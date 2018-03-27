₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,980,743 members, 4,157,737 topics. Date: Tuesday, 27 March 2018 at 09:31 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / NYSC / 16 Pictures You Can Relate To If You Had An NYSC Relationship (9191 Views)
Pictures You Can Relate To As A Nigerian... / 10 Funny And Weird Pictures You Can Only See On Lagos Roads / Pictures You Can Relate To If You Don't Have A Car In Lagos (Funny) (1) (2) (3) (4)
|16 Pictures You Can Relate To If You Had An NYSC Relationship by ceeroh(m): 5:03pm
1. Getting to your PPA and seeing the condition of the place.
You're like... this is not what I bargained for. I'm ghosting, can't stay here.
28 Likes
|Re: 16 Pictures You Can Relate To If You Had An NYSC Relationship by ceeroh(m): 5:07pm
2. How you look at those Corpers you met there, telling you the place is nice....
48 Likes
|Re: 16 Pictures You Can Relate To If You Had An NYSC Relationship by ceeroh(m): 5:08pm
3. At the welcoming party, you're like.... What's happening here? Ayam not understanding
34 Likes
|Re: 16 Pictures You Can Relate To If You Had An NYSC Relationship by ceeroh(m): 5:11pm
4. Then you sight one fine chick...
Ghost what! No way, I'm staying
42 Likes
|Re: 16 Pictures You Can Relate To If You Had An NYSC Relationship by pornhub: 5:12pm
lol ... following
2 Likes
|Re: 16 Pictures You Can Relate To If You Had An NYSC Relationship by ceeroh(m): 5:19pm
5. You planning how to approach her....
I must not fvck up
38 Likes
|Re: 16 Pictures You Can Relate To If You Had An NYSC Relationship by ceeroh(m): 5:21pm
6. After consistent whynin... she said Yes
28 Likes
|Re: 16 Pictures You Can Relate To If You Had An NYSC Relationship by ogunniyi295(m): 5:24pm
ftc all the way
1 Like
|Re: 16 Pictures You Can Relate To If You Had An NYSC Relationship by ceeroh(m): 5:33pm
7. Your friends hailing you like... You na correct guy
23 Likes
|Re: 16 Pictures You Can Relate To If You Had An NYSC Relationship by Khd95(m): 5:35pm
at least this one better pass yeye bbn ,tonto dike,snake,daniela okeke thread wen dey nack fp since morning
8 Likes
|Re: 16 Pictures You Can Relate To If You Had An NYSC Relationship by ceeroh(m): 5:36pm
8. The way you smile knowing fully well there's no chicken republic that will chop your allawee...
Let's enjoy village life in peace. Sense will not kill me
17 Likes
|Re: 16 Pictures You Can Relate To If You Had An NYSC Relationship by ceeroh(m): 5:43pm
9. Then few months into the 'relationship', the usual sturv starts to happen
She and hiding to pick calls....
6 Likes
|Re: 16 Pictures You Can Relate To If You Had An NYSC Relationship by ceeroh(m): 5:48pm
10. And you're like....
4 Likes
|Re: 16 Pictures You Can Relate To If You Had An NYSC Relationship by ceeroh(m): 5:52pm
11. When you discover she's talking to another Corper in the village and you start hearing rumours as well
Lobatan
5 Likes
|Re: 16 Pictures You Can Relate To If You Had An NYSC Relationship by ceeroh(m): 5:57pm
12. You confront her to know the truth, she's like...
16 Likes
|Re: 16 Pictures You Can Relate To If You Had An NYSC Relationship by ceeroh(m): 5:58pm
13. She planning to cover up her tracks
2 Likes
|Re: 16 Pictures You Can Relate To If You Had An NYSC Relationship by ceeroh(m): 6:02pm
14. Then she finally leaves you
8 Likes 1 Share
|Re: 16 Pictures You Can Relate To If You Had An NYSC Relationship by ceeroh(m): 6:03pm
15. When your friends ask you about the girl....
You people want to mock me abi
3 Likes
|Re: 16 Pictures You Can Relate To If You Had An NYSC Relationship by ceeroh(m): 6:05pm
16. You waiting for NYSC to be over
lalasticlala
I know sey this one no be BBnaija or snake thread... sha epp us put am for FP
6 Likes
|Re: 16 Pictures You Can Relate To If You Had An NYSC Relationship by tstx(m): 8:42pm
HEHEHEHEHEHEHE... i was the only corper in my ppa. And my CDS was filled with married women.... My nysc infact was boring until one girl like dat came to stay with her aunt wey dey my compound..
1 Like
|Re: 16 Pictures You Can Relate To If You Had An NYSC Relationship by ELgordo(m): 8:43pm
Dry
|Re: 16 Pictures You Can Relate To If You Had An NYSC Relationship by mysteriousman(m): 8:43pm
Op you try sha
|Re: 16 Pictures You Can Relate To If You Had An NYSC Relationship by Betheluponi(m): 8:44pm
Op, Wakanda dry sheet is dis??...
