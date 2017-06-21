₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Truck Crashes Into A Shop In Akwa Ibom (Photos) by zoho23(f): 12:26pm
What could have been major tragedy was averted this morning in Uyo, Akwa Ibom state, when a truck loaded cement, rammed into a shop in Ikot Oku Ikono Junction, popularly known as Ekom Iman. The lorry was coming from Port Harcourt, en route to Calabar, Cross River State.
It was gathered that the incident occurred when the driver of the lorry lost control and rammed into the building which was yet to be opened for today's business.
Eyewitnesses said the truck would have killed many if people were in the shop.
More photos below...
|Re: Truck Crashes Into A Shop In Akwa Ibom (Photos) by bizza45: 12:43pm
after all these truck drivers finished smoking ijegbu weed, they will not know when to match brake or hit d accelerator .... useless set of people that uses codeine as toothpaste and toothbrush
|Re: Truck Crashes Into A Shop In Akwa Ibom (Photos) by Oladelson(m): 2:29pm
okay continu
|Re: Truck Crashes Into A Shop In Akwa Ibom (Photos) by Tolbanks(f): 2:29pm
Imagine
|Re: Truck Crashes Into A Shop In Akwa Ibom (Photos) by YorubaMuslims: 2:29pm
FULCRUM!
|Re: Truck Crashes Into A Shop In Akwa Ibom (Photos) by rfnextar8: 2:29pm
may God continue to save us from tragedies
because some people will still blame the govt
|Re: Truck Crashes Into A Shop In Akwa Ibom (Photos) by Edopesin(m): 2:30pm
I Bet It Is Dangote Cements Dah Is In The Truck
Those Their Drivers Can Kill For Africa
|Re: Truck Crashes Into A Shop In Akwa Ibom (Photos) by PidginCeleb(m): 2:30pm
zoho23:
Hope say nobody die?
|Re: Truck Crashes Into A Shop In Akwa Ibom (Photos) by Nickky28(m): 2:30pm
Thank God o
|Re: Truck Crashes Into A Shop In Akwa Ibom (Photos) by Willykoro(m): 2:30pm
Thank God no casualties.
|Re: Truck Crashes Into A Shop In Akwa Ibom (Photos) by megareal(f): 2:30pm
I dislike truckers. They always behave like they are the kings of the road..
Thank God no life was lost.
|Re: Truck Crashes Into A Shop In Akwa Ibom (Photos) by Abalado: 2:30pm
na buhari brodas go kill us finish for dis contiri,, aboki, ,nawa oo
|Re: Truck Crashes Into A Shop In Akwa Ibom (Photos) by afm4ever(m): 2:30pm
hmmm
|Re: Truck Crashes Into A Shop In Akwa Ibom (Photos) by Austindark(m): 2:31pm
PidginCeleb:Jesus
And you have to quote the whole thing to ask this
|Re: Truck Crashes Into A Shop In Akwa Ibom (Photos) by Soljaboi44(m): 2:32pm
buhari.... maka why?
|Re: Truck Crashes Into A Shop In Akwa Ibom (Photos) by yemzzy22(m): 2:32pm
all these blind truck driver will not stop all these rampaging thing afonga tracks
|Re: Truck Crashes Into A Shop In Akwa Ibom (Photos) by loomer: 2:34pm
As drivers/owners of trucks no dey go jail nai make all these accidents no dey finish
|Re: Truck Crashes Into A Shop In Akwa Ibom (Photos) by lollypeezle(m): 2:34pm
That is why it is cool to always do Amebo in the next shop
|Re: Truck Crashes Into A Shop In Akwa Ibom (Photos) by NtoAkwaIbom(m): 2:35pm
Abasi sosonghor do OO... no sorry to touch our heart... now na for lorry owna to build person shop, then mfighna ibagha.
|Re: Truck Crashes Into A Shop In Akwa Ibom (Photos) by Tenim47(m): 2:36pm
all this kinda news gan
|Re: Truck Crashes Into A Shop In Akwa Ibom (Photos) by henrysure: 2:42pm
|Re: Truck Crashes Into A Shop In Akwa Ibom (Photos) by MzJin(f): 2:42pm
PidginCeleb:
Just d first tin Dat came to my mind no casualty......
|Re: Truck Crashes Into A Shop In Akwa Ibom (Photos) by godwinstringed1(m): 2:43pm
|Re: Truck Crashes Into A Shop In Akwa Ibom (Photos) by DeKen: 2:45pm
Hey.
Just spoke to my cousin who lives at that junction. Just as I suspected, it is his Mum's shop.
He said the accident occurred around 1:00am and that it is a very common incident, most of which occur at night. The last accident at the junction is barely a month ago. The roads leading to the round about at that junction are slightly elevated than the junction such that when there is poor visibility (esp. at night) drivers may not notice they are approaching a round about until it's too late.
That junction is a dead trap that needs urgent attention. There should be speed breakers/ bumps while approaching the junction. Even though this one has not claimed any life some of the accidents do. My cousin says FRSC and the closest police station have written severally to govt to do something about the Junction but no action has been taken yet.
Unfortunate.
|Re: Truck Crashes Into A Shop In Akwa Ibom (Photos) by SEEDORF441(m): 2:49pm
Every news today on nairaland is bad news i tink God is angry wit dis country pls tink of it, noting is going smoothly. economy, sport, security, tribal war etc. Even we don't no where our no 1 citizen is. I pray God help NIGERIA
|Re: Truck Crashes Into A Shop In Akwa Ibom (Photos) by Ernesca(m): 2:50pm
Saw this incident this morning as I was driving by.. Quite absurd, trucks and tankers do have issues along that round about. The previous one was a tanker loaded with disel. thank God pple had not come out to do their businesses., had it happened by this time, then casualties would have been maximum.
|Re: Truck Crashes Into A Shop In Akwa Ibom (Photos) by marooh(m): 2:53pm
Just see wetin big baka cause...
I knew the driver is looking at orobo when it lost control
|Re: Truck Crashes Into A Shop In Akwa Ibom (Photos) by Alagbada1(m): 2:57pm
In London it is a terrorist attack..
|Re: Truck Crashes Into A Shop In Akwa Ibom (Photos) by DuBLINGreenb(m): 2:59pm
Winch mistakenly knack the truck and it lost control is it not that state where every househelp, orphan and elderly are tagged winches.
in other news the Shop owner will close real early today.
The shop was gonna be demolished anyway so the demo guys job has been made easy.
|Re: Truck Crashes Into A Shop In Akwa Ibom (Photos) by deelaaw: 3:01pm
Now everyone is blaming Truck drivers, ....taking a close look i could see the development control X mark on that shop... meaning its not meant to be there because of this kind of tragedy... we don't adhere to planning regulation in this country...this is an example
|Re: Truck Crashes Into A Shop In Akwa Ibom (Photos) by sunnyside16(m): 3:02pm
I hate when unpleasant news come from my beloved state.......GOD help those involved.
