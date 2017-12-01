₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Police Arrests Two Hotel Staff For $17,000 Theft, 11 Others (pic) by ijustdey: 9:28pm
Posted By: Faith Yahaya, Abuja
|Re: Police Arrests Two Hotel Staff For $17,000 Theft, 11 Others (pic) by crisycent: 9:30pm
|Re: Police Arrests Two Hotel Staff For $17,000 Theft, 11 Others (pic) by Homeboiy: 9:31pm
Different tribes joined hand together in carrying out the plan
See as everything sweet
|Re: Police Arrests Two Hotel Staff For $17,000 Theft, 11 Others (pic) by BeeBeeOoh(m): 9:33pm
This is what we used to call G:G then
Every region represented well,
|Re: Police Arrests Two Hotel Staff For $17,000 Theft, 11 Others (pic) by bro4u: 9:51pm
Charles Ornguga,Festus Bekee, Joseph Ayuba, John PaulEver heard of mixed croping in Agricultural science? The above is a perfect example... The three major tribes are involved.
|Re: Police Arrests Two Hotel Staff For $17,000 Theft, 11 Others (pic) by delzbaba(m): 9:51pm
Haba Police wan finish this boys career,locally made pistol for cleaner hand?
|Re: Police Arrests Two Hotel Staff For $17,000 Theft, 11 Others (pic) by chibike69: 10:10pm
|Re: Police Arrests Two Hotel Staff For $17,000 Theft, 11 Others (pic) by Nawteemaxie(m): 10:10pm
...items recovered from them include; twolocally made pistol, one AK 47 rifle, 36 rounds of live ammunition, one Mazda car with registration number ABJ788AH, two phones, one black bag, one rope, some wraps of weeds, one berreta pistol, one iron bar, one knife, one saw, one chisel, and cutlass.
These ones are thieves or carpenters?!
|Re: Police Arrests Two Hotel Staff For $17,000 Theft, 11 Others (pic) by lonelydora(m): 10:10pm
Chai....
|Re: Police Arrests Two Hotel Staff For $17,000 Theft, 11 Others (pic) by yanabazee: 10:11pm
Igala leading on this one!!!... Una governor go soon declare public holiday for una, when una return from sanko!!!
|Re: Police Arrests Two Hotel Staff For $17,000 Theft, 11 Others (pic) by tobdee: 10:11pm
Hmmmm. Just to impress daughters of eve..
|Re: Police Arrests Two Hotel Staff For $17,000 Theft, 11 Others (pic) by Spanner4(m): 10:12pm
See as their face resemble my worn out shoes
|Re: Police Arrests Two Hotel Staff For $17,000 Theft, 11 Others (pic) by guuudy87: 10:12pm
They only wanted to change their life but life changed them
|Re: Police Arrests Two Hotel Staff For $17,000 Theft, 11 Others (pic) by GavelSlam: 10:12pm
United nations.
|Re: Police Arrests Two Hotel Staff For $17,000 Theft, 11 Others (pic) by saraki2019(m): 10:12pm
|Re: Police Arrests Two Hotel Staff For $17,000 Theft, 11 Others (pic) by arherfish: 10:13pm
bro4u:Fruit salad stealing
|Re: Police Arrests Two Hotel Staff For $17,000 Theft, 11 Others (pic) by Titto93(m): 10:14pm
My problem with them is not that they're thieves, but that they're so senseless in their theft
|Re: Police Arrests Two Hotel Staff For $17,000 Theft, 11 Others (pic) by caseclosed(f): 10:14pm
they stole just to buy rubish
|Re: Police Arrests Two Hotel Staff For $17,000 Theft, 11 Others (pic) by Fabulouski(m): 10:14pm
Hustle
|Re: Police Arrests Two Hotel Staff For $17,000 Theft, 11 Others (pic) by Tender1(m): 10:14pm
Gbese
|Re: Police Arrests Two Hotel Staff For $17,000 Theft, 11 Others (pic) by jericco1(m): 10:15pm
SARS OUT. they won't us to see the relevance of that police unit. it's too late.
|Re: Police Arrests Two Hotel Staff For $17,000 Theft, 11 Others (pic) by Jeezuzpick(m): 10:15pm
Ornguga......Nobody.....
|Re: Police Arrests Two Hotel Staff For $17,000 Theft, 11 Others (pic) by JaneMafrodite(f): 10:15pm
Another buhari caused crime, somebori shld tell dat dull brain fulani man to get ready and keep building prisons cos many pepul including Me will end up der.
|Re: Police Arrests Two Hotel Staff For $17,000 Theft, 11 Others (pic) by catherineokezie(f): 10:16pm
Deviant behavior is functional for the smooth running of the society
|Re: Police Arrests Two Hotel Staff For $17,000 Theft, 11 Others (pic) by jericco1(m): 10:16pm
“As a result of discreet police investigation, four suspects linked to the incident have been arrested but one of the suspects Moses Eze who sustained gun wound on his leg while trying to escape police arrest died while receiving treatment in the hospital”.
the reporter sef
|Re: Police Arrests Two Hotel Staff For $17,000 Theft, 11 Others (pic) by Valarmoghulis(m): 10:17pm
Ncan right now
|Re: Police Arrests Two Hotel Staff For $17,000 Theft, 11 Others (pic) by Igholize(m): 10:18pm
bro4u:..... yea for u re right. balance equation.
|Re: Police Arrests Two Hotel Staff For $17,000 Theft, 11 Others (pic) by jordanobi73(m): 10:19pm
|Re: Police Arrests Two Hotel Staff For $17,000 Theft, 11 Others (pic) by seunny4lif(m): 10:20pm
Chai no name checked today
Joseph Ayuba, John Paul Okoh, Emmanuel Friday, Moses Eze, Bulus Luka, Obiara Echezona Anthony, Abdullahi Aminu, Bamidele Adams, Philip Sabelo, Fraku Adamu, and Felix Omotayo.
All Nigerian dey rep for here
This one na bad market ooooooh
|Re: Police Arrests Two Hotel Staff For $17,000 Theft, 11 Others (pic) by chuksjuve(m): 10:22pm
Well Represented
United in crime !!
Landscape and Gardening service at its best
|Re: Police Arrests Two Hotel Staff For $17,000 Theft, 11 Others (pic) by passyhansome(m): 10:29pm
NA DEM
