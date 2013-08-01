Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Music/Radio / I Need A List Of Reputable Musicians You Can Easily Play Where Kids Are!! (10449 Views)

Please help me with a list of reputable musicians whose lyrics educate as well as entertain... And safe for kids to listen to. Thanks.





Not 30 billion... Google Dbanj... Or nack apako...

Fathers and mothers oya contribute o

Small Doctor 3 Likes

Good mother you are.... Be serious joor

Good mother you are.... Be serious joor

Okay, serious mode



Apart from gospel songs, I don't think there's any secular Nigerian music that's fit for kids. What passes as music are inane, morally bankrupt and lyrically empty noise that pollutes the souls of the hearers.



Hahahahahaha!

Okay, serious mode

Apart from gospel songs, I don't think there's any secular Nigerian music that's fit for kids. What passes as music are inane, morally bankrupt and lyrically empty noise that pollutes the souls of the hearers.

You could try buying CDs from all these itinerant buses with bull horns that sell children's music. They go around neighbourhoods playing the songs. The singers are children themselves.

Hahahahahaha!



Okay, serious mode



Apart from gospel songs, I don't think there's any secular Nigerian music that's fit for kids. What passes as music are inane, morally bankrupt and lyrically empty noise that pollutes the souls of the hearers.



Hmm terrible... How did we end up like this?

Money. Stupidity and sex sells

Asa

Darey

Timi Dakolo 111 Likes 5 Shares





The problem with today's media is they focus more on club songs so it seems like there are no more reasonable musicians in Nigeria.



Beautiful Nubia

Asa

Nneka

My sweetheart just reminded me of Beautiful Nubia

The problem with today's media is they focus more on club songs so it seems like there are no more reasonable musicians in Nigeria.

Beautiful Nubia
Asa
Nneka
Darey

forget naija - we are a backwards country that have failed to understand that children are an exploitable market



if you're looking for kids music, go to youtube and search for soundtracks of family rated animation movies -disney movies, the despicable me series and its spin offs. you can also look for soundtracks or albums tied to popular childrens shows - sesame street, dora the explorer, etc 6 Likes 1 Share

How D'You Do? (Owuro L'ojo)







https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Q07UGf7axwI Beautiful Nubia - 14 Likes

My sweetheart just reminded me of Beautiful Nubia



The problem with today's media is they focus more on club songs so it seems like there are no more reasonable musicians in Nigeria.



Beautiful Nubia

Asa

Nneka

Darey



Fire On The Mountain







https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9jIhNOrVG58 Asa - 5 Likes







Funmi Adams - All We Need Is Love







https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zRcMjMmk4LM Of course you can never go wrong with Funmi Adams. I remember my baby cousins singing this song as if their lives depended on it.

Funmi Adams -

try beautiful Nubia..if dem sabi Yoruba, darey, asa , gospel....

most Naija music are rated16+

Praiz

Lil Wayne

Lil Kesh

Saint Mary

Zulezuu - Kerewa

Olamide

Flavour

LIST OF REPUTABLE MUSICIANS YOU CAN EASILY PLAY WHERE KIDS ARE



List of reputable musicians WHOSE SONGS you can play IN THE PRESENCE OF KIDS.



At least you and the mod have learned something new today. 12 Likes 1 Share







Funmi Adams - Nigeria My Beloved Country





https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZkPhRVazO-g A timeless classic.

Funmi Adams -

Osadebe 4 Likes

play living things for your children by 9ice,especially that part he was screaming.. wire wire kin sha ti lowo,it will inspire them to make use of their fingers to buy you Amg in the future 4 Likes

adekunle gold is number one 9 Likes 1 Share

These days, kids know where to go and listen to what pleases their soul.



My neighbor over protects her son from listening to raw songs, the other day a party was held in the street, the little dude was singing along to the blaring of Q dot (mo fe sa se) and penalty by small doctor.



The mother almost fainted when the kid sang the

" Igba ta o bi omo lere pe ise wo lomom ose

Oni walai talai Mo fe sha ise "" part. 5 Likes







Evi Edna Ogholi - Look Before You Cross







https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=aBkzalJWAeE Teach them road safety.Evi Edna Ogholi - 7 Likes

nigga raw abi mr raw..... sky b.....assorted.....oliver de coque....osadebe.....oriental brothers....celestine ukwu 1 Like

timi dakolo asa

Beautiful Nubia

Timi Dakolo

Darey

Asa 1 Like

timi dakolo

asa

sunny neji