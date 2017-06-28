₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,830,386 members, 3,624,143 topics. Date: Wednesday, 28 June 2017 at 10:46 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / Olukoya Ogungbeje: Kidnapper Evans Lawyer Who Sued Police IG On His Behalf (Pic) (24806 Views)
The House Kidnapper Evans' Mother Built (Photos) / The House Where Kidnapper Evans Kept His Victims (photo) / Lawyer Who Killed Her Husband In Ibadan In Court (Photo) (1) (2) (3) (4)
(0) (1) (2) (3) (Reply) (Go Down)
|Olukoya Ogungbeje: Kidnapper Evans Lawyer Who Sued Police IG On His Behalf (Pic) by lalasticlala(m): 9:21pm
Suspected kidnapper, Chukwudumeme Onwuamadike, a.k.a. Evans, has sued the Inspector-General of Police, Ibrahim Idris, at the Federal High Court in Lagos over alleged violation of his fundamental rights.
http://thenationonlineng.net/evans-sues-igp-failure-arraign/
Photo credit: https://www.paxnigerian.com/arrest-of-judges-lawyer-drags-buhari-agf-dss-igp-to-court/
|Re: Olukoya Ogungbeje: Kidnapper Evans Lawyer Who Sued Police IG On His Behalf (Pic) by ekensi01(m): 9:24pm
Ftc to my new love. MzJin
Now let me read the news before i modify again.
Lalatisclala b4 u left move it to fp.
Just laughing those typing anyhow in other to enter fp comment.
Evans please biko share that money equally before you die. Don't for to bring out the hiden cash. As for the lawyer him want to keep collecting that big cash abi? him no even shame to be a lawyer to am arm robber.
8 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Olukoya Ogungbeje: Kidnapper Evans Lawyer Who Sued Police IG On His Behalf (Pic) by Evablizin(f): 9:25pm
Look at this fool talking about human right while you killed and kidnapped so many people violating their human right,the should charge this man and kill him using an electric chair
29 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Olukoya Ogungbeje: Kidnapper Evans Lawyer Who Sued Police IG On His Behalf (Pic) by CollinsWeGlobe(m): 9:27pm
The lawyer just want to make name and money for himself
Since APC started ruling this country so many bad news here and there...
Crime, poverty, death, sickness, corruption, liars, heartbreak, broken home, fake pastors, police killing innocent citizens, soldiers brutalizing the citizens, drunkards, hatred and more has increased. May God almighty punish and destroy all the leaders in this country. May God punish any youths on this forum supporting APC or any Nigeria politicians.
God have mercy on we the youths
God bless NIGERIA!!
14 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Olukoya Ogungbeje: Kidnapper Evans Lawyer Who Sued Police IG On His Behalf (Pic) by coptic: 9:27pm
Money must be made.
The guy is just seeking to take his own share of the largesse.
7 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Olukoya Ogungbeje: Kidnapper Evans Lawyer Who Sued Police IG On His Behalf (Pic) by BUSHHUNTER(m): 9:28pm
Afonja always trying to clean up Flatinos mess since 1967.
Even though their god Ojukwu take cover after 3days of war
33 Likes
|Re: Olukoya Ogungbeje: Kidnapper Evans Lawyer Who Sued Police IG On His Behalf (Pic) by Smartini: 9:28pm
Hungry looking lawyer with four corner head trying to make himself relevant....
Afonja defending a developer because of
12 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Olukoya Ogungbeje: Kidnapper Evans Lawyer Who Sued Police IG On His Behalf (Pic) by slimpoppa(m): 9:28pm
Are you serious
|Re: Olukoya Ogungbeje: Kidnapper Evans Lawyer Who Sued Police IG On His Behalf (Pic) by EWAagoyin(m): 9:28pm
Yes that's right.. .take him to court why detain him.. .. O
90% of people in Nigeria prison are awaiting trial according to New report.. . Imagine how many innocent people are wasting Dere time in Nigeria prison.
