|12 Pictures All Batch A, Stream 2 PCM Can Relate To by DREEMA: 9:18pm On Jun 28
1.When you visited NYSC website on the long awaiting June 28 and timetable has not yet been released and not even a news concerning Stream 2
|Re: 12 Pictures All Batch A, Stream 2 PCM Can Relate To by Cutepessy(m): 9:25pm On Jun 28
Hmm
|Re: 12 Pictures All Batch A, Stream 2 PCM Can Relate To by DREEMA: 9:26pm On Jun 28
2. When "Mr. NYSC official" in ur whatsapp group chat start saying the new date for release of stream 2 time table is 4th of July
|Re: 12 Pictures All Batch A, Stream 2 PCM Can Relate To by DREEMA: 9:30pm On Jun 28
3. When those who where ur juniors in school have written their final year exam and you are yet to serve...
|Re: 12 Pictures All Batch A, Stream 2 PCM Can Relate To by DREEMA: 9:38pm On Jun 28
4. Your mood after telling ur church members and neighbours that you are going to camp July 4th
|Re: 12 Pictures All Batch A, Stream 2 PCM Can Relate To by DREEMA: 9:42pm On Jun 28
5. Your face When ur parents start complaining that all u do in the house is to Eat, Eat, eat and Sleep
|Re: 12 Pictures All Batch A, Stream 2 PCM Can Relate To by Kingstone32(m): 9:54pm On Jun 28
Lol! Following
|Re: 12 Pictures All Batch A, Stream 2 PCM Can Relate To by DREEMA: 10:00pm On Jun 28
6. When that aunty in ur street start saying she doubt if you graduated because Obina whom graduated the same time with you is currently serving but ur case is the Opposite
|Re: 12 Pictures All Batch A, Stream 2 PCM Can Relate To by drstainlex(m): 10:12pm On Jun 28
Lolzz... Waiting for the rest
|Re: 12 Pictures All Batch A, Stream 2 PCM Can Relate To by DREEMA: 10:27pm On Jun 28
7. How u call the attention of the group Admin after u all agreed that anyone who post false information should be kicked out of the group chat and "Mr NYSC staff" now says camp is July 13
|Re: 12 Pictures All Batch A, Stream 2 PCM Can Relate To by DREEMA: 10:43pm On Jun 28
8. When you hear one of those rumors that camp will commence by July ending
|Re: 12 Pictures All Batch A, Stream 2 PCM Can Relate To by DREEMA: 10:47pm On Jun 28
9. When you finally catch that person that claim his Uncle work at NYSC office thereby misguiding fellow PCM with wrong information
|Re: 12 Pictures All Batch A, Stream 2 PCM Can Relate To by DREEMA: 10:53pm On Jun 28
10. You; when you see stream 1 corpers discussing about the fun they had in camp just to pepperlee you
|Re: 12 Pictures All Batch A, Stream 2 PCM Can Relate To by DREEMA: 10:58pm On Jun 28
11. The next time you hear a fellow PCM shouting "We are good to Go!"
|Re: 12 Pictures All Batch A, Stream 2 PCM Can Relate To by heisenbergheise(m): 11:35pm On Jun 28
|Re: 12 Pictures All Batch A, Stream 2 PCM Can Relate To by odogwu2007(m): 12:26am
Chai I can absolutely relate Chai I actually came online this night to see if there is any news
|Re: 12 Pictures All Batch A, Stream 2 PCM Can Relate To by DREEMA: 6:47am
odogwu2007:
|Re: 12 Pictures All Batch A, Stream 2 PCM Can Relate To by drstainlex(m): 8:47am
Cc: Seun, lalasticlala
|Re: 12 Pictures All Batch A, Stream 2 PCM Can Relate To by DEGREE2466(m): 8:56am
odogwu2007:
Funny enough, people like us earning decent income still check NYSC Portal for update.
This is terribly terrible.
I registered on the first day that the portal was opened. Why I didn't follow stream 1 is still a mystery to me.
Maybe it could be because I chose the most competitive states - Lagos, Abuja, Akwa ibom and Kaduna.
|Re: 12 Pictures All Batch A, Stream 2 PCM Can Relate To by bless2tom(m): 9:06am
Came to check if there is any update, and i saw this can't stop laughing.... I can relate especially number 1
|Re: 12 Pictures All Batch A, Stream 2 PCM Can Relate To by drstainlex(m): 9:21am
DEGREE2466:What a coincidence, those where exactly the four States I chose and I did my registration on the very first day too
|Re: 12 Pictures All Batch A, Stream 2 PCM Can Relate To by Eastatlantaniqqa(m): 12:08pm
chai
|Re: 12 Pictures All Batch A, Stream 2 PCM Can Relate To by Millz404(m): 12:09pm
Hahahahahahahhahahahahahha
Don't even know why am laughing.... Bye
|Re: 12 Pictures All Batch A, Stream 2 PCM Can Relate To by sirugos(m): 12:09pm
Lord, how can i be in a country that does not have a president..
|Re: 12 Pictures All Batch A, Stream 2 PCM Can Relate To by lordpromise(m): 12:10pm
|Re: 12 Pictures All Batch A, Stream 2 PCM Can Relate To by wman(m): 12:10pm
I've finished service but I can relate to all these.
Batch A 2016 Stream II
|Re: 12 Pictures All Batch A, Stream 2 PCM Can Relate To by lighteningTega: 12:10pm
|Re: 12 Pictures All Batch A, Stream 2 PCM Can Relate To by israosita8(m): 12:10pm
|Re: 12 Pictures All Batch A, Stream 2 PCM Can Relate To by SeniorZato(m): 12:10pm
This really made my day
|Re: 12 Pictures All Batch A, Stream 2 PCM Can Relate To by unaaron75(m): 12:11pm
lolz
|Re: 12 Pictures All Batch A, Stream 2 PCM Can Relate To by ziego(m): 12:12pm
|Re: 12 Pictures All Batch A, Stream 2 PCM Can Relate To by Jaynom(m): 12:14pm
Delay is not denial. Plateau, Ondo, Gombe, Ebonyi. Whichever! I'm going to enjoy every bit of my service
