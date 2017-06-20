₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,830,991 members, 3,626,331 topics. Date: Thursday, 29 June 2017 at 10:41 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Agriculture / N-Power Beneficiary Starts Sugar Cane Farm With N-Power Stipend (Photos) (10813 Views)
Wet Ur Farm With Irrigation Tube Now Availabe 100m For #12000 / Willie Obiano Starts Rice Production & Processing In Anambra State(pics / Squeezing Out The Juice From Sugar Cane For Health And Profits (1) (2) (3) (4)
|N-Power Beneficiary Starts Sugar Cane Farm With N-Power Stipend (Photos) by Harbdulrasaq(m): 6:38pm
A Nigerian in Kaduna state has given a testimony to the "success" of the empowerment scheme of the federal government:
He says:
My 2 acres sugarcane farm solely funded with N-Power stipend
http://www.newshelmng.com/2017/06/photos-nigerian-man-starts-2-acre-sugar.html
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: N-Power Beneficiary Starts Sugar Cane Farm With N-Power Stipend (Photos) by bewla(m): 6:44pm
by
sorry am I the FTC on this topic na wa o money good o sense I change the changer my phone better ooo
show some love like pls
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: N-Power Beneficiary Starts Sugar Cane Farm With N-Power Stipend (Photos) by Papiikush: 6:48pm
See as person waste 2 Acres on sugarcane. There are more profitable things you could have done dude!
3 Likes 4 Shares
|Re: N-Power Beneficiary Starts Sugar Cane Farm With N-Power Stipend (Photos) by umar745(m): 7:18pm
Papiikush:
Hater.
74 Likes
|Re: N-Power Beneficiary Starts Sugar Cane Farm With N-Power Stipend (Photos) by irynterri(f): 8:37pm
so motivating, youth corpers should also learn from this,while some will be complaining of the meagre sum others are already putting it into good use.
5 Likes
|Re: N-Power Beneficiary Starts Sugar Cane Farm With N-Power Stipend (Photos) by NwaAmaikpe: 9:28pm
Sugar cane of all crops?
Do they use sugarcane in making MonkeyTail?
1 Like
|Re: N-Power Beneficiary Starts Sugar Cane Farm With N-Power Stipend (Photos) by jijingcom: 9:30pm
|Re: N-Power Beneficiary Starts Sugar Cane Farm With N-Power Stipend (Photos) by 1zynnvn(m): 9:30pm
this is good, i know guys that spent theirs on Green bottles
7 Likes
|Re: N-Power Beneficiary Starts Sugar Cane Farm With N-Power Stipend (Photos) by dkam: 9:31pm
amazing!!!!!!!!!.. keep up the good work
4 Likes
|Re: N-Power Beneficiary Starts Sugar Cane Farm With N-Power Stipend (Photos) by mrphysics(m): 9:31pm
Papiikush:Only if you knew the daily consumption of sugar cane in that region. Even Dangote is in same business
23 Likes
|Re: N-Power Beneficiary Starts Sugar Cane Farm With N-Power Stipend (Photos) by AHCB: 9:31pm
Papiikush:What did you do with the winning from the Mr. Nairaland proceed?
Stop throwing shades, dude. Give respect to who it's due. Not iamsinz anyway.
20 Likes
|Re: N-Power Beneficiary Starts Sugar Cane Farm With N-Power Stipend (Photos) by edeXede: 9:31pm
It is a lie.He is working for Evans and he got that farm from the pay he got from Evans
|Re: N-Power Beneficiary Starts Sugar Cane Farm With N-Power Stipend (Photos) by christejames(m): 9:32pm
This is wonderful! it shows that he is prudent and a good manager...
2 Likes
|Re: N-Power Beneficiary Starts Sugar Cane Farm With N-Power Stipend (Photos) by SaulRazor: 9:32pm
umar745:
Keep kwayet moo
|Re: N-Power Beneficiary Starts Sugar Cane Farm With N-Power Stipend (Photos) by christejames(m): 9:33pm
NwaAmaikpe:Why do you want to pour sand sand into our sugar na
1 Like
|Re: N-Power Beneficiary Starts Sugar Cane Farm With N-Power Stipend (Photos) by davillian(m): 9:33pm
Just imagine he planted corn on the farm...
|Re: N-Power Beneficiary Starts Sugar Cane Farm With N-Power Stipend (Photos) by Ibrofem(m): 9:33pm
Papiikush:
See your head like that of Garden Egg... Someone is doing something productive you are still criticizing, is it until he uses the money to buy gun to rob or when he uses it to buy KUSH like your name connotes...
Mtcheew... Fuckers always trying to stay relevant on every thread.. Huspuppi's Family
21 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: N-Power Beneficiary Starts Sugar Cane Farm With N-Power Stipend (Photos) by Iamabimbola: 9:34pm
.
|Re: N-Power Beneficiary Starts Sugar Cane Farm With N-Power Stipend (Photos) by informsuda(m): 9:36pm
what u don't know don't comment. do u know how lucrative sugarcane biz is in the north?
