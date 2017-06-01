₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Bisola And Bolanle Ninalowo On "Picture Perfect" Movie Media Tour by JamieNaija(m): 1:13am
Big Brother Naija Contestant, Actress and Singer, Bisola Aiyeola shared pictures with her colleague and sexy actor, Bolanle Ninalowo as they embark on their "Picture Perfect" Movie media tour.
See Photos below
NEWS VIA: http://www.jamienaija.com/2017/06/bisola-pictured-with-sexy-actor-bolanle.html
|Re: Bisola And Bolanle Ninalowo On "Picture Perfect" Movie Media Tour by praizephoto(m): 5:54am
bisola sabi Gud tin nah
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4sXnyz4oj8o&feature=youtu.be
|Re: Bisola And Bolanle Ninalowo On "Picture Perfect" Movie Media Tour by Came: 6:38am
This guy go nack babes tire, as i dey see am so,babes just dey carry dem self go meet am dey talk say he fine...enjoy bro.
|Re: Bisola And Bolanle Ninalowo On "Picture Perfect" Movie Media Tour by liftedhigh: 6:46am
|Re: Bisola And Bolanle Ninalowo On "Picture Perfect" Movie Media Tour by KingsoBabaTips(m): 6:51am
Gurls can Die for guys with body physique they wont even mind using condom Going party Raw... Unprotected of getting infected.... They wanna enjoy all flavour screaming for more nonsense people...... Bisola on the other side just dey shine teeth hope she wont tell us another tori...
|Re: Bisola And Bolanle Ninalowo On "Picture Perfect" Movie Media Tour by crazyABO(m): 6:53am
See d oda girl bobby like say dem get clash the 2 of dem just seperate
|Re: Bisola And Bolanle Ninalowo On "Picture Perfect" Movie Media Tour by veekid(m): 9:08am
More pússies to your dīck, Mr Bolanle.....
In Terry Apala's voice "Bisola bigi buroda" oya chop kiss
|Re: Bisola And Bolanle Ninalowo On "Picture Perfect" Movie Media Tour by eluquenson(m): 9:08am
|Re: Bisola And Bolanle Ninalowo On "Picture Perfect" Movie Media Tour by Dcaliphate(m): 9:08am
that first pic, bro is holding bisola like there is some private sh*t going on between them..... enjoy bro, Chukwu agozigo gi nwanne
|Re: Bisola And Bolanle Ninalowo On "Picture Perfect" Movie Media Tour by Mykel4God(m): 9:09am
Oh
This guy looks like Johnny Bravo
Well, Wetin concern me sef?
|Re: Bisola And Bolanle Ninalowo On "Picture Perfect" Movie Media Tour by BUSHHUNTER(m): 9:09am
Was that girl not the one dancing to davido song recently on YouTube?
Over package boobs mstteww
Modified
That dude na just regular guy roaming the streets in Ojuelegba.
DAT one na star too?
|Re: Bisola And Bolanle Ninalowo On "Picture Perfect" Movie Media Tour by Livefreeordieha(m): 9:10am
DIZ GUY PHYSIQUE IS WAT I CALL PHYSIQUE NOT DAT ONE WEY IYANYA DEY CARRY ABOUT LIKE KARANJA...WHO REMEMBER KARANJA SEF?
JamieNaija:
|Re: Bisola And Bolanle Ninalowo On "Picture Perfect" Movie Media Tour by kaziblake(f): 9:10am
I don't know what girls see in him sef.He looks like a gay,biko I don't like this type of physique.
|Re: Bisola And Bolanle Ninalowo On "Picture Perfect" Movie Media Tour by Akan(m): 9:10am
Muscular guys like this are known to have tiny weenies
|Re: Bisola And Bolanle Ninalowo On "Picture Perfect" Movie Media Tour by johnlinkss: 9:11am
|Re: Bisola And Bolanle Ninalowo On "Picture Perfect" Movie Media Tour by Onyinye15(f): 9:11am
seen
|Re: Bisola And Bolanle Ninalowo On "Picture Perfect" Movie Media Tour by free2ryhme: 9:11am
Nice
|Re: Bisola And Bolanle Ninalowo On "Picture Perfect" Movie Media Tour by free2ryhme: 9:12am
But wey Efe and his 25m
Na pangolo music e don dey play for village abi
|Re: Bisola And Bolanle Ninalowo On "Picture Perfect" Movie Media Tour by Nma27(f): 9:13am
This guy is so fine! Heard he's gay. Hope I'm wrong though. Guy is just d ultimate representation of Masculinity.
|Re: Bisola And Bolanle Ninalowo On "Picture Perfect" Movie Media Tour by Yomzzyblog: 9:13am
Nice one!
|Re: Bisola And Bolanle Ninalowo On "Picture Perfect" Movie Media Tour by lific: 9:13am
That is a bad nigga doing ad things. Shocking as lizard comes out of woman's private parts in Rivers state www.updatesflow.tk/2017/06/shocking-lizard-comes-out-of-womans.html
|Re: Bisola And Bolanle Ninalowo On "Picture Perfect" Movie Media Tour by INVESTORBNAIRA: 9:14am
Johnny bravo naija guys no just like to dey do leg day
|Re: Bisola And Bolanle Ninalowo On "Picture Perfect" Movie Media Tour by Nma27(f): 9:14am
Dcaliphate:See as she drop hand for d guy lap sef
|Re: Bisola And Bolanle Ninalowo On "Picture Perfect" Movie Media Tour by IamGodsGrace: 9:15am
Good morning Naira Land fam. Please, was told by someone that in last night's news, some courses were scrapped by ASUU, they include Sociology and Political Sciences. I don't know how true this is, have browsed about it and I only saw one blog that said something about that. Please, who saw the news line yesterday? Is this true?
This may not be the right place to post this, but I am new here, I don't know how to go about the posting stuff. Please.
|Re: Bisola And Bolanle Ninalowo On "Picture Perfect" Movie Media Tour by yeyeboi(m): 9:15am
What is hot about him OP??
|Re: Bisola And Bolanle Ninalowo On "Picture Perfect" Movie Media Tour by jerryadigun: 9:16am
I am only here to read NwaAmaikpe's comment.
|Re: Bisola And Bolanle Ninalowo On "Picture Perfect" Movie Media Tour by Krystaal(m): 9:16am
|Re: Bisola And Bolanle Ninalowo On "Picture Perfect" Movie Media Tour by lekanjeremiah(m): 9:16am
Akan:
Hmmmm..... Am coming back for you enh
|Re: Bisola And Bolanle Ninalowo On "Picture Perfect" Movie Media Tour by Nma27(f): 9:17am
Came:You kukuma know say the guy fine
