6 Questions To Ask Before Booking A Hotel Room by deturla(m): 6:48pm
A lot of us spend a fortune on making hotel reservations or booking hotel rooms. Most of the time we go to the hotel with so much excitement expecting to have a great time. Only to be washed in a sea of disappointment upon arrival because the hotel and hotel room do not have all the amenities we need to have an enjoyable stay. Thus, we end up getting less value for the money paid. All disappointment as well as service gaps can be reduced if customers take out time to ask some pertinent questions. If you want to always get value for money when making a hotel reservation, be it offline or online, ensure you ask these questions.
1 Is there unlimited WiFi Access?
While many hotels offer free unlimited wi-fi access, there are some hotels that do not. And if you are traveling for business purpose, this will be an important criteria to decide which hotel to lodge. Majority of the hotels in Lekki, if not all, offer round the clock connection to the internet to customers through their unlimited wi-fi. Before you book your hotel room, make sure you know whether wi-fi comes with your room. Also find out if the wi-fi is free or not, because while some hotels in Lekki offer free wi-fi to customers, others do it at an additional cost exclusive of the hotel bill.
2 Free Breakfast?
This is another important question everyone should ask before booking a hotel room. Breakfast has recently become a common amenity in many hotels. Not having to bother your head about where to get breakfast is a great relief to many guests especially if they have to set out early in the morning. As such, make sure you check that a hotel serves free breakfast to their guests everyday before going ahead to book it. And if they do, make sure to check what it entails; it could be a grand banquet-worthy feast, or a piece of toast.
3 Can I Cook My Own Meals?
Some hotel accommodations are built in the form of apartments with kitchens where guests can cook their own meals. Most guests on a special form of diet usually prefer to cook their own meals, and an unrestricted access to a cooking facility is one of the major things they consider before booking a hotel room. More so, cooking instead of eating out is a great way to cut down on spendings. So guests traveling on a budget are usually glad when they find a hotel that helps them save more.
4 Does the Room have a Refrigerator?
You will be surprised to find out that some hotel rooms do not have refrigerators. Many guests who cook their own meals usually like to have a refrigerator in their rooms. A guest will count it as poor customer service if his food, drinks or beverage go bad because he couldn’t find where to preserve them. In order to avoid this, make sure you find out if the hotel provides a refrigerator in every room before you make your reservation.
5 Is there a pool at the hotel?
Many guests with kids like to book hotels that have pools. This is because a pool is one of the cheapest and easiest ways to entertain kids when traveling. More so, after a long day of work or going on different tours, some guests like to come to the hotel, throw on a swimming suit and dive into the pool. However, not every hotel has a pool. As such, it is very important you find out about this before booking a hotel room.
6 Is the hotel near an Airport?
The nearness of a hotel to an airport is one of the major criteria business travelers use in booking a hotel accommodation. This is because after a long trip, many business travelers do not want to wander about in an unfamiliar terrain before checking into a hotel. As such, the shorter distance they travel before getting to a hotel, all things being equal, the more likely it is that they are going to make a reservation. So ensuring that the hotel is near an airport is important before making a reservation.
|Re: 6 Questions To Ask Before Booking A Hotel Room by ochobaba(m): 6:56pm
For short rest or over night?
|Re: 6 Questions To Ask Before Booking A Hotel Room by TheHistorian(m): 9:25pm
7.)Do you have an olosho lounge??
Or is it nearby??
|Re: 6 Questions To Ask Before Booking A Hotel Room by Kondomatic(m): 9:26pm
ochobaba:He no even talk of your budget.
|Re: 6 Questions To Ask Before Booking A Hotel Room by sunnyeinstein(m): 9:26pm
ochobaba:
badt guy
|Re: 6 Questions To Ask Before Booking A Hotel Room by Realkenny: 9:27pm
See jamb questions
|Re: 6 Questions To Ask Before Booking A Hotel Room by NwaNimo1(m): 9:27pm
7) Do you have steady electricity?
8.) What time does the bar close?
9) Does the AC work?
