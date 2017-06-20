₦airaland Forum

Italy Arrests Nigeria's 'Rambo' For Torturing, Killing Migrants In Libya

Italy Arrests Nigeria's 'Rambo' For Torturing, Killing Migrants In Libya by Skmoda360(m): 8:02pm
A Nigerian human trafficker known as “ Rambo ” has been arrested in Italy on charges of torturing and killing migrants held captive in Libya , Italian police said Tuesday .

The suspect named John Ogais , 25 , was traced to a reception centre in Calabria in southern Italy and clapped in cuffs on charges of belonging to a transnational smuggling ring , specialising in human trafficking, murder and rape .

Detectives in Agrigento in Sicily have pulled together witness testimony from migrants who accuse Ogais of torturing people held captive in a makeshift prison , with at least two men reportedly dying at his hands .

Many of those rescued from flimsy dinghies in the Mediterranean as they try to make the perilous trip to Europe bear torture scars and tell rescuers they had no choice but to flee for their lives from the crisis - hit African country .

While I was inside that ghetto , where it was impossible to escape, I heard that a man who called himself Rambo had killed a migrant , ” one of the witnesses said according to the police statement.

“ My cousin and others tried to escape but they were caught and tortured nearly to death , ” the witness said .
Another said : “ Once I saw Rambo the Nigerian kill a migrant he had gagged and tortured for a long time ” , while yet another said he “ personally saw two people beaten to death , an underage boy and a man killed by Rambo ” .

– Extortion, murder –

The latter was “ killed by Rambo in front of the victim ’ s brother . When he killed the man Rambo pointed a gun at the brother and told him not to tell his family anything and to get them to immediately send money ” for their release .

Ogais was found staying at a reception centre in Isola di Capo Rizzuto , one of the largest such centres in Italy , and the scene of mass arrests last month over a mafia scandal which capitalised on asylum seekers .
Libya has long been a stepping stone for migrants seeking a better life in Europe and people smugglers have stepped up their lucrative business in the chaos which has engulfed the country since its 2011 revolution .
People rescued at sea have described harrowing ransom situations in which captors lock up migrants and demand their families send money to buy their freedom . Those who fail to comply are executed .
Reports have also emerged of ruthless traffickers burying people alive on the beaches of Libya if they refuse to board unseaworthy dinghies and overcrowded boats.

Despite the dangers, many of those arriving in Libya — fleeing conflict or poverty — find it almost impossible to get out again, if not by sea .
According to the UN ’ s International Organization for Migration , there are between 700 , 000 and one million people in Libya awaiting their chance to cross.
Over 77 , 000 people have tried to cross the Mediterranean to Europe since the beginning of the year , the UN ’ s refugee agency said Tuesday , while close to 2 , 000 people have died trying .

http://punchng.com/italy-arrests-nigerias-rambo-for-torturing-killing-migrants-in-libya/

Re: Italy Arrests Nigeria's 'Rambo' For Torturing, Killing Migrants In Libya by oyediranniyi: 8:27pm
The fall of a dark lord
The fall of a dark lord

Re: Italy Arrests Nigeria’s ‘Rambo’ For Torturing, Killing Migrants In Libya by OrestesDante: 8:39pm
Re: Italy Arrests Nigeria's 'Rambo' For Torturing, Killing Migrants In Libya by oluwafemim(m): 10:05pm
ok
Re: Italy Arrests Nigeria’s ‘Rambo’ For Torturing, Killing Migrants In Libya by Sleyanya1(m): 10:05pm
Re: Italy Arrests Nigeria’s ‘Rambo’ For Torturing, Killing Migrants In Libya by Guyman02: 10:05pm
Blame America and the west for turning Libya from the most prosperous African country ahead of several EU countries into a failed state which their fake news media like CNN called 'humanitarian intervention' to give Libya 'Freedom and Democracy'

Now they have moved on to destroy Syria after Iraq by shooting down a Syrian jet bombing ISIS which they established, fund and armed.

Under Gaddafi there were no ISIS, alqaeda or kidnap gangs operating in Libya until the Americans spearheaded by that evil woman Hillary Clinton arrived there.

