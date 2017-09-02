₦airaland Forum

Welcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,871,505 members, 3,766,733 topics. Date: Sunday, 03 September 2017 at 10:23 PM

Man Kills Himself After Stabbing “cheating” Girlfriend To Death In Ebonyi (pic) - Crime - Nairaland

Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / Man Kills Himself After Stabbing “cheating” Girlfriend To Death In Ebonyi (pic) (584 Views)

Jealous Lover Traces Cheating Girlfriend To Hotel, Damages Property / Married Man Sets Cheating Girlfriend On Fire In Zimbabwe (Photos) / Soldier Sentenced To Death By Hanging In Abuja For Raping, Stabbing A Woman (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (Reply) (Go Down)

Man Kills Himself After Stabbing “cheating” Girlfriend To Death In Ebonyi (pic) by ijustdey: 8:27pm
By John Owen Nwachukwu





A man identified as Friday Njoku, has killed himself after stabbing his 25-year-old girlfriend, Cynthia Nwafia, to death.

The incident happened at the girl’s place at Number 5 Amachi street in Abakaliki, the Ebonyi State capital.

The State’s Police Public Relations Officer, Loveth Oda, who confirmed this, explained that Njoku and Cynthia have been friends for some years and had already began marriage plans.

The man had already met the lady’s parents, informing them of his plans to marry their daughter, he said.

Njoku, however, suspected that Cynthia was cheating on him.

He was said to have confronted her and when she denied it, he stormed her apartment on the day of the incident and after an argument, stabbed her with the knife she was using while she was cooking.

The deceased was rushed to the hospital where doctors confirmed her dead.

Realizing the terrible thing he had done, Njoku ran to his house where he killed himself.

“His corpse was discovered inside his room with blood gushing out from his nose, eyes and ears at 9am the following day.

“Investigations have since been launched into the matter,” the police spokesperson said.


http://dailypost.ng/2017/09/02/man-kills-stabbing-cheating-girlfriend-death-ebonyi/

lalasticlala
Re: Man Kills Himself After Stabbing “cheating” Girlfriend To Death In Ebonyi (pic) by immortalcrown(m): 8:29pm
Hia!


The combination of murder and suicide is called what?

From the options below, choose the appropriate answer to the question above.

A. Death

B. Hell fire

C. All of the above.
Re: Man Kills Himself After Stabbing “cheating” Girlfriend To Death In Ebonyi (pic) by chriskosherbal(m): 8:31pm
Na waoo things are really happening ooo

We just have to get hold of our emotions no matter the circumstances, even though is never easy .
Re: Man Kills Himself After Stabbing “cheating” Girlfriend To Death In Ebonyi (pic) by auntysimbiat(f): 8:31pm
Too bad
Re: Man Kills Himself After Stabbing “cheating” Girlfriend To Death In Ebonyi (pic) by MhizzAJ(f): 8:32pm
Untimely death
What's wrong with some people
Re: Man Kills Himself After Stabbing “cheating” Girlfriend To Death In Ebonyi (pic) by makdcash(m): 8:33pm
Chai!
Re: Man Kills Himself After Stabbing “cheating” Girlfriend To Death In Ebonyi (pic) by seunAccount: 8:34pm
Girls who are cheat are going to hear it.



The guy for no kill himself.

Advice: If you have a cheat girlfriend just give her over dose sleeping pee in a drink.
PROBLEM SOLVE cool
Re: Man Kills Himself After Stabbing “cheating” Girlfriend To Death In Ebonyi (pic) by mofeoluwadassah: 8:35pm
bad news everywhere cry
Re: Man Kills Himself After Stabbing “cheating” Girlfriend To Death In Ebonyi (pic) by ipobarecriminals: 8:37pm
sad ipob yweets are EVIL.BEWARE

1 Like

Re: Man Kills Himself After Stabbing “cheating” Girlfriend To Death In Ebonyi (pic) by ipobarecriminals: 8:39pm
mofeoluwadassah:
bad news everywhere cry
ipobs yweet don't trust themselves. .Money,white stuff,evil is their trademark. FearIPOB
Re: Man Kills Himself After Stabbing “cheating” Girlfriend To Death In Ebonyi (pic) by Rucheen(m): 8:39pm
Why kill yourself​
Re: Man Kills Himself After Stabbing “cheating” Girlfriend To Death In Ebonyi (pic) by phrancys001(m): 8:40pm
The yellow sun people, calamity people.
Re: Man Kills Himself After Stabbing “cheating” Girlfriend To Death In Ebonyi (pic) by Evaberry(f): 8:41pm
Whats happening
everyone is dying
Re: Man Kills Himself After Stabbing “cheating” Girlfriend To Death In Ebonyi (pic) by mofeoluwadassah: 8:44pm
ipobarecriminals:
ipobs yweet don't trust themselves. .Money,white stuff,evil is their trademark. FearIPOB
hmmmm
Re: Man Kills Himself After Stabbing “cheating” Girlfriend To Death In Ebonyi (pic) by ipobarecriminals: 8:48pm
mofeoluwadassah:
hmmmm
cool
mofeoluwadassah:
hmmmm
ur favorite is hmmm indomie. No wonder u look splashing beautiful.
Re: Man Kills Himself After Stabbing “cheating” Girlfriend To Death In Ebonyi (pic) by mofeoluwadassah: 8:52pm
ipobarecriminals:
coolur favorite is hmmm indomie. No wonder u look splashing beautiful.
this is not my real face o...picture can deceive
Re: Man Kills Himself After Stabbing “cheating” Girlfriend To Death In Ebonyi (pic) by Homeboiy(m): 8:56pm
“Investigations have since been launched into the matter,” the police spokesperson said.


