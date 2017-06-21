Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Travel / Truck Crashes Into A Shop In Akwa Ibom (Photos) (4072 Views)

(1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)



What could have been major tragedy was averted this morning in Uyo, Akwa Ibom state, when a truck loaded cement, rammed into a shop in Ikot Oku Ikono Junction, popularly known as Ekom Iman. The lorry was coming from Port Harcourt, en route to Calabar, Cross River State.



It was gathered that the incident occurred when the driver of the lorry lost control and rammed into the building which was yet to be opened for today's business.

Eyewitnesses said the truck would have killed many if people were in the shop.



More photos below...















More @>>> http://trendzbase.blogspot.com.ng/2017/06/photos-major-tragedy-averted-as-truck.html What could have been major tragedy was averted this morning in Uyo, Akwa Ibom state, when a truck loaded cement, rammed into a shop in Ikot Oku Ikono Junction, popularly known as Ekom Iman. The lorry was coming from Port Harcourt, en route to Calabar, Cross River State.It was gathered that the incident occurred when the driver of the lorry lost control and rammed into the building which was yet to be opened for today's business.Eyewitnesses said the truck would have killed many if people were in the shop.

after all these truck drivers finished smoking ijegbu weed, they will not know when to match brake or hit d accelerator .... useless set of people that uses codeine as toothpaste and toothbrush 2 Likes

okay continu 1 Like

Imagine 2 Likes

FULCRUM!

may God continue to save us from tragedies

because some people will still blame the govt 1 Like





Those Their Drivers Can Kill For Africa I Bet It Is Dangote Cements Dah Is In The TruckThose Their Drivers Can Kill For Africa 3 Likes

zoho23:



What could have been major tragedy was averted this morning in Uyo, Akwa Ibom state, when a truck loaded cement, rammed into a shop in Ikot Oku Ikono Junction, popularly known as Ekom Iman. The lorry was coming from Port Harcourt, en route to Calabar, Cross River State.



It was gathered that the incident occurred when the driver of the lorry lost control and rammed into the building which was yet to be opened for today's business.

Eyewitnesses said the truck would have killed many if people were in the shop.



More photos below...















More @>>> http://trendzbase.blogspot.com.ng/2017/06/photos-major-tragedy-averted-as-truck.html





Hope say nobody die? 1 Like

Thank God o

Thank God no casualties.

I dislike truckers. They always behave like they are the kings of the road..



Thank God no life was lost.

na buhari brodas go kill us finish for dis contiri,, aboki, ,nawa oo

hmmm

PidginCeleb:





Hope say nobody die? Jesus



And you have to quote the whole thing to ask this JesusAnd you have to quote the whole thing to ask this 2 Likes

buhari.... maka why?

all these blind truck driver will not stop all these rampaging thing afonga tracks

As drivers/owners of trucks no dey go jail nai make all these accidents no dey finish

That is why it is cool to always do Amebo in the next shop

Abasi sosonghor do OO... no sorry to touch our heart... now na for lorry owna to build person shop, then mfighna ibagha.

all this kinda news gan

Grow your Business. Biatom will help you.

PidginCeleb:





Hope say nobody die?









Just d first tin Dat came to my mind no casualty...... Just d first tin Dat came to my mind no casualty......







https://godwinzsite.wordpress.com/2017/06/21/see-how-to-save-whatsapp-videos-images-and-gifs/ See this proven method of how to permanently save WhatsApp status of Videos, Images and Gifs⏬⏬⏬

Hey.



Just spoke to my cousin who lives at that junction. Just as I suspected, it is his Mum's shop.



He said the accident occurred around 1:00am and that it is a very common incident, most of which occur at night. The last accident at the junction is barely a month ago. The roads leading to the round about at that junction are slightly elevated than the junction such that when there is poor visibility (esp. at night) drivers may not notice they are approaching a round about until it's too late.

That junction is a dead trap that needs urgent attention. There should be speed breakers/ bumps while approaching the junction. Even though this one has not claimed any life some of the accidents do. My cousin says FRSC and the closest police station have written severally to govt to do something about the Junction but no action has been taken yet.



Unfortunate.

Every news today on nairaland is bad news i tink God is angry wit dis country pls tink of it, noting is going smoothly. economy, sport, security, tribal war etc. Even we don't no where our no 1 citizen is. I pray God help NIGERIA

Saw this incident this morning as I was driving by.. Quite absurd, trucks and tankers do have issues along that round about. The previous one was a tanker loaded with disel. thank God pple had not come out to do their businesses., had it happened by this time, then casualties would have been maximum.



I knew the driver is looking at orobo when it lost control Just see wetin big baka cause...I knew the driver is looking at orobo when it lost control

In London it is a terrorist attack..

Winch mistakenly knack the truck and it lost control is it not that state where every househelp, orphan and elderly are tagged winches.

in other news the Shop owner will close real early today.

The shop was gonna be demolished anyway so the demo guys job has been made easy.

Now everyone is blaming Truck drivers, ....taking a close look i could see the development control X mark on that shop... meaning its not meant to be there because of this kind of tragedy... we don't adhere to planning regulation in this country...this is an example