June 17th To 21th: The Incredible Story Of How I Survived Kidnapping by Thesurvivor: 10:17am
June 17th to 21th: The scariest story ever
This story is a real life story. It happened to me. (Names have been changed in this story for security reasons.
My name Is Rex. (Not my real name), I work as a sales person for an alternative energy company. Our office is located at a major industrialised location in Port Harcourt. The money I was earning wasn't much, so I wanted to start a business on the side to supplement my income. I have been making plans to start a side business. I started my present work just 4 months back and I haven't saved enough money to start the side business. But then, I had a joint account with my dad. I haven't been operating this account, but recently, due to my dad's health condition, I was the only one who could operate the account.
So, weeks earlier, I went to the bank to ask for the statement of account. I saw that the account had a little more than 2 million naira in balance. I had then called my eldest brother to ask if I could borrow money from I and my dad's joint account, since he was now the head of the family. He refused me, saying that I should try to build capital from my salary.
Fast forward to June 17th. I left my house for work by 8am or so. We usually worked Saturdays because our target customers are usually available during weekends. That afternoon, I and my colleague were supposed to handle an interview of new junior sales persons that would be in my colleague's branch when she was out marketing.
At about 12 noon that day, I recieved a WhatsApp message from our General Manager from Lagos. He sent me a name and a number to call. He said that the man (one Chief Amadi) needed street lighting done for him. I told him that I'll contact the man. I called the man and introduced myself. After introductions, he started giving me directions on how to meet him. He said he was located near Igurita, Rivers State. Igurita is a 35 to 40 minutes drive from Port Harcourt. I was a little scared, especially since I was going alone, but I have gone marketing alone to other areas besides, I wanted to make the sale so as to meet my monthly target.
So, with my office light on and my small rechargeable lamp plugged in the socket, I locked the office and went to see Cheif Amadi.
I reached Igurita about an hour later and called the man. He said he was sending a driver to pick me up. I waited for another 25 to 30 minutes before the driver arrived. The driver called me and asked where I was. I told him I was standing inside a filing station at the Igurita market junction. I also told him what I was wearing. He insisted that I should cross the road and meet him where he was. I crossed the road, saw him and we entered his car.
As we were going, he picked up a woman, dropped her and later picked up an elderly man and also dropped him. He collected money from them as a taxi driver would. (Later however, I would get to understand that those were prearranged passengers.)
We have been driving for about 20 minutes now, and I started getting suspicious. I asked the driver how much further the place was. He said it was a few more minutes away. I was skeptical, so I called the "chief Amadi". He reassured me that we were on the right track that we were going to do rural electrification for them. On hearing that, my confidence returned. I felt like I have already met my target for the month. We drove for another 10 to 15 minutes and entered Igbo Eche, then drove another 5 minutes or so and entered a place the driver said was Achara. He entered a very long, lonely untared road with thick bushes on either side. We drove on this road for about 1 or 2 minutes, then the car slowed down and stopped.
Five or six men started coming out from the left side of the bush. I immediately sensed that this was a kidnapping and I opened the door and tried to escape, but one of them braced the door. I pushed and ran. I didn't get more than 2 meters before they grabbed me. The held me by my waist, covered and tied my eyes with a clothe, then they pushed and pulled me deep into the forest. As they were shoving me, they told me that someone has already paid for me to be killed. They took me along into the forest and we kept walking for about 2 minutes beating me all the while, then they stopped suddenly. Forced me to sit down and tore my shirt and singlet.
They told me that one Alahaji wanted kidney. That unless I provided 6 million naira between that time (about 2 pm) and 6pm that they would kill me and sell my kidney to the Alahaji. I begged and begged. All fell on deaf ears. They started talking about the Alahaji and another person (Odogwu) and deliberating who among the two would pay higher for the kidney. Before long, I heard them on the phone with Alahaji, I didn't hear what was been said, but I was certain that I was gone.
They asked me to call people I know who could save me. I called my siblings, called my employer and colleagues and told them that I was been held and that they would sell my kidney by 6pm if I didn't provide them with 6 million naira.
After a while, others left taking my ATM card and pin. Two men were left to guard me. They started asking me lots of questions to know who I was. I told them that I was a Jehovah's Witness. They asked me several questions, and I kept my cool in answering even smiling at times. I told them that I could provide them with 2 million naira. I told them that was what I was sure of. I also told them that it was a joint account with my dad. They said that can't collect 2 million when some people could pay as much as 11 million for kidney. I begged and begged for them to collect the 2 million as that was all I had.
They called my eldest brother and I told him about the account and that it had some money in it. He said that he couldn't access the account. That it was on I or my dad that could access the account. And my dad was bedridden. I begged him to get my sick dad to do it no matter how he did it.
