₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,896,253 members, 3,855,531 topics. Date: Monday, 16 October 2017 at 11:04 AM
Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Photos From Cossy Orjiakor's 33rd Birthday Celebration (10159 Views)
Cossy Orjiakor Celebrates Her 33rd Birthday Today / Toyin Aimakhu Abraham Celebrates Her 33rd Birthday With Lovely Photos / Dayo Amusa Celebrates Her 33rd Birthday Today With Adorable Photos (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Photos From Cossy Orjiakor's 33rd Birthday Celebration by skuki123: 9:52am
Nollywood actress, cossy ojiakor who celebrated her birthday yesterday put her big boobs on display to mark her 33rd birthday party.
The actress took to her Instagram page to share a video of her celebrating her birthday with kids in her environment.
See video below and photos.....
Watch Video below...
https://www.instagram.com/p/BaTXiIjAAxN/?taken-by=nollyzone
http://news.nollyzone.com/cossy-ojiakor-puts-big-boobs-display-celebrate-33rd-birthday/
1 Like
|Re: Photos From Cossy Orjiakor's 33rd Birthday Celebration by Tweetysparkles(f): 9:56am
...and the kids will see all this things she flaunt so? abeg OP you get enough space for yaff side make i faint .. Happy belated birthday to the big boobs lady
4 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Photos From Cossy Orjiakor's 33rd Birthday Celebration by tjay0584(m): 9:59am
33yrs ke? She looks like she's in her late 40s..
Na only her face I still dey stare at
7 Likes
|Re: Photos From Cossy Orjiakor's 33rd Birthday Celebration by NaijaCelebrity: 10:03am
Lalasticlala Fynestboi MissyB3 mynd44 more photos
1 Like
|Re: Photos From Cossy Orjiakor's 33rd Birthday Celebration by Alisegun(m): 10:26am
WHAT IS THIS RUBBISH ALL I CAN SEE IS OLOSHOOOO!!!
6 Likes
|Re: Photos From Cossy Orjiakor's 33rd Birthday Celebration by veekid(m): 10:26am
Oloshooooooo!!!!!!!!!!
5 Likes
|Re: Photos From Cossy Orjiakor's 33rd Birthday Celebration by Ne0w1zarD: 10:26am
Madness !!!
1 Like
|Re: Photos From Cossy Orjiakor's 33rd Birthday Celebration by Partnerbiz3: 10:26am
Wats my bizness kwan?
2 Likes
|Re: Photos From Cossy Orjiakor's 33rd Birthday Celebration by Nawteemaxie(m): 10:27am
And somewhere here,
Somebody`s Vaseline is about to reduce,
Another's Morning fresh won`t be enough to wash plate this afternoon,
And another one`s ogbono soup is about to sour...
#SMBalls!
2 Likes
|Re: Photos From Cossy Orjiakor's 33rd Birthday Celebration by Pussitt: 10:27am
kwan?
|Re: Photos From Cossy Orjiakor's 33rd Birthday Celebration by adeniyi55: 10:27am
6 Likes
|Re: Photos From Cossy Orjiakor's 33rd Birthday Celebration by FreeTraining: 10:27am
slol89:Born trow way
|Re: Photos From Cossy Orjiakor's 33rd Birthday Celebration by pmc01(m): 10:28am
Wetin con consign us with her dress?
We be dry-cleaners?
2 Likes
|Re: Photos From Cossy Orjiakor's 33rd Birthday Celebration by benedictnsi(m): 10:28am
What calibre of mammalian glands are there Biko bu
|Re: Photos From Cossy Orjiakor's 33rd Birthday Celebration by DNA9(m): 10:28am
Is that the Jacob Zuma's statue?
