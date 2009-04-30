Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Car Talk / Mercedes-benz Unimog Voted Best Off Road Vehicle 2017 (5024 Views)

Nigerian Man Shows Off His Vehicle Made With Locally Sourced Materials. Photos / Mercedes Benz Self Driving Bus Unveiled (photos) / Buy Arnold Schwarzenegger's Unimog On Ebay. (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (Reply) (Go Down)





Whether it's in the Sahara Desert, in the River Niger or on the Olumo Rock, there are few challenges that the Mercedes-Benz Unimog would not be capable of taking on.



The extreme off-road model series enjoys particular popularity worldwide as an expedition vehicle. Axle articulation of up to 30 degrees, portal axles with ground clearance of up to 460 mm and gradeability of 45 degrees are hallmarks of these Unimog models with the type designations U 4023 and U 5023. Further features include a maximum fording depth of 1.20 m and a lateral inclination angle of up to 38 degrees. Driving in extreme situations with the all-wheel drive system engaged is supported by the selectable differential locks and the tyre pressure control system.



The high-torque OM 934 LA Euro VI engine, a four-cylinder with 5.1 l displacement, 230 hp and 664 lb-ft of torque, ensures reliability on the move. Eight forward and six reverse gears are available, and as an option also an off-road gear group for off-road applications in the 2.5 - 35 km/h speed range.



Available alongside this extreme off-road Unimog is the U 216 to U 530 implement carrier model series frequently seen in municipal applications. It is also equipped with cutting-edge Euro VI engines with outputs of up to 220 kW (299 hp).



When it comes to maintenance, diagnostics or repair, the Unimog also has all bases covered. Expert authorised Unimog dealers look after the vehicle at more than 650 service outlets in over 130 countries.



https://autojosh.com/mercedes-benz-unimog-voted-best-off-road-vehicle-2017/



Lalasticlala

Mynd44

Ishilove

Marpol

Semid4lyfe

Obinoscopy

Seun For the 13th time in succession readers of the German "Off Road" magazine have voted the Mercedes-Benz Unimog the best off-road vehicle of the year in the "special-purpose vehicles" category. The "Off-Road Vehicle of the Year" poll had a total of twelve categories. More than 20 000 votes were cast, with 135 vehicles in the running. The Unimog took first place in the special-purpose vehicles category with a phenomenal 31.4 percent of readers' votes.Whether it's in the Sahara Desert, in the River Niger or on the Olumo Rock, there are few challenges that the Mercedes-Benz Unimog would not be capable of taking on.The extreme off-road model series enjoys particular popularity worldwide as an expedition vehicle. Axle articulation of up to 30 degrees, portal axles with ground clearance of up to 460 mm and gradeability of 45 degrees are hallmarks of these Unimog models with the type designations U 4023 and U 5023. Further features include a maximum fording depth of 1.20 m and a lateral inclination angle of up to 38 degrees. Driving in extreme situations with the all-wheel drive system engaged is supported by the selectable differential locks and the tyre pressure control system.The high-torque OM 934 LA Euro VI engine, a four-cylinder with 5.1 l displacement, 230 hp and 664 lb-ft of torque, ensures reliability on the move. Eight forward and six reverse gears are available, and as an option also an off-road gear group for off-road applications in the 2.5 - 35 km/h speed range.Available alongside this extreme off-road Unimog is the U 216 to U 530 implement carrier model series frequently seen in municipal applications. It is also equipped with cutting-edge Euro VI engines with outputs of up to 220 kW (299 hp).When it comes to maintenance, diagnostics or repair, the Unimog also has all bases covered. Expert authorised Unimog dealers look after the vehicle at more than 650 service outlets in over 130 countries.LalasticlalaMynd44IshiloveMarpolSemid4lyfeObinoscopySeun 1 Like

U

That's cool

I'd never buy a car if it's not a Benz or made in Germany 6 Likes

Wow. Very rugged and good looking.

I'd go for it any day.

Proudly automobile freak.



It's an information age, an ICT driven age. Can you even afford to not equip yourself with software skills? Forget it's not your field, it's today as much as the future. You'd always need to develop competency in programming to be an authority in your field few years to come. Techies know this. You, too, can become a software developer. It takes nothing but your dedication. So, how?



