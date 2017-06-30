Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Ik Ogbonna Has An Advice For Ray Hushpuppi (6359 Views)

I hope the nigga takes it







“In life you make money � and you feel you have it all

You die (well no one lives forever ) and time washes away the memory of you from people’s heart

What matters most is the impact you had on the people directly , indirectly or completely not connected to you . Make money and don’t let money make you .

WHATS YOUR LEGACY ? Husssssh�WISDOM IS PROFITABLE TO A MAN THAN GUCCI AND GOLD”



guess next artiste to yab hush puppy and win 1K airtime Wow its coming in loud and hotguess next artiste to yab hush puppy and win 1K airtime 6 Likes

WHO LET THE DOGS OUT?

Hushpuppi Hushpuppi Hushpuppi. Someone hush the damn puppy up. 3 Likes

This hushpuppy guy is now trending even more than buhari. Everybody just dey ontop d guy matter.

Make una kwontinu 1 Like

Am in charge here tonite 5 Likes 1 Share

I'm irritated by the fact that they are giving this Hush-Dog attention just ignore the bloody Fool already! 15 Likes

I know Buhari is using this guy to forget him ni 10 Likes

It's so unfortunate how an unfortunate Hushpuppy became famous. Known for the wrong reasons - wearing blouses et all



The guy needs a Brain App 6.0 1 Like

horsewiip jus want attention because he is lossing to bob

What impact has ik ogbonna had on people directly? If he has nothing sensible thing to say he should just gbenu e soun 12 Likes

Fuckboy too dey advice. 10 Likes

I would have expected such 3rd degree trash from Dino....

And who da fuckcc is Ogbonni?? 4 Likes 1 Share

crazyABO:

Wow its coming in loud and hot guess next artiste to yab hush puppy and win 1K airtime Daddy freeze Daddy freeze 3 Likes 1 Share

Buhari paid hushpuppi 20m to distract Nigerians by looking for trouble on IG 3 Likes

just look at the caliber of youths other youths look up to







all i see are overgrown babies





yet some fools were condemning falz







just look at how this useless excuse of a human being called puppi or whatever his name is having a go at legitimate folks just coz some foolish Nigerian youths justify Yahoo Yahoo









Dog puppy don blow! Finally this Bushpuppy don blow!





crazyABO:

Wow its coming in loud and hot guess next artiste to yab hush puppy and win 1K airtime

Small doctor.

lazsnaira:

WHO LET THE DOGS OUT? Ho! Ho!! Ho! Ho!!

How the hell did this guy become this famous

Birds of a feather What adviceBirds of a feather

Puppy how your mata be na

LesbianBoy:

What impact has ik ogbonna had on people directly? If he has nothing sensible thing to say he should just gbenu e soun

Wetin this Bobrisky wannabe dey yearn sef? Seems like your role model you do not have the intellectual capacity to comprehend what Ik is saying. Wetin this Bobrisky wannabe dey yearn sef? Seems like your role model you do not have the intellectual capacity to comprehend what Ik is saying. 1 Like

And someone produce that Gucci. This guy self