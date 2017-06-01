₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Media mogul and Ebony Life TV boss, Mosunmola Abudu and ace comedian, Ayo Makun both stepped out yesterday to the Filmhouse Cinemas, Lagos to see his much talked about movie "10 Days In Sun City"... and from the expression on their faces, they sure had a great time.
See more photos below...
http://www.lubeynaija.com/2017/06/mo-abudu-ay-comedian-step-out-to.html?m=1
|Re: Mo Abudu & AY Comedian Step Out To The Cinemas To See '10 Days In Sun City' by Fadiga24(m): 1:31pm
FTC? FTC? FTC?
Wey my village people wey say I no go make am, UNA FADA!!
Thank you glo, thank you friends and family, thank you fans for this glorious opportunity.
With hard work and dedication, you can make it.
1 Like
|Re: Mo Abudu & AY Comedian Step Out To The Cinemas To See '10 Days In Sun City' by prodiga: 1:32pm
okay what next
|Re: Mo Abudu & AY Comedian Step Out To The Cinemas To See '10 Days In Sun City' by cutetopsey(f): 1:33pm
Seen
|Re: Mo Abudu & AY Comedian Step Out To The Cinemas To See '10 Days In Sun City' by Sexytemi(f): 1:33pm
When I grow up, I want to be like mo
1 Like
|Re: Mo Abudu & AY Comedian Step Out To The Cinemas To See '10 Days In Sun City' by Mathewa(m): 1:33pm
alrt.... Next?
|Re: Mo Abudu & AY Comedian Step Out To The Cinemas To See '10 Days In Sun City' by NextGovernor(m): 1:33pm
Amaechi side chick. Non be me talk am ooo
1 Like 2 Shares
|Re: Mo Abudu & AY Comedian Step Out To The Cinemas To See '10 Days In Sun City' by awa(m): 1:34pm
Hope AY wife won't start thinking negative again... AY be careful ohhhhhh with these Sisters.
Learn to step out with your wife ohhhh to reduce tension
|Re: Mo Abudu & AY Comedian Step Out To The Cinemas To See '10 Days In Sun City' by columbus007(m): 1:34pm
And
|Re: Mo Abudu & AY Comedian Step Out To The Cinemas To See '10 Days In Sun City' by Camlot000007: 1:34pm
|Re: Mo Abudu & AY Comedian Step Out To The Cinemas To See '10 Days In Sun City' by mztemmytope: 1:34pm
cool
|Re: Mo Abudu & AY Comedian Step Out To The Cinemas To See '10 Days In Sun City' by ishua: 1:35pm
Rotimi .Ameachi's ......
|Re: Mo Abudu & AY Comedian Step Out To The Cinemas To See '10 Days In Sun City' by EYIBLESSN(m): 1:35pm
Sexytemi:
Be yourself you may be better than her
2 Likes
|Re: Mo Abudu & AY Comedian Step Out To The Cinemas To See '10 Days In Sun City' by Funkybabee(f): 1:35pm
chaiii who move this thing to FP
and my thread is there waiting for FP and with just two comments they mv it here
OK kwatinue with the kwaruption
|Re: Mo Abudu & AY Comedian Step Out To The Cinemas To See '10 Days In Sun City' by lovebelovedk: 1:36pm
1 Like
|Re: Mo Abudu & AY Comedian Step Out To The Cinemas To See '10 Days In Sun City' by Kobicove(m): 1:36pm
I wonder what this woman looks like without her make-up on?
1 Like
|Re: Mo Abudu & AY Comedian Step Out To The Cinemas To See '10 Days In Sun City' by Abfinest007(m): 1:37pm
d film nor sell oh
|Re: Mo Abudu & AY Comedian Step Out To The Cinemas To See '10 Days In Sun City' by Jaynom(m): 1:37pm
Kai! AY needs to moisturize his skin sha
4 Likes
|Re: Mo Abudu & AY Comedian Step Out To The Cinemas To See '10 Days In Sun City' by Evaberry(f): 1:37pm
that stupid movie
|Re: Mo Abudu & AY Comedian Step Out To The Cinemas To See '10 Days In Sun City' by tunde82seidat: 1:42pm
AY skin though n MO looks really aged too
|Re: Mo Abudu & AY Comedian Step Out To The Cinemas To See '10 Days In Sun City' by Smattmat: 1:45pm
|Re: Mo Abudu & AY Comedian Step Out To The Cinemas To See '10 Days In Sun City' by Aburi001: 1:45pm
Fadiga24:Congrats for the Grammy Award
|Re: Mo Abudu & AY Comedian Step Out To The Cinemas To See '10 Days In Sun City' by Sexytemi(f): 1:51pm
EYIBLESSN:
I like her ni
|Re: Mo Abudu & AY Comedian Step Out To The Cinemas To See '10 Days In Sun City' by slick1(m): 2:03pm
Ameshi's girlfriend and her wannabe boyfriend.
Movie's not selling abeg. Dats d reason for this promotional stunt. Soon all d Mo faithfuls will be running to the cinema just becos Mo don "wash" d film
|Re: Mo Abudu & AY Comedian Step Out To The Cinemas To See '10 Days In Sun City' by DIKEnaWAR: 2:21pm
Amechi is watching AY like...
|Re: Mo Abudu & AY Comedian Step Out To The Cinemas To See '10 Days In Sun City' by DIKEnaWAR: 2:22pm
Sexytemi:
South West, always wasting time and drooling over people online
|Re: Mo Abudu & AY Comedian Step Out To The Cinemas To See '10 Days In Sun City' by thunderbabs(m): 2:27pm
I'm more interested in Mo' s backside.....Show me
|Re: Mo Abudu & AY Comedian Step Out To The Cinemas To See '10 Days In Sun City' by Sexytemi(f): 2:34pm
DIKEnaWAR:
But the people in the pics are from south west aren't they?, keep hating on south west while its people keep achieving.....
