DJ Cuppy Reacts To Her Father, Otedola, Joining Instagram by Ayodele70: 8:55am
Billionaire oil magnate, Femi Otedola joined Instagram last week and now has almost 30k followers.

His daughter, DJ Cuppy has reacted writing;

"So my dad has Instagram now, I can only imagine what his DM’s will be like ��� #JesusTakeTheWheel"


http://www.amagitesblog.com/2018/02/dj-cuppy-reacts-to-her-dad-joining.html

Re: DJ Cuppy Reacts To Her Father, Otedola, Joining Instagram by friendlyadvice: 8:56am
angry abeg shut up and go and give your ugly bf head

Re: DJ Cuppy Reacts To Her Father, Otedola, Joining Instagram by Partnerbiz: 9:04am
big head...

gerrahia.

who ask u?


if i catch u ee.

indomie girl..



What did she do to me? Nothing.
Her only offence is being born in a wealthy family.


At times people just hate you for no reason just because you you are awesome....



Re: DJ Cuppy Reacts To Her Father, Otedola, Joining Instagram by bjstardom(m): 10:02am
Partnerbiz:
big head...

gerrahia.

who ask u?


if i catch u ee.

indomie girl..



What did she do to me? Nothing.
Her only offence is being born in a wealthy family.


At times people just hate you for no reason just because you you are awesome....



Easy na, you don ask her out before and she no gree?

Re: DJ Cuppy Reacts To Her Father, Otedola, Joining Instagram by FrenchWay: 11:48am
...
The man no fine sef.
Make e better check the paternity of this whores wey im dey call daughters.

There is no business blood in them.
I wonder who did the job at night.

The only consolation I will get to beliv he fathered dis girl is if he decides to tell us that he had sex with the mum in the afternoon before conception... Cus such kids turn out this way.
Re: DJ Cuppy Reacts To Her Father, Otedola, Joining Instagram by Stethaine: 11:49am
It will like dad send me 200k.. dad send me 1000000
Re: DJ Cuppy Reacts To Her Father, Otedola, Joining Instagram by Kennylash11(m): 11:49am
bjstardom:

Easy na, you don ask her out before and she no gree?
I tire ooh
Re: DJ Cuppy Reacts To Her Father, Otedola, Joining Instagram by Nikkyhoney143(f): 11:49am
Happy new week to u all, I pray dis week will be fruitful to u all

Re: DJ Cuppy Reacts To Her Father, Otedola, Joining Instagram by agbonkamen(f): 11:49am
Where is her mum
Re: DJ Cuppy Reacts To Her Father, Otedola, Joining Instagram by exlinkleads(f): 11:50am
kikikikikiki


Olosho and beggers association go full everywhere
Re: DJ Cuppy Reacts To Her Father, Otedola, Joining Instagram by Spidermon: 11:50am
Normal thing na.

Shey her papa no dey knack nii ?
Re: DJ Cuppy Reacts To Her Father, Otedola, Joining Instagram by chinex276(m): 11:50am
this one her own attention seeking is bigger than the Adeleke's

Re: DJ Cuppy Reacts To Her Father, Otedola, Joining Instagram by Kokaine(m): 11:50am
lool. niggaz gon hate you for whatever you do........ 2pac
Re: DJ Cuppy Reacts To Her Father, Otedola, Joining Instagram by emmabest2000(m): 11:50am
friendlyadvice:
angry abeg shut up and go and give your ugly bf head

Head kwa ?

Abeg let talk about the head later

Focus on .....

Re: DJ Cuppy Reacts To Her Father, Otedola, Joining Instagram by Joelsblog(m): 11:51am
Partnerbiz:
big head...

gerrahia.

who ask u?


if i catch u ee.

indomie girl..



What did she do to me? Nothing.
Her only offence is being born in a wealthy family.


At times people just hate you for no reason just because you you are awesome....



Hahaha... Mad dog... Please don't bite her

Re: DJ Cuppy Reacts To Her Father, Otedola, Joining Instagram by boilerplate: 11:51am
Most Comments above me nawao.. Control Your Jealousy !!
Re: DJ Cuppy Reacts To Her Father, Otedola, Joining Instagram by uchaymart(m): 11:51am
Was thinking she would say "I have added a billion naira to my net worth
Re: DJ Cuppy Reacts To Her Father, Otedola, Joining Instagram by juddywizard: 11:52am
Will u keep quiet!...so wat my own with ur dad's dm angry
Re: DJ Cuppy Reacts To Her Father, Otedola, Joining Instagram by BuhariKingdom(m): 11:52am
Nonsense. Senseless post
Re: DJ Cuppy Reacts To Her Father, Otedola, Joining Instagram by IamFisherman(m): 11:52am
When your Father has already run your race
Re: DJ Cuppy Reacts To Her Father, Otedola, Joining Instagram by hokafor(m): 11:52am
I m sure was you that setup the account in the name of your father, because the last time I checked your father s favorite phone was Nokia 2310.

Re: DJ Cuppy Reacts To Her Father, Otedola, Joining Instagram by Bullhari007(m): 11:55am
this man dey fvck em daughters tongue
Re: DJ Cuppy Reacts To Her Father, Otedola, Joining Instagram by toluxa1(m): 11:55am
What is her business with what his DM will be like? She well so? So Nigerians are pitiable beggers that will be sliding into her fathers DM to beg for money or what's she implying? Nonsense angry




Re: DJ Cuppy Reacts To Her Father, Otedola, Joining Instagram by Benwems(m): 11:57am
is she still dating Mr easy?
Re: DJ Cuppy Reacts To Her Father, Otedola, Joining Instagram by obioko: 11:57am
Re: DJ Cuppy Reacts To Her Father, Otedola, Joining Instagram by Bigmikedagod(m): 11:58am
coolmy future gf cheesy
Re: DJ Cuppy Reacts To Her Father, Otedola, Joining Instagram by Ifebaby16(m): 11:58am
cheesy
Re: DJ Cuppy Reacts To Her Father, Otedola, Joining Instagram by BigBrother9ja: 12:02pm
Partnerbiz:
big head...

gerrahia.

who ask u?


if i catch u ee.

indomie girl..



What did she do to me? Nothing.
Her only offence is being born in a wealthy family.


At times people just hate you for no reason just because you you are awesome....



See below.

Click and get data today....



See testimonies..
Izit ya daddy?

Re: DJ Cuppy Reacts To Her Father, Otedola, Joining Instagram by ffome(m): 12:03pm
Lol
Re: DJ Cuppy Reacts To Her Father, Otedola, Joining Instagram by koladebrainiac(m): 12:04pm
he should help me out oooo
Re: DJ Cuppy Reacts To Her Father, Otedola, Joining Instagram by 007author(m): 12:08pm
See her forehead like Back of spoon

