Car Somersaults At Otedola Brigde, Berger, Lagos (photos) - Travel - Nairaland

Car Somersaults At Otedola Brigde, Berger, Lagos (photos)

Car Somersaults At Otedola Brigde, Berger, Lagos (photos) by AutoJoshNG: 12:39pm
A Toyota Camry was involved in accident with an unstated number of victims.

LRU (Lagos Response Unit) got to the scene in time to attend to the injured victims.

see more photos below;

https://autojosh.com/accident-otedola-brigde-berger/

Re: Car Somersaults At Otedola Brigde, Berger, Lagos (photos) by obynocute(m): 1:14pm
na wah oooo... tnk God no life was lost....

Re: Car Somersaults At Otedola Brigde, Berger, Lagos (photos) by Keneking: 1:17pm
When Ambode's street light only works half of the time embarassed embarassed

Re: Car Somersaults At Otedola Brigde, Berger, Lagos (photos) by auntysimbiat(f): 1:18pm
so sad
Re: Car Somersaults At Otedola Brigde, Berger, Lagos (photos) by idrisolaide(m): 3:37pm
grin
Re: Car Somersaults At Otedola Brigde, Berger, Lagos (photos) by IffaCatchYouEhn: 3:37pm
When you just finish watching FAST AND FURIOUS 8

Re: Car Somersaults At Otedola Brigde, Berger, Lagos (photos) by habex005(m): 3:37pm
Thank God everyone is safe

Re: Car Somersaults At Otedola Brigde, Berger, Lagos (photos) by Howmon: 3:37pm
I was in traffic yesterday, resulting from the celebrity paparazzis the LRU boss and His team were pulling on that road yesterday night. It was hell!!!

Re: Car Somersaults At Otedola Brigde, Berger, Lagos (photos) by morereb10: 3:37pm
damn
Re: Car Somersaults At Otedola Brigde, Berger, Lagos (photos) by fpeter(f): 3:37pm
see that guy pressing his phone, very unprofessional.
Re: Car Somersaults At Otedola Brigde, Berger, Lagos (photos) by oautycoon(m): 3:37pm
Sad
Re: Car Somersaults At Otedola Brigde, Berger, Lagos (photos) by Edopesin(m): 3:38pm
Jeez I Dnt Knw Wht To Say ....... I Mean Was The Driver Sleeping


He Shu Be Arrested :x
Re: Car Somersaults At Otedola Brigde, Berger, Lagos (photos) by skubido(m): 3:39pm
Tank God o
Re: Car Somersaults At Otedola Brigde, Berger, Lagos (photos) by pennyland(m): 3:40pm
you mean I can speed up on lagos road always.
Re: Car Somersaults At Otedola Brigde, Berger, Lagos (photos) by eyeon(m): 3:40pm
That Camry don believe.

I thank God though.
Re: Car Somersaults At Otedola Brigde, Berger, Lagos (photos) by seuncyrus(m): 3:41pm
These LRU pictures ehn
Re: Car Somersaults At Otedola Brigde, Berger, Lagos (photos) by ipobarecriminals: 3:41pm
sadThank u JESUS.There shall be NO LOSS
Re: Car Somersaults At Otedola Brigde, Berger, Lagos (photos) by Runaway: 3:41pm
Hope they survived?
Re: Car Somersaults At Otedola Brigde, Berger, Lagos (photos) by skubido(m): 3:42pm
Keneking:
When Ambode's street light only works half of the time embarassed embarassed
bro wht as street light gt 2 do with dis?

Re: Car Somersaults At Otedola Brigde, Berger, Lagos (photos) by ubest1(m): 3:42pm
Why always camry?, just asking
Re: Car Somersaults At Otedola Brigde, Berger, Lagos (photos) by netoc65(m): 3:43pm
It's a pity
Re: Car Somersaults At Otedola Brigde, Berger, Lagos (photos) by Pvin: 3:44pm
the lady though
Re: Car Somersaults At Otedola Brigde, Berger, Lagos (photos) by EntMirror: 3:44pm
My god my god... is this real?
Re: Car Somersaults At Otedola Brigde, Berger, Lagos (photos) by madgoat(m): 3:44pm
undecided undecided
Re: Car Somersaults At Otedola Brigde, Berger, Lagos (photos) by NLProblemChild(m): 3:45pm
not again!!! Something demonic is involved.!
Re: Car Somersaults At Otedola Brigde, Berger, Lagos (photos) by Austema(m): 3:46pm
My going out and my coming in are blessed in Jesus name

Re: Car Somersaults At Otedola Brigde, Berger, Lagos (photos) by curvilicious: 3:46pm
IffaCatchYouEhn:
When you just finish watching FAST AND FURIOUS 8

They Hastings act it out OJ the Nigerian roads bah? Kudos to them
Re: Car Somersaults At Otedola Brigde, Berger, Lagos (photos) by lighteningTega: 3:46pm
Re: Car Somersaults At Otedola Brigde, Berger, Lagos (photos) by MadManTalking: 3:47pm
F
Re: Car Somersaults At Otedola Brigde, Berger, Lagos (photos) by ItsawrapOutfit: 3:47pm
God keep us o
Re: Car Somersaults At Otedola Brigde, Berger, Lagos (photos) by fxjohn2: 3:48pm
Why should that lady be working night shift?

