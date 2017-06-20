Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Agriculture / N-Power Beneficiary Starts Sugar Cane Farm With N-Power Stipend (Photos) (10813 Views)

He says:







My 2 acres sugarcane farm solely funded with N-Power stipend



A Nigerian in Kaduna state has given a testimony to the "success" of the empowerment scheme of the federal government:

He says:

My 2 acres sugarcane farm solely funded with N-Power stipend

See as person waste 2 Acres on sugarcane. There are more profitable things you could have done dude! 3 Likes 4 Shares

Hater. Hater. 74 Likes

so motivating, youth corpers should also learn from this,while some will be complaining of the meagre sum others are already putting it into good use. 5 Likes





Do they use sugarcane in making MonkeyTail?

this is good, i know guys that spent theirs on Green bottles 7 Likes

amazing!!!!!!!!!.. keep up the good work 4 Likes

Only if you knew the daily consumption of sugar cane in that region. Even Dangote is in same business

What did you do with the winning from the Mr. Nairaland proceed?

Stop throwing shades, dude. Give respect to who it's due.



What did you do with the winning from the Mr. Nairaland proceed?

Stop throwing shades, dude. Give respect to who it's due.



It is a lie.He is working for Evans and he got that farm from the pay he got from Evans It is a lie.He is working for Evans and he got that farm from the pay he got from Evans

This is wonderful! it shows that he is prudent and a good manager... 2 Likes

Keep kwayet moo Keep kwayet moo

Why do you want to pour sand sand into our sugar na

Just imagine he planted corn on the farm...

See your head like that of Garden Egg... Someone is doing something productive you are still criticizing, is it until he uses the money to buy gun to rob or when he uses it to buy KUSH like your name connotes...



See your head like that of Garden Egg... Someone is doing something productive you are still criticizing, is it until he uses the money to buy gun to rob or when he uses it to buy KUSH like your name connotes...

what u don't know don't comment. do u know how lucrative sugarcane biz is in the north?

I served in gombe and I can tell u those guys eat sugarcane a lot. we were forced to like it too. apart from that,he can still sell it to sugar manufacturing companies which abound in the north.

he's lucky to have such portion of land.



Kudos to him 3 Likes

Lwkmd o@ Head like garden egg.

NDG, son of a bitch



Never do good, they will not do and those starting with new beginning, they will insult and they will never do anything.

A thinking mind will always be successful 1 Like

Your comment was childish. Really. Your comment was childish. Really. 4 Likes

But wey the audience he dey address