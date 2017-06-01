₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Fan Tells Rukky Sanda: "Start Taking Pictures With A Man, You Are Getting Older" by PapiNigga: 3:36pm
Nollywood actress, Rukky Sanda got more than she bargained for following a new photo of herself posted on IG.
While several of her fans complimented her beauty, a few found one or two things to complain about.
A particular fan, chastised the actress for still being single at this stage, advising that she go find herself a man.
Read the comments below:
http://www.lubeynaija.com/2017/06/start-taking-pictures-with-man-you-are.html?m=1
2 Shares
|Re: Fan Tells Rukky Sanda: "Start Taking Pictures With A Man, You Are Getting Older" by PapiNigga: 3:37pm
|Re: Fan Tells Rukky Sanda: "Start Taking Pictures With A Man, You Are Getting Older" by Jostico: 3:48pm
wow that person is mean. Like seriously
4 Likes
|Re: Fan Tells Rukky Sanda: "Start Taking Pictures With A Man, You Are Getting Older" by Jennifer89(f): 3:53pm
who she epp
|Re: Fan Tells Rukky Sanda: "Start Taking Pictures With A Man, You Are Getting Older" by OrestesDante: 4:25pm
She can adopt children at anytime. So let her be. It is her life
18 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Fan Tells Rukky Sanda: "Start Taking Pictures With A Man, You Are Getting Older" by oscarnoble(m): 4:37pm
OK lemme be coming
|Re: Fan Tells Rukky Sanda: "Start Taking Pictures With A Man, You Are Getting Older" by mirabel001(f): 4:38pm
And U call da.t man a fan....how?
1 Like
|Re: Fan Tells Rukky Sanda: "Start Taking Pictures With A Man, You Are Getting Older" by osjoshua(m): 4:39pm
wait o
why is some part of her legs dark like a burnt Dodo
if its Tattoo, then its not well placed atall cos it looks more lake a scar..
Anyway it's her body, if she like make she put tattoo for center of her Yansh.
1 Like
|Re: Fan Tells Rukky Sanda: "Start Taking Pictures With A Man, You Are Getting Older" by dessz(m): 4:39pm
Nigerians and not minding their biz
6 Likes
|Re: Fan Tells Rukky Sanda: "Start Taking Pictures With A Man, You Are Getting Older" by adorablevic(f): 4:39pm
abeg..u people should leave this fine girl alone the ones that r married,how are they better than her
9 Likes
|Re: Fan Tells Rukky Sanda: "Start Taking Pictures With A Man, You Are Getting Older" by olive2000: 4:40pm
Some people don't mind their business Any way she looks good
|Re: Fan Tells Rukky Sanda: "Start Taking Pictures With A Man, You Are Getting Older" by LoveJesus87(m): 4:40pm
C
|Re: Fan Tells Rukky Sanda: "Start Taking Pictures With A Man, You Are Getting Older" by maxiquadrian(m): 4:40pm
Not mindin ones business
|Re: Fan Tells Rukky Sanda: "Start Taking Pictures With A Man, You Are Getting Older" by DandyWalker(m): 4:40pm
she is hiding her knuckles....
1 Like
|Re: Fan Tells Rukky Sanda: "Start Taking Pictures With A Man, You Are Getting Older" by jejemanito: 4:40pm
Haha
In the meantime, abeg, who follow see Nwamaikpe? Abi Evans don kidnap am?
4 Likes
|Re: Fan Tells Rukky Sanda: "Start Taking Pictures With A Man, You Are Getting Older" by ojun50(m): 4:40pm
Ladies wen will d color of yr legs Belize d color of yr face
1 Like
|Re: Fan Tells Rukky Sanda: "Start Taking Pictures With A Man, You Are Getting Older" by EntMirror: 4:41pm
hmm.. Some people are just endowed with bad mouth.
Hey sweetie, check out this awesome site www.entmirror.com..
You will visit again cause it's awesome.
|Re: Fan Tells Rukky Sanda: "Start Taking Pictures With A Man, You Are Getting Older" by Benekruku(m): 4:41pm
She is still very young
She is just about 32/33
Age still on are side
Menopause comes around 40/45
1 Like
|Re: Fan Tells Rukky Sanda: "Start Taking Pictures With A Man, You Are Getting Older" by youngwarlocks: 4:41pm
4 Likes
|Re: Fan Tells Rukky Sanda: "Start Taking Pictures With A Man, You Are Getting Older" by Jaytecq(m): 4:41pm
badt guy....
|Re: Fan Tells Rukky Sanda: "Start Taking Pictures With A Man, You Are Getting Older" by dessz(m): 4:41pm
Jostico:must u add "like seriously"
2 Likes
|Re: Fan Tells Rukky Sanda: "Start Taking Pictures With A Man, You Are Getting Older" by sirguy542(m): 4:41pm
i don't think she is ripe for marriage.
|Re: Fan Tells Rukky Sanda: "Start Taking Pictures With A Man, You Are Getting Older" by marynPearl(f): 4:41pm
Beautiful sneakers
|Re: Fan Tells Rukky Sanda: "Start Taking Pictures With A Man, You Are Getting Older" by papijulah: 4:41pm
|Re: Fan Tells Rukky Sanda: "Start Taking Pictures With A Man, You Are Getting Older" by Emirsays(m): 4:42pm
|Re: Fan Tells Rukky Sanda: "Start Taking Pictures With A Man, You Are Getting Older" by talk2saintify(m): 4:42pm
watin concern dem
later na dem go say why she too dey show off for internet wif her man
she probably wants to go private with her relationship of whatever
no everything dem dey post for net biko
1 Like
|Re: Fan Tells Rukky Sanda: "Start Taking Pictures With A Man, You Are Getting Older" by oshe11(m): 4:42pm
chaiiiiu......
wickedt.....
THIS ONE GO PAIN AM
|Re: Fan Tells Rukky Sanda: "Start Taking Pictures With A Man, You Are Getting Older" by ALAYORMII: 4:42pm
People and aproko
|Re: Fan Tells Rukky Sanda: "Start Taking Pictures With A Man, You Are Getting Older" by Amberon11: 4:42pm
And when she does you call her olosho. Nigerians and hypocrisy.
4 Likes
|Re: Fan Tells Rukky Sanda: "Start Taking Pictures With A Man, You Are Getting Older" by tonysony59(m): 4:42pm
and if you check well, some of the amebos dm re single o
1 Like
|Re: Fan Tells Rukky Sanda: "Start Taking Pictures With A Man, You Are Getting Older" by chymes0359(m): 4:43pm
Hunger bad, Nigerian using social media to ease their frustrating and miserable life..
But e bi like say sense dey for wetin the guy dey talk oo
