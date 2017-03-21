₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Nigerians Say Goodbye To Frank Edoho, "Who Wants To Be A Millionaire?" by equity1: 8:59pm On Jun 27
Nigerians say goodbye to Frank Edohoh , who want to be a milionaire as Frank twitts b:8/Sadly, we are going on a break cos our sponsor pulled out. But we thank@MTNNGfor being with us all these years. Please thank them for us.Heavy red heart
b:1/@frankedohoall the best frank. I am convinced the show will be back pretty soon. WWTBAM remains the longest running progm on tv.11:35 AM - 26 Jun 201733 Retweets22 likes
b:2/FollowAdewale@engineerade2002 b:3/@WWTBAM@lexyik@frankedoho@wwtbam: I've learnt a lot through it all the while. And I'll greatly miss@frankedoho's erudition, elocution and wonderful sense of humour!3:15 PM - 26 Jun 201722 Retweets22 likes
|Re: Nigerians Say Goodbye To Frank Edoho, "Who Wants To Be A Millionaire?" by Lanceslot(m): 9:01pm On Jun 27
Why not source for a new sponsor?
|Re: Nigerians Say Goodbye To Frank Edoho, "Who Wants To Be A Millionaire?" by delishpot: 9:02pm On Jun 27
Lanceslot:
Recession things!!
|Re: Nigerians Say Goodbye To Frank Edoho, "Who Wants To Be A Millionaire?" by AngelicDamsel(f): 9:04pm On Jun 27
|Re: Nigerians Say Goodbye To Frank Edoho, "Who Wants To Be A Millionaire?" by equity1: 9:06pm On Jun 27
Lanceslot:may be temporary suspension pending when they get new sponsors .i really enjoyed that programme.
|Re: Nigerians Say Goodbye To Frank Edoho, "Who Wants To Be A Millionaire?" by Uchihaitaci: 9:06pm On Jun 27
|Re: Nigerians Say Goodbye To Frank Edoho, "Who Wants To Be A Millionaire?" by Lanceslot(m): 9:17pm On Jun 27
equity1:I wish they'll come back soon. I've participated once as an audience on the show and it was an awesome experience.
|Re: Nigerians Say Goodbye To Frank Edoho, "Who Wants To Be A Millionaire?" by SirWere(m): 10:45pm On Jun 27
This is so sad. I remember when growing up that this show was a constant weekly show for us. My dad made us watch it until we fell in love with it.
I remember the first questions that they use to pick contestants where they ask them to rearrange C, D, A, B. For my mind, the poo is easy now.
I remember the hot seat, how the questions to the first "safe spot" was usually easy yet some will use lifeline. Some even miss some questions and walk away with nothing. For me, them stupid o...
I remember when one professor finally won the #10 milla jackpot. Omo see celebration. Like say he came from our house.
All them usual 30 seconds callers and how sometimes all they say is "hello, I can't hear you" and how Frank will keep everyone in suspense with his commercial breaks...
That show cannot close down. Part of me and I believe many other Nigerians will go numb if it does. There are shows of the moment and shows of the lifetime.
Who wants to be a millionaire is the latter.
|Re: Nigerians Say Goodbye To Frank Edoho, "Who Wants To Be A Millionaire?" by 13ShadesOfMay(m): 10:59pm On Jun 27
I wish him good luck in the next phase of life he'd be now and I hope he finds a good job soon
|Re: Nigerians Say Goodbye To Frank Edoho, "Who Wants To Be A Millionaire?" by jakandeola(m): 11:32pm On Jun 27
SirWere:small pikin
|Re: Nigerians Say Goodbye To Frank Edoho, "Who Wants To Be A Millionaire?" by Inioluwa01(m): 12:46am
This is a good platform on which the FG could touch/enrich lives by repaying hardwork, knowledge and genius. It won't be bad if the FG invests money in this program or make it a government sponsored program, now that their sponsor has withdrawn.
