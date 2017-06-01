₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|I Drank My Own Pee To Survive - Abandoned Woman Survived 10 Days In Desert by DrinosBlog: 12:08pm
Adoara (not real name) the Nigerian woman who survived 10 days in Sahara Desert
The International Organization for Migration said it rescued no fewer than 600 people since April 2017 through a new search and rescue operation that targeted migrants stranded in Sahara Desert.
A 22-year-old Nigerian woman attempting to migrate into Europe via the harsh Sahara Desert survived after being abandoned by traffickers for 10 days.
The International Organisation for Migration said the woman, given the nickname Adoara, was the only female among the survivors of a rescue mission on May 28.
“She left Nigeria in early April hoping for a better future in Europe.
There were 50 migrants on the pick-up truck when it left Agadez for Libya, but only six are still alive today,” Giuseppe Loprete, Niger Chief of Mission for IOM, said.
Recounting her ordeal, the Nigerian survivor said: “We were in the desert for 10 days. After five days, the driver abandoned us.
“He left with all of our belongings, saying he was going to pick us up in a couple of hours, but he never did,” she recalled.
During the next two days, 44 of the migrants died which persuaded the six left to start walking to look for help. “We had to drink our own pee to survive,” said the woman now in an IOM camp in Niamey, Niger.
She had left Nigeria with two close female friends, who both died in the desert.
“They were too weak to keep going,” she sadly remembers. “We buried a few, but there were just too many to bury and we didn’t have the strength to do it,” Adaora adds. “I couldn’t walk anymore. I wanted to give up,” she recalls.
Two other migrants carried her until a truck driver picked them up and took them to local authorities who then alerted IOM staff in Dirkou in the Agadez Region of north-eastern Niger.
By the time the six survivors reached IOM’s transit centre in Dirkou, Adaora was unconscious.
She received medical assistance, and once recovered, she gave a detailed account of her experience to both the authorities and IOM staff. Two of the other migrants from the group went back with IOM staff and the authorities to find the bodies and identify the victims.
After having received medical assistance at IOM’s transit centres in both Dirkou and Agadez, Adaora is currently recovering at IOM’s transit centre for migrants in Niamey, awaiting her imminent voluntary return to Nigeria.
Adaora says she had no idea what the route was going to be like, otherwise she would have never left Nigeria.
Going back, she wants to continue her work as a nurse. “I think it’s important we all assist each other when we are in need,” she says.
The International Organization for Migration (IOM) said it rescued no fewer than 600 people since April 2017 through a new search and rescue operation that targeted migrants stranded in Sahara Desert.
The UN migration agency, however, regretted 52 migrants, mostly from The Gambia, Nigeria, Senegal and Cote d’Ivoire, died over the period, according to its statement on Tuesday.
“We are enhancing our capacity to assist vulnerable migrants stranded in Northern Agadez, towards the Niger-Libya border.
“Saving lives in the desert is becoming more urgent than ever.
“Since the beginning of the year we have been receiving frequent calls to rescue victims who embark on this route,” Giuseppe Loprete, Niger Chief of Mission for IOM, said.
On June 9, another 92 migrants were also rescued through an IOM search and rescue operation; among them were 30 women and children.
More recently, 24 migrants were taken to Seguedine, where one died on arrival.
“Among the 23 survivors are migrants from Gambia, Nigeria, Senegal and Cote d’Ivoire. It was not clear for how long they had been walking in the deserts of central Niger.
“They had been in a group of 75 migrants in three different cars, eventually abandoned by smugglers during the journey north,” Loprete said.
IOM said it had recorded 52 deaths since it launched a new project “Migrants Rescue and Assistance in Agadez Region” (MIRAA) in April.
The project will last for 12 months, and aims to ensure the protection of migrants in hard-to-reach areas while also strengthening the management of migration by the Government of Niger, it said.
MIRAA is complementary to the larger initiative “Migrant Resource and Response Mechanism” (MRRM), which aims to bring together in one mechanism a wide range of services and assistance for migrants, including assisted voluntary return to their countries of origin and reintegration once they return.
-NAN
|Re: I Drank My Own Pee To Survive - Abandoned Woman Survived 10 Days In Desert by DrinosBlog: 12:09pm
Source; http://drinosblog.blogspot.co.ke/2017/06/sad-i-drank-my-own-pee-to-survive-how.html
|Re: I Drank My Own Pee To Survive - Abandoned Woman Survived 10 Days In Desert by auntysimbiat(f): 12:18pm
damn
|Re: I Drank My Own Pee To Survive - Abandoned Woman Survived 10 Days In Desert by ugofr(f): 12:20pm
ego mbute.... when dem go dey show you map, u go think say e easy.. u don see ur life now
|Re: I Drank My Own Pee To Survive - Abandoned Woman Survived 10 Days In Desert by Tolexander: 12:24pm
Who sent her?
|Re: I Drank My Own Pee To Survive - Abandoned Woman Survived 10 Days In Desert by GameGod(m): 12:25pm
|Re: I Drank My Own Pee To Survive - Abandoned Woman Survived 10 Days In Desert by Tahrah(f): 12:26pm
Ehya
|Re: I Drank My Own Pee To Survive - Abandoned Woman Survived 10 Days In Desert by Oyindidi(f): 12:33pm
You are lucky to be alive
|Re: I Drank My Own Pee To Survive - Abandoned Woman Survived 10 Days In Desert by Chidexter(m): 12:34pm
The struggle is real, that was how a girl travelled to kano and then to Cameroon and off they went on a boat to Italy. She was quite fortunate and her parents thought she was missing, they set sail on September 2016 and arrived around February 2017.
