Ray Hushpuppi Replies Kcee: "Amadioha Fall On You" by gozie112(m): 6:10pm
Amadioha fall on u...hushpuppi reply kcee

Re: Ray Hushpuppi Replies Kcee: "Amadioha Fall On You" by liftedhigh: 6:13pm
But wait o, what is wrong with these guys?
Re: Ray Hushpuppi Replies Kcee: "Amadioha Fall On You" by Homeboiy(m): 6:14pm
akpakpa oshi ome

3 Likes 1 Share

Re: Ray Hushpuppi Replies Kcee: "Amadioha Fall On You" by Kingblingz(m): 6:16pm
Phyno has killed u already so dont come here and be forming like u exist.. U dead nd buried in a gucci casket

71 Likes

Re: Ray Hushpuppi Replies Kcee: "Amadioha Fall On You" by NextGovernor(m): 6:21pm
When I saw Kcee attacked Hush Puppi I just laughed. Though I am not in support of Hush Puppi but have to air my view.

I know Kcee very well. I know his root. He was living in Parma, Italy. He was selling drugs (coicaine) in streets. Him and Presh were living together in the same house.

I normally go on vacations to Italy then and was staying in the same building with Kcee and Presh but different Condo. Kcee & Presh was down while my friend was upstairs. He use to come to the condo I stay to see my friends then. He wasn't famous then.

I have alot of hidden and illegal deals he has done and will leave that for another day. Even E-money story is in my palm.

It's a pity that even Kcee still get mouth dey talk about legit funds....

85 Likes 9 Shares

Re: Ray Hushpuppi Replies Kcee: "Amadioha Fall On You" by Papiikush: 6:24pm
Lol...finally the guy don turn celeb. They will Apologize to each other later but mission accomplished.

I need to diss someone. I want to become famous. grin


Mýnd444 you broke ass Nigga. angry

17 Likes

Re: Ray Hushpuppi Replies Kcee: "Amadioha Fall On You" by Papiikush: 6:26pm
Minister for historical affairs. I see you sir

174 Likes 5 Shares

Re: Ray Hushpuppi Replies Kcee: "Amadioha Fall On You" by cappyLEE200(m): 6:28pm
Hushpuppi,you av tried...u make us forget d president's hausa language address...as for me and my house,we are boycotting ur topics cry

15 Likes

Re: Ray Hushpuppi Replies Kcee: "Amadioha Fall On You" by dessz(m): 7:00pm
stale, I tried and tried but couldn't force a smile grin

9 Likes

Re: Ray Hushpuppi Replies Kcee: "Amadioha Fall On You" by SaulRazor: 7:23pm
Please release it today Na...İ am very curious about that E money

11 Likes

Re: Ray Hushpuppi Replies Kcee: "Amadioha Fall On You" by jdstunt(m): 7:24pm
grin
Re: Ray Hushpuppi Replies Kcee: "Amadioha Fall On You" by 3RNEST(m): 7:54pm
cheesy
Re: Ray Hushpuppi Replies Kcee: "Amadioha Fall On You" by winetapper: 8:14pm
So you want to say you were not involved, see as you wanto implicate yourself

55 Likes 2 Shares

Re: Ray Hushpuppi Replies Kcee: "Amadioha Fall On You" by liftedhigh: 8:15pm
Ok
Re: Ray Hushpuppi Replies Kcee: "Amadioha Fall On You" by ProsperOkec: 8:15pm
Wetin dey do Lalasticlala self



Re: Ray Hushpuppi Replies Kcee: "Amadioha Fall On You" by ziego(m): 8:16pm
Na this woman cause am



https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hXs8yJSr4jQ
Re: Ray Hushpuppi Replies Kcee: "Amadioha Fall On You" by fadafuqer: 8:16pm
Hushpuppi has lost the fight already
If you're bored like I am, here's what to do: Place a cube of sugar where ants are prevalent in your house. Observe as one ant will spot it, the little snitch will then go and report to others. After it has left, remove it, so that when the other ants come they will think the other ant is a liar and will never trust it again.

19 Likes 4 Shares

Re: Ray Hushpuppi Replies Kcee: "Amadioha Fall On You" by jaychubi: 8:16pm
Even an idi.OT kws E money ways no pure at all can't wait for u to release their illegal ways of making money

5 Likes

Re: Ray Hushpuppi Replies Kcee: "Amadioha Fall On You" by ALAYORMII: 8:17pm
Nigeria fall on the two of them

1 Like

Re: Ray Hushpuppi Replies Kcee: "Amadioha Fall On You" by obaival(m): 8:17pm
,
Re: Ray Hushpuppi Replies Kcee: "Amadioha Fall On You" by LesbianBoy(m): 8:17pm
Kcee you better shurrup before you open emoney's nyansh angry

4 Likes

Re: Ray Hushpuppi Replies Kcee: "Amadioha Fall On You" by masciv: 8:18pm
There's always two sides to every coin

1 Like

Re: Ray Hushpuppi Replies Kcee: "Amadioha Fall On You" by prettyzee11: 8:18pm
So is hushpupi pure?

8 Likes

Re: Ray Hushpuppi Replies Kcee: "Amadioha Fall On You" by nobleblood: 8:18pm
....
Re: Ray Hushpuppi Replies Kcee: "Amadioha Fall On You" by Ask4bigneyo(m): 8:18pm
All I see is EREMODE

3 Likes

Re: Ray Hushpuppi Replies Kcee: "Amadioha Fall On You" by maberry(m): 8:19pm
But this hushdoggi get bad mouth o

see as he want carry uncle Kcee take entertain crowd

7 Likes

Re: Ray Hushpuppi Replies Kcee: "Amadioha Fall On You" by Youngdream1: 8:19pm
Uncle Kcee see what you have brought upon yourself.

3 Likes

Re: Ray Hushpuppi Replies Kcee: "Amadioha Fall On You" by Onopa: 8:19pm
I stand with hushpuppi grin

5 Likes 1 Share

Re: Ray Hushpuppi Replies Kcee: "Amadioha Fall On You" by objayjay: 8:20pm
.
Re: Ray Hushpuppi Replies Kcee: "Amadioha Fall On You" by whizzyleejr(m): 8:20pm
Spinach tree fall on the three of themgringringrin

4 Likes

Re: Ray Hushpuppi Replies Kcee: "Amadioha Fall On You" by pretty16(f): 8:20pm
Hmm!
Re: Ray Hushpuppi Replies Kcee: "Amadioha Fall On You" by shammah1(m): 8:20pm
Senseless people

1 Like 1 Share

(0) (1) (2) (Reply)

