Pictures of what we called sockaway in one of our Teaching Hospital in Nigeria. It was slit opened initially, they put those chairs when it opened more. Instead of re-constructing it. They left it that way.



I arrived in Nigeria few weeks ago but unfortunately I have to visit a friend of mine who was admitted into the teaching hospital and was lucky to pass along the way. So, I was discussing it with some visitors too they have to tell me it has been long they have been seeing it there. It is so pathetic.



it's now bringing out odour of putrefaction. The most painful part is that it's just beside CSSD where the sterile supplies of the hospital are handed. It's also close to hospital wards and people use the path a lot.



Should they wait till it claims lives b4 rehabilitating it? We hereby call on the management of the hospital to look into this deadly sockaway before it goes out of hand.



Please move to FTP.



SAVE A SOUL TODAY



It's very urgent. 2 Likes 1 Share

Imagine a visitor walking along the path in the dark. What is going to happen if the person steps on it? I believe only those people residing there can know. 1 Like

Ha! The skull miners will simply pull the person out, and by morning, the spare parts will be selling at Ibadan market 9 Likes

This is a common scenario in Nigeria now, I thought it's inside the hospital. But who are we to blame, the state government, local government, federal government or the University teaching hospital management? ?



THAT IS NIGERIA FOR YOU. 1 Like

but recent survey shows that with the advancements in technology, the chances of you surviving a soakaway fall is very high. no cause for alarm

I call on Hospital Management to pls do something on this soakaway before it is too late.

Op, u wan spoil bizNess for them. Don't u know that d more people fall inside and get injure, d more the hospital will earn





My opinion



Thus far am sad

Stop wasting your time.....





Someone somewhere has squandered the money for this project 3 Likes

trust me, it's until at least someone die there they will know that it needs solution

Later, the mumu people will be shouting



Better than the best my assholë

Sick country with a president who is so sick he no longer remembers the official language of the country. Why won't things be hay-wire everywhere

this is the wickedness in the black man



they cant see anything wrong with this 1 Like 1 Share

Ha! The skull miners will simply pull the person out, and by morning, the spare parts will be selling at Ibadan market 1 Like

someone has squandered the money for this project

If u get eyes,you'll not go closer

Imagine a visitor walking along the path in the dark. What is going to happen if the person steps on it? I believe only those people residing there can know. Tasting it wounldnt be too bad tho, since its nutricious. Tasting it wounldnt be too bad tho, since its nutricious.

Nigeria is a death trap.











What exactly do U want us to do with dis, abi devil shi..t for ur BRAIN I no understandWhat exactly do U want us to do with dis, abi devil shi..t for ur BRAIN

OP is not aware she's in the territory of the skull miners. You're lucky you didn't fall into it... by now your skull would have been auctioned to the highest bidder. Thank your God.

I hope they see ds Online and do something about it.

OP thanks for your Good observation.This is a life saving matter. Far better than Evans here Evans there.. B00Bs here A55 there on Nairaland.. 2 Likes 1 Share

OP! welcome to skull miners den, that is just one of their traps to get their trade moving fine