She placed a call back to Nigeria, you needed to see how relieved everyone was. So please dear Nigerians, endeavour to know the steps those close to you are taking some missing people might actually have preplanned motives
|Re: I Drank My Own Pee To Survive - Abandoned Woman Survived 10 Days In Desert by Evablizin(f): 12:44pm
Kai,thank God una even see pee to drink,the person i'm seeing in that pix nah the woman be that?
|Re: I Drank My Own Pee To Survive - Abandoned Woman Survived 10 Days In Desert by NairalandCS(m): 1:36pm
Who send her message ?
|Re: I Drank My Own Pee To Survive - Abandoned Woman Survived 10 Days In Desert by 13ShadesOfMay(m): 2:36pm
Bless ur soul young lady. The hustle to go get a greener pasture is real
|Re: I Drank My Own Pee To Survive - Abandoned Woman Survived 10 Days In Desert by themonk: 3:35pm
nwamaikpe what do you have to say about this one?
boys that give mouth action should not even pretend now
|Re: I Drank My Own Pee To Survive - Abandoned Woman Survived 10 Days In Desert by Edopesin(m): 3:36pm
Ayanma !!!!
Why I Con Dey Swallow My Spit Na
|Re: I Drank My Own Pee To Survive - Abandoned Woman Survived 10 Days In Desert by SeniorZato(m): 3:36pm
Wao
|Re: I Drank My Own Pee To Survive - Abandoned Woman Survived 10 Days In Desert by GeneralOjukwu: 3:37pm
HIM / HER?
That looks like a man to me
|Re: I Drank My Own Pee To Survive - Abandoned Woman Survived 10 Days In Desert by hucienda: 3:40pm
All to get to Italy.
|Re: I Drank My Own Pee To Survive - Abandoned Woman Survived 10 Days In Desert by Prebaby93(f): 3:42pm
it's really sad.. if only this girls will hear word.. there is nothing over there that you cannot get in your country..the other day I saw people packed into a rubber boat with few months old children..corpse were like doormat...It's well
|Re: I Drank My Own Pee To Survive - Abandoned Woman Survived 10 Days In Desert by loneatar: 3:42pm
Without telling me I know she is going there for prostitution.just thank God you are alive.
|Re: I Drank My Own Pee To Survive - Abandoned Woman Survived 10 Days In Desert by ipobarecriminals: 3:43pm
wetin she find go there
|Re: I Drank My Own Pee To Survive - Abandoned Woman Survived 10 Days In Desert by aieromon(m): 3:43pm
She was lucky, very lucky
|Re: I Drank My Own Pee To Survive - Abandoned Woman Survived 10 Days In Desert by TheEminentLaity: 3:45pm
Nothing there, she must be a learner that doesn't know that Muslims enjoy drinking camel piss.
|Re: I Drank My Own Pee To Survive - Abandoned Woman Survived 10 Days In Desert by BUSHHUNTER(m): 3:45pm
I once wanna embark on this kinda journey exactly 10years ago, my folks and I already got a map from a friend in Morocco... Mehn! That sh!t is not funny.
Thank God for my life now.
|Re: I Drank My Own Pee To Survive - Abandoned Woman Survived 10 Days In Desert by whizzyleejr(m): 3:45pm
Sorry ehn, what happened is part of illegal travelling consequence
|Re: I Drank My Own Pee To Survive - Abandoned Woman Survived 10 Days In Desert by Pavore9: 3:47pm
It is not as if they pay little money to those traffickers!
|Re: I Drank My Own Pee To Survive - Abandoned Woman Survived 10 Days In Desert by Albert0011(m): 3:47pm
This is how we lost my hommie "kush baba"...i dnt knw whether he is still alive or not.3 yrs nw nd its still counting.
|Re: I Drank My Own Pee To Survive - Abandoned Woman Survived 10 Days In Desert by gozzlin: 3:47pm
Idiots. That's what all these people who travel through the Sahara desert are. What kinda condition in Nigeria will compel a supposedly sane human being to elect to travel to Europe through the Sahara desert, despite all the perils associated with such a journey and the tales of sorrow emanating from such journeys which we hear daily on the news?
Some people are hopelessly stupid and beyond redemption. They will never listen to wise counsel. They only learn their bitter lesson and become sober after they have gone through the harrowing experience first-hand. This m0ron featured in this story even had a job as a nurse in Nigeria, yet chose to make the ill-fated trip to Europe through the Sahara desert in search of a better life that has eluded most Africans in Europe. Those in Europe have realized it is all a Mirage and are coming home, while those here are desperate to get there. Africans are just the most dim-witted class of humans created by God.
Go home fool and sin no more
|Re: I Drank My Own Pee To Survive - Abandoned Woman Survived 10 Days In Desert by curvilicious: 3:48pm
Wetin u go find for desert? You be Arab?
|Re: I Drank My Own Pee To Survive - Abandoned Woman Survived 10 Days In Desert by ItsawrapOutfit: 3:48pm
See Morocco, see Spain adventure
|Re: I Drank My Own Pee To Survive - Abandoned Woman Survived 10 Days In Desert by oshe11(m): 3:48pm
Before Nkor
Abi she doesnt knw it is MEDICINAL
UNA SEE WETIN BUHARI CAUSE
|Re: I Drank My Own Pee To Survive - Abandoned Woman Survived 10 Days In Desert by Juve4(m): 3:51pm
hmmmmmm
|Re: I Drank My Own Pee To Survive - Abandoned Woman Survived 10 Days In Desert by Philpham: 3:52pm
Am sure there's a man behind this woman suffering.