1 Like
|Re: Photos From Cossy Orjiakor's 33rd Birthday Celebration by sgunji: 10:28am
33 years old milk factory
1 Like
|Re: Photos From Cossy Orjiakor's 33rd Birthday Celebration by maxysmith(f): 10:28am
at 33 and her life is still like this
1 Like
|Re: Photos From Cossy Orjiakor's 33rd Birthday Celebration by KingAfo(m): 10:28am
Really nothing last forever...boobs thats the talk of the Town before now looks like rotten water melon
If she open am for me now ...I will not even toushhhh it
|Re: Photos From Cossy Orjiakor's 33rd Birthday Celebration by Tweetysparkles(f): 10:29am
make you just feed ya eyes for a monday appetizer nothing more
Partnerbiz3:
|Re: Photos From Cossy Orjiakor's 33rd Birthday Celebration by fvckme(f): 10:29am
I agree she is 33 that is why I am still a Virgin
|Re: Photos From Cossy Orjiakor's 33rd Birthday Celebration by Lanre4uonly(m): 10:29am
All the best wishes to her on her birthday.
|Re: Photos From Cossy Orjiakor's 33rd Birthday Celebration by dkam: 10:30am
Just one word """BITCH"""
|Re: Photos From Cossy Orjiakor's 33rd Birthday Celebration by ogbu80: 10:30am
disgusting
|Re: Photos From Cossy Orjiakor's 33rd Birthday Celebration by abikeade03(f): 10:30am
The boobs are not even attractive , anyway happy birthday
|Re: Photos From Cossy Orjiakor's 33rd Birthday Celebration by cerowo(f): 10:30am
She nr they tire
|Re: Photos From Cossy Orjiakor's 33rd Birthday Celebration by KangaIye: 10:30am
The last picture, that guy putting on white, are those teeth brown or black
|Re: Photos From Cossy Orjiakor's 33rd Birthday Celebration by AmaechiLinus(m): 10:30am
Madness has become norms to this lady.
Leave her alone, her life and her problem
|Re: Photos From Cossy Orjiakor's 33rd Birthday Celebration by doctoradekokolo(m): 10:30am
So ?
|Re: Photos From Cossy Orjiakor's 33rd Birthday Celebration by kennygee(f): 10:31am
Looking like a sacrifice for mammy water.
1 Like
Lies! Linda Ikeji Was Not On The Forbes List Of 20 Most Powerful African Women / The Top 10 Richest Female Rappers In The World / Jealous? Ex Lovers Ik Ogbonna And Juliet Ibrahim Diss Each-other On Social Media
Viewing this topic: mysticwarrior, jey4all(m), dreamchazer, Skillzthebadguy, Shakes85, saology, vincent561(m), zeb04(f), Godwin2017, Zachofia, emioga1(m), babsdeebabs(m), osas800(m), maturemindsonly(m), Frankaka8(m), kukus01(m), Nmaudu, otusnora(f), estatemix, Blade21, Babinski, TJSA(m), dre901(m), phemolala07(m), biodun83L(m), sogud, sobmos(m), abdulyaro66(m), Pussitt, Spetzzy7(m), trustee20, Superbo155(m), fascowilly(m), bishopotubaga, Njeps, jt2damoney(m), whoubmrdust, Brai777(m), quiyyah(f), isahsalee, lupey, Byfaith123, jannyblue(f), johshwahr(m), Justiceleague1, ifedo(m), lifezone247(m), matthew2120(m), tunde55(m), hathiba, Gadetech(m), Yhemzylee, opad22u, darealsola(m), joseph227(m), vikendios(m), OPA6IX(m), Mercykayy(m), adeniyi55, brocode, Tochijude2000(f), LadyJustice(f), Sadrey1(m), JohnsonEmma(m), Doughboysss, KevinDein, AJboi(m), sugaslim, londonrivals, Gabcy, walexy1(m), 5sims(m), XwhY(m), cooldude62(m), Worldboss187, loveymom, Negotiate, srgbolahan, KendrickAyomide(m), tyson98, peteyacah, rayshiy, naijaactive(m), labiowo, Horizont, kesprime(m), rabazamba, Dobsever, aircafe, iebanehita(m), Futureleader201(m), guy2two, lelvin(m), Cmiller(m), Dopenigga, kanada(m), Teadavid23(m), Xclusivedaniel6(m), akinszz, YINKS89(m), deejay102, 1shortblackboy, vascey(m), kola23, mikkyray, Firstcitizen, ellay3813, MoFeKhOrDz, hisroyalrealnes(m), faorex(m), Dammyzzeal, bambara(m), Tuneday01(m), aycapri(m), foniskia(f), opeyemi361, Teeneyo(m), Nigeriadondie, opius, MobilityExpress, Echez87, Alexanda07(m), elbaraj001(m), Sagbabarin, timeequalizer(m), Probina, mperial, Arise001(f), debusion, afrika4real(m), Oladeeone and 231 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 10