|Ray Hushpuppi Replies Kcee: "Amadioha Fall On You" by gozie112(m): 6:10pm
Amadioha fall on u...hushpuppi reply kcee
|Re: Ray Hushpuppi Replies Kcee: "Amadioha Fall On You" by liftedhigh: 6:13pm
But wait o, what is wrong with these guys?
|Re: Ray Hushpuppi Replies Kcee: "Amadioha Fall On You" by Homeboiy(m): 6:14pm
akpakpa oshi ome
|Re: Ray Hushpuppi Replies Kcee: "Amadioha Fall On You" by Kingblingz(m): 6:16pm
Phyno has killed u already so dont come here and be forming like u exist.. U dead nd buried in a gucci casket
|Re: Ray Hushpuppi Replies Kcee: "Amadioha Fall On You" by NextGovernor(m): 6:21pm
When I saw Kcee attacked Hush Puppi I just laughed. Though I am not in support of Hush Puppi but have to air my view.
I know Kcee very well. I know his root. He was living in Parma, Italy. He was selling drugs (coicaine) in streets. Him and Presh were living together in the same house.
I normally go on vacations to Italy then and was staying in the same building with Kcee and Presh but different Condo. Kcee & Presh was down while my friend was upstairs. He use to come to the condo I stay to see my friends then. He wasn't famous then.
I have alot of hidden and illegal deals he has done and will leave that for another day. Even E-money story is in my palm.
It's a pity that even Kcee still get mouth dey talk about legit funds....
|Re: Ray Hushpuppi Replies Kcee: "Amadioha Fall On You" by Papiikush: 6:24pm
Lol...finally the guy don turn celeb. They will Apologize to each other later but mission accomplished.
I need to diss someone. I want to become famous.
Mýnd444 you broke ass Nigga.
|Re: Ray Hushpuppi Replies Kcee: "Amadioha Fall On You" by Papiikush: 6:26pm
NextGovernor:Minister for historical affairs. I see you sir
|Re: Ray Hushpuppi Replies Kcee: "Amadioha Fall On You" by cappyLEE200(m): 6:28pm
Hushpuppi,you av tried...u make us forget d president's hausa language address...as for me and my house,we are boycotting ur topics
|Re: Ray Hushpuppi Replies Kcee: "Amadioha Fall On You" by dessz(m): 7:00pm
stale, I tried and tried but couldn't force a smile
|Re: Ray Hushpuppi Replies Kcee: "Amadioha Fall On You" by SaulRazor: 7:23pm
NextGovernor:
Please release it today Na...İ am very curious about that E money
|Re: Ray Hushpuppi Replies Kcee: "Amadioha Fall On You" by jdstunt(m): 7:24pm
|Re: Ray Hushpuppi Replies Kcee: "Amadioha Fall On You" by 3RNEST(m): 7:54pm
|Re: Ray Hushpuppi Replies Kcee: "Amadioha Fall On You" by winetapper: 8:14pm
NextGovernor:So you want to say you were not involved, see as you wanto implicate yourself
|Re: Ray Hushpuppi Replies Kcee: "Amadioha Fall On You" by liftedhigh: 8:15pm
Ok
|Re: Ray Hushpuppi Replies Kcee: "Amadioha Fall On You" by ProsperOkec: 8:15pm
Wetin dey do Lalasticlala self
|Re: Ray Hushpuppi Replies Kcee: "Amadioha Fall On You" by ziego(m): 8:16pm
Na this woman cause am
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hXs8yJSr4jQ
|Re: Ray Hushpuppi Replies Kcee: "Amadioha Fall On You" by fadafuqer: 8:16pm
Hushpuppi has lost the fight already
If you're bored like I am, here's what to do: Place a cube of sugar where ants are prevalent in your house. Observe as one ant will spot it, the little snitch will then go and report to others. After it has left, remove it, so that when the other ants come they will think the other ant is a liar and will never trust it again.
|Re: Ray Hushpuppi Replies Kcee: "Amadioha Fall On You" by jaychubi: 8:16pm
NextGovernor:
Even an idi.OT kws E money ways no pure at all can't wait for u to release their illegal ways of making money
|Re: Ray Hushpuppi Replies Kcee: "Amadioha Fall On You" by ALAYORMII: 8:17pm
Nigeria fall on the two of them
|Re: Ray Hushpuppi Replies Kcee: "Amadioha Fall On You" by obaival(m): 8:17pm
,
|Re: Ray Hushpuppi Replies Kcee: "Amadioha Fall On You" by LesbianBoy(m): 8:17pm
Kcee you better shurrup before you open emoney's nyansh
|Re: Ray Hushpuppi Replies Kcee: "Amadioha Fall On You" by masciv: 8:18pm
There's always two sides to every coin
|Re: Ray Hushpuppi Replies Kcee: "Amadioha Fall On You" by prettyzee11: 8:18pm
NextGovernor:
So is hushpupi pure?
|Re: Ray Hushpuppi Replies Kcee: "Amadioha Fall On You" by nobleblood: 8:18pm
....
|Re: Ray Hushpuppi Replies Kcee: "Amadioha Fall On You" by Ask4bigneyo(m): 8:18pm
All I see is EREMODE
|Re: Ray Hushpuppi Replies Kcee: "Amadioha Fall On You" by maberry(m): 8:19pm
But this hushdoggi get bad mouth o
see as he want carry uncle Kcee take entertain crowd
|Re: Ray Hushpuppi Replies Kcee: "Amadioha Fall On You" by Youngdream1: 8:19pm
Uncle Kcee see what you have brought upon yourself.
|Re: Ray Hushpuppi Replies Kcee: "Amadioha Fall On You" by Onopa: 8:19pm
I stand with hushpuppi
|Re: Ray Hushpuppi Replies Kcee: "Amadioha Fall On You" by objayjay: 8:20pm
.
|Re: Ray Hushpuppi Replies Kcee: "Amadioha Fall On You" by whizzyleejr(m): 8:20pm
Spinach tree fall on the three of them
|Re: Ray Hushpuppi Replies Kcee: "Amadioha Fall On You" by pretty16(f): 8:20pm
Hmm!
|Re: Ray Hushpuppi Replies Kcee: "Amadioha Fall On You" by shammah1(m): 8:20pm
Senseless people