Abeg check out latest updates from NYSC here:
https://www.fiverr.com/greeninsights/conduct-a-professional-desk-based-market-research?arrived_from_manage_gigs=true&display_share=true
3 Likes
|Re: 16 Pictures You Can Relate To If You Had An NYSC Relationship by ogaga4u2(m): 8:45pm
You are talking from experience. take heart.
|Re: 16 Pictures You Can Relate To If You Had An NYSC Relationship by fecta: 8:46pm
I can see that OP is the type that will give testimony when sent to girls community boarding school.
Those days when corpers will come and be knacking girls in our class. the day I heard that uncle femi rocked my crush I vowed to revenge , THERE IS GOD.
4 Likes
|Re: 16 Pictures You Can Relate To If You Had An NYSC Relationship by SamuelTurner(m): 8:46pm
Lolmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmm
|Re: 16 Pictures You Can Relate To If You Had An NYSC Relationship by IAmSkinny: 8:47pm
What's so special here? I can't even relate with a single picture. Why don't you learn how to take tack sharp pictures here instead?
http://www.fototech.com.ng/learn-how-to-take-tack-sharp-photos-with-camera/
|Re: 16 Pictures You Can Relate To If You Had An NYSC Relationship by bidyahaya(m): 8:47pm
I can relate with all wallahi... But NYSC sweet die
|Re: 16 Pictures You Can Relate To If You Had An NYSC Relationship by vickzie(m): 8:47pm
When you receive ur first allawee in camp and she suddenly starts giving you green light
1 Like
|Re: 16 Pictures You Can Relate To If You Had An NYSC Relationship by oriewanbe: 8:47pm
no new pic nahw.
|Re: 16 Pictures You Can Relate To If You Had An NYSC Relationship by Vision2045(m): 8:47pm
Waste of pictures
Story line like all those N30 nollywood Movie CD u buy in Alaba.
3 Likes
NYSC Camp: Beware Of Thieves And Beggars! / Batch B16 Pcms Share The States You Choose Here / Nysc 2017 Batch B
Viewing this topic: bobowaja(m), bettercreature(m), Mcanie, Whizdorm001(m), governor2015(m), Drlouis415, mrnjel1(m), Twista0(m), Beejay3000(m), Cmiller(m), Abubanty, buchitellem(m), computer0810, OdikwaRisky, 4Play(m), viceddy95(m), Champella(m), mowapa(m), Horlaidex(m), lindq(f), Franky826, hooyey(m), Officer101(m), liz4eno(f), olatex25(m), AbokiAlhaji1, jelove(f), Ospic2014, Meajor(m), Okworigeorge(m), capsule(m), Hajikay(m), olafunny(m), spartan50(m), davirossi(m), okey4reel(m), Elvidence(m), myariks(m), ROYH(m), iamtardey(m), myfantasies(f), DavidHunds(m), skytreader(m), swagdopey, Izecson3D(m), DMerciful(m), MrFly, WhoBeThisMan, Igboboy59(m), iamsparrow(m), anselm791(m), nonesense, Holuwaxheun(m), Makarous(m), plerry, alijusty, Hazardd(m), iyapont, idabliz(m), Truman155(m), Dainty25(f), davmore750(m), yuncka, OPA6IX(m), luminus83, MissIndependent(f), sweetetlove(f), kemyrules, INDUSTRIALFAN(m), Joshuaoseoboh(m), Doyinsammy(m), tunemike(m), Bogii, Donbraye(m), hydrazone, Princejebs(m), dalhjana, jaszplus12(m), Amigo101(m), taiwoawoniyi(m), easternguy1(m), Stanleechiggs, ekolina(m), kingzjay(m), lobinche101(m), Veektoria(f), collinometricx(m), Danimane(m), Spinshark(m), Ayomidric(m), 2nattie(m), Aridunnuoluwa(m), SenseiVoyles, casydigital(m), Drive512(m), senrino(m), iyke926(m), Generaljorsh, midolian(m), wasmilebags, Horlartunes, telure, Debhans, gifty99200(f), kelEmi(m), ijebuloaded(m), publicworky, emmyid(m), JIkaba(m), olusteady79, Edithspecials(f), Nnetriplet, enilyn(f), amahthelma(f), krissconnect(m), ashewoboy(m), ihitenansa, hybee55, damton(m), Karleb(m), COSIBI, EaglesT(m), nero2face, PrincessNazor(f), Noblebrown7(m), matiuni, abdulhaqq89, Massob, centvin008(m), cosxzbay, Ellison(m), pbells006, Kakamorufu(m), BossNation(m), rash47(m), Jcob(m), zeezyoung(m), b5ive(m), pally212(m), miolad20(m), Uyiii, ststyreal(f), SHAMONEYXL(m), icon2, pitfol(m), sampatdikachi(m), MistaIsrael(m), MaleoPearls(m) and 167 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2018 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 37