₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,831,681 members, 3,629,052 topics. Date: Saturday, 01 July 2017 at 08:24 AM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Car Talk / 6 Reasons You Should Not Drive Your Car On Empty Tank (2813 Views)
Driving On An Empty Tank? You May Need This / Here’s Why You Should Never Drive Your Car On An Empty Tank / See Why You Should Never Drive Your Car On Empty Tank (1) (2) (3) (4)
|6 Reasons You Should Not Drive Your Car On Empty Tank by AutoJoshNG: 5:34pm On Jun 30
No one brags about their fuel gauge never dropping below the full tank.. but many brag how far their cars can go on an empty tank of fuel. This may be good as it can save us in times of trouble, however, the resulting problems far outweighs its benefits.
The warning light comes on and you still want to hustle your car like that from Sagamu to Lagos! Don’t do that to your car because your car will do you back in 10 folds with zero pity.
6 Reasons You Should Not Drive Your Car On Empty Tank
1) Fuel pump damage
The fuel pump sends fuel from the tank to the engine and it relies on petrol or diesel to keep it cool and lubricated. In the absence of fuel, air takes its place.. suffocating the pump.. leading to premature wear and potential fail. If you think the fuel pump will always get supply no matter how little the fuel in your tank is, think again.. because driving on rough roads, uphill and downhill can actually make your car tilt and the fuel pump choke to death.
2) Clogged fuel filter
Since sediments and dirts settle at the bottom of fuel tanks, low fuel may provoke those sediments making them to block the filter especially in older cars that use metal fuel tanks which may even corrode. Once the fuel filter is blocked, sufficient fuel will no longer get to the engine, and your car will quench. As the flow of fuel stagnates, cooling of the fuel pump is another issue that may arise.
3) It can leave you stranded anytime
If the car suddenly stops running, you could be stranded in the middle of nowhere or in the middle of agberos. Being stranded with your car at Oshodi Oke or 9th Mile or Kafanchan is definitely something you don’t want. It is embarrassing, time wasting, expensive and dangerous as you could be attacked.
4) Refueling frequently wastes your time
Some drivers actually enter the filling station 3 or more times in a day to buy fuel. Putting N700 fuel at dawn, then N600 at noon, adding another N500 at dusk. Not a good idea if you calculate the amount of time spent on the queue and refueling.. It’s a waste of productive time.
5) More expensive
Imagine your car runs out of fuel 5 minutes after you sped past a filling station with no money in your pocket. Now you have to get a bike to take you to the closest ATM, get some money, rent or buy a keg, another bike to the filling station to get 5 litres of fuel for your car. Hmmm! Check out the time and money wasted.
6) Wrong fuel gauge calibration
Your car’s fuel gauge calibration may be off-key.. telling you what is not.. telling you there is a little more fuel than you actually have. It’s when the car goes off that you’ll know the truth.
Ignoring your car’s low fuel warning is generally a bad idea, and running your car on empty can cause serious and costly problems to you and your car. So when next your car is hungry, give it food to eat.. however, if you don’t mind your car going on hunger strike, check how far it can go on empty tank HERE.
https://autojosh.com/6-reasons-you-should-not-drive-your-car-on-empty-tank/
Lalasticlala
Mynd44
Ishilove
Marpol
Semid4lyfe
Obinoscopy
Seun
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: 6 Reasons You Should Not Drive Your Car On Empty Tank by AbarisFather(m): 5:42pm On Jun 30
kuko?
|Re: 6 Reasons You Should Not Drive Your Car On Empty Tank by fuckerstard: 5:45pm On Jun 30
Uhmm bros i dey feel you. The last time i go service my car pump , the thing wey look like tea bag don turn brown. The guy clean am multiple times before e turn to white, i run my car with the light on a lot.
