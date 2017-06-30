₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Ik Ogbonna Has An Advice For Ray Hushpuppi by Damianbrown(m): 8:24pm On Jun 29
Nollywood actor ik ogbonna today on instagram gave hushpuppi a little nice piece of advice
I hope the nigga takes it
https://www.instagram.com/p/BV7tiGalXUh/?hl=en
7 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Ik Ogbonna Has An Advice For Ray Hushpuppi by crazyABO(m): 8:26pm On Jun 29
Wow its coming in loud and hot guess next artiste to yab hush puppy and win 1K airtime
6 Likes
|Re: Ik Ogbonna Has An Advice For Ray Hushpuppi by lazsnaira(m): 8:35pm On Jun 29
WHO LET THE DOGS OUT?
|Re: Ik Ogbonna Has An Advice For Ray Hushpuppi by Ehiscotch(m): 8:39pm On Jun 29
Hushpuppi Hushpuppi Hushpuppi. Someone hush the damn puppy up.
3 Likes
|Re: Ik Ogbonna Has An Advice For Ray Hushpuppi by Skykid1208(m): 8:46pm On Jun 29
This hushpuppy guy is now trending even more than buhari. Everybody just dey ontop d guy matter.
Make una kwontinu
1 Like
|Re: Ik Ogbonna Has An Advice For Ray Hushpuppi by cyberdurable(m): 8:54pm On Jun 29
Am in charge here tonite
5 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Ik Ogbonna Has An Advice For Ray Hushpuppi by iaamxavier(m): 9:01pm On Jun 29
I'm irritated by the fact that they are giving this Hush-Dog attention just ignore the bloody Fool already!
15 Likes
|Re: Ik Ogbonna Has An Advice For Ray Hushpuppi by praizephoto(m): 9:06pm On Jun 29
I know Buhari is using this guy to forget him ni
10 Likes
|Re: Ik Ogbonna Has An Advice For Ray Hushpuppi by ADENIKETINA2015(f): 9:50pm On Jun 29
It's so unfortunate how an unfortunate Hushpuppy became famous. Known for the wrong reasons - wearing blouses et all
The guy needs a Brain App 6.0
1 Like
|Re: Ik Ogbonna Has An Advice For Ray Hushpuppi by dollytino4real(f): 10:42pm On Jun 29
horsewiip jus want attention because he is lossing to bob
|Re: Ik Ogbonna Has An Advice For Ray Hushpuppi by LesbianBoy(m): 10:46pm On Jun 29
What impact has ik ogbonna had on people directly? If he has nothing sensible thing to say he should just gbenu e soun
12 Likes
|Re: Ik Ogbonna Has An Advice For Ray Hushpuppi by DrGoodmanFather: 11:30pm On Jun 29
Fuckboy too dey advice.
10 Likes
|Re: Ik Ogbonna Has An Advice For Ray Hushpuppi by auntysimbiat(f): 11:32pm On Jun 29
NA XO
|Re: Ik Ogbonna Has An Advice For Ray Hushpuppi by NwaNimo1(m): 11:32pm On Jun 29
I would have expected such 3rd degree trash from Dino....
|Re: Ik Ogbonna Has An Advice For Ray Hushpuppi by tellwisdom: 11:32pm On Jun 29
And who da fuckcc is Ogbonni??
4 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Ik Ogbonna Has An Advice For Ray Hushpuppi by Oyindidi(f): 11:32pm On Jun 29
crazyABO:Daddy freeze
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Ik Ogbonna Has An Advice For Ray Hushpuppi by corperscorner: 11:33pm On Jun 29
Buhari paid hushpuppi 20m to distract Nigerians by looking for trouble on IG
3 Likes
|Re: Ik Ogbonna Has An Advice For Ray Hushpuppi by mykelmeezy: 11:34pm On Jun 29
just look at the caliber of youths other youths look up to
all i see are overgrown babies
yet some fools were condemning falz
just look at how this useless excuse of a human being called puppi or whatever his name is having a go at legitimate folks just coz some foolish Nigerian youths justify Yahoo Yahoo
indeed
|Re: Ik Ogbonna Has An Advice For Ray Hushpuppi by Adaowerri111: 11:34pm On Jun 29
Nuff said
|Re: Ik Ogbonna Has An Advice For Ray Hushpuppi by jegz25(m): 11:34pm On Jun 29
who's hushpuppi
|Re: Ik Ogbonna Has An Advice For Ray Hushpuppi by Achillesdam500(m): 11:35pm On Jun 29
Ok
|Re: Ik Ogbonna Has An Advice For Ray Hushpuppi by Horbar1: 11:35pm On Jun 29
Vanity.
|Re: Ik Ogbonna Has An Advice For Ray Hushpuppi by naijaboiy: 11:36pm On Jun 29
Finally this Bush
crazyABO:
Small doctor.
|Re: Ik Ogbonna Has An Advice For Ray Hushpuppi by asuustrike2009: 11:36pm On Jun 29
lazsnaira:Ho! Ho!!
|Re: Ik Ogbonna Has An Advice For Ray Hushpuppi by Tynasparks(f): 11:36pm On Jun 29
How the hell did this guy become this famous
|Re: Ik Ogbonna Has An Advice For Ray Hushpuppi by KKKWHITE(m): 11:36pm On Jun 29
What advice Birds of a feather
|Re: Ik Ogbonna Has An Advice For Ray Hushpuppi by debque(m): 11:39pm On Jun 29
hushekuke
|Re: Ik Ogbonna Has An Advice For Ray Hushpuppi by SageTravels: 11:41pm On Jun 29
Puppy how your mata be na
|Re: Ik Ogbonna Has An Advice For Ray Hushpuppi by knight(m): 11:42pm On Jun 29
LesbianBoy:
Wetin this Bobrisky wannabe dey yearn sef? Seems like your role model you do not have the intellectual capacity to comprehend what Ik is saying.
1 Like
|Re: Ik Ogbonna Has An Advice For Ray Hushpuppi by baakus(m): 11:43pm On Jun 29
And someone produce that Gucci. This guy self
|Re: Ik Ogbonna Has An Advice For Ray Hushpuppi by knight(m): 11:44pm On Jun 29
ADENIKETINA2015:
I think @lesbianboy needs one too.
