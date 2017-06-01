₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,829,197 members, 3,619,818 topics. Date: Monday, 26 June 2017 at 08:22 PM
Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Dencia Shows Off Her Pink Cars (11050 Views)
Tayo Sobola Flaunts Her Pink Iphone 7 [PICS] / Cossy Orjiakor Poses In Her Pink Porsche / See How Nollywood Actress Shamelessly Flashed Her Pink Pant In Public (photos) (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Dencia Shows Off Her Pink Cars by JamieBlog(m): 5:14pm
Whitenicious Boss and Bleaching Expert, Dencia showed off her cars. The cars are all of different brands but they share one thing, The colour Pink!!
Dencia showed them off in a video she posted on popular social media platform, Instagram.
NEWS VIA: http://www.jamienaija.com/2017/06/bleaching-expert-dencia-shows-her-pink.html
1 Like 2 Shares
|Re: Dencia Shows Off Her Pink Cars by praizephoto(m): 6:48pm
good for her
|Re: Dencia Shows Off Her Pink Cars by BroZuma: 7:01pm
Attention seeking farming implement...
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Dencia Shows Off Her Pink Cars by Kokobeat: 7:01pm
Money is all I can see
WATCH AS TBOSS BARES HER BOOBS IN BATHROOM PHOTOS
|Re: Dencia Shows Off Her Pink Cars by phaphyz05(m): 7:01pm
JamieBlog:End Tym Things
|Re: Dencia Shows Off Her Pink Cars by iykebest1(m): 7:01pm
Buhari self
1 Like
|Re: Dencia Shows Off Her Pink Cars by Ayodejioak(m): 7:01pm
|Re: Dencia Shows Off Her Pink Cars by CheezyCharles(m): 7:01pm
the way skin bleaching is going ehn.... u can date ur ex again without knowing cef
44 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Dencia Shows Off Her Pink Cars by TINALETC3(f): 7:01pm
|Re: Dencia Shows Off Her Pink Cars by Wealthyonos(m): 7:02pm
dats sweet
|Re: Dencia Shows Off Her Pink Cars by NevetsIbot: 7:02pm
looks like barbie moved into Nigeria. I hate pink!
1 Like
|Re: Dencia Shows Off Her Pink Cars by soberdrunk(m): 7:02pm
.........am i the only one thinking the 'downstream sector" might be pink too?
13 Likes
|Re: Dencia Shows Off Her Pink Cars by liftedhigh: 7:02pm
Hmm
|Re: Dencia Shows Off Her Pink Cars by darlenese(f): 7:02pm
booing
|Re: Dencia Shows Off Her Pink Cars by dessz(m): 7:03pm
wetin consine us
63 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: Dencia Shows Off Her Pink Cars by adorablevic(f): 7:03pm
well-done MA.. pink lady
|Re: Dencia Shows Off Her Pink Cars by Byggshoes(m): 7:03pm
praizephoto:that is y it is call show biz. celebrity are meant to show even what they don't have to promote their brand.
|Re: Dencia Shows Off Her Pink Cars by ajalawole(m): 7:03pm
Who or her bleaching epp
|Re: Dencia Shows Off Her Pink Cars by Horlami3370: 7:04pm
Okay
|Re: Dencia Shows Off Her Pink Cars by ehissi(m): 7:04pm
E
|Re: Dencia Shows Off Her Pink Cars by YINKS89(m): 7:04pm
bleaching expert noni.
|Re: Dencia Shows Off Her Pink Cars by hunniebun: 7:04pm
Nigerian Nicki minaj....
I'm not jealous oh but those looks like toy cars,maybe because it is pink!
1 Like
|Re: Dencia Shows Off Her Pink Cars by tundeaje35(m): 7:04pm
wow...money good o
|Re: Dencia Shows Off Her Pink Cars by makydebbie(f): 7:05pm
.I love her outfit. Reminds me of nicki.
|Re: Dencia Shows Off Her Pink Cars by BuhariNaWah: 7:05pm
But I see a white vehicle there too
|Re: Dencia Shows Off Her Pink Cars by free2ryhme: 7:05pm
so make we come pound yam abi
|Re: Dencia Shows Off Her Pink Cars by justi4jesu(f): 7:05pm
|Re: Dencia Shows Off Her Pink Cars by ajalawole(m): 7:05pm
dessz:boss, u are disobeying NCAN rules number 5 , which state 'never Book space one any thread if u have nothing meanful to say yet'
2 Likes
|Re: Dencia Shows Off Her Pink Cars by Benekruku(m): 7:05pm
A dick-o-meter would be reading this lady's pvssy in exponentials
1 Like
|Re: Dencia Shows Off Her Pink Cars by bsideboii(m): 7:06pm
Good for her.
|Re: Dencia Shows Off Her Pink Cars by Husty(m): 7:06pm
I give a fvck NOT!!!
|Re: Dencia Shows Off Her Pink Cars by free2ryhme: 7:06pm
Benekruku:stop hating on a successful woman, guy
Mikel Obi Acquires N35m Bentley - Foluso Samuel / Pictures Of Actress Megan Good & Her Mother / Photos : Meet MADLY CURVED Upcoming Nollywood Actress Princess Shyngle
Viewing this topic: RealtorNgr, Emychina(m), neksummi(m), Raymondonimisi(m), Elbreezy(m), HisMajesty1(m), Melchizedek1(m), wilsonjay, majomayo(m), KAHLEH(m), vincent09(m), yassinattah, akigbemaru, karpentar, puntmaniac, FX(m), bulDozer, viqSmallz(m), nanaski, princejr(m), justino57(m), lordbest(m), EazyMoh(m), Lordave, Completeguy, MaconAwire(m), oseiwe(m), STemidayo23, Kayus4real, effoi, goodheart02(m), iphunanya(f), polymath9ja(m), sounso, Paschal55(m), sonofspada(m), ashawopikin(m), AUSVINS, FarKhalipha16(m), smart4646, Almaiga, Bossontop(m), kinglee007(m), MrPetex(m) and 72 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 5