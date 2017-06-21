₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Kemi Olunloyo Rearrested (See Why) by kinibigdeal(m): 1:38pm
# BREAKING I may be rearrested. My magistrate bail of
N200K was not perfected. The prison says the warrant
was cancelled. Judicial error. My lawyers have to
perfect the bail now. The complainant is suing me in
both courts SIGH. Media will pounce on this! So unfair!!
They need a prison official here for probable cause. I am
already in Federal high court which should supercede
magistrate. Prison officials need that court order inviting
them to court. I went to the prison fast with a dropcab.
I am back in the courtroom. The judiciary clerk said the
order was not ready yesterday. This morning the court
order to PRISON officials is still not ready. Failure of a
judiciary Prison and courts seem to be enemies.
God is here for my best interest!!
SHARE!!
KOO
|Re: Kemi Olunloyo Rearrested (See Why) by DavidLoves: 1:39pm
... Guy below pls say something...
|Re: Kemi Olunloyo Rearrested (See Why) by kinibigdeal(m): 1:40pm
Minute later she updated this
|Re: Kemi Olunloyo Rearrested (See Why) by xynerise(m): 1:43pm
Make she go prison. Who she epp??
1 Like
|Re: Kemi Olunloyo Rearrested (See Why) by bigtt76(f): 1:44pm
Ok. Next time nor de run mouth upandan
5 Likes
|Re: Kemi Olunloyo Rearrested (See Why) by Synord: 1:48pm
Lmao í ½í¸í ½í¸
|Re: Kemi Olunloyo Rearrested (See Why) by somehow: 1:48pm
Like you're better off? Swear you don't insult or goship others.
bigtt76:
4 Likes
|Re: Kemi Olunloyo Rearrested (See Why) by decatalyst(m): 2:10pm
xynerise:
I thought she said he married there.
Maybe her husband is the one running things cuz he don miss the...
1 Like
|Re: Kemi Olunloyo Rearrested (See Why) by CROWNWEALTH019(m): 2:18pm
Buhari is after this woman's life even from his mor tuary fridge in faraway London
|Re: Kemi Olunloyo Rearrested (See Why) by Celcius: 2:22pm
Ha!!!! Just after cerebrating gold medal.
1 Like
|Re: Kemi Olunloyo Rearrested (See Why) by ApostleJSuleman(m): 2:23pm
This is very unfair and a Gross injustice being perpetrated in this country.
To all those cheering this injustice, be aware, today it is Kemi, tomorrow it could be you.
Nothing stops someone from saying what she thinks, if anyone thinks they are being maligned, nothing stops you from seeking redress in a court of competent jurisdiction. But perverting justice and unduly incarcerating one is illegitimate and should never be condoned , Nobody is more important than the other, no body is more equal than another;
If the said man wasn't a Preacher; would you all be encouraging this like you do? Let's be objective and reasonable for once . All this adulation and deifying we do for preachers in this part of the world to the dismal extent of condoning all their excesses and dignifying them as infallible is truly pitiable ,
I really pity for this nation and how vainglorious religiousness has further hacked us into a dejected and despondent state ..
29 Likes 4 Shares
|Re: Kemi Olunloyo Rearrested (See Why) by Keneking: 3:46pm
But where is lalasticlala sef
I smell the same people pursuing Nigeria's economy, Buharis health, Dino Melaye, Etisalat, United Airlines are chasing this woman so bad
1 Like
|Re: Kemi Olunloyo Rearrested (See Why) by Kobicove(m): 3:49pm
She was not re-arrested...she was merely taken to her new home
|Re: Kemi Olunloyo Rearrested (See Why) by AfonjaBoston: 4:13pm
Make those wardens put insecticide for her watery beans
|Re: Kemi Olunloyo Rearrested (See Why) by StainlessH(m): 4:13pm
|Re: Kemi Olunloyo Rearrested (See Why) by AfonjaBoston: 4:13pm
She will die in phc prison so that her likes will learn.
Linda ikeji the fish smelling pusssssy lady and stella's blog are next
|Re: Kemi Olunloyo Rearrested (See Why) by AfonjaBoston: 4:14pm
I don't understand how Kemi will open up her dirty mouth to insult a man if GOd that is 1billion times wealthier than her .
She will rot in portharcourt prison
|Re: Kemi Olunloyo Rearrested (See Why) by MidasTouche01(m): 4:14pm
She was rearrested and she has time to upload it on facebook...
Ayam not understanding
|Re: Kemi Olunloyo Rearrested (See Why) by soberdrunk(m): 4:14pm
|Re: Kemi Olunloyo Rearrested (See Why) by AfonjaBoston: 4:14pm
Broke ass loud mouth Yoruba lady forming hulk Hogan when she no get shishi for account
|Re: Kemi Olunloyo Rearrested (See Why) by Choiszman(m): 4:15pm
eayah
|Re: Kemi Olunloyo Rearrested (See Why) by AfonjaBoston: 4:15pm
I thought she is from a wealthy family?
.so she does not have 200k in her bank account?
|Re: Kemi Olunloyo Rearrested (See Why) by tosyne2much(m): 4:15pm
Na all of dem sabi ooo
|Re: Kemi Olunloyo Rearrested (See Why) by Amarabae(f): 4:15pm
She is being taken to a new house build for her
|Re: Kemi Olunloyo Rearrested (See Why) by Kelklein(m): 4:15pm
ApostleJSuleman:bros..save all these preaching for madam Kemi
So she forgot that would be visited by lizards when she started bringing ant-infested firewoods home.
|Re: Kemi Olunloyo Rearrested (See Why) by Oladelson(m): 4:15pm
yeeeee
|Re: Kemi Olunloyo Rearrested (See Why) by AfonjaBoston: 4:15pm
Who get iPhone 7 I get sim
1 Like
|Re: Kemi Olunloyo Rearrested (See Why) by loadedvibes: 4:16pm
Lol. Hahaha
|Re: Kemi Olunloyo Rearrested (See Why) by brunofarad(m): 4:16pm
Oh my word!
|Re: Kemi Olunloyo Rearrested (See Why) by chuksjuve(m): 4:17pm
Quick poll
click LIKE ...if you think Nigeria is a country
click SHARE...if you think otherwise...
Your time starts now!!!!
|Re: Kemi Olunloyo Rearrested (See Why) by 234mart(m): 4:17pm
oh why
|Re: Kemi Olunloyo Rearrested (See Why) by shadrach77: 4:17pm
Kobicove:
oo tie nice rara!
Eleweomo, Nurtw Boss, Killed In Ibadan / Nsikan! / To Vote 4 Me 4 Behind Awards 2011 As Best Dj#