I lay in the bush with my bare skin, only wearing my trouser till night came. I knew it was night because of the insect and bird sounds and the cool weather. They stood me up, untied my legs and took me to an uncompleted building. As I was entering, I heard the voice of a northerner. I frooze! So, this was it. I kept praying to Jehovah. I prayed that he save my life and also prayed to him that even if I was to die, let him please remember me in his kingdom.
I said this prayer throughout my Kidnapping, severally, maybe a hundred times or more.
They pushed me forward, and I entered the room. They laid me on the floor. I was afraid as never before. They were discussing in low tones and I didn't get what they were saying. (Their language is a distant variation of Igbo language. Thus I could make out a few words and sentences, but not always) After about an hour, they dragged me up and took me into the forest. I was sure they wanted to kill me now. I started singing our Kingdom Songs (worship songs) and praying. After about 10 minutes of walking, we came to a room. The room had rug on the floor. They lay me down. All of them, about 5 or 6, crowded the room and they slept near the door. That night, I tried untieing the ropes and espaping, but the ropes used to tie my hands and legs were stiff.
Later that night, I heard the cry of a baby. I thought their neighbour must be a family man. I was wrong. The baby cry lasted for about 15 to 20 seconds then stopped. Later that night, I heard the man in that other room reciting incantations and humming ominous sounds. That was when I realised that I was near a ritual ground. My fear intensified.
In the morning (Sunday morning) they took me into the bush. I was still blind folded all this while. I sat on the floor, with my hands and feet tied. Under the rain and sun I sat in the bush throughout this Sunday. I sat there till night fall, then they spread a carton on the floor and I slept on it.
On Monday, they contacted my brother and told him to bring the money putting it inside 2 big loaves of bread. Meanwhile, as I was to learn later, my brother was already in Port Harcourt working with a brother in law and the police on getting me back. Somehow, that Monday, they finished late, and the kidnappers were told that the money was delayed by the bank because the money was a large sum. But the truth was that the police were trying to track the criminals. On that Monday, I received horrible beatings and was made to talk to my people, blaming them for my death. They used machete, tree branches and bear fists to hit me severally. Somehow, I survived Monday. They told me Tuesday was my last day. If nothing happened that by evening, they would kill me.
That Tuesday I made frantic calls as I have never made before. (They place the call and push the phone to my ear, and I was blindfolded all the time). And to make things worse, if I was told to say something on phone and I said something similar but not the exact same words, they'll slap me with machete and tree branches. I thank God the machete didn't tilt in their hands and cut my head.
My brother later called that he was at Ngor Okpala junction (where they had told him to come) with the money. They dispatched some men to go and collect the ransom. I waited for maybe 2 hours, then the men returned with news that they have collected the money. I was worried because I didn't see my brother or hear from him. I was certain that they had collected the money and killed him. Also, the way they were talking in low tones made me more certain of that. I asked them about my brother, their answers weren't corresponding. So I started crying that they've killed my brother.
After crying for about an hour or two, I was thirsty.( The first day, they gave me satchet water. The second day, bread and soft drink. The third day was rice with very little water - one - tenth of a cup.) So, after crying, I was very thirsty. I was certain that after collecting the money, they also wanted to kill me and my brother to sell our organs and maximise their gains. I was certain of this but I was too thirsty to care, so I asked for water. They gave me a drugged water. After taking it, I slept. When I woke up, I was high on I drug. My mind couldn't function properly. I was unable to coordinate. I was numb and unresponsive.
At night, they carried me through a forest onto a waiting bike. They gave orders to the bike man and another man climbed behind me to hold me. I was sure they were taking me to Alahaji finially. After driving for about 20 minutes, the bike man stopped. The man behind pushed me down and asked me to start walking. I started walking not knowing where I was going. They drove away. It was all like a dream. I walked for about 10 minutes in one direction and decided to return in the other direction. The scenery was the same. I was lost in a forest.
I was confused and the drug was very strong on me. In amidst the confusion and drugged feeling, I lay down in the darkness on the road and slept.
I woke up felling clear headed and realised that I was really in a forest and that it was no dream. When I woke up, it was still dark. So I imagined that I had slept that night, through the morning, afternoon and then woken up at night the next day. I started wondering "So, no one passed this road the entire day so as to wake me up? That means this is really a deserted forest." I became really frantic to find a house or any village settlement. I walked in one direction for several minutes and then I smelled something. It was the smell of weed. The same type smoked by my kidnappers. I immediately reversed and started running in the opposite direction. My legs were hurting me really bad, but I kept on.
