The actress took to her Instagram page to share a video of her celebrating her birthday with kids in her environment.



See video below and photos.....







Watch Video below...

https://www.instagram.com/p/BaTXiIjAAxN/?taken-by=nollyzone





.. Happy belated birthday to the big boobs lady ...and the kids will see all this things she flaunt so? abeg OP you get enough space for yaff side make i faint.. Happy belated birthday to the big boobs lady 4 Likes 1 Share



Na only her face I still dey stare at 33yrs ke? She looks like she's in her late 40s..Na only her face I still dey stare at 7 Likes

Lalasticlala Fynestboi MissyB3 mynd44 more photos 1 Like

WHAT IS THIS RUBBISH ALL I CAN SEE IS OLOSHOOOO!!! 6 Likes

Oloshooooooo!!!!!!!!!! 5 Likes





Madness !!! !!! 1 Like

Wats my bizness kwan? 2 Likes

And somewhere here,

Somebody`s Vaseline is about to reduce,

Another's Morning fresh won`t be enough to wash plate this afternoon,

And another one`s ogbono soup is about to sour...



#SMBalls! 2 Likes



kwan?

6 Likes

slol89:

Okpo na Okpo last last Born trow way Born trow way

Wetin con consign us with her dress?



We be dry-cleaners? 2 Likes

What calibre of mammalian glands are there Biko bu

Is that the Jacob Zuma's statue? 1 Like

33 years old milk factory 1 Like

at 33 and her life is still like this 1 Like

Really nothing last forever...boobs thats the talk of the Town before now looks like rotten water melon

If she open am for me now ...I will not even toushhhh it

nothing more Partnerbiz3:

Wats my bizness kwan? make you just feed ya eyes for a monday appetizernothing more

I agree she is 33 that is why I am still a Virgin

All the best wishes to her on her birthday.

Just one word """BITCH"""

disgusting

The boobs are not even attractive , anyway happy birthday

She nr they tire

The last picture, that guy putting on white, are those teeth brown or black

Madness has become norms to this lady.



























Leave her alone, her life and her problem

So ?