I served in gombe and I can tell u those guys eat sugarcane a lot. we were forced to like it too. apart from that,he can still sell it to sugar manufacturing companies which abound in the north.
he's lucky to have such portion of land.
Kudos to him
3 Likes
|Re: N-Power Beneficiary Starts Sugar Cane Farm With N-Power Stipend (Photos) by sonofLuci(m): 9:36pm
Ibrofem:
Lwkmd o@ Head like garden egg.
20 Likes
|Re: N-Power Beneficiary Starts Sugar Cane Farm With N-Power Stipend (Photos) by basty: 9:37pm
Papiikush:
NDG, son of a bitch
Never do good, they will not do and those starting with new beginning, they will insult and they will never do anything.
6 Likes
|Re: N-Power Beneficiary Starts Sugar Cane Farm With N-Power Stipend (Photos) by Elnino4ladies: 9:38pm
1zynnvn:
Like me
|Re: N-Power Beneficiary Starts Sugar Cane Farm With N-Power Stipend (Photos) by CharliParker: 9:38pm
Harvest with Joy call me for your SUPPER GROW
|Re: N-Power Beneficiary Starts Sugar Cane Farm With N-Power Stipend (Photos) by NLProblemChild(m): 9:39pm
Papiikush:you think Sey u go get likes again with this post?
|Re: N-Power Beneficiary Starts Sugar Cane Farm With N-Power Stipend (Photos) by fatymore(f): 9:40pm
No be aboki...
|Re: N-Power Beneficiary Starts Sugar Cane Farm With N-Power Stipend (Photos) by whizzyleejr(m): 9:40pm
A thinking mind will always be successful
1 Like
|Re: N-Power Beneficiary Starts Sugar Cane Farm With N-Power Stipend (Photos) by Danny287(m): 9:40pm
Ok we hear
|Re: N-Power Beneficiary Starts Sugar Cane Farm With N-Power Stipend (Photos) by burkingx(f): 9:40pm
1 Like
|Re: N-Power Beneficiary Starts Sugar Cane Farm With N-Power Stipend (Photos) by ItsTheBachelor: 9:42pm
Papiikush:
Your comment was childish. Really.
4 Likes
|Re: N-Power Beneficiary Starts Sugar Cane Farm With N-Power Stipend (Photos) by chynie: 9:44pm
Nice
But wey the audience he dey address
|Re: N-Power Beneficiary Starts Sugar Cane Farm With N-Power Stipend (Photos) by olimited01: 9:54pm
Trusted Data Plans:- Data Bundle Reselling Company; we have been offering data bundles 2014 and are verified and listed by Quickteller and Cashenvoy for Online Payment processing.
Call/Whatsapp/SMS bellow
Pay with MTN Recharge cards. You can also make VTU transfer etc..
✅*DAILY PLANS*
MTN/GLO/ETI/AIRTEL
15GB @ 1000
✅*WEEKLY PLANS*
MTN/GLO/ETI/AIRTEL
10GB @ 1000
15GB @ 1300
✅*[MONTHLY PLANS] 38days duration (Both day and night)*
MTN/GLO/ETI/AIRTEL
4GB @ 1000
5GB @ 1200
7.5GB @ 1,500
10GB @ 2,000
15GB @ 2,000
Valid for A MONTH and a WK (38days duration)
✅*NIGHT PLANS*
MTN/GLO/ETI/AIRTEL
5GB @ 800
10GB @ 1000
15gb @ 1200
✅*Unlimited* @ 3000# 90days duration ( Available on all Netwrk)
Pay with MTN Recharge cards. You can also make VTU transfer etc.. just Your Number Is needed... You should know that's this is data shared, no code, and it's not a cheat..
#GodBless You As You Patronize Us...
✅*Refer A Friend and Get 500MB as Compensation..
100% Sure and Reliable...
✅*These Prices are valid if you are paying via Airtime.
To buy Call/Whatsapp/SMS.....
Nigeria Exports $10bn Raw Cocoa Annually <<FALSE>> / How To Start A Catfish Farming Business / (market More) Cucumber Seed Performance
Viewing this topic: Kekostic(m), FakoMaybach1, yaqq, 3RNEST(m), Emanuola(m), Ibukunoluwa01, alexy2009, psycho1(m), myspnigeria, Pascal181, iPresh4s, luwabrooklyn(m), obyno1010, ozuone(m), wwhale(m), evy1(m), daddytime, DVC1, ebig21(m), Librate(m), EDSONSMITH(m), cooliyke, JohnmcCain(m), Eve001(f), OLA2185(m), biggielawajo(m), tpwealth(m), piax(m), Dells(m), GoodinPurple(f), Amedak(m), sunnyb0b0(m), erico2k2(m), Meesquared(m), symbianDON(m), peterphd(m), menik62(m), Gscales2017(m) and 52 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 13