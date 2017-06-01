₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Couple In Trouble After A Dead Kidnap Victim's Phone Was Found On Them by exlink10(m): 8:36am
A husband and wife have landed in serious trouble after they were found with a phone belonging to a woman who was kidnapped and murdered in Imo state.
The husband found with the mobile phone of 45-year-old Mrs. Amaka Okere, who was kidnapped and murdered in Mbieri, Mbaitoli Local Government Area of Imo State, said the phone was given to him by his wife.
According to Vanguard, the duo identified as Emeka Adibe his wife, Monica were paraded by the Imo State Police Command in Owerri, on Tuesday 26th June 2017. The state Commissioner of Police, Mr. Chris Ezike, said:
“You will recall that on March 1, Mrs Amaka Okere, aged 45, of Mbieri in Mbaitoli Local Government Area of Imo State, was kidnapped and murdered.
“Investigations are in progress. Emeka Adibe and Monica Adibe were arrested on June 15 in Rivers State and the victim’s telephone handset recovered from them.” While confessing, Mrs Adibe said it was her twin sister’s husband who gave her the phone.
Monica said:
“I am a native of Arochukwu in Abia State; I am married with two kids. I went for a child dedication in Uyo, Akwa Ibom State. “While preparing to return home, my sister’s husband gave me a phone. I did not know it was not his. When I returned home, my husband saw the phone, took it and started using it; the Police arrested him.
“I came to ask why he was arrested and the Police also arrested me.”
Her husband Mr. Emeka Adibe, said:
“I swear, I don’t know anything about the phone. It is my wife that brought it and the police saw it and arrested me. This phone has put me in trouble.”
Editor's Note:
Clearly, this couple maybe innocent of any crime and instead Nigeria Police will investigate and get to the root of the crime, they are parading the suspects already. This is just sending a message to the culprit to run away. These couple should have been kept secret until investigation is over.
What kind of policing is this abeg?
This is the reason why most federal judges hate police with passion. They will never do their work diligently, instead they will rush and parade suspects unnecessarily. And a good lawyer will just appear in court and bust their cases wide upon. That is why they loose a lot of case. Same thing with EFCC.
more @ http://www.exlinklodge.com/2017/06/couple-lands-in-trouble-after-dead.html
|Re: Couple In Trouble After A Dead Kidnap Victim's Phone Was Found On Them by Mediator97(m): 8:42am
May God Keep Us Away From Troubles. Amen.
|Re: Couple In Trouble After A Dead Kidnap Victim's Phone Was Found On Them by Benjom(m): 8:49am
Quite unfortunate. Even buying a second hand phone can be dangerous.
|Re: Couple In Trouble After A Dead Kidnap Victim's Phone Was Found On Them by tyson99(m): 8:50am
akoba adaba olorun ma Je kari
AMIN
|Re: Couple In Trouble After A Dead Kidnap Victim's Phone Was Found On Them by Marotzke(m): 9:13am
A very key material exhibit was found on them. As far as the police are concerned, they are the real suspects.
Unfortunately, kidnapping and murder are not bailable.
They should just confess all they knew to the police.
They might get lucky and the real kidnappers would be caught.
|Re: Couple In Trouble After A Dead Kidnap Victim's Phone Was Found On Them by HeOrShe: 9:23am
After seeing wot SARS did to my friend over second hand phone
I took an oat with my blood neva to use a phone that I didn't open the seal myself.
|Re: Couple In Trouble After A Dead Kidnap Victim's Phone Was Found On Them by kaylex1994(m): 12:02pm
omo see as the wife make sense...chaiii...she no b thief o
|Re: Couple In Trouble After A Dead Kidnap Victim's Phone Was Found On Them by Florblu(f): 12:03pm
Nigeria police thinks anticlockwisely.
|Re: Couple In Trouble After A Dead Kidnap Victim's Phone Was Found On Them by judemmesoma(m): 12:03pm
kudos to NPF...no way for kidnappers
|Re: Couple In Trouble After A Dead Kidnap Victim's Phone Was Found On Them by Eastatlantaniqqa(m): 12:03pm
. . Evans people evans people evans people !!! How many times did i call u people ?
|Re: Couple In Trouble After A Dead Kidnap Victim's Phone Was Found On Them by Randyhot(m): 12:03pm
Don't just get mad..Get a lawyer.
|Re: Couple In Trouble After A Dead Kidnap Victim's Phone Was Found On Them by Chiefpriest1(m): 12:04pm
Hmm. That's naija police for you. But they still have a few good eggs though.