Just thinking out loud.
|Re: Nigerians Say Goodbye To Frank Edoho, "Who Wants To Be A Millionaire?" by AnonyNymous(m): 1:13am
Uchihaitaci:Hokage Naruto would beat you in a fight, lol
|Re: Nigerians Say Goodbye To Frank Edoho, "Who Wants To Be A Millionaire?" by dannytoe(m): 1:43am
see waitin buhari cause
|Re: Nigerians Say Goodbye To Frank Edoho, "Who Wants To Be A Millionaire?" by Zetra(m): 2:03am
Lanceslot:from Airtel to Mtn, maybe Glo could takeover who knows if it's the underground clause
|Re: Nigerians Say Goodbye To Frank Edoho, "Who Wants To Be A Millionaire?" by Uchihaitaci: 2:56am
AnonyNymous:
Lol
Is that so?
|Re: Nigerians Say Goodbye To Frank Edoho, "Who Wants To Be A Millionaire?" by totorimi: 6:10am
Time to go and repackage the program and make a come back, it was beginning to loose the excitement anyway.
|Re: Nigerians Say Goodbye To Frank Edoho, "Who Wants To Be A Millionaire?" by Bugatie(m): 6:14am
Lanceslot:
Maybe Etisalat
|Re: Nigerians Say Goodbye To Frank Edoho, "Who Wants To Be A Millionaire?" by May21stent: 6:22am
he must have saved enough money na
|Re: Nigerians Say Goodbye To Frank Edoho, "Who Wants To Be A Millionaire?" by laurel03: 6:33am
Bugatie:hope not Etisalat Nigeria....
|Re: Nigerians Say Goodbye To Frank Edoho, "Who Wants To Be A Millionaire?" by Lanceslot(m): 6:35am
Zetra:Yea from V mobile, I doubt there's an underground clause.
|Re: Nigerians Say Goodbye To Frank Edoho, "Who Wants To Be A Millionaire?" by Jamesmatic(m): 7:43am
That nigga is a master in art of rhetoric....
|Re: Nigerians Say Goodbye To Frank Edoho, "Who Wants To Be A Millionaire?" by NwaAmaikpe: 7:51am
Frank Edoho..
A confirmed cheater
A renowned wife batterer.
A venereal disease reservoir
A good TV show host.
It is on record and I have it on good authority that when he came to Arochukwu to marry his second wife, he kept haggling for bride-price reduction.
|Re: Nigerians Say Goodbye To Frank Edoho, "Who Wants To Be A Millionaire?" by Kennitrust: 7:52am
goodbye
|Re: Nigerians Say Goodbye To Frank Edoho, "Who Wants To Be A Millionaire?" by Bisjosh(f): 7:52am
So this program still exists?
|Re: Nigerians Say Goodbye To Frank Edoho, "Who Wants To Be A Millionaire?" by 2shure: 7:54am
Abegi
Greedy bastard
Only u wan chop owo.
Your father.
Useless violent wife beater.
Dey speak phonetics wen u be home based.
Fuc u franc
|Re: Nigerians Say Goodbye To Frank Edoho, "Who Wants To Be A Millionaire?" by obontami: 7:54am
The show is so ancient! People still watch it?
Who the show even epp sef? My own na make I see better toto put prick this morning. Time no dey!
|Re: Nigerians Say Goodbye To Frank Edoho, "Who Wants To Be A Millionaire?" by Evaberry(f): 7:54am
dull Nigerians really like this shitty Shhow
this stupid Frank that's a useless rotten wife beater
emotional abuser that stupid and clueless Nigerians are saying goodbye to
abeg swerve
|Re: Nigerians Say Goodbye To Frank Edoho, "Who Wants To Be A Millionaire?" by Evaberry(f): 7:55am
dull Nigerians really like this shitty SD how
|Re: Nigerians Say Goodbye To Frank Edoho, "Who Wants To Be A Millionaire?" by okonja(m): 7:55am
laurel03:
hun hun, na Etisalat Togo
|Re: Nigerians Say Goodbye To Frank Edoho, "Who Wants To Be A Millionaire?" by Kathmandu(f): 7:55am
Zetra:Glo is also under financial strain.
Buhari badluck is second to none
