Pictures of a Death Trap At University Of Ilorin Teaching Hospital by Nr7anr(f): 8:11pm
Pictures of what we called sockaway in one of our Teaching Hospital in Nigeria. It was slit opened initially, they put those chairs when it opened more. Instead of re-constructing it. They left it that way.
I arrived in Nigeria few weeks ago but unfortunately I have to visit a friend of mine who was admitted into the teaching hospital and was lucky to pass along the way. So, I was discussing it with some visitors too they have to tell me it has been long they have been seeing it there. It is so pathetic.
it's now bringing out odour of putrefaction. The most painful part is that it's just beside CSSD where the sterile supplies of the hospital are handed. It's also close to hospital wards and people use the path a lot.
Should they wait till it claims lives b4 rehabilitating it? We hereby call on the management of the hospital to look into this deadly sockaway before it goes out of hand.
Re: Pictures of a Death Trap At University Of Ilorin Teaching Hospital by Nr7anr(f): 8:25pm
Imagine a visitor walking along the path in the dark. What is going to happen if the person steps on it? I believe only those people residing there can know.
Re: Pictures of a Death Trap At University Of Ilorin Teaching Hospital by OrestesDante: 8:31pm
Re: Pictures of a Death Trap At University Of Ilorin Teaching Hospital by fistonati(m): 8:31pm
This is a common scenario in Nigeria now, I thought it's inside the hospital. But who are we to blame, the state government, local government, federal government or the University teaching hospital management? ?
THAT IS NIGERIA FOR YOU.
Re: Pictures of a Death Trap At University Of Ilorin Teaching Hospital by vanbonattel: 8:34pm
Ha! The skull miners will simply pull the person out, and by morning, the spare parts will be selling at Ibadan market
Re: Pictures of a Death Trap At University Of Ilorin Teaching Hospital by Caustics: 8:37pm
but recent survey shows that with the advancements in technology, the chances of you surviving a soakaway fall is very high. no cause for alarm
Re: Pictures of a Death Trap At University Of Ilorin Teaching Hospital by abimbolayekeen: 8:47pm
I call on Hospital Management to pls do something on this soakaway before it is too late.
Re: Pictures of a Death Trap At University Of Ilorin Teaching Hospital by felaliveson: 8:52pm
Nr7anr:
Op, u wan spoil bizNess for them. Don't u know that d more people fall inside and get injure, d more the hospital will earn
My opinion
Re: Pictures of a Death Trap At University Of Ilorin Teaching Hospital by kmigor(m): 8:52pm
Thus far am sad
Re: Pictures of a Death Trap At University Of Ilorin Teaching Hospital by Caustics: 8:52pm
Re: Pictures of a Death Trap At University Of Ilorin Teaching Hospital by BuhariNaWah: 8:52pm
Stop wasting your time.....
Someone somewhere has squandered the money for this project
Re: Pictures of a Death Trap At University Of Ilorin Teaching Hospital by jaymejate(m): 8:53pm
trust me, it's until at least someone die there they will know that it needs solution
Re: Pictures of a Death Trap At University Of Ilorin Teaching Hospital by BigBrother9ja: 8:53pm
Later, the mumu people will be shouting
Better than the best my assholë
Re: Pictures of a Death Trap At University Of Ilorin Teaching Hospital by Alitair(m): 8:55pm
Sick country with a president who is so sick he no longer remembers the official language of the country. Why won't things be hay-wire everywhere
Re: Pictures of a Death Trap At University Of Ilorin Teaching Hospital by free2ryhme: 8:56pm
this is the wickedness in the black man
they cant see anything wrong with this
Re: Pictures of a Death Trap At University Of Ilorin Teaching Hospital by free2ryhme: 8:57pm
Re: Pictures of a Death Trap At University Of Ilorin Teaching Hospital by Ayantoyeopeyem(f): 8:57pm
Re: Pictures of a Death Trap At University Of Ilorin Teaching Hospital by Hawlahscho(m): 8:57pm
Re: Pictures of a Death Trap At University Of Ilorin Teaching Hospital by free2ryhme: 8:57pm
someone has squandered the money for this project
Re: Pictures of a Death Trap At University Of Ilorin Teaching Hospital by Philinho(m): 8:58pm
If u get eyes,you'll not go closer
Re: Pictures of a Death Trap At University Of Ilorin Teaching Hospital by ekensi01(m): 8:58pm
Re: Pictures of a Death Trap At University Of Ilorin Teaching Hospital by lighteningTega: 8:58pm
Re: Pictures of a Death Trap At University Of Ilorin Teaching Hospital by OMOTOWO(m): 8:58pm
Re: Pictures of a Death Trap At University Of Ilorin Teaching Hospital by PrecisionFx: 8:59pm
Nigeria is a death trap.
Re: Pictures of a Death Trap At University Of Ilorin Teaching Hospital by oshe11(m): 9:00pm
Re: Pictures of a Death Trap At University Of Ilorin Teaching Hospital by obataokenwa(m): 9:00pm
OP is not aware she's in the territory of the skull miners. You're lucky you didn't fall into it... by now your skull would have been auctioned to the highest bidder. Thank your God.
Re: Pictures of a Death Trap At University Of Ilorin Teaching Hospital by JPENG(m): 9:02pm
I hope they see ds Online and do something about it.
OP thanks for your Good observation.This is a life saving matter. Far better than Evans here Evans there.. B00Bs here A55 there on Nairaland..
Re: Pictures of a Death Trap At University Of Ilorin Teaching Hospital by 5chrisade: 9:09pm
Re: Pictures of a Death Trap At University Of Ilorin Teaching Hospital by knight05(m): 9:11pm
Re: Pictures of a Death Trap At University Of Ilorin Teaching Hospital by OMOTOWO(m): 9:15pm
5chrisade:if I tear you hot slap..no be PH na ABJ..
Re: Pictures of a Death Trap At University Of Ilorin Teaching Hospital by micflo28(m): 9:15pm
OP! welcome to skull miners den, that is just one of their traps to get their trade moving fine
Re: Pictures of a Death Trap At University Of Ilorin Teaching Hospital by 5chrisade: 9:18pm
