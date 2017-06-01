Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / Native Doctors, Traditional Rulers Declare War On Badoo Group In Ikorodu. Photos (12199 Views)

This happened yesterday at the Ayangbure Palace, Ikorodu, after a massive protest by residents of the community in Lagos state, following the recurring attacks in the community by secret cult group.



Due to the incessant attacks and killings bu the dreaded Badoo group in Ikorodu area of Lagos, the H.R.M Oba Kabir Adewale Shotobi, the Ayangbure of Ikorodu, native doctors and other traditional rulers have declared war on the Notorious Badoo Gang terrorizing the region.This happened yesterday at the Ayangbure Palace, Ikorodu, after a massive protest by residents of the community in Lagos state, following the recurring attacks in the community by secret cult group.

shrine nig ltd







good at evil doing and making women give birth to lizard





can never predict mere games or draws 33 Likes

Good. Sent those demons to abyss!

The Reason I Love This Movement Is Because They Are Followin Another Link. Since The Nation Security Agencies Are Unable To Stop Them, They Have Decided To Do Things Their Own Way.

If It Refuse To Work Out This Way, Try The Other Way.

I Hope Those Against RestructurIng Will See This.

#Peace. 26 Likes

That's if they don't have their children or relatives among those demons. 9 Likes

next 1 Like

This Badoo group, what exactly is their motive? 2 Likes 1 Share

How I wish police and army can also do same 1 Like

If that was sent what will stop all these nonsense am in full support when our security agency can't do anything 1 Like

BigBelleControl:

This Badoo group, what exactly is their motive?





Who knows, can we say it's just for fun Who knows, can we say it's just for fun

respect80:

That's if they don't have their children or relatives among those demons. the reason diz efforts is not gonna work is cuz even those fighting to stop it are culpable including the law enforcement agencies i know many policemen and civil defense corp memebers who are cultists.. the reason diz efforts is not gonna work is cuz even those fighting to stop it are culpable including the law enforcement agencies i know many policemen and civil defense corp memebers who are cultists..

those barbaric group need to be brought book

What If their charm is greater than those of the native doctors combined?

So those women follow for native doctors too? Badoo gang in trouble.





They need jungle justice. Reminds me of those days in Aba guys were disturbing people daily, and the what brought Bakassi.

War??

If to say na police officers this badoo people dey kill sef, he for better... 1 Like

Afonja Witches and wizards in ikorodu be gathering and looking at badoo members like.. 10 Likes 4 Shares

Are they just knowing ni??

Use what you have to get what you want. Since Police can't assure security of lives and properties against Badoo. Lets them give traditional medicine a trial. 1 Like

This is the time you need to fear Afonjas......lol 5 Likes 1 Share

native doctors? lol







evil fighting evil

Eleyi gidi gan o

Afonjas and Juju. This is why I fear many of them. Their girls can do anything just to have a man. What about money? Ritual is their culture. May I never have anything to do with them. 1 Like 2 Shares

Good move

Orishi Rishi

Na today? No be dem they do the rituals for the big men Badoo people are working for? The most annoying thing is that after the arrested badoo guys have listed they are senders and sponsors, nothing is being done to make necessary arrest. 1 Like 1 Share

let the war begin.............i pity this gang