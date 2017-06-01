₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Ogbonna Kanu To Wife, Laura Ikeji: I Felt I Couldn't Love Anyone Until I Met You by ebubefavou: 9:44am
Taking to Instagram to gush about his Wife, Laura Ikeji, Kanu Nwanko's brother, Ogbonna Kanu disclosed that he never thought he could love anyone until he met his wife.
He went further to disclose that he will forever love Laura who became his wife this year. Here's what he wrote;
"Before I met you my best friend, I felt that I couldn't love anyone but, that all changed when i met you. I love you more today, will love you tomorrow, forever and always Bleep ⚘⚘#Lauraikeji"
http://www.lailasblog.com/2017/06/felt-couldnt-love-anyone-met-ogbonna-kanu-gushes-wife-laura-ikeji.html
1 Share
|Re: Ogbonna Kanu To Wife, Laura Ikeji: I Felt I Couldn't Love Anyone Until I Met You by hisroyalrealnes: 10:11am
Enjoy!
Wait o......FTC!.....again?.......haba.........I think ama have 2 compose a robust appreciation speech....... (Clears throat)......first I will like to thank God for making it possible for me to achieve this....it can only be God my brother .....many tried and failed...some passed away trying to b FTC.....pls a minute silence for them....(bows head)./....I want to appreciate seun for creating a platform like this...though it has been hijacked by tribalists ....afonjas....ipob....herdsmen....including madmen...but we still thank God for d sane few like us.....I will also want to thank my landlord...Mr Okon.....for his patience....and everybody that believed in us.....that never doubted us....doubted our ability to hit FTC back 2 back.....God bless ya all....mama we made it!.....can't contain this excitement.......woooow!.....
4 Likes
|Re: Ogbonna Kanu To Wife, Laura Ikeji: I Felt I Couldn't Love Anyone Until I Met You by Papiikush: 10:14am
Your eyes go soon clear. I hope you are aware she is a crazy bìtch. Trust me bro, Tonto dike has got nothing on her.
8 Likes
|Re: Ogbonna Kanu To Wife, Laura Ikeji: I Felt I Couldn't Love Anyone Until I Met You by sunnysunny69(m): 10:22am
Love in tokyo
|Re: Ogbonna Kanu To Wife, Laura Ikeji: I Felt I Couldn't Love Anyone Until I Met You by nuelzy: 11:38am
where is d belle... she don born ??
|Re: Ogbonna Kanu To Wife, Laura Ikeji: I Felt I Couldn't Love Anyone Until I Met You by Came: 12:53pm
ugly girl way marry second hand husband.See her nose. I wonder why Linda and her siblings no resemble one another.
3 Likes
|Re: Ogbonna Kanu To Wife, Laura Ikeji: I Felt I Couldn't Love Anyone Until I Met You by StephDamielola(f): 1:30pm
OGA WE KNOW YOUR WIFE IS A QUEEN, A MERMAID, AN ANGEL ETC. BUT PLEASE TAKE YOUR MARRIAGE OFF THE SOCIAL MEDIA.
YOU MIGHT BE THE ONE LOVING AND MAKING NOISE WHILE SHE MIGHT JUST BE HATCHING AN ESCAPE PLAN (JUST SAYING).
REMEMBER (CHILD SUPPORT MONEY) IS THE LATEST NOW.
IN A NUTSHELL, TAKE YOUR MARRIAGE OUT OF THE SOCIAL MEDIA BECAUSE ONCE THEY GIVE YOU THE ATTENTION YOU ARE CRAVING FOR, JUST KNOW THAT MARRIAGE IS RUINED.
7 Likes
|Re: Ogbonna Kanu To Wife, Laura Ikeji: I Felt I Couldn't Love Anyone Until I Met You by wristbangle(m): 1:30pm
Na so churchill talk when him paparazzi with tonto dick dey on fire.
Wetin be the result
1 Like
|Re: Ogbonna Kanu To Wife, Laura Ikeji: I Felt I Couldn't Love Anyone Until I Met You by AngelicBeing: 1:30pm
|Re: Ogbonna Kanu To Wife, Laura Ikeji: I Felt I Couldn't Love Anyone Until I Met You by ShitHead: 1:30pm
Ogbanje
|Re: Ogbonna Kanu To Wife, Laura Ikeji: I Felt I Couldn't Love Anyone Until I Met You by Faramide(m): 1:31pm
U.S. Visa for family.. pay after visa is given. send a mail to onaona25@YAHOO.COM[size=8pt][/size][b][/b][b][/b]
|Re: Ogbonna Kanu To Wife, Laura Ikeji: I Felt I Couldn't Love Anyone Until I Met You by ipodstinks: 1:31pm
Who cares?
