000 Theft (photo) by Topestbilly(m): 7:22pm
Why putting this administration anger on your son, shey Ur anger no fit carry you go slap soldier for barracks.
1 Like
|Re: Man Strips 13-year-old Son, Chains Hands, Feet Over N2, 000 Theft (photo) by Zoolezoo(m): 7:22pm
Hmmn
Pikin wey dey steal.... may God give us the knowledge of how to deal with such kids in the right way.
1 Like
|Re: Man Strips 13-year-old Son, Chains Hands, Feet Over N2, 000 Theft (photo) by Raiyell: 7:23pm
Some people in the name of discipline scar their children for life.
1 Like
|Re: Man Strips 13-year-old Son, Chains Hands, Feet Over N2, 000 Theft (photo) by Rollwitu: 7:23pm
His own son!!!
|Re: Man Strips 13-year-old Son, Chains Hands, Feet Over N2, 000 Theft (photo) by FemiEddy(m): 7:23pm
Been poor is a sin and illegal, please allow me to kick that man
1 Like
|Re: Man Strips 13-year-old Son, Chains Hands, Feet Over N2, 000 Theft (photo) by mangala14(m): 7:23pm
Name checked
3 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Man Strips 13-year-old Son, Chains Hands, Feet Over N2, 000 Theft (photo) by gabazin080(m): 7:23pm
to all of you up there, is he your son.
LEARN TO MIND YOUR BIZ
|Re: Man Strips 13-year-old Son, Chains Hands, Feet Over N2, 000 Theft (photo) by bumi10: 7:23pm
ok
|Re: Man Strips 13-year-old Son, Chains Hands, Feet Over N2, 000 Theft (photo) by Pavore9: 7:24pm
And he ignorantly thought that was an effective discipline!
I wonder where the boy's mother was?
|Re: Man Strips 13-year-old Son, Chains Hands, Feet Over N2, 000 Theft (photo) by oshe11(m): 7:24pm
na wetin dem refuse to do Evans wen mk am bkum kidnapper.....
ride on Sire...
More hair to ur blokus!!!
Next time chain am for blokus n drag it backwards
|Re: Man Strips 13-year-old Son, Chains Hands, Feet Over N2, 000 Theft (photo) by klarke(m): 7:24pm
wickedness
|Re: Man Strips 13-year-old Son, Chains Hands, Feet Over N2, 000 Theft (photo) by Rett0: 7:24pm
He doesn't want him to end up like Evans. He just lacked wisdom and went the extreme that's all.
1 Like
|Re: Man Strips 13-year-old Son, Chains Hands, Feet Over N2, 000 Theft (photo) by marooh(m): 7:24pm
Retired SARS officer
Remember bible says
Discipline your child so you can be proud of them!
|Re: Man Strips 13-year-old Son, Chains Hands, Feet Over N2, 000 Theft (photo) by Camlot000007: 7:24pm
That region SAGAMU I think is possessed by some evil spirits..... Any bad from ogun state will surely be from sagamu
|Re: Man Strips 13-year-old Son, Chains Hands, Feet Over N2, 000 Theft (photo) by DonPerryReng: 7:25pm
That man is a juncky...
That man is a juncky...
|Re: Man Strips 13-year-old Son, Chains Hands, Feet Over N2, 000 Theft (photo) by OnowuOra(m): 7:25pm
Hmmm..... booked appointment with the cops
|Re: Man Strips 13-year-old Son, Chains Hands, Feet Over N2, 000 Theft (photo) by SoldierBoy1(m): 7:26pm
But why But why But why
|Re: Man Strips 13-year-old Son, Chains Hands, Feet Over N2, 000 Theft (photo) by bonifieldstun(m): 7:27pm
Will the chain na stop him from stealing, common sense is not common
|Re: Man Strips 13-year-old Son, Chains Hands, Feet Over N2, 000 Theft (photo) by Gerrard59(m): 7:27pm
Another reason why I insist not everyone deserves to be a parent. It goes beyond having a peni$ or vagina, beyond being able to produce semen or egg.
Potential couples and would-be parents should be subjected to psychiatric and psychological tests
|Re: Man Strips 13-year-old Son, Chains Hands, Feet Over N2, 000 Theft (photo) by NwaAmaikpe: 7:28pm
What is this country turning to...
Somebody can not discipline his child again without some nosy person ratting him out to the Police?
Na wa o
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Man Strips 13-year-old Son, Chains Hands, Feet Over N2, 000 Theft (photo) by madbuhari: 7:28pm
NCAN where are you guys... we have job to do here
|Re: Man Strips 13-year-old Son, Chains Hands, Feet Over N2, 000 Theft (photo) by jaytime(m): 7:28pm
Child abuse
|Re: Man Strips 13-year-old Son, Chains Hands, Feet Over N2, 000 Theft (photo) by UwaBuPawPaw: 7:30pm
Recession anger ..Thanks to mallam buhari
|Re: Man Strips 13-year-old Son, Chains Hands, Feet Over N2, 000 Theft (photo) by Sacluxpaint(m): 7:31pm
For 2k? Money wey no reach short time for lekki. Poverty mentality is seriously the bane of Nigeria.
