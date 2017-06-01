Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Dencia Shows Off Her Pink Cars (11050 Views)

Dencia showed them off in a video she posted on popular social media platform, Instagram.



Dencia showed them off in a video she posted on popular social media platform, Instagram.

good for her





Attention seeking farming implement... 3 Likes 1 Share





JamieBlog:

[/b] Bleaching Expert [b]

End Tym Things End Tym Things

Buhari self 1 Like

the way skin bleaching is going ehn.... u can date ur ex again without knowing cef 44 Likes 2 Shares

dats sweet

looks like barbie moved into Nigeria. I hate pink! 1 Like

.........am i the only one thinking the 'downstream sector" might be pink too? 13 Likes

Hmm

booing

wetin consine us 63 Likes 3 Shares

well-done MA.. pink lady

praizephoto:

good for her that is y it is call show biz. celebrity are meant to show even what they don't have to promote their brand. that is y it is call show biz. celebrity are meant to show even what they don't have to promote their brand.

Who or her bleaching epp

Okay

E

bleaching expert noni.

Nigerian Nicki minaj....

I'm not jealous oh but those looks like toy cars,maybe because it is pink! 1 Like

wow...money good o

.I love her outfit. Reminds me of nicki.

But I see a white vehicle there too

so make we come pound yam abi

dessz:

m boss, u are disobeying NCAN rules number 5 , which state 'never Book space one any thread if u have nothing meanful to say yet' boss, u are disobeying NCAN rules number 5, which state 'never Book space one any thread if u have nothing meanful to say yet' 2 Likes

A dick-o-meter would be reading this lady's pvssy in exponentials 1 Like

Good for her.

I give a fvck NOT!!!