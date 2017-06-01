Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / Couple In Trouble After A Dead Kidnap Victim's Phone Was Found On Them (13067 Views)

The husband found with the mobile phone of 45-year-old Mrs. Amaka Okere, who was kidnapped and murdered in Mbieri, Mbaitoli Local Government Area of Imo State, said the phone was given to him by his wife.



According to Vanguard, the duo identified as Emeka Adibe his wife, Monica were paraded by the Imo State Police Command in Owerri, on Tuesday 26th June 2017. The state Commissioner of Police, Mr. Chris Ezike, said:



“You will recall that on March 1, Mrs Amaka Okere, aged 45, of Mbieri in Mbaitoli Local Government Area of Imo State, was kidnapped and murdered.



“Investigations are in progress. Emeka Adibe and Monica Adibe were arrested on June 15 in Rivers State and the victim’s telephone handset recovered from them.” While confessing, Mrs Adibe said it was her twin sister’s husband who gave her the phone.



Monica said:



“I am a native of Arochukwu in Abia State; I am married with two kids. I went for a child dedication in Uyo, Akwa Ibom State. “While preparing to return home, my sister’s husband gave me a phone. I did not know it was not his. When I returned home, my husband saw the phone, took it and started using it; the Police arrested him.



“I came to ask why he was arrested and the Police also arrested me.”



Her husband Mr. Emeka Adibe, said:



“I swear, I don’t know anything about the phone. It is my wife that brought it and the police saw it and arrested me. This phone has put me in trouble.”



Editor's Note:



Clearly, this couple maybe innocent of any crime and instead Nigeria Police will investigate and get to the root of the crime, they are parading the suspects already. This is just sending a message to the culprit to run away. These couple should have been kept secret until investigation is over.



What kind of policing is this abeg?



This is the reason why most federal judges hate police with passion. They will never do their work diligently, instead they will rush and parade suspects unnecessarily. And a good lawyer will just appear in court and bust their cases wide upon. That is why they loose a lot of case. Same thing with EFCC.





May God Keep Us Away From Troubles. Amen. 22 Likes

Quite unfortunate. Even buying a second hand phone can be dangerous. 15 Likes 1 Share

akoba adaba olorun ma Je kari





AMIN 13 Likes 1 Share

A very key material exhibit was found on them. As far as the police are concerned, they are the real suspects.

Unfortunately, kidnapping and murder are not bailable.

They should just confess all they knew to the police.

They might get lucky and the real kidnappers would be caught. 2 Likes

After seeing wot SARS did to my friend over second hand phone





I took an oat with my blood neva to use a phone that I didn't open the seal myself. 18 Likes 1 Share

omo see as the wife make sense...chaiii...she no b thief o 3 Likes 1 Share

Nigeria police thinks anticlockwisely. 3 Likes

kudos to NPF...no way for kidnappers

. Evans people evans people evans people !!! How many times did i call u people ? . Evans people evans people evans people !!! How many times did i call u people ? 6 Likes

Don't just get mad..Get a lawyer. 1 Like

Hmm. That's naija police for you. But they still have a few good eggs though.



This couple could just be innocent, yet their pictures are already all over the internet which their grandchildren will still meet.



Anyway, sometimes even the most diligent among us fall into this kind of trouble.



As for me, I have resolved never to buy anything second hand, not even phones. And if it has to be cars, then due diligence must be done. 1 Like

The mysterious phone... Abeg make God protect us from this type of situation 1 Like

Gobe Nigerian police are very quick In destroying ones life, without any benefit of doubt



Instead of them to reinvestigate the case, they went on parading them like dey found gun on them 1 Like

So far, they are the only known suspects, they might be lying u knw 2 Likes

Nigerian Police and incompetence are like 5 & 6 6 Likes

na only God go help them



























and us too

I'm outta here

Oh!...

so far so good

Olowogbogboro revealing them 1 Like

Eleyi tun nene o....

this is what I call " Oturugbeke" !!!

Nigerian police and intimidation, why parade them so quick when you've not yet concluded your investigation. This present IGP and his commissioner are just too interested in media trial. 1 Like

kaylex1994:

omo see as the wife make sense...chaiii...she no b thief o hmmmm!





Na dere ur eye go abi? hmmmm!Na dere ur eye go abi?

Ha! Only God knows the truth.

lordpromise:

Hello Nairalanders.. please this is an opportunity for those considering studying at Ukraine �� and Philippine.. we can help you with Admission, Invitation, visa and pick you up from the Airport... Call 08063847813 or Haffordsp@gmail.com y not help urself 9ja never tire u? y not help urself 9ja never tire u?

Marotzke:

A very key material exhibit was found on them. As far as the police are concerned, they are the real suspects.

Unfortunately, kidnapping and murder are not bailable.

They should just confess all they knew to the police.

They might get lucky and the real kidnappers would be caught.

the lady said her sister's husband gave her the phone. whats stops the police from going after the "sister's husband"?

nigerian police are always in a hurry to go to the press to show they are working. now, the sister's husband would have gone underground on hearing this news. the lady said her sister's husband gave her the phone. whats stops the police from going after the "sister's husband"?nigerian police are always in a hurry to go to the press to show they are working. now, the sister's husband would have gone underground on hearing this news. 4 Likes

.please remind me again, "Evans and his fellow kidnappers did not kill anybody" ? Do people still think this way? .please remind me again, "Evans and his fellow kidnappers did not kill anybody" ? Do people still think this way? 1 Like 1 Share

Nigerian Police, chai









Flexing muscle on irrelevance, why no keep these people somehere and look for the real kidnappers 2 Likes

I don't even know the necessity of parading people instead of prosecuting them. Is it even legal sef?!



See even Evans is asking police to prosecute him instead of just parading. 1 Like

they should be taken for serious questioning 1 Like 1 Share