Posted By: Faith Yahaya, Abuja









The FCT Police Command have arrested two suspects for their alleged involvement in the theft of over $17,000 from the hotel room of a guest.



The suspects who work as house keepers in one of the hotels in Asokoro area of Abuja stole the money from their victim.



According to the Police, the suspects, Charles Ornguga and Festus Bekee changed the money into Naira and used it to purchase household appliances.



Some of the things they bought with the money include; flat screen television, refrigerator, CD home theatre, air conditioning, four burner gas cooker, microwave oven and stabilizer.



This was disclosed in Abuja yesterday by the Command Spokesman, DSP Anjuguri Manzah during the parade of the suspects.



Other suspects paraded are; Joseph Ayuba, John Paul Okoh, Emmanuel Friday, Moses Eze, Bulus Luka, Obiara Echezona Anthony, Abdullahi Aminu, Bamidele Adams, Philip Sabelo, Fraku Adamu, and Felix Omotayo.



Items recovered from them include; two locally made pistol, one AK 47 rifle, 36 rounds of live ammunition, one Mazda car with registration number ABJ788AH, two phones, one black bag, one rope, some wraps of weeds, one berreta pistol, one iron bar, one knife, one saw, one chisel, and cutlass.



Four of the suspects, Joseph Ayuba, John Paul Okoh, Emmanuel Friday, and Moses Eze were said to be responsible for the death of Barrister Efosa Edwin Roland.



Breifing Journalists about their operation, the Command’s Spokesman, Manzah said: “Police Operatives attached to the Command Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS), arrested members of a notorious armed robbery gang who stabbed late Barrister Roland.



“They stabbed him on the chest and robbed him of his car on the 8th of November, 2017 at about 2350hrs. The victim who was rushed to National hospital by Police operatives unfortunately he died at the same hospital on the 9th of November, at about 0445hrs while receiving treatment.



“As a result of discreet police investigation, four suspects linked to the incident have been arrested but one of the suspects Moses Eze who sustained gun wound on his leg while trying to escape police arrest died while receiving treatment in the hospital”.



Manzah also said that the suspects would be charged to court upon completion of investigation.





http://thenationonlineng.net/police-arrests-two-hotel-staff-17000-theft-11-others/