I still do am today sef, before i see fuel buy for total inside shoprite ehnn. This one wey fuel don scarce na gobe o.
|Re: 6 Reasons You Should Not Drive Your Car On Empty Tank by praxisnetworks: 5:47pm On Jun 30
There are various reasons why you should not drive on full tank too
|Re: 6 Reasons You Should Not Drive Your Car On Empty Tank by PaperLace: 6:19pm On Jun 30
I don't know how people feel comfortable driving with low/empty tank. Asides the plenty negative effects it has on the car _ I just can't turn myself to a mathematician. Calculating how may miles it would go, at the sight of traffic, you'll be uneasy, worse case scenario _you start jogging to the nearest filling station with one dirty gallon.
Men are very guilty of this. If you complain, they'll be claiming the fuel can go to Accra and back.
8 Likes
|Re: 6 Reasons You Should Not Drive Your Car On Empty Tank by diportivo: 8:32pm On Jun 30
PaperLace:
why do women find this hard to believe sef
4 Likes
|Re: 6 Reasons You Should Not Drive Your Car On Empty Tank by PaperLace: 9:00pm On Jun 30
diportivo:Thank God you didn't deny. Anytime I want to use my husband's car, he'll say "I know say you go buy fuel for me, God bless you in advance" _because it's always somewhere below quarter tank.
The question should be,why do you men do like that?
3 Likes
|Re: 6 Reasons You Should Not Drive Your Car On Empty Tank by nurey(m): 9:17pm On Jun 30
PaperLace:
Because we have so many mouths to feed
Girlfriend
Baby mama
Side chick
Credit
Data
Pay siblings fees
Give parents pocket money
Clubbing
Etc
So no cash to always keep my tank full, financial burden is just too much
6 Likes
|Re: 6 Reasons You Should Not Drive Your Car On Empty Tank by ikeepitreal(m): 9:37pm On Jun 30
very informative.
|Re: 6 Reasons You Should Not Drive Your Car On Empty Tank by PaperLace: 9:39pm On Jun 30
nurey:Haha. Only you dey handle three women, and each of them fit be V12. See as you wan use your hand commot 28yrs from your lifespan. Thanks for telling me the reason, I appreciate .
1 Like
|Re: 6 Reasons You Should Not Drive Your Car On Empty Tank by nurey(m): 10:05pm On Jun 30
PaperLace:
As long as I die smiling
3 Likes
|Re: 6 Reasons You Should Not Drive Your Car On Empty Tank by NwaAmaikpe: 7:05am
You can drive your car with low fuel, there's no imminent grave risk.
But please never have sex on empty stomach....to avoid dying during active service.
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: 6 Reasons You Should Not Drive Your Car On Empty Tank by Dutchey(m): 7:06am
.
|Re: 6 Reasons You Should Not Drive Your Car On Empty Tank by kings09(m): 7:08am
Ok
|Re: 6 Reasons You Should Not Drive Your Car On Empty Tank by muller101(m): 7:10am
fuckerstard:tea bag? Like lipton tea? That's the strainer bro.
|Re: 6 Reasons You Should Not Drive Your Car On Empty Tank by veacea: 7:10am
For this recession?
|Re: 6 Reasons You Should Not Drive Your Car On Empty Tank by sakalisis(m): 7:19am
|Re: 6 Reasons You Should Not Drive Your Car On Empty Tank by Alexbrain(m): 7:26am
Discovering your talents and building up your skills with be a very productive way to tackle unemployment and become an entrepreneur.
Check out this free online book that will help you with that
https://www.smashwords.com/books/view/657738
http://okadabooks.com/book/about/talent__the_bomb/12751#
(0) (Reply)
Nissan Infiniti 1999-2002 Qx4 Against Toyota 2000 Camry? / Quiz: Which Is Faster On Autox, A Modern Porsche Sports Car Or A Shifter Gokart? / Caption These Photos Of Accidents Between German And Japanese/ Chinese Vehicles
Viewing this topic: homopoliticus, Dejavue, prest(m), kenosky, keletex2000(m), lolaxavier(m), toye440, drnonny, miki1(m), neyop85(m), chucks4sure, basswoodd2222, umehemeka, Kinguche1, Dmegy11, roldee(m), kasmail(m), praiseosula, oluwaseunla(m), eagleeye2, urpee28(m) and 30 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 15