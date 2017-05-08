Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / NYSC / 12 Pictures All Batch A, Stream 2 PCM Can Relate To (6607 Views)

1.When you visited NYSC website on the long awaiting June 28 and timetable has not yet been released and not even a news concerning Stream 2 6 Likes

2. When "Mr. NYSC official" in ur whatsapp group chat start saying the new date for release of stream 2 time table is 4th of July 4 Likes

3. When those who where ur juniors in school have written their final year exam and you are yet to serve... 11 Likes

4. Your mood after telling ur church members and neighbours that you are going to camp July 4th 7 Likes

5. Your face When ur parents start complaining that all u do in the house is to Eat, Eat, eat and Sleep 17 Likes 2 Shares

6. When that aunty in ur street start saying she doubt if you graduated because Obina whom graduated the same time with you is currently serving but ur case is the Opposite 12 Likes 1 Share

7. How u call the attention of the group Admin after u all agreed that anyone who post false information should be kicked out of the group chat and "Mr NYSC staff" now says camp is July 13 7 Likes

8. When you hear one of those rumors that camp will commence by July ending 4 Likes

9. When you finally catch that person that claim his Uncle work at NYSC office thereby misguiding fellow PCM with wrong information 5 Likes

10. You; when you see stream 1 corpers discussing about the fun they had in camp just to pepperlee you 9 Likes

11. The next time you hear a fellow PCM shouting "We are good to Go!" 5 Likes

Chai I can absolutely relate Chai I actually came online this night to see if there is any news 4 Likes

Cc: Seun, lalasticlala

Funny enough, people like us earning decent income still check NYSC Portal for update.





This is terribly terrible.



I registered on the first day that the portal was opened. Why I didn't follow stream 1 is still a mystery to me.





Came to check if there is any update, and i saw this can't stop laughing.... I can relate especially number 1

DEGREE2466:





Maybe it could be because I chose the most competitive states - Lagos, Abuja, Akwa ibom and Kaduna.



What a coincidence, those where exactly the four States I chose and I did my registration on the very first day too What a coincidence, those where exactly the four States I chose and I did my registration on the very first day too

Lord, how can i be in a country that does not have a president..

I've finished service but I can relate to all these.



Batch A 2016 Stream II

This really made my day 1 Like