While walking, I saw a torchlight beaming in the forest. I was told by my kidnappers not to mention that I was kidnapped to strangers, else, the person might kidnapp me again seeing that I'm vulnerable. So, I wanted to avoid seeing anybody in this lonely bush. The torchligh went off and was off for several minutes. When I didn't see the light again, I came out from hidding and started walking fast. I was still walking when a vigilante man shouted "Run and I shoot!". I stopped, raised my hands and walked towards him. He started calling out to other vigilante men. They all started coming out from the bush, about 5 or 6 of them. They started shouting that I was a theif and murderer and that they were going to kill me. They started flogging me with their machetes all over my head and body.
I was trying to calm them down and tell them that I am a salesman and that I was kidnapped. They wouldn't listen and continued beating me. They later asked me to provide a number for them to confirm. I called my elder brother's number. It rang twice, but he wasn't picking. They asked me to sit on the floor. I did. They now saw the deep cuts in my ankles as a result of being tied up for 3 days with wire. They then started to believe that I was kidnapped. They started asking me how it happened. I told them everything. They took me to their lodge, and gave me water to bath. They later told me that it was early in the morning (around 3 am) and not evening as had earlier presumed.
In the morning, they gave me food to eat and contacted my family who in turn called the Police. The Police, SARS and Anti-Kidnapping Unit came at about 9 or 10 am. After documenting and videoing me the way I was, and asking me some questions, they took me with them to their office in Port Harcourt for debriefing.
All Thanks To Almighty God, Jehovah.
THE END
Re: June 17th To 21th: The Incredible Story Of How I Survived Kidnapping by fuckerstard: 10:25am
Shoo!! Make i grab my glasses.
Wow my bro, what a story. I pity you mehn and the same time i dey thank God for your return. Many couldn't make it back. You sef try o.
I've never been kidnapped before and i pray for it not to happen. You wey dey find wetin you go chop go jeje, some people just wicked and would do just anything for money.
Re: June 17th To 21th: The Incredible Story Of How I Survived Kidnapping by Arian11(m): 10:32am
bro
|Re: June 17th To 21th: The Incredible Story Of How I Survived Kidnapping by joeprince23(m): 12:47pm
igwuruta is a major suburb of PH just along the airport road to omagwa,i guese you new in PH. i can imagine how u felt then cause that igbo-etche side na thick forest very lonely and scary... thank GOD u are safe now
@op i am a son of the soil,contact me asap if u need any
Re: June 17th To 21th: The Incredible Story Of How I Survived Kidnapping by adewumiopeyemi(m): 12:47pm
Thank God for ur life...
Thank God for ur life...
|Re: June 17th To 21th: The Incredible Story Of How I Survived Kidnapping by Benjom(m): 12:47pm
Thesurvivor:
The bolded really tickled me when the whole thing was becoming tensed-up. Happy you escaped.
Re: June 17th To 21th: The Incredible Story Of How I Survived Kidnapping by nzepaula41: 12:47pm
Someone will comma type its Evans naaw
Someone will comma type its Evans naaw
|Re: June 17th To 21th: The Incredible Story Of How I Survived Kidnapping by MadCow1: 12:48pm
Bro you just lived one of my biggest fears.
Anything wey carry me enter Igwuruta in Port Harcourt na winch. There are certain areas you just don't enter or visit or live in.
Like seriously Bro, I am happy you survived. But this is the reality of Wike's Rivers State. The Man has paid no attention to Security in the State and is still busy dickriding Amaechi.
Anyways the Police knows that their investigations will start from Chief Amadi (whoever that fucker was).
|Re: June 17th To 21th: The Incredible Story Of How I Survived Kidnapping by Sleyanya1(m): 12:48pm
So sad OP,
I can't even imagine your ordeal but I thank God for your life.
Kidnapping should be a capital offense as it is worse than armed robbery.
So sorry about your ordeal.
But does it mean that the Chief Amadi that called was part of the kidnappers
I'm asking because your Boss gave you his num. Does It mean that your boss was deceived by the kidnappers?
|Re: June 17th To 21th: The Incredible Story Of How I Survived Kidnapping by Dopeyomi(m): 12:48pm
Anyway the truth is that i cannot read this long epistle but Thank God say dem no say u still dey alive..
Re: June 17th To 21th: The Incredible Story Of How I Survived Kidnapping by Nymbols1(m): 12:48pm
To God be the Glory!!! Olowogbogboro!
To God be the Glory!!! Olowogbogboro!
Re: June 17th To 21th: The Incredible Story Of How I Survived Kidnapping by nzepaula41: 12:48pm
Some will comma type it was Evans naaw
Some will comma type it was Evans naaw
|Re: June 17th To 21th: The Incredible Story Of How I Survived Kidnapping by Preye1599(m): 12:49pm
I didn't real all the up there but just blame Evans
|Re: June 17th To 21th: The Incredible Story Of How I Survived Kidnapping by pansophist(m): 12:49pm
The moment you became suspicious was when you could have alighted the vehicle. Although I acknowledge that the whole settings depicts being genuine, but again, you should not have allowed him to take you deeper into the forest. Anyways I am glad you made it out alive.
