|Efe's Fan Threatens To Pour Acid On Marvis Over This by feranmi400: 10:40am
Some people are taking this Big Brother Naija thingy too far and something needs to be done ASAP! Big Brother Naija finalist, Marvis is under fire after she reposted fellow housemate Jon Ogah’s new track ‘Uncle Suru‘ but reportedly for her own personal reason, ‘refused’ to promote Efe’s new song “Somebody”.
An ardent follower of the BBNaija winner even went as far as saying she would pour acid on Marvis any day she sets her eyes on her..
Though she has deleted the comment but not before the internet got a grab!
She went too far!.
See below:
http://www.flexygist.net/2017/06/27/bbn-efes-fan-threatens-to-pour-acid-on-marvis-over-this/
|Re: Efe's Fan Threatens To Pour Acid On Marvis Over This by feranmi400: 10:41am
more
|Re: Efe's Fan Threatens To Pour Acid On Marvis Over This by HausaOverlord: 10:44am
Imbeciles everywhere in this country, that's why it needs to cleansed
|Re: Efe's Fan Threatens To Pour Acid On Marvis Over This by Ehiscotch(m): 10:46am
A wise man once said " Twitter & instagram houses the dumbest set of idiots in Nigeria".
Why on Earth would I promote that awful song by EFE.
Who has heard UNCLE SURU?
That song is miles ahead of All the songs of EFE put together thanks to ADEKUNLE GOLD AND SIMI .
Very stupid & overzealous fans.
PS: That wise old man is me.
|Re: Efe's Fan Threatens To Pour Acid On Marvis Over This by praizephoto(m): 11:03am
is it up-to that
|Re: Efe's Fan Threatens To Pour Acid On Marvis Over This by TheHistorian(m): 1:14pm
NEXT!!!
|Re: Efe's Fan Threatens To Pour Acid On Marvis Over This by BroZuma: 1:15pm
Zombies
|Re: Efe's Fan Threatens To Pour Acid On Marvis Over This by liftedhigh: 1:15pm
.
Shaking my head
Shaking my head
Need a website/blog?
Contact 2kconcepts today
Numbers are in the signature
Thanks
0802 085 7937
|Re: Efe's Fan Threatens To Pour Acid On Marvis Over This by auntysimbiat(f): 1:15pm
|Re: Efe's Fan Threatens To Pour Acid On Marvis Over This by valdes00(m): 1:15pm
How he take concern me... is it my pouring..
****
In other NEWS:
To our Muslim mates who did not invite us to come and eat meat, hope u know that Mary is already three months pregnant
|Re: Efe's Fan Threatens To Pour Acid On Marvis Over This by hisroyalrealnes: 1:15pm
Madness...
|Re: Efe's Fan Threatens To Pour Acid On Marvis Over This by profland: 1:15pm
e no concern efe na
This one is mad oo.
This one is mad oo.
See dangers of anal sex here >>>>read here
|Re: Efe's Fan Threatens To Pour Acid On Marvis Over This by Emu4life(m): 1:16pm
k
|Re: Efe's Fan Threatens To Pour Acid On Marvis Over This by Victornezzar(m): 1:16pm
See wat Apc has reduced nigeria youths 2
nawa ooo....future generation indeed
|Re: Efe's Fan Threatens To Pour Acid On Marvis Over This by Prettythicksmi(f): 1:16pm
Una dey craze,rubbish.
|Re: Efe's Fan Threatens To Pour Acid On Marvis Over This by Kobicove(m): 1:17pm
That's a very irresponsible comment to make and the person who made it is an animal
|Re: Efe's Fan Threatens To Pour Acid On Marvis Over This by oshe11(m): 1:17pm
If Buhari had given dem job dis wudnt be hapenning.....
BUHARY WHY
|Re: Efe's Fan Threatens To Pour Acid On Marvis Over This by wintersnow(m): 1:17pm
Wait o... Its seems this acid is sold everywhere and its fcking cheap...abi nah that one for tiger battery
|Re: Efe's Fan Threatens To Pour Acid On Marvis Over This by sleeknick: 1:17pm
u
|Re: Efe's Fan Threatens To Pour Acid On Marvis Over This by ALAYORMII: 1:18pm
Efe never finish him 25milla
|Re: Efe's Fan Threatens To Pour Acid On Marvis Over This by Omotayor123(f): 1:18pm
I'm sure she's jobless, like Efe even knows she exist.
Make she dey there they claim Fan,; those people are making their money.
|Re: Efe's Fan Threatens To Pour Acid On Marvis Over This by Pvin: 1:18pm
mere jealousy from Marvis for Efe to call Gifty "my princess "
|Re: Efe's Fan Threatens To Pour Acid On Marvis Over This by BiafraBushBoy(m): 1:18pm
Ehiscotch:
It should be Old Dumb man...
What is cool to you may not be cool to me...
It is called Choice!!
|Re: Efe's Fan Threatens To Pour Acid On Marvis Over This by rossyc(f): 1:18pm
mtcheww
|Re: Efe's Fan Threatens To Pour Acid On Marvis Over This by Abfinest007(m): 1:18pm
temper hot temper hot he nor fit boil yam so nigga chill
|Re: Efe's Fan Threatens To Pour Acid On Marvis Over This by heckymaicon(m): 1:19pm
niccur is high on tramadol



|Re: Efe's Fan Threatens To Pour Acid On Marvis Over This by EmeNation(m): 1:20pm
Abeg oh.. Its her choice lah
|Re: Efe's Fan Threatens To Pour Acid On Marvis Over This by jfleece(m): 1:20pm
Honestly this is none of my business.
|Re: Efe's Fan Threatens To Pour Acid On Marvis Over This by somadinho10: 1:21pm
But that somebody by efe dope she
Maybe it's cos the song is about mavis
