This year he was nominated for best video though he didn't win,he walked the red carpet.



He also directed Wizkid's Closer and Davido's 'Fall'







http://www.blackberrybabes.com/2017/06/nigerian-viddeo-director-bounced-at.html Nigerian director who rose to fame this year for shooting Migos 'Bad and Boujee'' has recounted how he was bounced from the BET awards last year when he went with Wizkid and Sesan .This year he was nominated for best video though he didn't win,he walked the red carpet.He also directed Wizkid's Closer and Davido's 'Fall' 2 Likes 2 Shares

na xo.. wen your level changed, you will see changes 2 Likes

after reading it.....NEVER GIVE UP.... 1 Like

Congrats to him.

Determination is the key! Stay focused.

Bottom line, Neva give up! Wen it's ur time God will see u thru 2 Likes

Inspirational story there.Never give up on your hustle when its legit.People are not patient enough for you to make it! Take the bull by the horn and be consistent.They will worm their way back to you.

I am still wondering what is so special about migos' "bad and boujee" video.



I have watched it 10 times and I am wondering why it's video of the year.



Nothing different to the normal video lines we know.



This world tire me

Congrats to the guy sha. But oyinbo mumu 2 Likes

Nice one, hardwork pays alot

That's the spirit. What happened last year motivated him. Keep working hard bro, you'll be nominated for Grammy awards. Its not impossible everything lies in your head

Working hard is the best.

hahaha...why won't they bounce him??

see his beard looking like evil forest!!

Thats hw to silence ur doubters n mockers nt coming to Nairaland to shout Afonja n Flatino







Never give up - That's why I tell people when you are going through the most difficult and crazy moments of your life, it's a motivation for you to keep pressing on and work hard. Everyone has a story to tell. Make sure yours is written on a rock which will last a millennium and still remain in history books.

So if you are about giving up. Pull yourself together , brace up, encourage yourself, work harder then even the sky wouldn't be your limit .

Jacksparr0w127:

Na Wetin dey there make you watch am 10 times so

I watched it coz I had no choice. My vevo APP keeps repeating it. I watched it coz I had no choice. My vevo APP keeps repeating it.

I love Daps mahn.. The guy bad gahn

Nice one. I like his never give up attitude