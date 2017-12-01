₦airaland Forum

Police Arrests Two Hotel Staff For $17,000 Theft, 11 Others (pic) by ijustdey: 9:28pm
Posted By: Faith Yahaya, Abuja




The FCT Police Command have arrested two suspects for their alleged involvement in the theft of over $17,000 from the hotel room of a guest.

The suspects who work as house keepers in one of the hotels in Asokoro area of Abuja stole the money from their victim.

According to the Police, the suspects, Charles Ornguga and Festus Bekee changed the money into Naira and used it to purchase household appliances.

Some of the things they bought with the money include; flat screen television,  refrigerator, CD home theatre, air conditioning, four burner gas cooker, microwave oven and stabilizer.

This was disclosed in Abuja yesterday by the Command Spokesman, DSP Anjuguri Manzah during the parade of the suspects.

Other suspects paraded are; Joseph Ayuba, John Paul Okoh, Emmanuel Friday, Moses Eze, Bulus Luka, Obiara Echezona Anthony,  Abdullahi Aminu, Bamidele Adams, Philip Sabelo,  Fraku Adamu, and Felix Omotayo.

Items recovered from them include;  two locally made pistol, one AK 47 rifle, 36 rounds of live ammunition, one Mazda car with registration number ABJ788AH, two phones, one black bag, one rope, some wraps of weeds, one berreta pistol, one iron bar, one knife, one saw, one chisel, and cutlass.

Four of the suspects, Joseph Ayuba, John Paul Okoh, Emmanuel Friday, and Moses Eze were said to be responsible for the death of Barrister  Efosa Edwin Roland.

Breifing Journalists about their operation, the Command’s Spokesman,  Manzah said: “Police Operatives attached to the Command Special Anti-Robbery Squad  (SARS), arrested members of a notorious armed robbery gang who stabbed late Barrister Roland.

“They stabbed him on the chest and robbed him of his car on the 8th of November, 2017  at about 2350hrs. The victim who was rushed to National hospital by Police operatives unfortunately he died at the same hospital on the 9th of November, at about 0445hrs while receiving treatment.

“As a result of discreet police investigation, four suspects linked to the incident have been arrested but one of the suspects Moses Eze who sustained gun wound on his leg while trying to escape police arrest died while receiving treatment in the hospital”.

Manzah also said that the suspects would be charged to court upon completion of investigation.



http://thenationonlineng.net/police-arrests-two-hotel-staff-17000-theft-11-others/
Re: Police Arrests Two Hotel Staff For $17,000 Theft, 11 Others (pic) by crisycent: 9:30pm
.

3 Likes

Re: Police Arrests Two Hotel Staff For $17,000 Theft, 11 Others (pic) by Homeboiy: 9:31pm
Different tribes joined hand together in carrying out the plan tongue


See as everything sweet cheesy
Re: Police Arrests Two Hotel Staff For $17,000 Theft, 11 Others (pic) by BeeBeeOoh(m): 9:33pm
This is what we used to call G:G then cool




Every region represented well,
Re: Police Arrests Two Hotel Staff For $17,000 Theft, 11 Others (pic) by bro4u: 9:51pm
Charles Ornguga,Festus Bekee, Joseph Ayuba, John Paul
Okoh, Emmanuel Friday,
Moses Eze, Bulus Luka,
Obiara Echezona Anthony,
Abdullahi Aminu, Bamidele
Adams, Philip Sabelo, Fraku
Adamu, and Felix Omotayo.
Ever heard of mixed croping in Agricultural science? The above is a perfect example... The three major tribes are involved.

4 Likes

Re: Police Arrests Two Hotel Staff For $17,000 Theft, 11 Others (pic) by delzbaba(m): 9:51pm
Haba Police wan finish this boys career,locally made pistol for cleaner hand?

3 Likes

Re: Police Arrests Two Hotel Staff For $17,000 Theft, 11 Others (pic) by chibike69: 10:10pm
grin
Re: Police Arrests Two Hotel Staff For $17,000 Theft, 11 Others (pic) by Nawteemaxie(m): 10:10pm
...items recovered from them include; twolocally made pistol, one AK 47 rifle, 36 rounds of live ammunition, one Mazda car with registration number ABJ788AH, two phones, one black bag, one rope, some wraps of weeds, one berreta pistol, one iron bar, one knife, one saw, one chisel, and cutlass.

These ones are thieves or carpenters?!

