Daps, Oladapo Fagbenle Bounced At BET Awards Last Year Was Nominated This Year by winkmart: 9:27am
Nigerian director who rose to fame this year for shooting Migos 'Bad and Boujee'' has recounted how he was bounced from the BET awards last year when he went with Wizkid and Sesan .
This year he was nominated for best video though he didn't win,he walked the red carpet.
He also directed Wizkid's Closer and Davido's 'Fall'
Re: Daps, Oladapo Fagbenle Bounced At BET Awards Last Year Was Nominated This Year by abeniagbon(m): 9:50am
Eeya pele... it now ur turn...
Re: Daps, Oladapo Fagbenle Bounced At BET Awards Last Year Was Nominated This Year by auntysimbiat(f): 9:53am
na xo.. wen your level changed, you will see changes
Re: Daps, Oladapo Fagbenle Bounced At BET Awards Last Year Was Nominated This Year by twentyk(m): 12:03pm
sorry ooo
after reading it.....NEVER GIVE UP....
Re: Daps, Oladapo Fagbenle Bounced At BET Awards Last Year Was Nominated This Year by einsteine(m): 12:04pm
Congrats to him.
Re: Daps, Oladapo Fagbenle Bounced At BET Awards Last Year Was Nominated This Year by oshibote1: 12:04pm
Good one
Re: Daps, Oladapo Fagbenle Bounced At BET Awards Last Year Was Nominated This Year by Pvin: 12:04pm
trams
Re: Daps, Oladapo Fagbenle Bounced At BET Awards Last Year Was Nominated This Year by alexandranature: 12:05pm
Determination is the key! Stay focused.
Re: Daps, Oladapo Fagbenle Bounced At BET Awards Last Year Was Nominated This Year by liftedhigh: 12:05pm
Bottom line, Neva give up! Wen it's ur time God will see u thru
Re: Daps, Oladapo Fagbenle Bounced At BET Awards Last Year Was Nominated This Year by Decapo: 12:05pm
Eeyah pele
Re: Daps, Oladapo Fagbenle Bounced At BET Awards Last Year Was Nominated This Year by TrapHedges(m): 12:06pm
Levelz
Re: Daps, Oladapo Fagbenle Bounced At BET Awards Last Year Was Nominated This Year by mamaafrik(m): 12:06pm
My beardman......,congratulobua in edafe tone
Re: Daps, Oladapo Fagbenle Bounced At BET Awards Last Year Was Nominated This Year by femi4(m): 12:06pm
Wavy level
Re: Daps, Oladapo Fagbenle Bounced At BET Awards Last Year Was Nominated This Year by bsideboii(m): 12:06pm
Inspirational story there.Never give up on your hustle when its legit.People are not patient enough for you to make it! Take the bull by the horn and be consistent.They will worm their way back to you.
Re: Daps, Oladapo Fagbenle Bounced At BET Awards Last Year Was Nominated This Year by sayentease(m): 12:06pm
I am still wondering what is so special about migos' "bad and boujee" video.
I have watched it 10 times and I am wondering why it's video of the year.
Nothing different to the normal video lines we know.
Girls
Money
Alcohol.
This world tire me
Congrats to the guy sha. But oyinbo mumu
Re: Daps, Oladapo Fagbenle Bounced At BET Awards Last Year Was Nominated This Year by whizzyleejr(m): 12:06pm
Nice one, hardwork pays alot
Re: Daps, Oladapo Fagbenle Bounced At BET Awards Last Year Was Nominated This Year by KingLennon(m): 12:10pm
That's the spirit. What happened last year motivated him. Keep working hard bro, you'll be nominated for Grammy awards. Its not impossible everything lies in your head
Re: Daps, Oladapo Fagbenle Bounced At BET Awards Last Year Was Nominated This Year by kushma(m): 12:11pm
Working hard is the best.
Re: Daps, Oladapo Fagbenle Bounced At BET Awards Last Year Was Nominated This Year by NicoBaba(m): 12:13pm
cooking up dough with ma Uzi.....Bad n Boujee
Re: Daps, Oladapo Fagbenle Bounced At BET Awards Last Year Was Nominated This Year by prof1990(m): 12:15pm
sayentease:
Read
Re: Daps, Oladapo Fagbenle Bounced At BET Awards Last Year Was Nominated This Year by ayorhmeeday(m): 12:16pm
hahaha...why won't they bounce him??
see his beard looking like evil forest!!
Re: Daps, Oladapo Fagbenle Bounced At BET Awards Last Year Was Nominated This Year by oshe11(m): 12:17pm
Thats hw to silence ur doubters n mockers nt coming to Nairaland to shout Afonja n Flatino
#Idonrepent
Re: Daps, Oladapo Fagbenle Bounced At BET Awards Last Year Was Nominated This Year by firstclassmumu(m): 12:18pm
Thank you
Re: Daps, Oladapo Fagbenle Bounced At BET Awards Last Year Was Nominated This Year by Jacksparr0w127: 12:18pm
sayentease:Na Wetin dey there make you watch am 10 times so
Re: Daps, Oladapo Fagbenle Bounced At BET Awards Last Year Was Nominated This Year by leksmedia: 12:21pm
Never give up - That's why I tell people when you are going through the most difficult and crazy moments of your life, it's a motivation for you to keep pressing on and work hard. Everyone has a story to tell. Make sure yours is written on a rock which will last a millennium and still remain in history books.
So if you are about giving up. Pull yourself together , brace up, encourage yourself, work harder then even the sky wouldn't be your limit .
Re: Daps, Oladapo Fagbenle Bounced At BET Awards Last Year Was Nominated This Year by Smattjohn: 12:24pm
Good
Re: Daps, Oladapo Fagbenle Bounced At BET Awards Last Year Was Nominated This Year by sayentease(m): 12:28pm
Jacksparr0w127:
I watched it coz I had no choice. My vevo APP keeps repeating it.
Re: Daps, Oladapo Fagbenle Bounced At BET Awards Last Year Was Nominated This Year by StarPlayer: 12:29pm
I love Daps mahn.. The guy bad gahn
Re: Daps, Oladapo Fagbenle Bounced At BET Awards Last Year Was Nominated This Year by Curdlebug(m): 12:29pm
nice
Re: Daps, Oladapo Fagbenle Bounced At BET Awards Last Year Was Nominated This Year by Desdola(m): 12:33pm
Nice one. I like his never give up attitude
Re: Daps, Oladapo Fagbenle Bounced At BET Awards Last Year Was Nominated This Year by kenoz(m): 12:56pm
Okay
