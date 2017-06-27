Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Efe's Fan Threatens To Pour Acid On Marvis Over This (10400 Views)

“I Will Pour Acid On Marvis If I Set My Eyes On Her” – Efe Nation Enrages / "I Will Rape You" - Fan Threatens Ufedo Sunshine Over Las Vegas Hotel Room Photo / Bbnaija: Efe Fan Release Based On Logistics (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)







An ardent follower of the BBNaija winner even went as far as saying she would pour acid on Marvis any day she sets her eyes on her..



Though she has deleted the comment but not before the internet got a grab!



She went too far!.





See below:



http://www.flexygist.net/2017/06/27/bbn-efes-fan-threatens-to-pour-acid-on-marvis-over-this/ Some people are taking this Big Brother Naija thingy too far and something needs to be done ASAP! Big Brother Naija finalist, Marvis is under fire after she reposted fellow housemate Jon Ogah’s new track ‘Uncle Suru‘ but reportedly for her own personal reason, ‘refused’ to promote Efe’s new song “Somebody”.An ardent follower of the BBNaija winner even went as far as saying she would pour acid on Marvis any day she sets her eyes on her..Though she has deleted the comment but not before the internet got a grab!She went too far!.See below: 2 Likes 1 Share

more

Imbeciles everywhere in this country, that's why it needs to cleansed 3 Likes





Why on Earth would I promote that awful song by EFE.

Who has heard UNCLE SURU?



That song is miles ahead of All the songs of EFE put together thanks to ADEKUNLE GOLD AND SIMI .



Very stupid & overzealous fans.



PS: That wise old man is me. A wise man once said " Twitter & instagram houses the dumbest set of idiots in Nigeria".Why on Earth would I promote that awful song by EFE.Who has heard UNCLE SURU?That song is miles ahead of All the songs of EFE put together thanks to ADEKUNLE GOLD AND SIMI .Very stupid & overzealous fans.PS: That wise old man is me. 16 Likes

is it up-to that



NEXT!!!

1 Like 1 Share

Zombies 2 Likes

. 1 Like





Need a website/blog?

Contact 2kconcepts today

Numbers are in the signature

Thanks

0802 085 7937 Shaking my headNeed a website/blog?Contact 2kconcepts todayNumbers are in the signatureThanks0802 085 7937

How he take concern me... is it my pouring..

****

In other NEWS:

To our Muslim mates who did not invite us to come and eat meat, hope u know that Mary is already three months pregnant 4 Likes

Madness...

e no concern efe na 1 Like





This one is mad oo.



See dangers of anal sex here >>>> This one is mad oo.See dangers of anal sex here >>>> read here

k



nawa ooo....future generation indeed See wat Apc has reduced nigeria youths 2nawa ooo....future generation indeed

Una dey craze,rubbish.

That's a very irresponsible comment to make and the person who made it is an animal 2 Likes











BUHARY WHY If Buhari had given dem job dis wudnt be hapenning.....BUHARY WHY

Wait o... Its seems this acid is sold everywhere and its fcking cheap...abi nah that one for tiger battery

u

Efe never finish him 25milla 1 Like

I'm sure she's jobless, like Efe even knows she exist.



Make she dey there they claim Fan,; those people are making their money. 3 Likes

mere jealousy from Marvis for Efe to call Gifty "my princess " 3 Likes

Ehiscotch:

A wise man once said " Twitter & instagram houses the dumbest set of idiots in Nigeria".



Why on Earth would I promote that awful song by EFE.

Who has heard UNCLE SURU?



That song is miles ahead of All the songs of EFE put together thanks to ADEKUNLE GOLD AND SIMI .



Very stupid & overzealous fans.



PS: That wise old man is me.

It should be Old Dumb man...



What is cool to you may not be cool to me...



It is called Choice!! It should be Old Dumb man...What is cool to you may not be cool to me...It is called Choice!! 1 Like

mtcheww

temper hot temper hot he nor fit boil yam so nigga chill

niccur is high on tramadol

OrdercityWeb:





This one is mad oo.



See dangers of anal sex here >>>> This one is mad oo.See dangers of anal sex here >>>> read here [code][/code]

Abeg oh.. Its her choice lah

Honestly this is none of my business.