Get yourself familiar with the Necessary technologies. Get our whole Package on Web and Mobile App Development today; It consists of tonnes of Video tutorials and PDF textbooks required to get you started on Web and similar projects. A vast number of programming Languages. You get to select the one you deem fit for the job.



Contact 08106501622 (Call and WhatsApp)

chiefbuchiV12:

I'd never buy a car if it's not a Benz or made in Germany Benz or nothing Benz or nothing 3 Likes

K

I'd never buy a car if it's not a Benz or made in Germany[/quote]

[color=#000099][/color]



Work hard bro, I said the same thing but you need to keep saving and waiting until you will use the money and buy a Japanese to be managing for the mean time 11 Likes 1 Share

chiefbuchiV12:

I'd never buy a car if it's not a Benz or made in Germany

Pray make baba pick ur call so u will have @least 5mil for ur first ride. If nt, i see a big for ntin or a razor light cumin ur way. Pray make baba pick ur call so u will have @least 5mil for ur first ride. If nt, i see a big for ntin or a razor light cumin ur way. 5 Likes

Y

I swear Benz or Nothing...Monster

If u have money.. . Just settle for Benz

K

Benz... unique.. Nigeria army shud get this.. they shud be unique... Army,navy,airforce... buy it now..

Very good

jjcena:

I'd never buy a car if it's not a Benz or made in Germany

[color=#000099][/color]



Work hard bro, I said the same thing but you need to keep saving and waiting until you will use the money and buy a Japanese to be managing for the mean time











It does not have to be the latest or most expensive benz, I'd be happy to buy older series benzes.......

Btw there are other reputable german machines out there e.g the 1st and 2nd gen Opel omega, Audi is there, the MK2 G60 Syncro, GTI is a nice too. I'd choose these old Germans over any Japanese car out there no matter how old they are its way better than the average japanese out there It does not have to be the latest or most expensive benz, I'd be happy to buy older series benzes.......Btw there are other reputable german machines out there e.g the 1st and 2nd gen Opel omega, Audi is there, the MK2 G60 Syncro, GTI is a nice too. I'd choose these old Germans over any Japanese car out there no matter how old they are its way better than the average japanese out there

NokiaN8:

Benz... unique.. Nigeria army shud get this.. they shud be unique... Army,navy,airforce... buy it now.. The Unimog is way more expensive than most offroaders in the market The Unimog is way more expensive than most offroaders in the market 1 Like

Alitair:





Pray make baba pick ur call so u will have @least 5mil for ur first ride. If nt, i see a big for ntin or a razor light cumin ur way. I'd get a good german machine for less than 5mil and derive great joy dusting you in ur 5mil japanese I'd get a good german machine for less than 5mil and derive great joy dusting you in ur 5mil japanese 1 Like

Beautiful truck.



You just have to be GOOD to win this 13 times even with all the car production companies in the world.



thumbz up

NokiaN8:

Benz... unique.. Nigeria army shud get this.. they shud be unique... Army,navy,airforce... buy it now..

Bros.. you want them to tell you that each one was bought for 300 million naira?



abeg leave our country out of this.... for now. Bros.. you want them to tell you that each one was bought for 300 million naira?abeg leave our country out of this.... for now. 2 Likes

chiefbuchiV12:



I'd get a good german machine for less than 5mil and derive great joy dusting you in ur 5mil japanese

lol

ur moniker v12, amg that is v12 is almst 50mil and i would really like to see u dust me in ur benz of 5mil against a v8 toyota Spyda or avalon touring(ship). lolur moniker v12, amg that is v12 is almst 50mil and i would really like to see u dust me in ur benz of 5mil against a v8 toyota Spyda or avalon touring(ship).

chiefbuchiV12:



It does not have to be the latest or most expensive benz, I'd be happy to buy older series benzes.......

Btw there are other reputable german machines out there e.g the 1st and 2nd gen Opel omega, Audi is there, the MK2 G60 Syncro, GTI is a nice too. I'd choose these old Germans over any Japanese car out there no matter how old they are its way better than the average japanese out there

Excuse me, are you talking about this same Opel Omega? Excuse me, are you talking about this same Opel Omega?

Car na car