This couple could just be innocent, yet their pictures are already all over the internet which their grandchildren will still meet.
Anyway, sometimes even the most diligent among us fall into this kind of trouble.
As for me, I have resolved never to buy anything second hand, not even phones. And if it has to be cars, then due diligence must be done.
|Re: Couple In Trouble After A Dead Kidnap Victim's Phone Was Found On Them by Beehshorp(m): 12:04pm
The mysterious phone... Abeg make God protect us from this type of situation
|Re: Couple In Trouble After A Dead Kidnap Victim's Phone Was Found On Them by Camlot000007: 12:05pm
Gobe Nigerian police are very quick In destroying ones life, without any benefit of doubt
Instead of them to reinvestigate the case, they went on parading them like dey found gun on them
|Re: Couple In Trouble After A Dead Kidnap Victim's Phone Was Found On Them by feldido(m): 12:05pm
So far, they are the only known suspects, they might be lying u knw
|Re: Couple In Trouble After A Dead Kidnap Victim's Phone Was Found On Them by lordpromise(m): 12:06pm
|Re: Couple In Trouble After A Dead Kidnap Victim's Phone Was Found On Them by Kizyte(m): 12:06pm
Nigerian Police and incompetence are like 5 & 6
|Re: Couple In Trouble After A Dead Kidnap Victim's Phone Was Found On Them by arcane0(m): 12:06pm
na only God go help them
and us too
I'm outta here
|Re: Couple In Trouble After A Dead Kidnap Victim's Phone Was Found On Them by Sirpaul(m): 12:07pm
Oh!...
so far so good
Olowogbogboro revealing them
|Re: Couple In Trouble After A Dead Kidnap Victim's Phone Was Found On Them by dayleke(m): 12:07pm
Eleyi tun nene o....
|Re: Couple In Trouble After A Dead Kidnap Victim's Phone Was Found On Them by darlenese(f): 12:07pm
this is what I call " Oturugbeke" !!!
|Re: Couple In Trouble After A Dead Kidnap Victim's Phone Was Found On Them by sunnydayasaba(m): 12:07pm
Nigerian police and intimidation, why parade them so quick when you've not yet concluded your investigation. This present IGP and his commissioner are just too interested in media trial.
|Re: Couple In Trouble After A Dead Kidnap Victim's Phone Was Found On Them by mightyhazell: 12:08pm
kaylex1994:hmmmm!
Na dere ur eye go abi?
|Re: Couple In Trouble After A Dead Kidnap Victim's Phone Was Found On Them by nurex01(m): 12:08pm
Ha! Only God knows the truth.
|Re: Couple In Trouble After A Dead Kidnap Victim's Phone Was Found On Them by MyschoolNG(m): 12:09pm
lordpromise:y not help urself 9ja never tire u?
|Re: Couple In Trouble After A Dead Kidnap Victim's Phone Was Found On Them by toolovely(m): 12:09pm
Marotzke:
the lady said her sister's husband gave her the phone. whats stops the police from going after the "sister's husband"?
nigerian police are always in a hurry to go to the press to show they are working. now, the sister's husband would have gone underground on hearing this news.
|Re: Couple In Trouble After A Dead Kidnap Victim's Phone Was Found On Them by Bjergtrolde: 12:09pm
exlink10:
.please remind me again, "Evans and his fellow kidnappers did not kill anybody" ? Do people still think this way?
|Re: Couple In Trouble After A Dead Kidnap Victim's Phone Was Found On Them by Paulpaulpaul(m): 12:10pm
Nigerian Police, chai
Flexing muscle on irrelevance, why no keep these people somehere and look for the real kidnappers
|Re: Couple In Trouble After A Dead Kidnap Victim's Phone Was Found On Them by GoldHorse: 12:10pm
I don't even know the necessity of parading people instead of prosecuting them. Is it even legal sef?!
See even Evans is asking police to prosecute him instead of just parading.
|Re: Couple In Trouble After A Dead Kidnap Victim's Phone Was Found On Them by israosita8(m): 12:10pm
they should be taken for serious questioning
|Re: Couple In Trouble After A Dead Kidnap Victim's Phone Was Found On Them by onyechi2004: 12:11pm
Which kain one chance this people don enter? May God not allow one enter undue trouble.
