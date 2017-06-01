Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Ogbonna Kanu To Wife, Laura Ikeji: I Felt I Couldn't Love Anyone Until I Met You (6735 Views)

Laura Ikeji And Ogbonna Kanu's Traditional Wedding Pictures / Laura Ikeji & Ogbonna Kanu With Linda Ikeji & Her Siblings At Their Wedding / Laura Ikeji Is Engaged To Ogbonna Kanu (Photos) (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)





He went further to disclose that he will forever love Laura who became his wife this year. Here's what he wrote;



"Before I met you my best friend, I felt that I couldn't love anyone but, that all changed when i met you. I love you more today, will love you tomorrow, forever and always Bleep ⚘⚘#Lauraikeji"



http://www.lailasblog.com/2017/06/felt-couldnt-love-anyone-met-ogbonna-kanu-gushes-wife-laura-ikeji.html Taking to Instagram to gush about his Wife, Laura Ikeji, Kanu Nwanko's brother, Ogbonna Kanu disclosed that he never thought he could love anyone until he met his wife.He went further to disclose that he will forever love Laura who became his wife this year. Here's what he wrote;"Before I met you my best friend, I felt that I couldn't love anyone but, that all changed when i met you. I love you more today, will love you tomorrow, forever and always Bleep ⚘⚘#Lauraikeji" 1 Share

Enjoy!





























Wait o......FTC!.....again?.......haba.........I think ama have 2 compose a robust appreciation speech....... (Clears throat)......first I will like to thank God for making it possible for me to achieve this....it can only be God my brother .....many tried and failed...some passed away trying to b FTC.....pls a minute silence for them....(bows head)./....I want to appreciate seun for creating a platform like this...though it has been hijacked by tribalists ....afonjas....ipob....herdsmen....including madmen...but we still thank God for d sane few like us.....I will also want to thank my landlord...Mr Okon.....for his patience....and everybody that believed in us.....that never doubted us....doubted our ability to hit FTC back 2 back.....God bless ya all....mama we made it!.....can't contain this excitement.......woooow!..... 4 Likes

Your eyes go soon clear. I hope you are aware she is a crazy bìtch. Trust me bro, Tonto dike has got nothing on her. 8 Likes

Love in tokyo

she don born ?? where is d belle...she don born ??

ugly girl way marry second hand husband.See her nose. I wonder why Linda and her siblings no resemble one another. 3 Likes





OGA WE KNOW YOUR WIFE IS A QUEEN, A MERMAID, AN ANGEL ETC. BUT PLEASE TAKE YOUR MARRIAGE OFF THE SOCIAL MEDIA.



YOU MIGHT BE THE ONE LOVING AND MAKING NOISE WHILE SHE MIGHT JUST BE HATCHING AN ESCAPE PLAN (JUST SAYING).



REMEMBER (CHILD SUPPORT MONEY) IS THE LATEST NOW.



IN A NUTSHELL, TAKE YOUR MARRIAGE OUT OF THE SOCIAL MEDIA BECAUSE ONCE THEY GIVE YOU THE ATTENTION YOU ARE CRAVING FOR, JUST KNOW THAT MARRIAGE IS RUINED. OGA WE KNOW YOUR WIFE IS A QUEEN, A MERMAID, AN ANGEL ETC. BUT PLEASE TAKE YOUR MARRIAGE OFF THE SOCIAL MEDIA.YOU MIGHT BE THE ONE LOVING AND MAKING NOISE WHILE SHE MIGHT JUST BE HATCHING AN ESCAPE PLAN (JUST SAYING).REMEMBER (CHILD SUPPORT MONEY) IS THE LATEST NOW.IN A NUTSHELL, TAKE YOUR MARRIAGE OUT OF THE SOCIAL MEDIA BECAUSE ONCE THEY GIVE YOU THE ATTENTION YOU ARE CRAVING FOR, JUST KNOW THAT MARRIAGE IS RUINED. 7 Likes

Na so churchill talk when him paparazzi with tonto dick dey on fire.



Wetin be the result 1 Like

Ogbanje

U.S. Visa for family.. pay after visa is given. send a mail to onaona25@YAHOO.COM [size=8pt][/size][b] [/b][b][/b]

Who cares?

ebubefavou:

Taking to Instagram to gush about his Wife, Laura Ikeji, Kanu Nwanko's brother, Ogbonna Kanu disclosed that he never thought he could love anyone until he met his wife.



He went further to disclose that he will forever love Laura who became his wife this year. Here's what he wrote;



"Before I met you my best friend, I felt that I couldn't love anyone but, that all changed when i met you. I love you more today, will love you tomorrow, forever and always Bleep ⚘⚘#Lauraikeji"



http://www.lailasblog.com/2017/06/felt-couldnt-love-anyone-met-ogbonna-kanu-gushes-wife-laura-ikeji.html





This na lie abeg This na lie abeg 1 Like

This girl gets uglier by the day.

yeye day smell....were u blind folded when u married ur first wife

Give us a break abeg

The same lie he will tell the next person wen he is done with her. 1 Like

ummm ok guy





Na today?



Seun Egbegbe said more

Tonto Dike said more

Ubi Franklin said more.





Abeg we are counting down to your messy divorce.



I sometimes even wonder how you lie in peace on bed with that girl with yam-legs, body odour, mouth odour and smelly abunna. Na today?Seun Egbegbe said moreTonto Dike said moreUbi Franklin said more.Abeg we are counting down to your messy divorce.I sometimes even wonder how you lie in peace on bed with that girl with yam-legs, body odour, mouth odour and smelly abunna.

at yur age,ure still loving..... always.. na nna no dey gree make dos girls gree for d young guys again... oga ooo







https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=eZlzHOxalx8 LIGHT DEY THERE I WAN COME CHARGE MY PHONE

You're feeling the juju in Davido's voice

Na becos na Linda ikeji sister





Abeg make no make Nigeria vex with your lies.



You and she na konk ibo girl make una leave story we know as e dey go

No Bleep atall





What's our own there na? What's our own there na?

Social Media love...my fingers are crossed.



Tonto Dikeh wrote many and better romantic messages last year than you two. I read all on Nairaland. 1 Like

Tonto dikeh gat nothing on u 1 Like

I hope i don't see an excited wife happy to be free from marriage or contradicting stories from both parties that will aid prominence of major blogs on how terrible the marriage has been



These celebrity birds have no chill at all

Hm,wish you the best

Ok

Since this message is for your wife alone and you guys live in the same house, sending her a text message or telling her directly instead of posting this wouldn't have been a bad idea.



Sometimes I ask myself why celebrities try so hard to make us believe that their lives are perfect. As in, we don't care and we aren't interested. 2 Likes