Re: Italy Arrests Nigeria’s ‘Rambo’ For Torturing, Killing Migrants In Libya by ItsTutsi(m): 10:05pm
Re: Italy Arrests Nigeria's 'Rambo' For Torturing, Killing Migrants In Libya by anchor3447(m): 10:05pm
Getting closer to FTC
Re: Italy Arrests Nigeria's 'Rambo' For Torturing, Killing Migrants In Libya by Felaak47(m): 10:05pm
Okay
Re: Italy Arrests Nigeria’s ‘Rambo’ For Torturing, Killing Migrants In Libya by massinola(m): 10:06pm
This name needs decoding. NCAN otukpa, Rodger that?

Re: Italy Arrests Nigeria's 'Rambo' For Torturing, Killing Migrants In Libya by alcmene: 10:06pm
John Ogais .....No known identity
John Ogais .....No known identity

Re: Italy Arrests Nigeria's 'Rambo' For Torturing, Killing Migrants In Libya by manmind: 10:06pm
Crazy people everywhere
Re: Italy Arrests Nigeria's 'Rambo' For Torturing, Killing Migrants In Libya by auntysimbiat(f): 10:07pm
Hmmm
Re: Italy Arrests Nigeria's 'Rambo' For Torturing, Killing Migrants In Libya by ymee(m): 10:07pm
ALWAYS NIGERIAN HABA!
ALWAYS NIGERIAN HABA!


Re: Italy Arrests Nigeria's 'Rambo' For Torturing, Killing Migrants In Libya by GreenNegro(m): 10:07pm
My Guess
Re: Italy Arrests Nigeria's 'Rambo' For Torturing, Killing Migrants In Libya by donchuzy22: 10:08pm
Wetin concern me undecided lipsrsealed
Re: Italy Arrests Nigeria's 'Rambo' For Torturing, Killing Migrants In Libya by wildcatter23(m): 10:09pm
I smell front page.
Re: Italy Arrests Nigeria’s ‘Rambo’ For Torturing, Killing Migrants In Libya by NCANSecretary: 10:09pm
Report loading....

Ogais: The name is not well known. Saying that it rhymes with certain names in Edo will not be enough to locate his tribe.

Result: Inconclusive.
Re: Italy Arrests Nigeria's 'Rambo' For Torturing, Killing Migrants In Libya by Jacksparr0w127: 10:09pm
Ogias tho
Re: Italy Arrests Nigeria’s ‘Rambo’ For Torturing, Killing Migrants In Libya by marooh(m): 10:10pm
Re: Italy Arrests Nigeria’s ‘Rambo’ For Torturing, Killing Migrants In Libya by Krystaal(m): 10:10pm
Re: Italy Arrests Nigeria's 'Rambo' For Torturing, Killing Migrants In Libya by bejeria101(m): 10:10pm
Wehdone sir! Frm facebook.
Re: Italy Arrests Nigeria's 'Rambo' For Torturing, Killing Migrants In Libya by KingOvoramwen1(m): 10:10pm
Lol
Re: Italy Arrests Nigeria's 'Rambo' For Torturing, Killing Migrants In Libya by Victornezzar(m): 10:10pm
LIEPODS/FLAT HEADS avoiding the thread like..
Re: Italy Arrests Nigeria’s ‘Rambo’ For Torturing, Killing Migrants In Libya by joepentwo(m): 10:10pm
Re: Italy Arrests Nigeria's 'Rambo' For Torturing, Killing Migrants In Libya by EASY39(m): 10:12pm
So This One naa 25 years?
Re: Italy Arrests Nigeria's 'Rambo' For Torturing, Killing Migrants In Libya by hmbassey1960(m): 10:14pm
I know him his from benin
I know him his from benin
Re: Italy Arrests Nigeria’s ‘Rambo’ For Torturing, Killing Migrants In Libya by NCANSecretary: 10:14pm
Victornezzar:

Wych skul dd u go 2. Thehistorian
Sorry about that.

These are unlicensed name checkers that we are trying to checkmate.
Re: Italy Arrests Nigeria's 'Rambo' For Torturing, Killing Migrants In Libya by Fifthcolumnist(m): 10:14pm
If it's any use, the name is Edo-ish
If it's any use, the name is Edo-ish
Re: Italy Arrests Nigeria’s ‘Rambo’ For Torturing, Killing Migrants In Libya by NubiLove(m): 10:16pm
His name is John Ogais and he is a Flatron as usual!

3 Likes 1 Share