18 Likes
|Re: Olukoya Ogungbeje: Kidnapper Evans Lawyer Who Sued Police IG On His Behalf (Pic) by richfriendsng: 9:28pm
But that Doesn't stop me from Helping Friends, copy the website in the pic below to see what I have for you
|Re: Olukoya Ogungbeje: Kidnapper Evans Lawyer Who Sued Police IG On His Behalf (Pic) by deepwater(f): 9:28pm
That lawyer must be NwaAmaikpe himself!
The crusader of #FreeEvans
1 Like
|Re: Olukoya Ogungbeje: Kidnapper Evans Lawyer Who Sued Police IG On His Behalf (Pic) by pathardy(m): 9:28pm
The way wey this Evan's news dey make headlines dey tire me.
|Re: Olukoya Ogungbeje: Kidnapper Evans Lawyer Who Sued Police IG On His Behalf (Pic) by Ask4bigneyo(m): 9:28pm
NCAN
|Re: Olukoya Ogungbeje: Kidnapper Evans Lawyer Who Sued Police IG On His Behalf (Pic) by Ladiesdream: 9:28pm
Ok
|Re: Olukoya Ogungbeje: Kidnapper Evans Lawyer Who Sued Police IG On His Behalf (Pic) by repogirl(f): 9:28pm
Cone head....just saying.
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Olukoya Ogungbeje: Kidnapper Evans Lawyer Who Sued Police IG On His Behalf (Pic) by Thunderlicious: 9:29pm
He dey mad
2 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Olukoya Ogungbeje: Kidnapper Evans Lawyer Who Sued Police IG On His Behalf (Pic) by arowstev2000: 9:29pm
My region and crime
2 Likes
|Re: Olukoya Ogungbeje: Kidnapper Evans Lawyer Who Sued Police IG On His Behalf (Pic) by SirVintageCock: 9:29pm
Just watch how they will make Evans look like a fvcking victim!!
|Re: Olukoya Ogungbeje: Kidnapper Evans Lawyer Who Sued Police IG On His Behalf (Pic) by rasazee(m): 9:29pm
Lawyer must chop
|Re: Olukoya Ogungbeje: Kidnapper Evans Lawyer Who Sued Police IG On His Behalf (Pic) by DjAndroid: 9:29pm
Naija people can hustle eeh.
The lawyer be like: I must follow chop di money!
|Re: Olukoya Ogungbeje: Kidnapper Evans Lawyer Who Sued Police IG On His Behalf (Pic) by Pavore9: 9:29pm
He is sure of some millions.
Gunmen Kill Ex-Policeman’s Parents, Wife And Kids / Couple Sentenced To Death By Hanging For Killing Trader In Osun / Security Alert!!! Watchout For Hoodlums On The Apongbon Stretch Of Eko Bridge
Viewing this topic: karo93, anonymous1759, originalKsp(m), SirMazi, Mentholated, 9jatatafo(m), tjadeba(m), nattytemple10(m), Innov8ve1, matthew2120(m), paulavon, yinbus(m), Biddypearl(f), Adekunlemoyo, ajalawole(m), JERRYNIL, marvwhite, typicaltemi(f), salsonman, oroky1, Nuezha(m), OllyArt(m), horlams(m), Jilov(m), zanga420, samirus, ucheemmadu18(m), dotmanxp(m), delt2010(m), comfortfolly24(m), Rhodiumic(m), johnie, omoadeleye(m), zoedamade(m), obyno1011(m), lacream007, Neil0072009(m), Artless360(m), kennypoju, blazeup(m), Emmey67, sammysammy111, KelvinMega(m), esopatcares(f), bezimo(m), mamatwiny, sirclick(m), Martin0(m), TITOBIGZ(m), miltonfub, Mbilla(m), Quamone, DonroxyII, kenzyken101, bcomputer101(m), Nogodyej, Thejustw14(m), whitley(m), gr8tsuccess, cheks92, Pizzle1234, Ralphzobia, lokostar1(m), abbeylli, Abuja12345, segunjowo(m), repogirl(f), zcee, simreal, favour01234(m), stevecantrell, tall2ce(m), tenderheart1241(m), speezyWears, Hwy9, segxes23(m), farm2008, BENARI, kenneth348, Augustus79, ucyprian(m), mcdizzle(m), yankybaba33, AnthonioAlsaid(m) and 172 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 11