1 Like

Re: Police Arrests Two Hotel Staff For $17,000 Theft, 11 Others (pic) by lonelydora(m): 10:10pm
Chai....
Re: Police Arrests Two Hotel Staff For $17,000 Theft, 11 Others (pic) by yanabazee: 10:11pm
Igala leading on this one!!!... Una governor go soon declare public holiday for una, when una return from sanko!!!
Re: Police Arrests Two Hotel Staff For $17,000 Theft, 11 Others (pic) by tobdee: 10:11pm
Hmmmm. Just to impress daughters of eve.. undecided
Re: Police Arrests Two Hotel Staff For $17,000 Theft, 11 Others (pic) by Spanner4(m): 10:12pm
embarassed


See as their face resemble my worn out shoes
Re: Police Arrests Two Hotel Staff For $17,000 Theft, 11 Others (pic) by guuudy87: 10:12pm
They only wanted to change their life but life changed them

3 Likes

Re: Police Arrests Two Hotel Staff For $17,000 Theft, 11 Others (pic) by GavelSlam: 10:12pm
United nations.

3 Likes

Re: Police Arrests Two Hotel Staff For $17,000 Theft, 11 Others (pic) by saraki2019(m): 10:12pm
mhm
Re: Police Arrests Two Hotel Staff For $17,000 Theft, 11 Others (pic) by arherfish: 10:13pm
bro4u:

Ever heard of mixed croping in Agricultural science? The above is a perfect example... The three major tribes are involved.
Fruit salad stealing
Re: Police Arrests Two Hotel Staff For $17,000 Theft, 11 Others (pic) by Titto93(m): 10:14pm
My problem with them is not that they're thieves, but that they're so senseless in their theft
Re: Police Arrests Two Hotel Staff For $17,000 Theft, 11 Others (pic) by caseclosed(f): 10:14pm
they stole just to buy rubish
Re: Police Arrests Two Hotel Staff For $17,000 Theft, 11 Others (pic) by Fabulouski(m): 10:14pm
Hustle
Re: Police Arrests Two Hotel Staff For $17,000 Theft, 11 Others (pic) by Tender1(m): 10:14pm
Gbese

Re: Police Arrests Two Hotel Staff For $17,000 Theft, 11 Others (pic) by jericco1(m): 10:15pm
SARS OUT. they won't us to see the relevance of that police unit. it's too late.
Re: Police Arrests Two Hotel Staff For $17,000 Theft, 11 Others (pic) by Jeezuzpick(m): 10:15pm
Ornguga......Nobody.....
Re: Police Arrests Two Hotel Staff For $17,000 Theft, 11 Others (pic) by JaneMafrodite(f): 10:15pm
Another buhari caused crime, somebori shld tell dat dull brain fulani man to get ready and keep building prisons cos many pepul including Me will end up der.

1 Like

Re: Police Arrests Two Hotel Staff For $17,000 Theft, 11 Others (pic) by catherineokezie(f): 10:16pm
Deviant behavior is functional for the smooth running of the society
Re: Police Arrests Two Hotel Staff For $17,000 Theft, 11 Others (pic) by jericco1(m): 10:16pm
“As a result of discreet police investigation, four suspects linked to the incident have been arrested but one of the suspects Moses Eze who sustained gun wound on his leg while trying to escape police arrest died while receiving treatment in the hospital”.

the reporter sef
Re: Police Arrests Two Hotel Staff For $17,000 Theft, 11 Others (pic) by Valarmoghulis(m): 10:17pm
Ncan right now

1 Like

Re: Police Arrests Two Hotel Staff For $17,000 Theft, 11 Others (pic) by Igholize(m): 10:18pm
bro4u:

Ever heard of mixed croping in Agricultural science? The above is a perfect example... The three major tribes are involved.
..... yea for u re right. balance equation.

1 Like

Re: Police Arrests Two Hotel Staff For $17,000 Theft, 11 Others (pic) by jordanobi73(m): 10:19pm
Re: Police Arrests Two Hotel Staff For $17,000 Theft, 11 Others (pic) by seunny4lif(m): 10:20pm
grin grin
Chai no name checked today

Joseph Ayuba, John Paul Okoh, Emmanuel Friday, Moses Eze, Bulus Luka, Obiara Echezona Anthony, Abdullahi Aminu, Bamidele Adams, Philip Sabelo, Fraku Adamu, and Felix Omotayo.

All Nigerian dey rep for here
This one na bad market ooooooh

1 Like

Re: Police Arrests Two Hotel Staff For $17,000 Theft, 11 Others (pic) by chuksjuve(m): 10:22pm
Well Represented
United in crime !!


Landscape and Gardening service at its best
Re: Police Arrests Two Hotel Staff For $17,000 Theft, 11 Others (pic) by passyhansome(m): 10:29pm
NA DEM

