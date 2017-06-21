₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Married Man Sets Cheating Girlfriend On Fire In Zimbabwe (Photos) by oluwatoba400: 9:29am
Zimbabwean police have arrested a man who doused petrol on his girlfriend and set her ablaze for allegedly cheating on him with other men and going out to a beer parlour against his wishes.
The incident occurred on Monday night when the suspect, Shepherd Muringani, who's said to have been suspecting his girlfriend for a while got into a bitter argument with the victim at their home in Mkoba, Gweru.
During the heated argument, Shepherd brought petrol and allegedly poured it on his girlfriend before setting her on fire.The victim, Priscilla Munyanyi was subsequently rescued and rushed to the Gweru Provincial Hospital, where Doctors are battling to save her life.
According to the source, Muringani is married to awoman from the same neighborhood with his girlfriend, whom he has been living with for almost three years.
Source: http://www.flexygist.net/2017/06/21/photos-married-man-sets-cheating-girlfriend-on-fire-in-zimbabwe/
|Re: Married Man Sets Cheating Girlfriend On Fire In Zimbabwe (Photos) by sweerychick(f): 9:32am
Nothing new, poo happens everyday
|Re: Married Man Sets Cheating Girlfriend On Fire In Zimbabwe (Photos) by Oyindidi(f): 9:32am
Pot calling kettle black
1 Like
|Re: Married Man Sets Cheating Girlfriend On Fire In Zimbabwe (Photos) by Atlantia(f): 9:34am
Useless fellow...
|Re: Married Man Sets Cheating Girlfriend On Fire In Zimbabwe (Photos) by newyorks(m): 9:44am
Kenya i wil take, Zimbabwe i agre but if u had told me it apn at burkinafaso i wil doubt u.
|Re: Married Man Sets Cheating Girlfriend On Fire In Zimbabwe (Photos) by HelenBee(f): 10:01am
Lol...lemme laugh please. This is Karma. The wufe's prayer has been answered.
1 Like
|Re: Married Man Sets Cheating Girlfriend On Fire In Zimbabwe (Photos) by brandydaniells(m): 10:13am
u see him bring fuel u still stand, im pour for ya body u still stand ,him go find matches come u still stand ahn ahn na so ur love blind reach .......werey
1 Like
|Re: Married Man Sets Cheating Girlfriend On Fire In Zimbabwe (Photos) by Busybodyii: 11:35am
ahhhhhhhhhhhhhhh
|Re: Married Man Sets Cheating Girlfriend On Fire In Zimbabwe (Photos) by NwaAmaikpe: 11:35am
The guy is wicked
Why did he set her ablaze? How will that stop her from cheating?
What he should have done was to keep quiet and ignore her,
When she is sleeping he will use a soldering iron and solder her Toto or better still; use needle and thread and sew that place shut.
That way she will have nothing to cheat with.
|Re: Married Man Sets Cheating Girlfriend On Fire In Zimbabwe (Photos) by emerituzprof(m): 11:35am
|Re: Married Man Sets Cheating Girlfriend On Fire In Zimbabwe (Photos) by KKKWHITE(m): 11:35am
Girls and Cheat
|Re: Married Man Sets Cheating Girlfriend On Fire In Zimbabwe (Photos) by LoveJesus87(m): 11:35am
This one weak me
|Re: Married Man Sets Cheating Girlfriend On Fire In Zimbabwe (Photos) by saasala(m): 11:35am
Jesus
I have one acre of land in Osun state lying fallow. Please, you people should gather yourselves together and come and faint there
|Re: Married Man Sets Cheating Girlfriend On Fire In Zimbabwe (Photos) by deb303(f): 11:35am
that man need to be hanged through his balls..
|Re: Married Man Sets Cheating Girlfriend On Fire In Zimbabwe (Photos) by EnEnPeecee: 11:36am
See the man face like shiit wey rain beat
|Re: Married Man Sets Cheating Girlfriend On Fire In Zimbabwe (Photos) by SalamRushdie: 11:36am
I never trust a man that takes food and pussy too serious
1 Like
|Re: Married Man Sets Cheating Girlfriend On Fire In Zimbabwe (Photos) by oshe11(m): 11:36am
chaiiii.....
See as the guy blike roasted goat....
She has bn punished for digging a married dick....
All dese slay queens una turn dey come
|Re: Married Man Sets Cheating Girlfriend On Fire In Zimbabwe (Photos) by VanBommel(m): 11:36am
People are horribly wicked
|Re: Married Man Sets Cheating Girlfriend On Fire In Zimbabwe (Photos) by Samusu(m): 11:37am
Somebody should help me set the cheating basterd of a husband on fire too
|Re: Married Man Sets Cheating Girlfriend On Fire In Zimbabwe (Photos) by VanBommel(m): 11:38am
SalamRushdie:they're very senseless
1 Like
|Re: Married Man Sets Cheating Girlfriend On Fire In Zimbabwe (Photos) by LoveJesus87(m): 11:38am
HelenBee:na me go marry you last last with ur pix wey u upload
|Re: Married Man Sets Cheating Girlfriend On Fire In Zimbabwe (Photos) by Klington: 11:38am
his wife should in turn FRY HIM ALIVE
|Re: Married Man Sets Cheating Girlfriend On Fire In Zimbabwe (Photos) by Tearless(m): 11:38am
HelenBee:What?
|Re: Married Man Sets Cheating Girlfriend On Fire In Zimbabwe (Photos) by Damfostopper(m): 11:39am
Zimbabwe... is like civilization never reach there.... how can you cheat as a married man and you set fire on ur girlfriend.... are you under a spell
|Re: Married Man Sets Cheating Girlfriend On Fire In Zimbabwe (Photos) by ameezy(m): 11:39am
Married man sets cheating gf on fire[/color][color =#990000]
|Re: Married Man Sets Cheating Girlfriend On Fire In Zimbabwe (Photos) by makydebbie(f): 11:42am
Honestly that man is shameless. And the girl is stupid. What will these girls gain from married men that'll move over to the next available stupid too.