|Re: Ogbonna Kanu To Wife, Laura Ikeji: I Felt I Couldn't Love Anyone Until I Met You by free2ryhme: 1:31pm
ebubefavou:
This na lie abeg
1 Like
|Re: Ogbonna Kanu To Wife, Laura Ikeji: I Felt I Couldn't Love Anyone Until I Met You by Fadiga24(m): 1:31pm
This girl gets uglier by the day.
|Re: Ogbonna Kanu To Wife, Laura Ikeji: I Felt I Couldn't Love Anyone Until I Met You by sod09(m): 1:31pm
yeye day smell....were u blind folded when u married ur first wife
|Re: Ogbonna Kanu To Wife, Laura Ikeji: I Felt I Couldn't Love Anyone Until I Met You by Vince77(m): 1:32pm
Give us a break abeg
|Re: Ogbonna Kanu To Wife, Laura Ikeji: I Felt I Couldn't Love Anyone Until I Met You by Nutase(f): 1:32pm
The same lie he will tell the next person wen he is done with her.
1 Like
|Re: Ogbonna Kanu To Wife, Laura Ikeji: I Felt I Couldn't Love Anyone Until I Met You by watchindelta(m): 1:32pm
ummm ok guy
|Re: Ogbonna Kanu To Wife, Laura Ikeji: I Felt I Couldn't Love Anyone Until I Met You by NwaAmaikpe: 1:32pm
Na today?
Seun Egbegbe said more
Tonto Dike said more
Ubi Franklin said more.
Abeg we are counting down to your messy divorce.
I sometimes even wonder how you lie in peace on bed with that girl with yam-legs, body odour, mouth odour and smelly abunna.
|Re: Ogbonna Kanu To Wife, Laura Ikeji: I Felt I Couldn't Love Anyone Until I Met You by Abalado: 1:32pm
at yur age,ure still loving..... always.. na nna no dey gree make dos girls gree for d young guys again... oga ooo
|Re: Ogbonna Kanu To Wife, Laura Ikeji: I Felt I Couldn't Love Anyone Until I Met You by ziego(m): 1:32pm
LIGHT DEY THERE I WAN COME CHARGE MY PHONE
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=eZlzHOxalx8
|Re: Ogbonna Kanu To Wife, Laura Ikeji: I Felt I Couldn't Love Anyone Until I Met You by kingjabz(m): 1:33pm
You're feeling the juju in Davido's voice
|Re: Ogbonna Kanu To Wife, Laura Ikeji: I Felt I Couldn't Love Anyone Until I Met You by free2ryhme: 1:33pm
Na becos na Linda ikeji sister
Abeg make no make Nigeria vex with your lies.
You and she na konk ibo girl make una leave story we know as e dey go
|Re: Ogbonna Kanu To Wife, Laura Ikeji: I Felt I Couldn't Love Anyone Until I Met You by Damianbrown(m): 1:33pm
No Bleep atall
|Re: Ogbonna Kanu To Wife, Laura Ikeji: I Felt I Couldn't Love Anyone Until I Met You by jashar(f): 1:33pm
What's our own there na?
|Re: Ogbonna Kanu To Wife, Laura Ikeji: I Felt I Couldn't Love Anyone Until I Met You by Koolking(m): 1:34pm
Social Media love...my fingers are crossed.
Tonto Dikeh wrote many and better romantic messages last year than you two. I read all on Nairaland.
1 Like
|Re: Ogbonna Kanu To Wife, Laura Ikeji: I Felt I Couldn't Love Anyone Until I Met You by Deadshot(m): 1:34pm
Tonto dikeh gat nothing on u
1 Like
|Re: Ogbonna Kanu To Wife, Laura Ikeji: I Felt I Couldn't Love Anyone Until I Met You by DWJOBScom(m): 1:34pm
I hope i don't see an excited wife happy to be free from marriage or contradicting stories from both parties that will aid prominence of major blogs on how terrible the marriage has been
These celebrity birds have no chill at all
|Re: Ogbonna Kanu To Wife, Laura Ikeji: I Felt I Couldn't Love Anyone Until I Met You by Evablizin(f): 1:37pm
Hm,wish you the best
|Re: Ogbonna Kanu To Wife, Laura Ikeji: I Felt I Couldn't Love Anyone Until I Met You by freemanbubble: 1:40pm
Ok
|Re: Ogbonna Kanu To Wife, Laura Ikeji: I Felt I Couldn't Love Anyone Until I Met You by phemocheee(m): 1:41pm
Since this message is for your wife alone and you guys live in the same house, sending her a text message or telling her directly instead of posting this wouldn't have been a bad idea.
Sometimes I ask myself why celebrities try so hard to make us believe that their lives are perfect. As in, we don't care and we aren't interested.
2 Likes
|Re: Ogbonna Kanu To Wife, Laura Ikeji: I Felt I Couldn't Love Anyone Until I Met You by Omotayor123(f): 1:45pm
I pray they won't come back and tell us it's all Paparazzi! They should keep their shiit off social media abeg!
1 Like
