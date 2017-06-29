Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Ray Hushpuppi Replies Kcee: "Amadioha Fall On You" (15830 Views)

Amadioha fall on u...hushpuppi reply kcee

But wait o, what is wrong with these guys?

akpakpa oshi ome 3 Likes 1 Share

Phyno has killed u already so dont come here and be forming like u exist.. U dead nd buried in a gucci casket 71 Likes

When I saw Kcee attacked Hush Puppi I just laughed. Though I am not in support of Hush Puppi but have to air my view.



I know Kcee very well. I know his root. He was living in Parma, Italy. He was selling drugs (coicaine) in streets. Him and Presh were living together in the same house.



I normally go on vacations to Italy then and was staying in the same building with Kcee and Presh but different Condo. Kcee & Presh was down while my friend was upstairs. He use to come to the condo I stay to see my friends then. He wasn't famous then.



I have alot of hidden and illegal deals he has done and will leave that for another day. Even E-money story is in my palm.



It's a pity that even Kcee still get mouth dey talk about legit funds.... 85 Likes 9 Shares





I need to diss someone. I want to become famous.





Mýnd444 you broke ass Nigga. Lol...finally the guy don turn celeb. They will Apologize to each other later but mission accomplished.I need to diss someone. I want to become famous.Mýnd444 you broke ass Nigga. 17 Likes

NextGovernor:

Hushpuppi,you av tried...u make us forget d president's hausa language address...as for me and my house,we are boycotting ur topics 15 Likes

stale, I tried and tried but couldn't force a smile 9 Likes

Please release it today Na...İ am very curious about that E money Please release it today Na...İ am very curious about that E money 11 Likes

Ok

Wetin dey do Lalasticlala self







Hushpuppi has lost the fight already

If you're bored like I am, here's what to do: Place a cube of sugar where ants are prevalent in your house. Observe as one ant will spot it, the little snitch will then go and report to others. After it has left, remove it, so that when the other ants come they will think the other ant is a liar and will never trust it again. 19 Likes 4 Shares

Even an idi.OT kws E money ways no pure at all can't wait for u to release their illegal ways of making money Even an idi.OT kws E money ways no pure at all can't wait for u to release their illegal ways of making money 5 Likes

Nigeria fall on the two of them 1 Like

Kcee you better shurrup before you open emoney's nyansh 4 Likes

There's always two sides to every coin 1 Like

So is hushpupi pure? So is hushpupi pure? 8 Likes

All I see is EREMODE 3 Likes

But this hushdoggi get bad mouth o



see as he want carry uncle Kcee take entertain crowd 7 Likes

Uncle Kcee see what you have brought upon yourself. 3 Likes

I stand with hushpuppi 5 Likes 1 Share

Spinach tree fall on the three of them 4 Likes

Hmm!