₦airaland Forum

Welcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,826,127 members, 3,609,203 topics. Date: Tuesday, 20 June 2017 at 09:05 PM

Man Strips 13-year-old Son, Chains Hands, Feet Over N2, 000 Theft (photo) - Crime - Nairaland

Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / Man Strips 13-year-old Son, Chains Hands, Feet Over N2, 000 Theft (photo) (8237 Views)

Drugs Barons Arrested In Cross River With Drugs Worth Over N2.5billion . PICS / Teenagers Arrested In Lagos For Kidnapping Expatriates, Oil Theft (photo) / Okada Man Strips Unclad During Struggle With Man-o-war Officers In Lekki (pics) (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)

Man Strips 13-year-old Son, Chains Hands, Feet Over N2, 000 Theft (photo) by dre11(m): 4:41pm


The suspect, Adeoye Oreyomi, who allegedly chained his son, Demola, hands and legs over N2,000 theft


Samuel Awoyinfa , Abeoku

The Ogun State Police Command has arrested a 41-year - old man Adeoye Oreyomi , for allegedly chaining his 13-year - old son, Demola, hands and feet over N2,000 theft .

The suspect who lived on Dokun Street, Ewuga in Sagamu, Ogun State, according to police reports , was said to have stripped the boy Unclad before using a chain to tie him on both hands and legs and padlocked the chain at both ends.

The state Police Public Relations Officer, Abimbola Oyeyemi, said the people in Oreyomi ’s neighbourhood who feared that the Demola might give up the ghost quickly alerted police at Sagamu Divisional Headquarters of the victim’ s plight.

He said the Divisional Police Officer, Aduroja Moses, led his men to the scene where the boy who was soaked in his own blood was rescued and taken to Owokoniran Hospital Sagamu for medical attention and the suspect was arrested.

He said, “From what the police gathered, the suspect had earlier flogged the son leading to cuts all over his body. He later chained his hands and legs, and locked both ends with padlocks. ”

Meanwhile , the state Commissioner of Police, Ahmed Iliyasu, has ordered that the suspect be charged to court as soon as the investigation was concluded.

He equally warned that the command would not tolerate any act of lawlessness from anybody no matter how highly placed the person might be.


http://punchng.com/man-strips-13-year-old-son-chains-hands-feet-over-n2-000-theft/

lalasticlala
Re: Man Strips 13-year-old Son, Chains Hands, Feet Over N2, 000 Theft (photo) by boman2014: 5:18pm
WICKED WORLD
Re: Man Strips 13-year-old Son, Chains Hands, Feet Over N2, 000 Theft (photo) by slawomir: 7:22pm
ok
Re: Man Strips 13-year-old Son, Chains Hands, Feet Over N2, 000 Theft (photo) by Integrityfarms(m): 7:22pm
A case of using a hammer to break an egg

1 Like

Re: Man Strips 13-year-old Son, Chains Hands, Feet Over N2, 000 Theft (photo) by MrPdtech: 7:22pm
Up coming 'Evans'.. grin

3 Likes

Re: Man Strips 13-year-old Son, Chains Hands, Feet Over N2, 000 Theft (photo) by vanida6(f): 7:22pm
uhmm
Re: Man Strips 13-year-old Son, Chains Hands, Feet Over N2, 000 Theft (photo) by Saintbonnie(m): 7:22pm
While some will pay 20m to have a child some are there maltreatment them. What a world.

1 Like

Re: Man Strips 13-year-old Son, Chains Hands, Feet Over N2, 000 Theft (photo) by seXytOhbAd(m): 7:22pm
Yet we wonder why despite the size of our economy, South Africa is regarded as developing while we are third world right?

This is the reason... We treat our own children as slaves.
Re: Man Strips 13-year-old Son, Chains Hands, Feet Over N2, 000 Theft (photo) by Topestbilly(m): 7:22pm
embarassed

Why putting this administration anger on your son, shey Ur anger no fit carry you go slap soldier for barracks.

1 Like

Re: Man Strips 13-year-old Son, Chains Hands, Feet Over N2, 000 Theft (photo) by Zoolezoo(m): 7:22pm
Hmmn

Pikin wey dey steal.... may God give us the knowledge of how to deal with such kids in the right way.

1 Like

Re: Man Strips 13-year-old Son, Chains Hands, Feet Over N2, 000 Theft (photo) by Raiyell: 7:23pm
Some people in the name of discipline scar their children for life.

1 Like

Re: Man Strips 13-year-old Son, Chains Hands, Feet Over N2, 000 Theft (photo) by Rollwitu: 7:23pm
His own son!!!
Re: Man Strips 13-year-old Son, Chains Hands, Feet Over N2, 000 Theft (photo) by FemiEddy(m): 7:23pm
Been poor is a sin and illegal, please allow me to kick that man

1 Like

Re: Man Strips 13-year-old Son, Chains Hands, Feet Over N2, 000 Theft (photo) by mangala14(m): 7:23pm
Name checked

3 Likes 2 Shares

Re: Man Strips 13-year-old Son, Chains Hands, Feet Over N2, 000 Theft (photo) by gabazin080(m): 7:23pm
to all of you up there, is he your son.