Your investigating how they died or what?

After investigation,who will go to jai
double wahala for dead bodi
Re: Man Kills Himself After Stabbing “cheating” Girlfriend To Death In Ebonyi (pic) by Tamarapetty(f): 8:57pm
even if your partner is cheating, can't you MOVE ON?
Re: Man Kills Himself After Stabbing “cheating” Girlfriend To Death In Ebonyi (pic) by Oluwasaeon(m): 8:58pm
Tamarapetty:
even if your partner is cheating, can't you MOVE ON?
Abi angry

1 Like

Re: Man Kills Himself After Stabbing “cheating” Girlfriend To Death In Ebonyi (pic) by ipobarecriminals: 9:04pm
mofeoluwadassah:
this is not my real face o...picture can deceive
sad
mofeoluwadassah:
this is not my real face o...picture can deceive
even if u cripple(God forbid )U fine pass vickyrotex my former crush.
Re: Man Kills Himself After Stabbing “cheating” Girlfriend To Death In Ebonyi (pic) by mofeoluwadassah: 9:07pm
ipobarecriminals:
sad even if u cripple(God forbid )U fine pass vickyrotex my former crush.
na you talk am
Re: Man Kills Himself After Stabbing “cheating” Girlfriend To Death In Ebonyi (pic) by Nutase(f): 9:08pm
shocked
Re: Man Kills Himself After Stabbing “cheating” Girlfriend To Death In Ebonyi (pic) by Neminc: 9:17pm
Tragic
Re: Man Kills Himself After Stabbing “cheating” Girlfriend To Death In Ebonyi (pic) by ipobarecriminals: 9:49pm
mofeoluwadassah:
na you talk am
cool
mofeoluwadassah:
na you talk am
make we see @ mama Nkechi joint
Re: Man Kills Himself After Stabbing “cheating” Girlfriend To Death In Ebonyi (pic) by mofeoluwadassah: 9:52pm
ipobarecriminals:
coolmake we see @ mama Nkechi joint
no be only mama nkechi na mama ngozi
Re: Man Kills Himself After Stabbing “cheating” Girlfriend To Death In Ebonyi (pic) by ipobarecriminals: 9:55pm
embarassed cheesy wink cheesy smiley embarassed sad
mofeoluwadassah:
no be only mama nkechi na mama ngozi
embarassed
mofeoluwadassah:
no be only mama nkechi na mama ngozi
OK change venue to PA lalasticala compound
Re: Man Kills Himself After Stabbing “cheating” Girlfriend To Death In Ebonyi (pic) by ymee(m): 10:21pm
makdcash:
Chai!
Re: Man Kills Himself After Stabbing “cheating” Girlfriend To Death In Ebonyi (pic) by Badboiz(m): 10:21pm
This is bad
Re: Man Kills Himself After Stabbing “cheating” Girlfriend To Death In Ebonyi (pic) by ivolt: 10:21pm
bad
Re: Man Kills Himself After Stabbing “cheating” Girlfriend To Death In Ebonyi (pic) by ZACHIE: 10:22pm
Fool
Re: Man Kills Himself After Stabbing “cheating” Girlfriend To Death In Ebonyi (pic) by kn23h(m): 10:22pm
A Biafran state again? undecided

(0) (Reply)

On This Fuel Issue / Explosives Abandoned By Boko Haram Kill 63 In Borno Town / BREAKING NEWS: Bank Robbery Ongoing In Ikorodu

Viewing this topic: nairalandfreak(m), Allwell147(m), jaytee01(m), pcguru1(m), omaar12(m), ndiboy01(m), MurphyG1(m), borntoexcel2000(m), Xmyno(m), juok, OrestesDante, Olalekan27, ShitHead, CoolAmbience(m), pedrilo, nzenwadgreat, greatmarshall(m), Tosinex(m), sloo1, sparkle10(m), elitejosef, Plankton2017, silkytouch(m), Abeos(m), papawols, Teejaysegxy, sankky, agbonkamen(f), Dyt(f), yuceeh, Bantino, mckintoch, HerbertObi(m), cromz(m), keepholdingon, itengr(m), laclass(m), Holuwahyomzzy, ACE1010, iPopAlomo(m), geraldmartins(m), Seanixking, omeiza49ja, drogba(m), amebovillage(m), chuka25(m), Stancima(m), 8lngish, jabdulhamid97(m), Peteragan(m), sirugos(m), Perge(m), Shafiiimran99, Ojeilevbare(m), shindymum(f), passendi, otiokponaetiani, Chardon90(m), Kimkardashain(f), Dani4tech(m), Melvinsofty, logic102(m), DOnlooker(m), ZACHIE, samyomz(m), OlivetBen(m), eistien(m), Badboiz(m), Segunia(m), adaksbullet(m), seunpas, goke4all(m), IAmSkinny, Adewale2much, galaxi(m), BelloSKK, dolak, greatjoey, manofsleep(m), caruzo(m), kanayogod(m), Teophilus96(m), ivolt, Nnennavera(f), rivakwaa(m), Jaiyeola24, lamibakers, Chrisjane(f), veeceesynergy, Oluwaseunbandur and 153 guest(s)

(Go Up)

Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket

Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)

Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 19
Disclaimer: Every Nairaland member is solely responsible for anything that he/she posts or uploads on Nairaland.