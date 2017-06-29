₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Kate Henshaw Speaks On The High Cost Of Foodstuffs In Nigeria (see Screenshots) by kinzation(m): 6:11am
Bag of beans 43k
Bag of rice 18k
Bag of garri 26k
Gallon of red oil 16k...
Okay o...
|Re: Kate Henshaw Speaks On The High Cost Of Foodstuffs In Nigeria (see Screenshots) by eezeribe(m): 6:12am
She has every right to speak because she was among the intelligent few,who didn't subscribe to the APC change mantra.
In other words,she didn't vote for the Dullard.for those who voted for the change(chain) continue enjoying your captivity.
lalasticlala,Mynd44
|Re: Kate Henshaw Speaks On The High Cost Of Foodstuffs In Nigeria (see Screenshots) by kinzation(m): 6:15am
OP u don steal mah topic abi..sharp guy
anyways..
aunty Kate henshaw don frustrate ooo..lol
Thought celebrities should have more than enough to buy foodstuffs even import self...
|Re: Kate Henshaw Speaks On The High Cost Of Foodstuffs In Nigeria (see Screenshots) by ekensi01(m): 6:17am
Some people have started to call Buhari in their mind.
|Re: Kate Henshaw Speaks On The High Cost Of Foodstuffs In Nigeria (see Screenshots) by Came: 6:23am
Na people way get plenty children i pity ... Hmmmmm!!!. Madam, way dey talk, she no dey eat oooo,she say she dey watch weight.....
|Re: Kate Henshaw Speaks On The High Cost Of Foodstuffs In Nigeria (see Screenshots) by OrestesDante: 6:33am
We will soon start entertaining our visitors with gaari kulikuli and sugar no water just the dry way with the way this government is going.
Imagine your friend entertaining you with just groundnut and a cup lukewarm water on a very sunny afternoon
|Re: Kate Henshaw Speaks On The High Cost Of Foodstuffs In Nigeria (see Screenshots) by KingsoBabaTips(m): 6:36am
obviously this Lady lacks Sense in that poo she is talking about , that wont change the minds of IPOB becoming a Nation ... Attention seekers who she epp...
|Re: Kate Henshaw Speaks On The High Cost Of Foodstuffs In Nigeria (see Screenshots) by liftedhigh: 6:36am
|Re: Kate Henshaw Speaks On The High Cost Of Foodstuffs In Nigeria (see Screenshots) by littlewonders: 6:48am
We are hitting worse as the day dawn, the negligence of the so-called stupid leaders is really annoying, They act as if they don't even know such is happening.
Don't tell me your father is a politician, I might end up growing hatred for your family. Cos the pains they have cost us can no longer be endure.
|Re: Kate Henshaw Speaks On The High Cost Of Foodstuffs In Nigeria (see Screenshots) by Evablizin(f): 6:51am
My dear aunty Kate wetin man go do nah.sigh
|Re: Kate Henshaw Speaks On The High Cost Of Foodstuffs In Nigeria (see Screenshots) by TechPanda(m): 6:53am
What Is Food?
|Re: Kate Henshaw Speaks On The High Cost Of Foodstuffs In Nigeria (see Screenshots) by Ehiscotch(m): 6:55am
In as much as I am pained by our current situation, I still believe that this is a blessing in disguise, just like Pat Utomi said.
The rate at which a lot of people are engaged in farming & the general awareness created in the public about diversifying & agricultural revolution, I can bet my two cents that the prices of these goods would shimmer down when supply continue to increase.