LEARN TO MIND YOUR BIZ
Re: Man Strips 13-year-old Son, Chains Hands, Feet Over N2, 000 Theft (photo) by bumi10: 7:23pm
ok
Re: Man Strips 13-year-old Son, Chains Hands, Feet Over N2, 000 Theft (photo) by Pavore9: 7:24pm
And he ignorantly thought that was an effective discipline! angry

I wonder where the boy's mother was?
Re: Man Strips 13-year-old Son, Chains Hands, Feet Over N2, 000 Theft (photo) by oshe11(m): 7:24pm
na wetin dem refuse to do Evans wen mk am bkum kidnapper.....


ride on Sire...


More hair to ur blokus!!!



Next time chain am for blokus n drag it backwards undecided
Re: Man Strips 13-year-old Son, Chains Hands, Feet Over N2, 000 Theft (photo) by klarke(m): 7:24pm
wickedness
Re: Man Strips 13-year-old Son, Chains Hands, Feet Over N2, 000 Theft (photo) by Rett0: 7:24pm
He doesn't want him to end up like Evans. He just lacked wisdom and went the extreme that's all.

1 Like

Re: Man Strips 13-year-old Son, Chains Hands, Feet Over N2, 000 Theft (photo) by marooh(m): 7:24pm
Retired SARS grin officer

Remember bible says
Discipline your child so you can be proud of them! shocked
Re: Man Strips 13-year-old Son, Chains Hands, Feet Over N2, 000 Theft (photo) by Camlot000007: 7:24pm
That region SAGAMU I think is possessed by some evil spirits..... Any bad from ogun state will surely be from sagamu
Re: Man Strips 13-year-old Son, Chains Hands, Feet Over N2, 000 Theft (photo) by DonPerryReng: 7:25pm
That man is a juncky...




make money online through this link http://paychair.com/?ref=108
Re: Man Strips 13-year-old Son, Chains Hands, Feet Over N2, 000 Theft (photo) by OnowuOra(m): 7:25pm
Hmmm..... booked appointment with the cops
Re: Man Strips 13-year-old Son, Chains Hands, Feet Over N2, 000 Theft (photo) by SoldierBoy1(m): 7:26pm
But why But why But why
Re: Man Strips 13-year-old Son, Chains Hands, Feet Over N2, 000 Theft (photo) by bonifieldstun(m): 7:27pm
Will the chain na stop him from stealing, common sense is not common
Re: Man Strips 13-year-old Son, Chains Hands, Feet Over N2, 000 Theft (photo) by Gerrard59(m): 7:27pm
Another reason why I insist not everyone deserves to be a parent. It goes beyond having a peni$ or vagina, beyond being able to produce semen or egg.




Potential couples and would-be parents should be subjected to psychiatric and psychological tests
Re: Man Strips 13-year-old Son, Chains Hands, Feet Over N2, 000 Theft (photo) by NwaAmaikpe: 7:28pm
shocked

What is this country turning to...

Somebody can not discipline his child again without some nosy person ratting him out to the Police?

Na wa o

2 Likes 1 Share

Re: Man Strips 13-year-old Son, Chains Hands, Feet Over N2, 000 Theft (photo) by madbuhari: 7:28pm
NCAN where are you guys... we have job to do here
Re: Man Strips 13-year-old Son, Chains Hands, Feet Over N2, 000 Theft (photo) by jaytime(m): 7:28pm
Child abuse
Re: Man Strips 13-year-old Son, Chains Hands, Feet Over N2, 000 Theft (photo) by UwaBuPawPaw: 7:30pm
Recession anger ..Thanks to mallam buhari
Re: Man Strips 13-year-old Son, Chains Hands, Feet Over N2, 000 Theft (photo) by Sacluxpaint(m): 7:31pm
For 2k? Money wey no reach short time for lekki. Poverty mentality is seriously the bane of Nigeria.

(0) (1) (Reply)

Shocking! 2 Ladies And A Guy Stripped Nák*d For Robbery In Calabar - See Photos / Good morning people, Have a nice day / Hafiz Lecky Is A Scammer: Please Avoid Him

Viewing this topic: Nhklanka, betapikin, Fortissimo502, Dearestme(f), lukotony, Praisemelody(m), mostHandsome01, fapcrook(m), OsuGanja(m), tasceige(m), jasmine2013(f), IFEANNYI(m), Prdo, obaoyedotun(m), sunklass, seunsola2411(m), ErnieSmallzz(f), DrObum(m), Begino1, Abebioge(f), bumi10, uyplus(m), tiffanyfan(f), MadCow1, Titusville, Talk2Bella(f), eightsin(m), wahabest(m), Audrinakane(f), edoboy33(m), kingLebron and 33 guest(s)

(Go Up)

Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket

Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)

Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 6
Disclaimer: Every Nairaland member is solely responsible for anything that he/she posts or uploads on Nairaland.