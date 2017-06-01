₦airaland Forum

Dencia Shows Off Her Pink Cars by JamieBlog(m): 5:14pm
Whitenicious Boss and Bleaching Expert, Dencia showed off her cars. The cars are all of different brands but they share one thing, The colour Pink!!

Dencia showed them off in a video she posted on popular social media platform, Instagram.

NEWS VIA: http://www.jamienaija.com/2017/06/bleaching-expert-dencia-shows-her-pink.html

1 Like 2 Shares

Re: Dencia Shows Off Her Pink Cars by praizephoto(m): 6:48pm
good for her
Re: Dencia Shows Off Her Pink Cars by BroZuma: 7:01pm
grin grin grin grin

Attention seeking farming implement...

3 Likes 1 Share

Re: Dencia Shows Off Her Pink Cars by Kokobeat: 7:01pm
Money is all I can see

WATCH AS TBOSS BARES HER BOOBS IN BATHROOM PHOTOS
Re: Dencia Shows Off Her Pink Cars by phaphyz05(m): 7:01pm
JamieBlog:
[/b] Bleaching Expert [b]
End Tym Things
Re: Dencia Shows Off Her Pink Cars by iykebest1(m): 7:01pm
Buhari self

1 Like

Re: Dencia Shows Off Her Pink Cars by Ayodejioak(m): 7:01pm
Re: Dencia Shows Off Her Pink Cars by CheezyCharles(m): 7:01pm
the way skin bleaching is going ehn.... u can date ur ex again without knowing cef

44 Likes 2 Shares

Re: Dencia Shows Off Her Pink Cars by TINALETC3(f): 7:01pm
undecided
Re: Dencia Shows Off Her Pink Cars by Wealthyonos(m): 7:02pm
dats sweet
Re: Dencia Shows Off Her Pink Cars by NevetsIbot: 7:02pm
looks like barbie moved into Nigeria. I hate pink!

1 Like

Re: Dencia Shows Off Her Pink Cars by soberdrunk(m): 7:02pm
.........am i the only one thinking the 'downstream sector" might be pink too? angry

13 Likes

Re: Dencia Shows Off Her Pink Cars by liftedhigh: 7:02pm
Hmm
Re: Dencia Shows Off Her Pink Cars by darlenese(f): 7:02pm
booing
Re: Dencia Shows Off Her Pink Cars by dessz(m): 7:03pm
wetin consine us

63 Likes 3 Shares

Re: Dencia Shows Off Her Pink Cars by adorablevic(f): 7:03pm
well-done MA.. pink lady
Re: Dencia Shows Off Her Pink Cars by Byggshoes(m): 7:03pm
praizephoto:
good for her
that is y it is call show biz. celebrity are meant to show even what they don't have to promote their brand.
Re: Dencia Shows Off Her Pink Cars by ajalawole(m): 7:03pm
Who or her bleaching epp sad
Re: Dencia Shows Off Her Pink Cars by Horlami3370: 7:04pm
Okay
Re: Dencia Shows Off Her Pink Cars by ehissi(m): 7:04pm
E
Re: Dencia Shows Off Her Pink Cars by YINKS89(m): 7:04pm
bleaching expert noni.
Re: Dencia Shows Off Her Pink Cars by hunniebun: 7:04pm
Nigerian Nicki minaj....
I'm not jealous oh but those looks like toy cars,maybe because it is pink!

1 Like

Re: Dencia Shows Off Her Pink Cars by tundeaje35(m): 7:04pm
wow...money good o cheesy
Re: Dencia Shows Off Her Pink Cars by makydebbie(f): 7:05pm
.I love her outfit. Reminds me of nicki.
Re: Dencia Shows Off Her Pink Cars by BuhariNaWah: 7:05pm
But I see a white vehicle there too
Re: Dencia Shows Off Her Pink Cars by free2ryhme: 7:05pm
so make we come pound yam abi undecided
Re: Dencia Shows Off Her Pink Cars by justi4jesu(f): 7:05pm
cool cool cool cool cool cool cool cool cool cool cool cool cool
Re: Dencia Shows Off Her Pink Cars by ajalawole(m): 7:05pm
dessz:
m
boss, u are disobeying NCAN rules number 5 sad, which state 'never Book space one any thread if u have nothing meanful to say yet' sad cheesy

2 Likes

Re: Dencia Shows Off Her Pink Cars by Benekruku(m): 7:05pm
A dick-o-meter would be reading this lady's pvssy in exponentials

1 Like

Re: Dencia Shows Off Her Pink Cars by bsideboii(m): 7:06pm
Good for her.
Re: Dencia Shows Off Her Pink Cars by Husty(m): 7:06pm
I give a fvck NOT!!!
Re: Dencia Shows Off Her Pink Cars by free2ryhme: 7:06pm
Benekruku:
A dick-o-meter would be reading this lady's pvssy in exponentials
stop hating on a successful woman, guy

(0) (1) (Reply)

