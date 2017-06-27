₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|6 Careers That Will Be Extinct In 10 Years by effico(m): 6:28am
Whether you’re trying to figure out a career path tailored to your abilities, or just curious of the kinds of jobs that society is slowly fading out, Boss Girl has the rundown on the 6 jobs that probably won’t be around in 10 years time. Technology and cultural shifts have given rise to new careers while slowly making others disappear. Read on to find out which 6 jobs are going obsolete, and why you should avoid them!
Retail Cashier
With the influx of self-service checkouts, and automated processes during purchasing, the typical retail cashier will eventually fade away as a career. Technology has allowed plenty of advancements in how we shop, and customers are wanting less human interaction.
Telemarketer
Nowadays, people don’t use the phone as much as they used to. With other more efficient ways of communicating – such as email or texting. Old fashioned telemarketing is slowly becoming a job of the past. With email marketing on the rise, these once common jobs will no longer be found.
Travel Agent
With the rise of the internet and the ability to book trips for cheap using sites comparable to travel agents, this old-school job is slowly fading out of the system. Gone are the days where we need a third party person to find the better deals when travelling, because the internet has made that ability so much easier for us.
Taxi driver
Ride sharing apps have created a new normal for the way the average person acquires transportation. Calling for a cab is going to be non-existent with the rise of apps with GPS technology. Taxi drivers will have to follow the trend in order to keep their business afloat.
Publishers and Printers
It’s no surprise that print media is fading out of the industry. More and more consumers are going digital when it comes to entertainment and news. Publishing companies have been having a hard time keeping up with the times. These industries are slowly fading out to give rise to new digital media companies.
Postal Workers
With the rise of technology and email communication, the need for postal workers has slowly been dwindling away. With the rise of private companies taking the Post Office’s place, this government-run job has little chance for career growth and advancement.
2 Likes
|Re: 6 Careers That Will Be Extinct In 10 Years by TheHistorian(m): 7:16am
7.) Nairaland moderatorship.
23 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: 6 Careers That Will Be Extinct In 10 Years by ReverseEngineer: 7:16am
With the advent of Machine learning, it's only a matter of time all things will be automated. By then, most people will be replaced by smarter and more efficient machines. Only time will tell. But a set of people, I'm sure, will never be kicked of their jobs. They are those who program those machines. They are developers. They software engineers. I'd advise you add programming to your skill set as soon as you can. It won't hurt. It'd rather expand your horizon.
It's an information age, an ICT driven age. Can you even afford to not equip yourself with software skills? Forget it's not your field, it's today as much as the future. You'd always need to develop competency in programming to be an authority in your field few years to come. Techies know this. You, too, can become a software developer. It takes nothing but your dedication. So, how?
Get yourself familiar with the Necessary technologies. Get our whole Package on Web and Mobile App Development today; It consists of tonnes of Video tutorials and PDF textbooks required to get you started on Web and similar projects. A vast number of programming Languages. You get to select the one you deem fit for the job.
Contact 08106501622 (Call and WhatsApp)
|Re: 6 Careers That Will Be Extinct In 10 Years by Victornezzar(m): 7:16am
7. Kidnapping
btw dat taxi own is true oo....
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: 6 Careers That Will Be Extinct In 10 Years by cinoedhunter: 7:16am
Maybe
|Re: 6 Careers That Will Be Extinct In 10 Years by ifenes(m): 7:16am
Pastors
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: 6 Careers That Will Be Extinct In 10 Years by ziego(m): 7:17am
okay
|Re: 6 Careers That Will Be Extinct In 10 Years by Actuarydeji(m): 7:17am
You're right my man. Even Accountant sef
|Re: 6 Careers That Will Be Extinct In 10 Years by phensbassey: 7:17am
religion..
|Re: 6 Careers That Will Be Extinct In 10 Years by Stexy(m): 7:17am
especially news papers... totally hate 'em
1 Like
|Re: 6 Careers That Will Be Extinct In 10 Years by MRAKBEE: 7:18am
In wizkid Ayo's voice Yeah yeah
|Re: 6 Careers That Will Be Extinct In 10 Years by KingLennon(m): 7:20am
In Nigeria, taxi drivers can never be extinct. Postal workers are already extinct in Nigeria but in Britain they still operate very well.
|Re: 6 Careers That Will Be Extinct In 10 Years by FavoredGuy: 7:21am
why?
|Re: 6 Careers That Will Be Extinct In 10 Years by cricifixo(m): 7:22am
You forgot to mention teaching, I mean who wants to be a teacher these days
1 Like
|Re: 6 Careers That Will Be Extinct In 10 Years by obonujoker(m): 7:23am
Pastors can never be extinct, until the Lord Jesus raptures the saints....
