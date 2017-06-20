Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / Man Strips 13-year-old Son, Chains Hands, Feet Over N2, 000 Theft (photo) (8237 Views)

The suspect, Adeoye Oreyomi, who allegedly chained his son, Demola, hands and legs over N2,000 theft





Samuel Awoyinfa , Abeoku



The Ogun State Police Command has arrested a 41-year - old man Adeoye Oreyomi , for allegedly chaining his 13-year - old son, Demola, hands and feet over N2,000 theft .



The suspect who lived on Dokun Street, Ewuga in Sagamu, Ogun State, according to police reports , was said to have stripped the boy Unclad before using a chain to tie him on both hands and legs and padlocked the chain at both ends.



The state Police Public Relations Officer, Abimbola Oyeyemi, said the people in Oreyomi ’s neighbourhood who feared that the Demola might give up the ghost quickly alerted police at Sagamu Divisional Headquarters of the victim’ s plight.



He said the Divisional Police Officer, Aduroja Moses, led his men to the scene where the boy who was soaked in his own blood was rescued and taken to Owokoniran Hospital Sagamu for medical attention and the suspect was arrested.



He said, “From what the police gathered, the suspect had earlier flogged the son leading to cuts all over his body. He later chained his hands and legs, and locked both ends with padlocks. ”



Meanwhile , the state Commissioner of Police, Ahmed Iliyasu, has ordered that the suspect be charged to court as soon as the investigation was concluded.



He equally warned that the command would not tolerate any act of lawlessness from anybody no matter how highly placed the person might be.



WICKED WORLD

A case of using a hammer to break an egg 1 Like

Up coming 'Evans'.. 3 Likes

While some will pay 20m to have a child some are there maltreatment them. What a world. 1 Like

Yet we wonder why despite the size of our economy, South Africa is regarded as developing while we are third world right?



This is the reason... We treat our own children as slaves.





Why putting this administration anger on your son, shey Ur anger no fit carry you go slap soldier for barracks.

Pikin wey dey steal.... may God give us the knowledge of how to deal with such kids in the right way. 1 Like

Some people in the name of discipline scar their children for life. 1 Like

His own son!!!

Been poor is a sin and illegal, please allow me to kick that man 1 Like

Name checked 3 Likes 2 Shares

to all of you up there, is he your son.





LEARN TO MIND YOUR BIZ

I wonder where the boy's mother was? And he ignorantly thought that was an effective discipline!







ride on Sire...





More hair to ur blokus!!!







Next time chain am for blokus n drag it backwards na wetin dem refuse to do Evans wen mk am bkum kidnapper.....ride on Sire...More hair to ur blokus!!!Next time chain am for blokus n drag it backwards

He doesn't want him to end up like Evans. He just lacked wisdom and went the extreme that's all. 1 Like

Remember bible says

Remember bible says Discipline your child so you can be proud of them!

That region SAGAMU I think is possessed by some evil spirits..... Any bad from ogun state will surely be from sagamu











Hmmm..... booked appointment with the cops

But why But why But why

Will the chain na stop him from stealing, common sense is not common

Another reason why I insist not everyone deserves to be a parent. It goes beyond having a peni$ or vagina, beyond being able to produce semen or egg.









Potential couples and would-be parents should be subjected to psychiatric and psychological tests





What is this country turning to...



Somebody can not discipline his child again without some nosy person ratting him out to the Police?



What is this country turning to...Somebody can not discipline his child again without some nosy person ratting him out to the Police?Na wa o

NCAN where are you guys... we have job to do here

Child abuse

Recession anger ..Thanks to mallam buhari