|Nigeria Among Top 5 Fastest Growing Mobile Markets In The World by tripleY(m): 10:36pm On Jun 26
A new report by Ericsson has affirmed Nigeria’s place as one of the most exciting mobile market in the world as the country is now a key driver of growth in the sector.
The recently published Ericsson Mobility Report noted that Nigeria grew its mobile subscriptions by three million in the first quarter of 2017, the fifth fastest growing in the world. Mr Rutger Reman, Managing Director, Ericsson Nigeria while presenting the report in Lagos on Thursday, said that globally, there were 107 million new mobile subscriptions added in the quarter.
According to him, India grew the most in terms of net additions, during the quarter with 43 million subscriptions. “This was followed by China with new 24 million subscriptions, Indonesia added 10 million, Pakistan with five million, while Nigeria had additional three million mobile subscriptions. “The strong subscription growth in India was mainly due to an attractive Long Term Evolution (LTE) welcome offer by one operator with free voice and data.
Reman said that Africa added nine million mobile subscriptions, of which Nigeria accounted for three million in the first quarter. Africa has a total of 985 million mobile subscriptions in the quarter. He said that the global mobile subscriptions were growing at four per cent year-on-year, reaching a total of 7.6 billion in the first quarter. He said that with the three million new subscriptions, Nigeria was among the top five countries by net additions in the first quarter.
“The number of mobile subscriptions exceeds the population in many countries, which is largely due to inactive subscriptions, multiple device ownership or optimisation of subscriptions for different types of calls. “As a result, the number of subscribers is lower than the number of subscriptions. Today there are around 5.2 billion subscribers globally compared to 7.6 billion subscriptions,” he said.
Reman said that the mobile subscription which stood at 7.5 billion in 2016 was expected to reach nine billion in the year 2022. Mr Niklas Heuveldop, the Chief Strategy Officer and Head of Technology and Emerging Business, Ericsson, said that the number of mobile subscriptions would continue to grow across the regions, fueled by a strong uptake in mobile broadband. Heuveldop said that the mobile broadband subscriptions were expected to reach 8.3 billion in 2022.
He said that mobile broadband subscriptions were growing by around 25 per cent year-on-year, increasing by approximately 240 million in first quarter 2017 alone. According to him, the total number of mobile broadband subscriptions is now around 4.6 billion. “2.6 billion new mobile broadband subscribers will be added through 2022, averaging to more than one million each day. “Mobile broadband will account for more than 90 percent of subscriptions by 2022 as it is anticipated that by the end of 2022, there will be nine billion mobile subscriptions. “Mobile broadband subscriptions will reach 8.3 billion, thereby accounting for more than 90 percent of all mobile subscriptions,” he said.
SOURCE: https://brandspurng.com/2017/06/page/2/
|Re: Nigeria Among Top 5 Fastest Growing Mobile Markets In The World by Sultty(m): 7:20am
No fvck given tho' wow made FTC I dedicate it to my bro who's getting hitched
2 Likes
|Re: Nigeria Among Top 5 Fastest Growing Mobile Markets In The World by eezeribe(m): 7:20am
Of course... We are a consumer nation,for even poo
2 Likes
|Re: Nigeria Among Top 5 Fastest Growing Mobile Markets In The World by ziego(m): 7:20am
|Re: Nigeria Among Top 5 Fastest Growing Mobile Markets In The World by KingLennon(m): 7:21am
Why can't we be in the top 5 fastest growing Economy? How can we be? When we have a president who has forgotten how to speak English...
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Nigeria Among Top 5 Fastest Growing Mobile Markets In The World by muriunited(m): 7:21am
Great, I dedicate this FTC to Lalasticlala, Seun and my nd44
|Re: Nigeria Among Top 5 Fastest Growing Mobile Markets In The World by oluseyiforjesus(m): 7:21am
How I wish it's in Economy or Standard of living..........
|Re: Nigeria Among Top 5 Fastest Growing Mobile Markets In The World by Camlot000007: 7:22am
Is this what Buhari promised us?
|Re: Nigeria Among Top 5 Fastest Growing Mobile Markets In The World by itiswellandwell: 7:22am
Ok. With the trash dem dey bring come here.
Check my signature for your quality customised Atm card flash drive.
|Re: Nigeria Among Top 5 Fastest Growing Mobile Markets In The World by Camlot000007: 7:22am
muriunited:
Oya edit am quick quick
|Re: Nigeria Among Top 5 Fastest Growing Mobile Markets In The World by hemartins(m): 7:22am
Definitely, I knew this already.
|Re: Nigeria Among Top 5 Fastest Growing Mobile Markets In The World by Adieza(m): 7:23am
Great.
|Re: Nigeria Among Top 5 Fastest Growing Mobile Markets In The World by Bluemosquito(m): 7:23am
so?
|Re: Nigeria Among Top 5 Fastest Growing Mobile Markets In The World by Victornezzar(m): 7:23am
muriunited:in ur dreams
1 Like
|Re: Nigeria Among Top 5 Fastest Growing Mobile Markets In The World by teckmore(m): 7:23am
Yahoo
|Re: Nigeria Among Top 5 Fastest Growing Mobile Markets In The World by Acidosis(m): 7:24am
What's great about this?
|Re: Nigeria Among Top 5 Fastest Growing Mobile Markets In The World by directonpc(m): 7:24am
Nigeria is indeed a big market for a lot of stuffs. If we removed greed we can achieve a lot.
|Re: Nigeria Among Top 5 Fastest Growing Mobile Markets In The World by maberry(m): 7:24am
Big Big Talk
|Re: Nigeria Among Top 5 Fastest Growing Mobile Markets In The World by ige101(m): 7:24am
Dump site you mean?
|Re: Nigeria Among Top 5 Fastest Growing Mobile Markets In The World by Mopolchi: 7:24am
Why won't will be, an ordinary Nigerian like to carry three handsets? From Nokia, Samsung, LG, Ericsson, Motorola to IPhone.
|Re: Nigeria Among Top 5 Fastest Growing Mobile Markets In The World by Raydos(m): 7:25am
Please It Is Too Early To Faint This Morning!
|Re: Nigeria Among Top 5 Fastest Growing Mobile Markets In The World by teelaw4life(m): 7:28am
Well....no be yahoo we dey use am do? Every single thing about this country is turned upside down.
|Re: Nigeria Among Top 5 Fastest Growing Mobile Markets In The World by Adesiji77: 7:31am
Is this supposed to be an achievement?
|Re: Nigeria Among Top 5 Fastest Growing Mobile Markets In The World by chuksjuve(m): 7:36am
we celebrate the wrong records...
|Re: Nigeria Among Top 5 Fastest Growing Mobile Markets In The World by YoungBlackRico(m): 7:39am
eezeribe:When last did you buy made-in-Nigeria?
|Re: Nigeria Among Top 5 Fastest Growing Mobile Markets In The World by burkingx(f): 7:52am
|Re: Nigeria Among Top 5 Fastest Growing Mobile Markets In The World by salford1: 8:05am
Mopolchi:its now tekno, infinitix, injoo and other chinese brands
1 Like
|Re: Nigeria Among Top 5 Fastest Growing Mobile Markets In The World by dotunbekro06(m): 8:19am
eezeribe:
