|Car Somersaults At Otedola Brigde, Berger, Lagos (photos) by AutoJoshNG: 12:39pm
A Toyota Camry was involved in accident with an unstated number of victims.
LRU (Lagos Response Unit) got to the scene in time to attend to the injured victims.
see more photos below;
https://autojosh.com/accident-otedola-brigde-berger/
|Re: Car Somersaults At Otedola Brigde, Berger, Lagos (photos) by obynocute(m): 1:14pm
na wah oooo... tnk God no life was lost....
|Re: Car Somersaults At Otedola Brigde, Berger, Lagos (photos) by Keneking: 1:17pm
When Ambode's street light only works half of the time
|Re: Car Somersaults At Otedola Brigde, Berger, Lagos (photos) by auntysimbiat(f): 1:18pm
so sad
|Re: Car Somersaults At Otedola Brigde, Berger, Lagos (photos) by idrisolaide(m): 3:37pm
|Re: Car Somersaults At Otedola Brigde, Berger, Lagos (photos) by IffaCatchYouEhn: 3:37pm
When you just finish watching FAST AND FURIOUS 8
|Re: Car Somersaults At Otedola Brigde, Berger, Lagos (photos) by habex005(m): 3:37pm
Thank God everyone is safe
|Re: Car Somersaults At Otedola Brigde, Berger, Lagos (photos) by Howmon: 3:37pm
I was in traffic yesterday, resulting from the celebrity paparazzis the LRU boss and His team were pulling on that road yesterday night. It was hell!!!
|Re: Car Somersaults At Otedola Brigde, Berger, Lagos (photos) by morereb10: 3:37pm
damn
|Re: Car Somersaults At Otedola Brigde, Berger, Lagos (photos) by fpeter(f): 3:37pm
see that guy pressing his phone, very unprofessional.
|Re: Car Somersaults At Otedola Brigde, Berger, Lagos (photos) by oautycoon(m): 3:37pm
Sad
|Re: Car Somersaults At Otedola Brigde, Berger, Lagos (photos) by Edopesin(m): 3:38pm
Jeez I Dnt Knw Wht To Say ....... I Mean Was The Driver Sleeping
He Shu Be Arrested :x
|Re: Car Somersaults At Otedola Brigde, Berger, Lagos (photos) by skubido(m): 3:39pm
Tank God o
|Re: Car Somersaults At Otedola Brigde, Berger, Lagos (photos) by pennyland(m): 3:40pm
you mean I can speed up on lagos road always.
|Re: Car Somersaults At Otedola Brigde, Berger, Lagos (photos) by eyeon(m): 3:40pm
That Camry don believe.
I thank God though.
|Re: Car Somersaults At Otedola Brigde, Berger, Lagos (photos) by seuncyrus(m): 3:41pm
These LRU pictures ehn
|Re: Car Somersaults At Otedola Brigde, Berger, Lagos (photos) by ipobarecriminals: 3:41pm
Thank u JESUS.There shall be NO LOSS
|Re: Car Somersaults At Otedola Brigde, Berger, Lagos (photos) by Runaway: 3:41pm
Hope they survived?
|Re: Car Somersaults At Otedola Brigde, Berger, Lagos (photos) by skubido(m): 3:42pm
Keneking:bro wht as street light gt 2 do with dis?
|Re: Car Somersaults At Otedola Brigde, Berger, Lagos (photos) by ubest1(m): 3:42pm
Why always camry?, just asking
|Re: Car Somersaults At Otedola Brigde, Berger, Lagos (photos) by netoc65(m): 3:43pm
It's a pity
|Re: Car Somersaults At Otedola Brigde, Berger, Lagos (photos) by Pvin: 3:44pm
the lady though
|Re: Car Somersaults At Otedola Brigde, Berger, Lagos (photos) by EntMirror: 3:44pm
My god my god... is this real?
|Re: Car Somersaults At Otedola Brigde, Berger, Lagos (photos) by madgoat(m): 3:44pm
|Re: Car Somersaults At Otedola Brigde, Berger, Lagos (photos) by NLProblemChild(m): 3:45pm
not again!!! Something demonic is involved.!
|Re: Car Somersaults At Otedola Brigde, Berger, Lagos (photos) by Austema(m): 3:46pm
My going out and my coming in are blessed in Jesus name
|Re: Car Somersaults At Otedola Brigde, Berger, Lagos (photos) by curvilicious: 3:46pm
IffaCatchYouEhn:
They Hastings act it out OJ the Nigerian roads bah? Kudos to them
|Re: Car Somersaults At Otedola Brigde, Berger, Lagos (photos) by lighteningTega: 3:46pm
|Re: Car Somersaults At Otedola Brigde, Berger, Lagos (photos) by MadManTalking: 3:47pm
F
|Re: Car Somersaults At Otedola Brigde, Berger, Lagos (photos) by ItsawrapOutfit: 3:47pm
God keep us o
|Re: Car Somersaults At Otedola Brigde, Berger, Lagos (photos) by fxjohn2: 3:48pm
Why should that lady be working night shift?
