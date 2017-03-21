Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / TV/Movies / Nigerians Say Goodbye To Frank Edoho, "Who Wants To Be A Millionaire?" (20466 Views)

all the best frank. I am convinced the show will be back pretty soon. WWTBAM remains the longest running progm on tv.













Sadly, we are going on a break cos our sponsor pulled out. But we thank @MTN NG for being with us all these years. Please thank them for us.

@WWTBAM @lexyik @frankedoho @wwtbam: I've learnt a lot through it all the while. And I'll greatly miss @frankedoho's erudition, elocution and wonderful sense of humour!

Why not source for a new sponsor? 4 Likes

Why not source for a new sponsor?

Recession things!! Recession things!! 22 Likes 1 Share

may be temporary suspension pending when they get new sponsors .i really enjoyed that programme.

I wish they'll come back soon. I've participated once as an audience on the show and it was an awesome experience.





This is so sad. I remember when growing up that this show was a constant weekly show for us. My dad made us watch it until we fell in love with it.



I remember the first questions that they use to pick contestants where they ask them to rearrange C, D, A, B. For my mind, the poo is easy now.



I remember the hot seat, how the questions to the first "safe spot" was usually easy yet some will use lifeline. Some even miss some questions and walk away with nothing. For me, them stupid o...





I remember when one professor finally won the #10 milla jackpot. Omo see celebration . Like say he came from our house.





All them usual 30 seconds callers and how sometimes all they say is "hello, I can't hear you" and how Frank will keep everyone in suspense with his commercial breaks...









That show cannot close down. Part of me and I believe many other Nigerians will go numb if it does. There are shows of the moment and shows of the lifetime.



This is so sad. I remember when growing up that this show was a constant weekly show for us. My dad made us watch it until we fell in love with it.

I remember the first questions that they use to pick contestants where they ask them to rearrange C, D, A, B. For my mind, the poo is easy now.

I remember the hot seat, how the questions to the first "safe spot" was usually easy yet some will use lifeline. Some even miss some questions and walk away with nothing. For me, them stupid o...

I remember when one professor finally won the #10 milla jackpot. Omo see celebration. Like say he came from our house.

All them usual 30 seconds callers and how sometimes all they say is "hello, I can't hear you" and how Frank will keep everyone in suspense with his commercial breaks...

That show cannot close down. Part of me and I believe many other Nigerians will go numb if it does. There are shows of the moment and shows of the lifetime.

Who wants to be a millionaire is the latter.

I wish him good luck in the next phase of life he'd be now and I hope he finds a good job soon 3 Likes

This is so sad. I remember when growing up that this show was a constant weekly show for us. My dad made us watch it until we fell in love with it.



I remember the first questions that they use to pick contestants where they ask them to rearrange C, D, A, B. For my mind, the poo is easy now.



I remember the hot seat, how the questions to the first "safe spot" was usually easy yet some will use lifeline. Some even miss some questions and walk away with nothing. For me, them stupid o...





I remember when one professor finally won the #10 milla jackpot. Omo see celebration . Like say he came from our house.





All them usual 30 seconds callers and how sometimes all they say is "hello, I can't hear you" and how Frank will keep everyone in suspense with his commercial breaks...









That show cannot close down. Part of me and I believe many other Nigerians will go numb if it does. There are shows of the moment and shows of the lifetime.



small pikin

This is a good platform on which the FG could touch/enrich lives by repaying hardwork, knowledge and genius. It won't be bad if the FG invests money in this program or make it a government sponsored program, now that their sponsor has withdrawn.

Just thinking out loud. 3 Likes 1 Share

Hokage Naruto would beat you in a fight, lol

see waitin buhari cause

from Airtel to Mtn, maybe Glo could takeover who knows if it's the underground clause

Hokage Naruto would beat you in a fight, lol

Lol



Lol

Is that so?

Time to go and repackage the program and make a come back, it was beginning to loose the excitement anyway. 8 Likes

Why not source for a new sponsor?

Maybe Etisalat

he must have saved enough money na

hope not Etisalat Nigeria....

Yea from V mobile, I doubt there's an underground clause.

That nigga is a master in art of rhetoric....





Frank Edoho..



A confirmed cheater

A renowned wife batterer.

A venereal disease reservoir

A good TV show host.





Frank Edoho..
A confirmed cheater
A renowned wife batterer.
A venereal disease reservoir
A good TV show host.

It is on record and I have it on good authority that when he came to Arochukwu to marry his second wife, he kept haggling for bride-price reduction.

goodbye

So this program still exists?

Abegi

Greedy bastard

Only u wan chop owo.

Your father.

Useless violent wife beater.

Dey speak phonetics wen u be home based.

Fuc u franc 1 Like

The show is so ancient! People still watch it?



Who the show even epp sef? My own na make I see better toto put prick this morning. Time no dey!



dull Nigerians really like this shitty Shhow



this stupid Frank that's a useless rotten wife beater

emotional abuser that stupid and clueless Nigerians are saying goodbye to

abeg swerve 2 Likes 1 Share

dull Nigerians really like this shitty SD how 1 Like

hope not Etisalat Nigeria....

hun hun, na Etisalat Togo



hun hun, na Etisalat Togo

from Airtel to Mtn, maybe Glo could takeover who knows if it's the underground clause Glo is also under financial strain.







Glo is also under financial strain.

Buhari badluck is second to none