|Native Doctors, Traditional Rulers Declare War On Badoo Group In Ikorodu. Photos by Angelanest: 6:21am
Due to the incessant attacks and killings bu the dreaded Badoo group in Ikorodu area of Lagos, the H.R.M Oba Kabir Adewale Shotobi, the Ayangbure of Ikorodu, native doctors and other traditional rulers have declared war on the Notorious Badoo Gang terrorizing the region.
This happened yesterday at the Ayangbure Palace, Ikorodu, after a massive protest by residents of the community in Lagos state, following the recurring attacks in the community by secret cult group.
Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2017/06/native-doctors-traditional-rulers-declare-war-notorious-badoo-group-ikorodu-photos.html
|Re: Native Doctors, Traditional Rulers Declare War On Badoo Group In Ikorodu. Photos by Angelanest: 6:22am
|Re: Native Doctors, Traditional Rulers Declare War On Badoo Group In Ikorodu. Photos by taylor88(m): 6:23am
shrine nig ltd
good at evil doing and making women give birth to lizard
can never predict mere games or draws
|Re: Native Doctors, Traditional Rulers Declare War On Badoo Group In Ikorodu. Photos by Nwodosis(m): 6:24am
|Re: Native Doctors, Traditional Rulers Declare War On Badoo Group In Ikorodu. Photos by Splinz(m): 6:27am
Good. Sent those demons to abyss!
|Re: Native Doctors, Traditional Rulers Declare War On Badoo Group In Ikorodu. Photos by Mediator97(m): 6:35am
The Reason I Love This Movement Is Because They Are Followin Another Link. Since The Nation Security Agencies Are Unable To Stop Them, They Have Decided To Do Things Their Own Way.
If It Refuse To Work Out This Way, Try The Other Way.
I Hope Those Against RestructurIng Will See This.
#Peace.
|Re: Native Doctors, Traditional Rulers Declare War On Badoo Group In Ikorodu. Photos by respect80(m): 6:42am
That's if they don't have their children or relatives among those demons.
|Re: Native Doctors, Traditional Rulers Declare War On Badoo Group In Ikorodu. Photos by ORACLE1975(m): 7:13am
next
|Re: Native Doctors, Traditional Rulers Declare War On Badoo Group In Ikorodu. Photos by BigBelleControl(m): 7:17am
This Badoo group, what exactly is their motive?
|Re: Native Doctors, Traditional Rulers Declare War On Badoo Group In Ikorodu. Photos by dominique(f): 7:25am
How I wish police and army can also do same
|Re: Native Doctors, Traditional Rulers Declare War On Badoo Group In Ikorodu. Photos by Funjosh(m): 8:47am
If that was sent what will stop all these nonsense am in full support when our security agency can't do anything
|Re: Native Doctors, Traditional Rulers Declare War On Badoo Group In Ikorodu. Photos by Funjosh(m): 8:49am
BigBelleControl:
Who knows, can we say it's just for fun
|Re: Native Doctors, Traditional Rulers Declare War On Badoo Group In Ikorodu. Photos by Livefreeordieha(m): 9:47am
respect80:the reason diz efforts is not gonna work is cuz even those fighting to stop it are culpable including the law enforcement agencies i know many policemen and civil defense corp memebers who are cultists..
|Re: Native Doctors, Traditional Rulers Declare War On Badoo Group In Ikorodu. Photos by toyinjimoh(m): 11:15am
those barbaric group need to be brought book
|Re: Native Doctors, Traditional Rulers Declare War On Badoo Group In Ikorodu. Photos by lonelydora(m): 11:15am
What If their charm is greater than those of the native doctors combined?
So those women follow for native doctors too? Badoo gang in trouble.
They need jungle justice. Reminds me of those days in Aba guys were disturbing people daily, and the what brought Bakassi.
|Re: Native Doctors, Traditional Rulers Declare War On Badoo Group In Ikorodu. Photos by Deadshot(m): 11:15am
War??
|Re: Native Doctors, Traditional Rulers Declare War On Badoo Group In Ikorodu. Photos by stillseth: 11:16am
If to say na police officers this badoo people dey kill sef, he for better...
|Re: Native Doctors, Traditional Rulers Declare War On Badoo Group In Ikorodu. Photos by Randyhot(m): 11:17am
Afonja Witches and wizards in ikorodu be gathering and looking at badoo members like..
|Re: Native Doctors, Traditional Rulers Declare War On Badoo Group In Ikorodu. Photos by Harbeyg09(m): 11:17am
Are they just knowing ni??
|Re: Native Doctors, Traditional Rulers Declare War On Badoo Group In Ikorodu. Photos by Untainted007: 11:17am
Use what you have to get what you want. Since Police can't assure security of lives and properties against Badoo. Lets them give traditional medicine a trial.
|Re: Native Doctors, Traditional Rulers Declare War On Badoo Group In Ikorodu. Photos by lavenjcrown: 11:17am
This is the time you need to fear Afonjas......lol
|Re: Native Doctors, Traditional Rulers Declare War On Badoo Group In Ikorodu. Photos by IgboAmakaa(f): 11:18am
native doctors? lol
evil fighting evil
|Re: Native Doctors, Traditional Rulers Declare War On Badoo Group In Ikorodu. Photos by dayleke(m): 11:18am
Eleyi gidi gan o
|Re: Native Doctors, Traditional Rulers Declare War On Badoo Group In Ikorodu. Photos by PastorandMentor(m): 11:18am
Afonjas and Juju. This is why I fear many of them. Their girls can do anything just to have a man. What about money? Ritual is their culture. May I never have anything to do with them.
|Re: Native Doctors, Traditional Rulers Declare War On Badoo Group In Ikorodu. Photos by macaranta(m): 11:18am
Good move
|Re: Native Doctors, Traditional Rulers Declare War On Badoo Group In Ikorodu. Photos by budosky(m): 11:19am
Orishi Rishi
|Re: Native Doctors, Traditional Rulers Declare War On Badoo Group In Ikorodu. Photos by yemmight(m): 11:19am
Na today? No be dem they do the rituals for the big men Badoo people are working for? The most annoying thing is that after the arrested badoo guys have listed they are senders and sponsors, nothing is being done to make necessary arrest.
|Re: Native Doctors, Traditional Rulers Declare War On Badoo Group In Ikorodu. Photos by ajimotoke(m): 11:19am
let the war begin.............i pity this gang
|Re: Native Doctors, Traditional Rulers Declare War On Badoo Group In Ikorodu. Photos by whizzyleejr(m): 11:19am
May dem start am chap chap, badoo here, badoo there, dem go soon sabi demself
