Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / NYSC / 16 Pictures You Can Relate To If You Had An NYSC Relationship (9191 Views)

Pictures You Can Relate To As A Nigerian... / 10 Funny And Weird Pictures You Can Only See On Lagos Roads / Pictures You Can Relate To If You Don't Have A Car In Lagos (Funny) (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)

1. Getting to your PPA and seeing the condition of the place.





You're like... this is not what I bargained for. I'm ghosting, can't stay here. 28 Likes

2. How you look at those Corpers you met there, telling you the place is nice.... 48 Likes

3. At the welcoming party, you're like.... What's happening here? Ayam not understanding 34 Likes

4. Then you sight one fine chick...

Ghost what! No way, I'm staying 42 Likes

lol ... following 2 Likes

5. You planning how to approach her....



I must not fvck up 38 Likes

6. After consistent whynin... she said Yes 28 Likes

ftc all the way 1 Like

7. Your friends hailing you like... You na correct guy 23 Likes

at least this one better pass yeye bbn ,tonto dike,snake,daniela okeke thread wen dey nack fp since morning 8 Likes

8. The way you smile knowing fully well there's no chicken republic that will chop your allawee...



Let's enjoy village life in peace. Sense will not kill me 17 Likes

9. Then few months into the 'relationship', the usual sturv starts to happen



She and hiding to pick calls.... 6 Likes

10. And you're like.... 4 Likes

11. When you discover she's talking to another Corper in the village and you start hearing rumours as well



Lobatan 5 Likes

12. You confront her to know the truth, she's like... 16 Likes

13. She planning to cover up her tracks 2 Likes

14. Then she finally leaves you 8 Likes 1 Share

15. When your friends ask you about the girl....

You people want to mock me abi 3 Likes









lalasticlala



I know sey this one no be BBnaija or snake thread... sha epp us put am for FP 16. You waiting for NYSC to be overlalasticlalaI know sey this one no be BBnaija or snake thread... sha epp us put am for FP 6 Likes

HEHEHEHEHEHEHE... i was the only corper in my ppa. And my CDS was filled with married women.... My nysc infact was boring until one girl like dat came to stay with her aunt wey dey my compound.. 1 Like

Dry

Op you try sha

















Abeg check out latest updates from NYSC here:



https://www.fiverr.com/greeninsights/conduct-a-professional-desk-based-market-research?arrived_from_manage_gigs=true&display_share=true Op, Wakanda dry sheet is dis??...Abeg check out latest updates from NYSC here: 3 Likes

You are talking from experience. take heart.

I can see that OP is the type that will give testimony when sent to girls community boarding school.

Those days when corpers will come and be knacking girls in our class. the day I heard that uncle femi rocked my crush I vowed to revenge , THERE IS GOD. 4 Likes

Lolmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmm



http://www.fototech.com.ng/learn-how-to-take-tack-sharp-photos-with-camera/ What's so special here? I can't even relate with a single picture. Why don't you learn how to take tack sharp pictures here instead?

I can relate with all wallahi... But NYSC sweet die

When you receive ur first allawee in camp and she suddenly starts giving you green light 1 Like

no new pic nahw.