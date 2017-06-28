Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Travel / Car Somersaults At Otedola Brigde, Berger, Lagos (photos) (7623 Views)

Toyota Land Cruiser Somersaults At Stadium, Lagos (photos) / Man's Car Somersaults 3 Times And He Survives (Photos) / Car Somersaults And Uproots A Mango Tree. 3 Men Survive (Photos) (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (2) (Reply) (Go Down)





LRU (Lagos Response Unit) got to the scene in time to attend to the injured victims.



see more photos below;



https://autojosh.com/accident-otedola-brigde-berger/ A Toyota Camry was involved in accident with an unstated number of victims.LRU (Lagos Response Unit) got to the scene in time to attend to the injured victims.see more photos below;

na wah oooo... tnk God no life was lost.... 4 Likes 1 Share

When Ambode's street light only works half of the time 1 Like 1 Share

so sad

When you just finish watching FAST AND FURIOUS 8 5 Likes 2 Shares

Thank God everyone is safe 2 Likes

I was in traffic yesterday, resulting from the celebrity paparazzis the LRU boss and His team were pulling on that road yesterday night. It was hell!!! 1 Like

damn

see that guy pressing his phone, very unprofessional.

Sad

Jeez I Dnt Knw Wht To Say ....... I Mean Was The Driver Sleeping





He Shu Be Arrested :x

Tank God o

you mean I can speed up on lagos road always.

That Camry don believe.



I thank God though.

These LRU pictures ehn

Thank u JESUS.There shall be NO LOSS Thank u JESUS.There shall be NO LOSS

Hope they survived?

Keneking:

When Ambode's street light only works half of the time bro wht as street light gt 2 do with dis? bro wht as street light gt 2 do with dis? 3 Likes

Why always camry?, just asking

It's a pity

the lady though

My god my god... is this real?

not again!!! Something demonic is involved.!

My going out and my coming in are blessed in Jesus name 1 Like

IffaCatchYouEhn:

When you just finish watching FAST AND FURIOUS 8

They Hastings act it out OJ the Nigerian roads bah? Kudos to them They Hastings act it out OJ the Nigerian roads bah? Kudos to them

Madrid president states ronaldo future at the club visit www.wacof.wordpress.com for details

F

God keep us o