|I Need A List Of Reputable Musicians You Can Easily Play Where Kids Are!! by praxisnetworks: 9:06am On Jun 30
Please help me with a list of reputable musicians whose lyrics educate as well as entertain... And safe for kids to listen to. Thanks.
Not 30 billion... Google Dbanj... Or nack apako...
|Re: I Need A List Of Reputable Musicians You Can Easily Play Where Kids Are!! by praxisnetworks: 9:10am On Jun 30
Fathers and mothers oya contribute o
|Re: I Need A List Of Reputable Musicians You Can Easily Play Where Kids Are!! by Ishilove: 10:43pm On Jun 30
Small Doctor
|Re: I Need A List Of Reputable Musicians You Can Easily Play Where Kids Are!! by praxisnetworks: 7:14am
Ishilove:Good mother you are.... Be serious joor
|Re: I Need A List Of Reputable Musicians You Can Easily Play Where Kids Are!! by Ishilove: 8:38am
praxisnetworks:
Hahahahahaha!
Okay, serious mode
Apart from gospel songs, I don't think there's any secular Nigerian music that's fit for kids. What passes as music are inane, morally bankrupt and lyrically empty noise that pollutes the souls of the hearers.
You could try buying CDs from all these itinerant buses with bull horns that sell children's music. They go around neighbourhoods playing the songs. The singers are children themselves.
|Re: I Need A List Of Reputable Musicians You Can Easily Play Where Kids Are!! by praxisnetworks: 9:51am
Ishilove:Hmm terrible... How did we end up like this?
|Re: I Need A List Of Reputable Musicians You Can Easily Play Where Kids Are!! by Ishilove: 10:41am
praxisnetworks:Money. Stupidity and sex sells
|Re: I Need A List Of Reputable Musicians You Can Easily Play Where Kids Are!! by Claroo(m): 10:52am
Asa
Darey
Timi Dakolo
|Re: I Need A List Of Reputable Musicians You Can Easily Play Where Kids Are!! by Ishilove: 11:15am
My sweetheart just reminded me of Beautiful Nubia
The problem with today's media is they focus more on club songs so it seems like there are no more reasonable musicians in Nigeria.
Beautiful Nubia
Asa
Nneka
Darey
|Re: I Need A List Of Reputable Musicians You Can Easily Play Where Kids Are!! by oyb(m): 11:16am
forget naija - we are a backwards country that have failed to understand that children are an exploitable market
if you're looking for kids music, go to youtube and search for soundtracks of family rated animation movies -disney movies, the despicable me series and its spin offs. you can also look for soundtracks or albums tied to popular childrens shows - sesame street, dora the explorer, etc
|Re: I Need A List Of Reputable Musicians You Can Easily Play Where Kids Are!! by naptu2: 11:33am
Beautiful Nubia - How D'You Do? (Owuro L'ojo)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Q07UGf7axwI
|Re: I Need A List Of Reputable Musicians You Can Easily Play Where Kids Are!! by naptu2: 11:34am
Ishilove:
Chai! Stop copying my words.
|Re: I Need A List Of Reputable Musicians You Can Easily Play Where Kids Are!! by naptu2: 11:35am
Asa - Fire On The Mountain
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9jIhNOrVG58
|Re: I Need A List Of Reputable Musicians You Can Easily Play Where Kids Are!! by naptu2: 11:41am
Of course you can never go wrong with Funmi Adams. I remember my baby cousins singing this song as if their lives depended on it.
Funmi Adams - All We Need Is Love
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zRcMjMmk4LM
|Re: I Need A List Of Reputable Musicians You Can Easily Play Where Kids Are!! by teamsynergy: 11:43am
play them cartoon tones....
or
try beautiful Nubia..if dem sabi Yoruba, darey, asa , gospel....
most Naija music are rated16+
|Re: I Need A List Of Reputable Musicians You Can Easily Play Where Kids Are!! by auntysimbiat(f): 11:43am
Praiz
|Re: I Need A List Of Reputable Musicians You Can Easily Play Where Kids Are!! by Dubby6(m): 11:44am
Lil Wayne moda4kas
|Re: I Need A List Of Reputable Musicians You Can Easily Play Where Kids Are!! by LastMumu: 11:44am
Lil Kesh
Saint Mary
Zulezuu - Kerewa
Olamide
Flavour
|Re: I Need A List Of Reputable Musicians You Can Easily Play Where Kids Are!! by HumanistMike: 11:44am
List of reputable musicians WHOSE SONGS you can play IN THE PRESENCE OF KIDS.
At least you and the mod have learned something new today.
|Re: I Need A List Of Reputable Musicians You Can Easily Play Where Kids Are!! by naptu2: 11:45am
A timeless classic.
Funmi Adams - Nigeria My Beloved Country
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZkPhRVazO-g
|Re: I Need A List Of Reputable Musicians You Can Easily Play Where Kids Are!! by MARKone(m): 11:45am
Osadebe
|Re: I Need A List Of Reputable Musicians You Can Easily Play Where Kids Are!! by INVESTORBNAIRA: 11:45am
play living things for your children by 9ice,especially that part he was screaming.. wire wire kin sha ti lowo,it will inspire them to make use of their fingers to buy you Amg in the future
|Re: I Need A List Of Reputable Musicians You Can Easily Play Where Kids Are!! by Abfinest007(m): 11:45am
adekunle gold is number one
|Re: I Need A List Of Reputable Musicians You Can Easily Play Where Kids Are!! by Segadem(m): 11:46am
|Re: I Need A List Of Reputable Musicians You Can Easily Play Where Kids Are!! by deepwater(f): 11:46am
These days, kids know where to go and listen to what pleases their soul.
My neighbor over protects her son from listening to raw songs, the other day a party was held in the street, the little dude was singing along to the blaring of Q dot (mo fe sa se) and penalty by small doctor.
The mother almost fainted when the kid sang the
" Igba ta o bi omo lere pe ise wo lomom ose
Oni walai talai Mo fe sha ise "" part.
|Re: I Need A List Of Reputable Musicians You Can Easily Play Where Kids Are!! by naptu2: 11:47am
Teach them road safety.
Evi Edna Ogholi - Look Before You Cross
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=aBkzalJWAeE
|Re: I Need A List Of Reputable Musicians You Can Easily Play Where Kids Are!! by chukwukahenry(m): 11:47am
nigga raw abi mr raw..... sky b.....assorted.....oliver de coque....osadebe.....oriental brothers....celestine ukwu
|Re: I Need A List Of Reputable Musicians You Can Easily Play Where Kids Are!! by Kxngstein(m): 11:47am
timi dakolo asa
|Re: I Need A List Of Reputable Musicians You Can Easily Play Where Kids Are!! by Agbaletu: 11:47am
Beautiful Nubia
Timi Dakolo
Darey
Asa
|Re: I Need A List Of Reputable Musicians You Can Easily Play Where Kids Are!! by Kxngstein(m): 11:47am
timi dakolo
asa
sunny neji
|Re: I Need A List Of Reputable Musicians You Can Easily Play Where Kids Are!! by Mcowubaba: 11:47am
Flavor
Davido and wizkid
Konga
Reminisce
Lil kesh
Kenya west
Future
Wiz Khalifa
Lil Wayne
Migos
ASAP Rocky
Olamide
9ice
Slow dog and Nigga Raw
And movies by Mia Khalifa, Kendra lust, Nyomi bankx and Mandigo .
