Mercedes-benz Unimog Voted Best Off Road Vehicle 2017 by autojosh: 9:35pm On Jun 26
For the 13th time in succession readers of the German "Off Road" magazine have voted the Mercedes-Benz Unimog the best off-road vehicle of the year in the "special-purpose vehicles" category. The "Off-Road Vehicle of the Year" poll had a total of twelve categories. More than 20 000 votes were cast, with 135 vehicles in the running. The Unimog took first place in the special-purpose vehicles category with a phenomenal 31.4 percent of readers' votes.
Whether it's in the Sahara Desert, in the River Niger or on the Olumo Rock, there are few challenges that the Mercedes-Benz Unimog would not be capable of taking on.
The extreme off-road model series enjoys particular popularity worldwide as an expedition vehicle. Axle articulation of up to 30 degrees, portal axles with ground clearance of up to 460 mm and gradeability of 45 degrees are hallmarks of these Unimog models with the type designations U 4023 and U 5023. Further features include a maximum fording depth of 1.20 m and a lateral inclination angle of up to 38 degrees. Driving in extreme situations with the all-wheel drive system engaged is supported by the selectable differential locks and the tyre pressure control system.
The high-torque OM 934 LA Euro VI engine, a four-cylinder with 5.1 l displacement, 230 hp and 664 lb-ft of torque, ensures reliability on the move. Eight forward and six reverse gears are available, and as an option also an off-road gear group for off-road applications in the 2.5 - 35 km/h speed range.
Available alongside this extreme off-road Unimog is the U 216 to U 530 implement carrier model series frequently seen in municipal applications. It is also equipped with cutting-edge Euro VI engines with outputs of up to 220 kW (299 hp).
When it comes to maintenance, diagnostics or repair, the Unimog also has all bases covered. Expert authorised Unimog dealers look after the vehicle at more than 650 service outlets in over 130 countries.
https://autojosh.com/mercedes-benz-unimog-voted-best-off-road-vehicle-2017/
Re: Mercedes-benz Unimog Voted Best Off Road Vehicle 2017 by YoungB1a(m): 9:38pm On Jun 26
Re: Mercedes-benz Unimog Voted Best Off Road Vehicle 2017 by auntysimbiat(f): 10:03pm On Jun 26
That's cool
Re: Mercedes-benz Unimog Voted Best Off Road Vehicle 2017 by chiefbuchiV12(m): 12:33am
I'd never buy a car if it's not a Benz or made in Germany
Re: Mercedes-benz Unimog Voted Best Off Road Vehicle 2017 by TheHistorian(m): 7:14am
Re: Mercedes-benz Unimog Voted Best Off Road Vehicle 2017 by ReverseEngineer: 7:15am
Wow. Very rugged and good looking.
I'd go for it any day.
Proudly automobile freak.
Re: Mercedes-benz Unimog Voted Best Off Road Vehicle 2017 by rummeh(m): 7:16am
chiefbuchiV12:Benz or nothing
Re: Mercedes-benz Unimog Voted Best Off Road Vehicle 2017 by Ignatiusprince(m): 7:16am
Re: Mercedes-benz Unimog Voted Best Off Road Vehicle 2017 by jjcena(m): 7:18am
I'd never buy a car if it's not a Benz or made in Germany[/quote]
Work hard bro, I said the same thing but you need to keep saving and waiting until you will use the money and buy a Japanese to be managing for the mean time
Re: Mercedes-benz Unimog Voted Best Off Road Vehicle 2017 by Alitair(m): 7:24am
chiefbuchiV12:
Pray make baba pick ur call so u will have @least 5mil for ur first ride. If nt, i see a big for ntin or a razor light cumin ur way.
Re: Mercedes-benz Unimog Voted Best Off Road Vehicle 2017 by LoveJesus87(m): 7:25am
Re: Mercedes-benz Unimog Voted Best Off Road Vehicle 2017 by princechiemekam: 7:25am
I swear Benz or Nothing...Monster
Re: Mercedes-benz Unimog Voted Best Off Road Vehicle 2017 by oubi: 7:26am
If u have money.. . Just settle for Benz
Re: Mercedes-benz Unimog Voted Best Off Road Vehicle 2017 by OnowuOra(m): 7:29am
Re: Mercedes-benz Unimog Voted Best Off Road Vehicle 2017 by NokiaN8(m): 7:34am
Benz... unique.. Nigeria army shud get this.. they shud be unique... Army,navy,airforce... buy it now..
Re: Mercedes-benz Unimog Voted Best Off Road Vehicle 2017 by EmmaLege: 7:37am
Very good
Re: Mercedes-benz Unimog Voted Best Off Road Vehicle 2017 by chiefbuchiV12(m): 7:39am
jjcena:It does not have to be the latest or most expensive benz, I'd be happy to buy older series benzes.......
Btw there are other reputable german machines out there e.g the 1st and 2nd gen Opel omega, Audi is there, the MK2 G60 Syncro, GTI is a nice too. I'd choose these old Germans over any Japanese car out there no matter how old they are its way better than the average japanese out there
Re: Mercedes-benz Unimog Voted Best Off Road Vehicle 2017 by chiefbuchiV12(m): 7:40am
NokiaN8:The Unimog is way more expensive than most offroaders in the market
Re: Mercedes-benz Unimog Voted Best Off Road Vehicle 2017 by chiefbuchiV12(m): 7:42am
Alitair:I'd get a good german machine for less than 5mil and derive great joy dusting you in ur 5mil japanese
Re: Mercedes-benz Unimog Voted Best Off Road Vehicle 2017 by YesNo: 7:52am
Beautiful truck.
You just have to be GOOD to win this 13 times even with all the car production companies in the world.
thumbz up
Re: Mercedes-benz Unimog Voted Best Off Road Vehicle 2017 by YesNo: 7:54am
NokiaN8:
Bros.. you want them to tell you that each one was bought for 300 million naira?
abeg leave our country out of this.... for now.
Re: Mercedes-benz Unimog Voted Best Off Road Vehicle 2017 by Alitair(m): 8:02am
chiefbuchiV12:
lol
ur moniker v12, amg that is v12 is almst 50mil and i would really like to see u dust me in ur benz of 5mil against a v8 toyota Spyda or avalon touring(ship).
Re: Mercedes-benz Unimog Voted Best Off Road Vehicle 2017 by timifakay(m): 8:08am
chiefbuchiV12:
Excuse me, are you talking about this same Opel Omega?
Re: Mercedes-benz Unimog Voted Best Off Road Vehicle 2017 by KnowMore: 8:11am
Car na car
Re: Mercedes-benz Unimog Voted Best Off Road Vehicle 2017 by Jaynom(m): 8:24am
This beast of a car is perfect for "a Zombie apocalypse" (no mind me. Na too many horror movies cause am)
