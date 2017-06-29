Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Kate Henshaw Speaks On The High Cost Of Foodstuffs In Nigeria (see Screenshots) (8053 Views)

Bag of rice 18k

Bag of garri 26k

Gallon of red oil 16k...

Okay o...



She has every right to speak because she was among the intelligent few,who didn't subscribe to the APC change mantra.

In other words,she didn't vote for the Dullard.for those who voted for the change(chain) continue enjoying your captivity.

OP u don steal mah topic abi..sharp guy



anyways..



aunty Kate henshaw don frustrate ooo..lol

Thought celebrities should have more than enough to buy foodstuffs even import self... 4 Likes

Some people have started to call Buhari in their mind. 3 Likes

Na people way get plenty children i pity ... Hmmmmm!!!. Madam, way dey talk, she no dey eat oooo,she say she dey watch weight..... 4 Likes





Imagine your friend entertaining you with just groundnut and a cup lukewarm water on a very sunny afternoon We will soon start entertaining our visitors with gaari kulikuli and sugar no water just the dry way with the way this government is going.Imagine your friend entertaining you with just groundnut and a cup lukewarm water on a very sunny afternoon 5 Likes

obviously this Lady lacks Sense in that poo she is talking about , that wont change the minds of IPOB becoming a Nation ... Attention seekers who she epp... 1 Like

We are hitting worse as the day dawn, the negligence of the so-called stupid leaders is really annoying, They act as if they don't even know such is happening.



Don't tell me your father is a politician, I might end up growing hatred for your family. Cos the pains they have cost us can no longer be endure. 1 Like

My dear aunty Kate wetin man go do nah.sigh 1 Like

What Is Food? What Is Food? 1 Like

In as much as I am pained by our current situation, I still believe that this is a blessing in disguise, just like Pat Utomi said.

The rate at which a lot of people are engaged in farming & the general awareness created in the public about diversifying & agricultural revolution, I can bet my two cents that the prices of these goods would shimmer down when supply continue to increase.



To those mentioning, agriculture is a must, importation of everything we eat, wear, even our gadgets are imported. The strides and achievements we recorded when agriculture was our major activity cannot be matched by a corrupt filled & income dwindling oil sector.

waiting for the day bag of pure water will cost 1,500 den naija go seek refuge in another country 1 Like

unh? garri dey ijebu now... we know b4 ....just that Nigerians can adapt to anything

Buhari what have you done to us?

You left us with a 45 thousand naira bag of beans and you flew to London..

Sigh!!!! It is well my people.. 1 Like

And the wailers stilll have oppositions.



See below for data shaa.



See testimonies too

e be like she no dey chop ice fish o. mehn ice fish dey highly expensive these days o





For example, people are praying for dollar to fall, but I'm praying for it to rise. irony of life



Kate rest

We dont have money to buy bags, we buy mudu by mudu

lol ...........

make she shut up

KingsoBabaTips:

Who allowed you into internet

Na wetin we dey face for this country be dat... everything don cost even garri self

Ehiscotch:

In as much as I am pained by our current situation, I still believe that this is a blessing in disguise, just like Pat Utomi said.

The rate at which a lot of people are engaged in farming & the general awareness created in the public about diversifying & agricultural revolution, I can bet my two cents that the prices of these goods would shimmer down when supply continue to increase.



I know you are being spoon fed that's why you are typing this nonsense







Which supply will increase when the little harvest is planned for exportation







Do you know that a farmer of beans needs to buy Rice?







I pity your type I know you are being spoon fed that's why you are typing this nonsenseWhich supply will increase when the little harvest is planned for exportationDo you know that a farmer of beans needs to buy Rice?I pity your type