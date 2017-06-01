Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Bisola And Bolanle Ninalowo On "Picture Perfect" Movie Media Tour (10564 Views)

See Photos below





Big Brother Naija Contestant, Actress and Singer, Bisola Aiyeola shared pictures with her colleague and sexy actor, Bolanle Ninalowo as they embark on their "Picture Perfect" Movie media tour.

See Photos below



















https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4sXnyz4oj8o&feature=youtu.be bisola sabi Gud tin nah

This guy go nack babes tire, as i dey see am so,babes just dey carry dem self go meet am dey talk say he fine...enjoy bro. 5 Likes 1 Share







https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hXAVEjpmzb4 OK 1 Like

Gurls can Die for guys with body physique they wont even mind using condom Going party Raw... Unprotected of getting infected.... They wanna enjoy all flavour screaming for more nonsense people...... Bisola on the other side just dey shine teeth hope she wont tell us another tori... 1 Like

See d oda girl bobby like say dem get clash the 2 of dem just seperate 6 Likes



In Terry Apala's voice "Bisola bigi buroda" oya chop kiss More pússies to your dīck, Mr Bolanle.....In Terry Apala's voice "Bisola bigi buroda" oya chop kiss 3 Likes

that first pic, bro is holding bisola like there is some private sh*t going on between them..... enjoy bro, Chukwu agozigo gi nwanne





This guy looks like Johnny Bravo



Well, Wetin concern me sef? OhThis guy looks like Johnny BravoWell, Wetin concern me sef? 3 Likes

Was that girl not the one dancing to davido song recently on YouTube?







Over package boobs mstteww





Modified



That dude na just regular guy roaming the streets in Ojuelegba.





DAT one na star too?

DIZ GUY PHYSIQUE IS WAT I CALL PHYSIQUE NOT DAT ONE WEY IYANYA DEY CARRY ABOUT LIKE KARANJA...WHO REMEMBER KARANJA SEF

I don't know what girls see in him sef.He looks like a gay,biko I don't like this type of physique.

Muscular guys like this are known to have tiny weenies

seen

Nice







Na pangolo music e don dey play for village abi But wey Efe and his 25mNa pangolo music e don dey play for village abi 1 Like

This guy is so fine! Heard he's gay. Hope I'm wrong though. Guy is just d ultimate representation of Masculinity.

Nice one!

naija guys no just like to dey do leg day Johnny bravonaija guys no just like to dey do leg day

Dcaliphate:

that first pic, bro is holding bisola like there is some private sh*t going on between them..... enjoy bro, Chukwu agozigo gi nwanne See as she drop hand for d guy lap sef See as she drop hand for d guy lap sef 2 Likes

What is hot about him OP??



I am only here to read NwaAmaikpe's comment. 5 Likes

Akan:

Muscular guys like this are known to have tiny weenies

Hmmmm..... Am coming back for you enh Hmmmm..... Am coming back for you enh