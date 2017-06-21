Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / Married Man Sets Cheating Girlfriend On Fire In Zimbabwe (Photos) (1023 Views)

The incident occurred on Monday night when the suspect, Shepherd Muringani, who's said to have been suspecting his girlfriend for a while got into a bitter argument with the victim at their home in Mkoba, Gweru.





During the heated argument, Shepherd brought petrol and allegedly poured it on his girlfriend before setting her on fire.The victim, Priscilla Munyanyi was subsequently rescued and rushed to the Gweru Provincial Hospital, where Doctors are battling to save her life.





According to the source, Muringani is married to awoman from the same neighborhood with his girlfriend, whom he has been living with for almost three years.



Nothing new, poo happens everyday

Pot calling kettle black 1 Like

Useless fellow...

Kenya i wil take, Zimbabwe i agre but if u had told me it apn at burkinafaso i wil doubt u.

Lol...lemme laugh please. This is Karma. The wufe's prayer has been answered. 1 Like

u see him bring fuel u still stand, im pour for ya body u still stand ,him go find matches come u still stand ahn ahn na so ur love blind reach .......werey 1 Like

ahhhhhhhhhhhhhhh





The guy is wicked



Why did he set her ablaze? How will that stop her from cheating?



What he should have done was to keep quiet and ignore her,

When she is sleeping he will use a soldering iron and solder her Toto or better still; use needle and thread and sew that place shut.





That way she will have nothing to cheat with. The guy is wickedWhy did he set her ablaze? How will that stop her from cheating?What he should have done was to keep quiet and ignore her,When she is sleeping he will use a soldering iron and solder her Toto or better still; use needle and thread and sew that place shut.That way she will have nothing to cheat with.

...

Girls and Cheat

This one weak me





I have one acre of land in Osun state lying fallow. Please, you people should gather yourselves together and come and faint there JesusI have one acre of land in Osun state lying fallow. Please, you people should gather yourselves together and come and faint there

that man need to be hanged through his balls..





See the man face like shiit wey rain beat See the man face like shiit wey rain beat

I never trust a man that takes food and pussy too serious 1 Like

chaiiii.....



See as the guy blike roasted goat....



She has bn punished for digging a married dick....



All dese slay queens una turn dey come

People are horribly wicked

Somebody should help me set the cheating basterd of a husband on fire too

SalamRushdie:

I never trust a man that takes food and pussy too serious they're very senseless they're very senseless 1 Like

HelenBee:

Lol...lemme laugh please. This is Karma. The wufe's prayer has been answered. na me go marry you last last with ur pix wey u upload na me go marry you last last with ur pix wey u upload

his wife should in turn FRY HIM ALIVE

HelenBee:

Lol...lemme laugh please. This is Karma. The wufe's prayer has been answered. What? What?

Zimbabwe... is like civilization never reach there.... how can you cheat as a married man and you set fire on ur girlfriend.... are you under a spell

=#990000] [/color][color=#990000] Married man sets cheating gf on fire