N200K was not perfected. The prison says the warrant

was cancelled. Judicial error. My lawyers have to

perfect the bail now. The complainant is suing me in

both courts SIGH. Media will pounce on this! So unfair!!

They need a prison official here for probable cause. I am

already in Federal high court which should supercede

magistrate. Prison officials need that court order inviting

them to court. I went to the prison fast with a dropcab.

I am back in the courtroom. The judiciary clerk said the

order was not ready yesterday. This morning the court

order to PRISON officials is still not ready. Failure of a

judiciary Prison and courts seem to be enemies.

God is here for my best interest!!

KOO









... Guy below pls say something...

Minute later she updated this

Make she go prison. Who she epp?? 1 Like

Ok. Next time nor de run mouth upandan 5 Likes

Lmao í ½í¸í ½í¸

bigtt76:

Ok. Next time nor de run mouth upandan Like you're better off? Swear you don't insult or goship others. 4 Likes

xynerise:

Make she go prison. Who she epp??

I thought she said he married there.



Maybe her husband is the one running things cuz he don miss the... I thought she said he married there.Maybe her husband is the one running things cuz he don miss the... 1 Like

Buhari is after this woman's life even from his mor tuary fridge in faraway London

Ha!!!! Just after cerebrating gold medal. 1 Like

This is very unfair and a Gross injustice being perpetrated in this country.

To all those cheering this injustice, be aware, today it is Kemi, tomorrow it could be you.

Nothing stops someone from saying what she thinks, if anyone thinks they are being maligned, nothing stops you from seeking redress in a court of competent jurisdiction. But perverting justice and unduly incarcerating one is illegitimate and should never be condoned , Nobody is more important than the other, no body is more equal than another;

If the said man wasn't a Preacher; would you all be encouraging this like you do? Let's be objective and reasonable for once . All this adulation and deifying we do for preachers in this part of the world to the dismal extent of condoning all their excesses and dignifying them as infallible is truly pitiable ,

I smell the same people pursuing Nigeria's economy, Buharis health, Dino Melaye, Etisalat, United Airlines are chasing this woman so bad But where is lalasticlala sefI smell the same people pursuing Nigeria's economy, Buharis health, Dino Melaye, Etisalat, United Airlines are chasing this woman so bad 1 Like

She was not re-arrested...she was merely taken to her new home

Make those wardens put insecticide for her watery beans

She will die in phc prison so that her likes will learn.





Linda ikeji the fish smelling pusssssy lady and stella's blog are next

I don't understand how Kemi will open up her dirty mouth to insult a man if GOd that is 1billion times wealthier than her .





She will rot in portharcourt prison





Ayam not understanding She was rearrested and she has time to upload it on facebook...Ayam not understanding

Broke ass loud mouth Yoruba lady forming hulk Hogan when she no get shishi for account

eayah

I thought she is from a wealthy family?

.so she does not have 200k in her bank account?

Na all of dem sabi ooo

She is being taken to a new house build for her

So she forgot that would be visited by lizards when she started bringing ant-infested firewoods home.

yeeeee

Who get iPhone 7 I get sim 1 Like

Lol. Hahaha

Oh my word!

oh why