last week.



Which couple is your favorite...?



Photo Credit: elziavibestudio





http://www.lubeynaija.com/2017/06/which-couple-are-your-favorite.html?m=1 Banky W and Adesua Etomi, Ik Ogbonna and Sonia, Yvonne Jegede and Abounce, Osas and Gbenro, all looked beautiful at the movie premiere of "10 Days In Sun City"last week.Which couple is your favorite...?Photo Credit: elziavibestudio 2 Likes

the Ajibades are cute while the Wellingtons are adorably lovely 36 Likes 1 Share

Pix no favour Yvonne atall 12 Likes

I don't know the last couple but they look the best. The rest are just there... 35 Likes 1 Share

jesusson22:

the Ajibades are cute while the Wellingtons are adorably lovely you can say that again you can say that again 6 Likes

banky all d way 1 Like

The last couple.



Whoever they are!!!



22 Likes 2 Shares

I go for the Ajibades 15 Likes

DA Wellingtons

The last couple(ajibades) are the best for me. 22 Likes 1 Share

Osas and Gbenro 12 Likes

Osas and Gbenro choi them well 5 Likes

My Dad and Mom are my favourite and not some show biz celebrity who will still divorce later on.

Banky n Adesua

Beautiful couples

Ik choose whitey Sha oooo



Doesn't he know black is beautiful

Sha every mallam with em own kettle jawe 1 Like

Ajibades all the way 2 Likes

The VIC Os 1 Like

I prefer dis to either of dem 27 Likes 2 Shares

The newest couple d wellington and Adesua

Ogbonna's looks stunning 4 Likes

The ajibades-Last couple 2 Likes





Followed by ogbonna



Then the third couple



Sorry welly... U are last on the list The last couple have it all mhenFollowed by ogbonnaThen the third coupleSorry welly... U are last on the list 3 Likes

I go for the W's, just too fresh

Adesua is not a Wellington. They're not even traditionally married yet. I'm not trying to badmouth their relationship or prophesy doom, but I've seen too many engagements called off. If that happens, articles like this will spoil Adesua's market abeg. 5 Likes

See lips..She must be Lip year babe This Yvonne go don bag PhD for HeadiesSee lips..She must be Lip year babe 1 Like

The Ajibades all the way!...But this Yvonne jegede get lip oh... GOD forgive me 1 Like