To those mentioning, agriculture is a must, importation of everything we eat, wear, even our gadgets are imported. The strides and achievements we recorded when agriculture was our major activity cannot be matched by a corrupt filled & income dwindling oil sector.
|Re: Kate Henshaw Speaks On The High Cost Of Foodstuffs In Nigeria (see Screenshots) by crazyABO(m): 6:57am
waiting for the day bag of pure water will cost 1,500 den naija go seek refuge in another country
|Re: Kate Henshaw Speaks On The High Cost Of Foodstuffs In Nigeria (see Screenshots) by Pheals(f): 7:02am
unh? garri dey ijebu now... we know b4 ....just that Nigerians can adapt to anything
|Re: Kate Henshaw Speaks On The High Cost Of Foodstuffs In Nigeria (see Screenshots) by Saintsammurai(m): 7:08am
Buhari what have you done to us?
You left us with a 45 thousand naira bag of beans and you flew to London..
Sigh!!!! It is well my people..
|Re: Kate Henshaw Speaks On The High Cost Of Foodstuffs In Nigeria (see Screenshots) by GagaBrother291(m): 7:16am
e be like she no dey chop ice fish o. mehn ice fish dey highly expensive these days o
|Re: Kate Henshaw Speaks On The High Cost Of Foodstuffs In Nigeria (see Screenshots) by EntMirror: 11:01am
|Re: Kate Henshaw Speaks On The High Cost Of Foodstuffs In Nigeria (see Screenshots) by krish95(f): 11:02am
Kate rest
|Re: Kate Henshaw Speaks On The High Cost Of Foodstuffs In Nigeria (see Screenshots) by LoveJesus87(m): 11:02am
F
|Re: Kate Henshaw Speaks On The High Cost Of Foodstuffs In Nigeria (see Screenshots) by SeniorZato(m): 11:02am
We dont have money to buy bags, we buy mudu by mudu
|Re: Kate Henshaw Speaks On The High Cost Of Foodstuffs In Nigeria (see Screenshots) by freemanbubble: 11:02am
Ok
|Re: Kate Henshaw Speaks On The High Cost Of Foodstuffs In Nigeria (see Screenshots) by NwaAmaikpe: 11:02am
Kate Henshaw shut up Jo..
Do you even cook at home?
Promasidor Nig Ltd still regrets using you and Flavour for their Onga advert because sales of that seasoning greatly declined when consumers saw your face.
Nasty woman with smelly armpits... I pity loor Mr.Nutall who must have lived in misery in those sorrowful years he was your husband.
|Re: Kate Henshaw Speaks On The High Cost Of Foodstuffs In Nigeria (see Screenshots) by fastscreen: 11:03am
lol ...........
|Re: Kate Henshaw Speaks On The High Cost Of Foodstuffs In Nigeria (see Screenshots) by ableguy(m): 11:03am
|Re: Kate Henshaw Speaks On The High Cost Of Foodstuffs In Nigeria (see Screenshots) by lighteningTega: 11:03am
|Re: Kate Henshaw Speaks On The High Cost Of Foodstuffs In Nigeria (see Screenshots) by jaylister(m): 11:03am
make she shut up
|Re: Kate Henshaw Speaks On The High Cost Of Foodstuffs In Nigeria (see Screenshots) by Kathmandu(f): 11:04am
KingsoBabaTips:Who allowed you into internet
|Re: Kate Henshaw Speaks On The High Cost Of Foodstuffs In Nigeria (see Screenshots) by lighteningTega: 11:04am
Boo
|Re: Kate Henshaw Speaks On The High Cost Of Foodstuffs In Nigeria (see Screenshots) by Adicsonbaba(m): 11:05am
Na wetin we dey face for this country be dat... everything don cost even garri self
|Re: Kate Henshaw Speaks On The High Cost Of Foodstuffs In Nigeria (see Screenshots) by Kathmandu(f): 11:05am
Ehiscotch:I know you are being spoon fed that's why you are typing this nonsense
Which supply will increase when the little harvest is planned for exportation
Do you know that a farmer of beans needs to buy Rice?
I pity your type
|Re: Kate Henshaw Speaks On The High Cost Of Foodstuffs In Nigeria (see Screenshots) by lonelydora(m): 11:06am
She still get money to dey buy in bags. Haa! Her own better shaa. Na cups we dey use buy now.