10) What time is check out?
|Re: 6 Questions To Ask Before Booking A Hotel Room by Ezedon(m): 9:27pm
Hotel biz is another oil biz
|Re: 6 Questions To Ask Before Booking A Hotel Room by masada: 9:27pm
lol
for naija
|Re: 6 Questions To Ask Before Booking A Hotel Room by moneylords(m): 9:27pm
ochobaba:hmmn! Olosho Specialist.
|Re: 6 Questions To Ask Before Booking A Hotel Room by free2ryhme: 9:27pm
you should ask if there is a mammy market closer to the Hotel
|Re: 6 Questions To Ask Before Booking A Hotel Room by favelli(m): 9:27pm
okay, so when one is gonna be spending like a night or two he gets to ask all this questions? except he gonna be paying like 10k a night then i mean he might just be demanding way more than his paying for
|Re: 6 Questions To Ask Before Booking A Hotel Room by Vicolan: 9:27pm
Your money speaks for u
|Re: 6 Questions To Ask Before Booking A Hotel Room by Moshkom(m): 9:28pm
I concur with asking for NO 1 and 2...
Who others epp?
|Re: 6 Questions To Ask Before Booking A Hotel Room by Sanchez01: 9:28pm
It is called complimentary breakfast. Other than the breakfast, the best thing to look out for is not the crappy WiFi, rather network strength in your room. Most hotels are built with God knows what that you would need to leave your room before you could access the Internet on phones and devices. The walls are so thick that 3G would be converted to 2G the moment you shut the door to drop your things.
|Re: 6 Questions To Ask Before Booking A Hotel Room by otokx(m): 9:28pm
1,2,4,6
|Re: 6 Questions To Ask Before Booking A Hotel Room by Unlimited22: 9:28pm
ochobaba:Very good question.
|Re: 6 Questions To Ask Before Booking A Hotel Room by sylviaeo(f): 9:28pm
Is d hotel close to heaven?. Next question
|Re: 6 Questions To Ask Before Booking A Hotel Room by wykcool(m): 9:28pm
OK, noted. But some points missing....... not telling though
|Re: 6 Questions To Ask Before Booking A Hotel Room by Jarus(m): 9:28pm
On international journey, yes; on local trip, not necessarily.
For me, if private, security and affordability.
|Re: 6 Questions To Ask Before Booking A Hotel Room by BABANGBALI: 9:28pm
Is there bed strong enough for marathon race?
|Re: 6 Questions To Ask Before Booking A Hotel Room by Donbabajay12(m): 9:28pm
Op u wan die there
|Re: 6 Questions To Ask Before Booking A Hotel Room by Johnsonibx(m): 9:28pm
deturla:Okay!!!
|Re: 6 Questions To Ask Before Booking A Hotel Room by Dottore: 9:29pm
*yawns* I'm sleeping
|Re: 6 Questions To Ask Before Booking A Hotel Room by eleojo23: 9:29pm
The OP is talking about unlimited wifi
As if it will be free.
I don't need no WiFi biko
I just came to spend the night no be to browse and download stuff
Maybe other people consider it a priority but I dont.
|Re: 6 Questions To Ask Before Booking A Hotel Room by iykebest1(m): 9:29pm
Then you haven't been in a dire need of a room before
|Re: 6 Questions To Ask Before Booking A Hotel Room by yaqq: 9:29pm
Ds thread na 4 big men! the last time I wanted to check into an hotel was when the taxi I enter got spoilt in Abuja, and it was late so I inquire about one Hotel for just a room lemme just sleep before morning! The receptionist told me the available rooms re 15k. upward! God I was like for just ds 6 hour rest? I just dash out to one church nearby n did nyt vigil even when am not a christian
|Re: 6 Questions To Ask Before Booking A Hotel Room by cutetopsey(f): 9:30pm
Correct
|Re: 6 Questions To Ask Before Booking A Hotel Room by Evidence1000(m): 9:30pm
Op you forgot to include stable power supply. There are some hotels that lack adequate power supply. An example is one that I would not mention its name, which is close to MMIA.
|Re: 6 Questions To Ask Before Booking A Hotel Room by 4lorunsho(m): 9:30pm
hotel
|Re: 6 Questions To Ask Before Booking A Hotel Room by SeunEjire(m): 9:31pm
wow....
|Re: 6 Questions To Ask Before Booking A Hotel Room by dauddy97(m): 9:31pm
Na true