What I usually do when I'm boarding a taxi is to know my destination's address AND put in on google maps, to be sure the driver is navigating towards the direction of my destination. This strategy makes its difficult to overcharge and also makes it impossible to take me to an unknown location. Use this strategy and it will be close to impossible to be kidnap through taxi.
|Re: June 17th To 21th: The Incredible Story Of How I Survived Kidnapping by Slikbae: 12:50pm
My dad was kidnapped too. It was a horrible incident but thank God he's alive and healthy today.
Re: June 17th To 21th: The Incredible Story Of How I Survived Kidnapping by AntiWailer: 12:51pm
and Evans is taking Nigeria Police to court.
and Evans is taking Nigeria Police to court.
|Re: June 17th To 21th: The Incredible Story Of How I Survived Kidnapping by naijaboiy: 12:51pm
Wawu!! This story is really scary Mehn! One of my worst fears is getting kidnapped.
Thank God you survived.
And some dumb nairalanders supporting that hush dog will say it doesn't matter how you make your money as long as you're making the money. I won't wish this to happen to even my worst enemy, but maybe if one of you gets to experience this you'll know not every money is clean money.
Or maybe your kidney will be sold so you won't even live to tell the story last last.
|Re: June 17th To 21th: The Incredible Story Of How I Survived Kidnapping by ipobarecriminals: 12:51pm
ipobarecriminals.Thank God for ur safety.The man that cal ur manager and ur manager too have qwesion to ansa
1 Like
Re: June 17th To 21th: The Incredible Story Of How I Survived Kidnapping by fpeter(f): 12:52pm
Too long!
Too long!
|Re: June 17th To 21th: The Incredible Story Of How I Survived Kidnapping by Benekruku(m): 12:52pm
Someone was be heart broken by now
You probably would have made a potent money ritual charm!
|Re: June 17th To 21th: The Incredible Story Of How I Survived Kidnapping by Abalado: 12:52pm
who v d time to read all dt ur super stories, mmmmttttwwess
|Re: June 17th To 21th: The Incredible Story Of How I Survived Kidnapping by eledalo: 12:54pm
Go outside Nigeria for one week, and you will realize that it is a failed state.
I feel sad for the country that kidnappings are a regular occurrence. In saner climes, an event like this would be national news! Kidnapped, bound, blindfolded, starved, beaten and drugged!
How can someone be kidnapped and go through this ordeal for 4 days? But in Nigeria, it happens so regularly. And this is to a salesman, just trying to make a living for himself. Who then is safe?
I've never said this before, but I think it's true: Nigeria is a failed state. The elected President is incapacitated and speaks to one section of the country in his language. The acting president speaks only in rhetoric. Governors plant flowers and buy 50 seater buses every year. Citizens face kidnap, torture and extortion by other citizens.
|Re: June 17th To 21th: The Incredible Story Of How I Survived Kidnapping by Eazybay(m): 12:56pm
The Chief, the Driver should be traced.. The alhaji would be located (but he could be connected). Thank God for you..
Re: June 17th To 21th: The Incredible Story Of How I Survived Kidnapping by NubiLove(m): 12:56pm
Chief Amadi set you up.
Chief Amadi set you up.
Re: June 17th To 21th: The Incredible Story Of How I Survived Kidnapping by joiful(f): 12:56pm
Thank God for your life
Thank God for your life
|Re: June 17th To 21th: The Incredible Story Of How I Survived Kidnapping by nefertitiram: 12:57pm
Was the ransom pd?
Your general manager set you up. He should be arrested or you set him up too!
Your brother... Pls no vex o. I also suspect him. Why weren't u kidnapped until u told him about the 2m?
|Re: June 17th To 21th: The Incredible Story Of How I Survived Kidnapping by BrightEye(m): 12:58pm
A lot of evil doers in the land...... one just has to be careful as a contractor
Re: June 17th To 21th: The Incredible Story Of How I Survived Kidnapping by DatLagboi: 1:01pm
|Re: June 17th To 21th: The Incredible Story Of How I Survived Kidnapping by KINGwax007(m): 1:01pm
If it's not Evans that kidnap you, that is just taking and not kidnapping.
We thank God u're alive o
Re: June 17th To 21th: The Incredible Story Of How I Survived Kidnapping by stagger: 1:01pm
Only God can save. Utterly speechless.
Only God can save. Utterly speechless.
Re: June 17th To 21th: The Incredible Story Of How I Survived Kidnapping by Jerryojozy(m): 1:02pm
Op thank God for your life.
Genius J
Op thank God for your life.
Genius J
Re: June 17th To 21th: The Incredible Story Of How I Survived Kidnapping by IntroVAT: 1:02pm
Wow
Wow
