Olukoya Ogungbeje: Kidnapper Evans Lawyer Who Sued Police IG On His Behalf (Pic) by lalasticlala(m): 9:21pm
Suspected kidnapper, Chukwudumeme Onwuamadike, a.k.a. Evans, has sued the Inspector-General of Police, Ibrahim Idris, at the Federal High Court in Lagos over alleged violation of his fundamental rights.

He is praying the court to compel the police to charge him rather than detaining him indefinitely.

In a fundamental rights enforcement suit filed on his behalf by a Lagos-based lawyer, Olukoya Ogungbeje, the suspected kidnapper said his continued detention without trial was illegal.

Re: Olukoya Ogungbeje: Kidnapper Evans Lawyer Who Sued Police IG On His Behalf (Pic) by ekensi01(m): 9:24pm
Evans please biko share that money equally before you die. Don't for to bring out the hiden cash. As for the lawyer him want to keep collecting that big cash abi? him no even shame to be a lawyer to am arm robber.

8 Likes 1 Share

Re: Olukoya Ogungbeje: Kidnapper Evans Lawyer Who Sued Police IG On His Behalf (Pic) by Evablizin(f): 9:25pm
Look at this fool talking about human right while you killed and kidnapped so many people violating their human right,the should charge this man and kill him using an electric chair

29 Likes 2 Shares

Re: Olukoya Ogungbeje: Kidnapper Evans Lawyer Who Sued Police IG On His Behalf (Pic) by CollinsWeGlobe(m): 9:27pm
The lawyer just want to make name and money for himself kiss

14 Likes 1 Share

Re: Olukoya Ogungbeje: Kidnapper Evans Lawyer Who Sued Police IG On His Behalf (Pic) by coptic: 9:27pm
Money must be made.

The guy is just seeking to take his own share of the largesse.

7 Likes 2 Shares

Re: Olukoya Ogungbeje: Kidnapper Evans Lawyer Who Sued Police IG On His Behalf (Pic) by BUSHHUNTER(m): 9:28pm
33 Likes

Re: Olukoya Ogungbeje: Kidnapper Evans Lawyer Who Sued Police IG On His Behalf (Pic) by Smartini: 9:28pm
Hungry looking lawyer with four corner head trying to make himself relevant....


12 Likes 2 Shares

Re: Olukoya Ogungbeje: Kidnapper Evans Lawyer Who Sued Police IG On His Behalf (Pic) by slimpoppa(m): 9:28pm
Are you serious
Re: Olukoya Ogungbeje: Kidnapper Evans Lawyer Who Sued Police IG On His Behalf (Pic) by EWAagoyin(m): 9:28pm
Yes that's right.. .take him to court why detain him.. .. O
90% of people in Nigeria prison are awaiting trial according to New report.. . Imagine how many innocent people are wasting Dere time in Nigeria prison.

18 Likes

Re: Olukoya Ogungbeje: Kidnapper Evans Lawyer Who Sued Police IG On His Behalf (Pic) by richfriendsng: 9:28pm
Re: Olukoya Ogungbeje: Kidnapper Evans Lawyer Who Sued Police IG On His Behalf (Pic) by deepwater(f): 9:28pm
That lawyer must be NwaAmaikpe himself!
The crusader of #FreeEvans

1 Like

Re: Olukoya Ogungbeje: Kidnapper Evans Lawyer Who Sued Police IG On His Behalf (Pic) by pathardy(m): 9:28pm
The way wey this Evan's news dey make headlines dey tire me.
Re: Olukoya Ogungbeje: Kidnapper Evans Lawyer Who Sued Police IG On His Behalf (Pic) by Ask4bigneyo(m): 9:28pm
Re: Olukoya Ogungbeje: Kidnapper Evans Lawyer Who Sued Police IG On His Behalf (Pic) by Ladiesdream: 9:28pm
Re: Olukoya Ogungbeje: Kidnapper Evans Lawyer Who Sued Police IG On His Behalf (Pic) by repogirl(f): 9:28pm
Cone head....just saying. undecided

3 Likes 1 Share

Re: Olukoya Ogungbeje: Kidnapper Evans Lawyer Who Sued Police IG On His Behalf (Pic) by Thunderlicious: 9:29pm
He dey mad

2 Likes 2 Shares

Re: Olukoya Ogungbeje: Kidnapper Evans Lawyer Who Sued Police IG On His Behalf (Pic) by arowstev2000: 9:29pm
My region and crime

2 Likes

Re: Olukoya Ogungbeje: Kidnapper Evans Lawyer Who Sued Police IG On His Behalf (Pic) by SirVintageCock: 9:29pm
Just watch how they will make Evans look like a fvcking victim!!
Re: Olukoya Ogungbeje: Kidnapper Evans Lawyer Who Sued Police IG On His Behalf (Pic) by rasazee(m): 9:29pm
Lawyer must chop

Re: Olukoya Ogungbeje: Kidnapper Evans Lawyer Who Sued Police IG On His Behalf (Pic) by DjAndroid: 9:29pm
Naija people can hustle eeh.

The lawyer be like: I must follow chop di money!
Re: Olukoya Ogungbeje: Kidnapper Evans Lawyer Who Sued Police IG On His Behalf (Pic) by Pavore9: 9:29pm
He is sure of some millions.