1 Like
|Re: 6 Careers That Will Be Extinct In 10 Years by Ignatio(m): 7:24am
Postal work is extinct already. Who sends letters via post office when you have whatsapp.
1 Like
|Re: 6 Careers That Will Be Extinct In 10 Years by Nazeren: 7:25am
Are you dreaming? If not, prove your point.
Actuarydeji:
1 Like
|Re: 6 Careers That Will Be Extinct In 10 Years by Camlot000007: 7:27am
But slaying job can't ever go into extinction
1 Like
|Re: 6 Careers That Will Be Extinct In 10 Years by zeenab(f): 7:27am
6years is even too much. These jobs are disappearing already.
|Re: 6 Careers That Will Be Extinct In 10 Years by oluseyiforjesus(m): 7:29am
Every Manual Job will soon dissappear give Japan, China and dubia TIME to finish ds their Robots innovation den u will knw wat I'm saying
|Re: 6 Careers That Will Be Extinct In 10 Years by Whobedatte(m): 7:31am
Remove printing from the list
1 Like
|Re: 6 Careers That Will Be Extinct In 10 Years by nastyesco(m): 7:31am
Runs girl
|Re: 6 Careers That Will Be Extinct In 10 Years by ikdaddy01(m): 7:31am
True
|Re: 6 Careers That Will Be Extinct In 10 Years by Tahrah(f): 7:32am
Okay
|Re: 6 Careers That Will Be Extinct In 10 Years by woodmood: 7:32am
FavoredGuy:
Answer: Because the OP copied from a foreign journal and pasted on Nairaland.
Somebody should tell him that even with the advent of electronic media, some things ate sent to your door post even in UK.
Taxi driver going extinct in Naija?
Oga OP should learn to modify copied materials to suit his environment.
Too early for nonsense on NL.
6 Likes
|Re: 6 Careers That Will Be Extinct In 10 Years by TulsaOklahoma: 7:34am
dbanjs career
9ice career
timaya career
davido career
buhari career
2 Likes
|Re: 6 Careers That Will Be Extinct In 10 Years by Ebayray(f): 7:37am
Phewwww! Law ain't there.
|Re: 6 Careers That Will Be Extinct In 10 Years by erico2k2(m): 7:37am
Postal workers would never stop as goods need too be from A to.B
1 Like
|Re: 6 Careers That Will Be Extinct In 10 Years by Youngjoeb(m): 7:39am
nastyesco:that profession is older than u and I.
2 Likes
|Re: 6 Careers That Will Be Extinct In 10 Years by TulsaOklahoma: 7:39am
buhari and nnamdi kanu career
|Re: 6 Careers That Will Be Extinct In 10 Years by erico2k2(m): 7:40am
woodmood:copying and pasting would be extinct ahahaha
1 Like
|Re: 6 Careers That Will Be Extinct In 10 Years by Jiang(m): 7:40am
Nigerians & stealing other peoples stuff are like 5 & 6. look at the way the op confidently posted dis like he thought about it himself, while in reality he just a plagiarism thief
2 Likes
Viewing this topic: Flinkzy, oyewolestephen(m), concept35(m), Jlake(m), aycd44(m), braceurself(f), Julietcutie(f), goldiam(f), Benzeeknow, josyvic, gprincead, danysong, xavieree(f), Evahappy89, flavourwole, tunji1(m), Guyman02, shegestiga(m), edyken001, omusiliyu(m), Whois, YOUNGKAHUNA, porchster, femidly, Segunia(m), unip, susanovy(f), Enimirah, Joeiordye, dicksonadams(m), Lotechi(m), niceeric(m), Joavid(f), omosefeeguaibor(f), Maj196(m), chimaraiyke(m), Jovieeee(f), ofiliganga(m), tchimatic(m), lekkie073(m), Mhizgracie01(f), Slurity(m), hcupid(m), wizzywisdom(m), lawson007(m), Mattiegold, chineduemmao, idolofin(m), avincent, aragon4realz(m), luvlyqueen(f), Kinghiram, damilarea2(m), alabsmichael(m), dopedude(m), freebreezeyz(m) and 89 guest(s)
