|Italy Arrests Nigeria’s ‘Rambo’ For Torturing, Killing Migrants In Libya by Skmoda360(m): 8:02pm
A Nigerian human trafficker known as “ Rambo ” has been arrested in Italy on charges of torturing and killing migrants held captive in Libya , Italian police said Tuesday .
http://punchng.com/italy-arrests-nigerias-rambo-for-torturing-killing-migrants-in-libya/
|Re: Italy Arrests Nigeria’s ‘Rambo’ For Torturing, Killing Migrants In Libya by oyediranniyi: 8:27pm
The fall of a dark lord
|Re: Italy Arrests Nigeria’s ‘Rambo’ For Torturing, Killing Migrants In Libya by OrestesDante: 8:39pm
Yawa!!! Don gas.
I'll control my urge to check names
I go just dey observe
|Re: Italy Arrests Nigeria’s ‘Rambo’ For Torturing, Killing Migrants In Libya by oluwafemim(m): 10:05pm
ok
|Re: Italy Arrests Nigeria’s ‘Rambo’ For Torturing, Killing Migrants In Libya by Sleyanya1(m): 10:05pm
Dammmmn ...
Come to think of it, this FACE of 'Nigerian Rambo' is just 25yrs ??
Ok oo...Please an Italian John Doe should torture & kill him too.
|Re: Italy Arrests Nigeria’s ‘Rambo’ For Torturing, Killing Migrants In Libya by Guyman02: 10:05pm
Blame America and the west for turning Libya from the most prosperous African country ahead of several EU countries into a failed state which their fake news media like CNN called 'humanitarian intervention' to give Libya 'Freedom and Democracy'
Now they have moved on to destroy Syria after Iraq by shooting down a Syrian jet bombing ISIS which they established, fund and armed.
Under Gaddafi there were no ISIS, alqaeda or kidnap gangs operating in Libya until the Americans spearheaded by that evil woman Hillary Clinton arrived there.
|Re: Italy Arrests Nigeria’s ‘Rambo’ For Torturing, Killing Migrants In Libya by ItsTutsi(m): 10:05pm
Pls after ur observation,help us note down the tribe
OrestesDante:
|Re: Italy Arrests Nigeria’s ‘Rambo’ For Torturing, Killing Migrants In Libya by anchor3447(m): 10:05pm
Getting closer to FTC
|Re: Italy Arrests Nigeria’s ‘Rambo’ For Torturing, Killing Migrants In Libya by Felaak47(m): 10:05pm
Okay
|Re: Italy Arrests Nigeria’s ‘Rambo’ For Torturing, Killing Migrants In Libya by massinola(m): 10:06pm
This name needs decoding. NCAN otukpa, Rodger that?
|Re: Italy Arrests Nigeria’s ‘Rambo’ For Torturing, Killing Migrants In Libya by alcmene: 10:06pm
John Ogais .....No known identity
|Re: Italy Arrests Nigeria’s ‘Rambo’ For Torturing, Killing Migrants In Libya by manmind: 10:06pm
Crazy people everywhere
|Re: Italy Arrests Nigeria’s ‘Rambo’ For Torturing, Killing Migrants In Libya by auntysimbiat(f): 10:07pm
Hmmm
|Re: Italy Arrests Nigeria’s ‘Rambo’ For Torturing, Killing Migrants In Libya by ymee(m): 10:07pm
|Re: Italy Arrests Nigeria’s ‘Rambo’ For Torturing, Killing Migrants In Libya by GreenNegro(m): 10:07pm
My Guess
|Re: Italy Arrests Nigeria’s ‘Rambo’ For Torturing, Killing Migrants In Libya by donchuzy22: 10:08pm
Wetin concern me
|Re: Italy Arrests Nigeria’s ‘Rambo’ For Torturing, Killing Migrants In Libya by wildcatter23(m): 10:09pm
I smell front page.
|Re: Italy Arrests Nigeria’s ‘Rambo’ For Torturing, Killing Migrants In Libya by NCANSecretary: 10:09pm
Report loading....
Ogais: The name is not well known. Saying that it rhymes with certain names in Edo will not be enough to locate his tribe.
Result: Inconclusive.
|Re: Italy Arrests Nigeria’s ‘Rambo’ For Torturing, Killing Migrants In Libya by Jacksparr0w127: 10:09pm
Ogias tho
|Re: Italy Arrests Nigeria’s ‘Rambo’ For Torturing, Killing Migrants In Libya by marooh(m): 10:10pm
NCAN system error
That name Ogais is from England
|Re: Italy Arrests Nigeria’s ‘Rambo’ For Torturing, Killing Migrants In Libya by Krystaal(m): 10:10pm
Na THEM! ... DEVELOPERS... See face sef
|Re: Italy Arrests Nigeria’s ‘Rambo’ For Torturing, Killing Migrants In Libya by bejeria101(m): 10:10pm
Wehdone sir! Frm facebook.
|Re: Italy Arrests Nigeria’s ‘Rambo’ For Torturing, Killing Migrants In Libya by KingOvoramwen1(m): 10:10pm
Lol
|Re: Italy Arrests Nigeria’s ‘Rambo’ For Torturing, Killing Migrants In Libya by Victornezzar(m): 10:10pm
TheHistorian:Wych skul dd u go 2
|Re: Italy Arrests Nigeria’s ‘Rambo’ For Torturing, Killing Migrants In Libya by joepentwo(m): 10:10pm
Abeg mk una no talk am agen..
D man is 40years nd i tink he is more notorious than Evans d billionaire
|Re: Italy Arrests Nigeria’s ‘Rambo’ For Torturing, Killing Migrants In Libya by EASY39(m): 10:12pm
So This One naa 25 years?
|Re: Italy Arrests Nigeria’s ‘Rambo’ For Torturing, Killing Migrants In Libya by hmbassey1960(m): 10:14pm
I know him his from benin
|Re: Italy Arrests Nigeria’s ‘Rambo’ For Torturing, Killing Migrants In Libya by NCANSecretary: 10:14pm
Victornezzar:Sorry about that.
These are unlicensed name checkers that we are trying to checkmate.
|Re: Italy Arrests Nigeria’s ‘Rambo’ For Torturing, Killing Migrants In Libya by Fifthcolumnist(m): 10:14pm
If it's any use, the name is Edo-ish
|Re: Italy Arrests Nigeria’s ‘Rambo’ For Torturing, Killing Migrants In Libya by NubiLove(m): 10:16pm
His name is John Ogais and he is a Flatron as usual!
