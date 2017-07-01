₦airaland Forum

Welcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,831,988 members, 3,630,150 topics. Date: Saturday, 01 July 2017 at 06:39 PM

5 Facts You Probably Didn’t Know About The Efik People - Culture - Nairaland

Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Culture / 5 Facts You Probably Didn’t Know About The Efik People (5504 Views)

5 Facts You Probably Didn't Know About The Efik People / Igbo-efik/ibibio Cultural/linguistic Similarities (photo) / Ten Things You Didn’t Know About Akwa Ibom State (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)

5 Facts You Probably Didn’t Know About The Efik People by UZMNews: 4:24am
The Efik is an ethnic group primarily located in southeastern Nigeria, in the southern part of Cross River state. They make up a significant number of the Calabar people, they generally speak the Efik language and their signature soup is ‘Edikang Ikong’. The Efik people have an interesting culture that unfortunately most people don’t know about. , Uzomedia shares 5 interesting facts about the Efik people.

Descendants of Israel

You probably wouldn’t have guessed this, but the Efik people are believed to be of Hebrew origin. Although, there are some accounts that suggest that they are of Bantu origin, they are generally believed to have originated from the Orient, precisely from Palestine.

The Ekombi Dance

The Efik might be a minority tribe, but there’s definitely nothing minor about their rich cultural heritage. One of the ways this rich cultural heritage manifests is through the Ekombi dance, a colourful dance that is beautiful, precise and said to be a rhythmic adaptation of the movement of sea waves.

Language

Efik was one of the earliest Nigerian languages with its original orthography devised in 1812 by King Eyo Nsa Honesty. It was one of the first three Nigerian languages to be codified with its own orthography and grammar. It was also one of the first Nigerian languages used in translating the Holy Bible.

The Fattening Room

The famous Fattening Room practice is another interesting cultural feature associated with the Efik people. Here, virgins were overfed, massaged and made to sleep for hours to become the perfect robust bride. It’s an all-round training and beauty therapy carried out over a period of time to prepare the lady for marriage and womanhood. A modified version of this is still practiced today considering today’s ‘fit fam’ frenzy.

The Love of Edikang Ikong

The Edkiang Ikong is a mouth-watering nutritious vegetable soup that originated among the Efik-Ibibio people of Akwa Ibom and Cross River state in southeastern Nigeria. It’s considered a delicacy among many Nigerians and widely eaten all over Nigeria. It’s rather expensive to prepare however, and it’s described as a soup mostly eaten by the rich people in Nigeria.


http://www.uzomediangr.com/blog/2017/07/01/5-amazing-facts-probably-didnt-know-efik-people/


lalasticlala

2 Likes

Re: 5 Facts You Probably Didn’t Know About The Efik People by Depreacherman(m): 4:39am
then it means this guy's are IPOB group, why are some denying to be jew

6 Likes

Re: 5 Facts You Probably Didn’t Know About The Efik People by DICKtator: 5:05pm
Damn. Their ladies know how to knock boots


grin grin grin grin

3 Likes

Re: 5 Facts You Probably Didn’t Know About The Efik People by Luqso1(m): 5:05pm
FP matters
Re: 5 Facts You Probably Didn’t Know About The Efik People by Kakamorufu(m): 5:06pm
edikanikong.... I sha go eat that soup one day.

3 Likes

Re: 5 Facts You Probably Didn’t Know About The Efik People by Olukat(m): 5:06pm
Still copying and paste at this age?
South Eastern Nigeria indeed angry angry

3 Likes

Re: 5 Facts You Probably Didn’t Know About The Efik People by BeenieB: 5:07pm
Imabong nyere kem kpong!

Sorry o!
Re: 5 Facts You Probably Didn’t Know About The Efik People by Adesiji77: 5:07pm
Noted cool
Re: 5 Facts You Probably Didn’t Know About The Efik People by peacengine(m): 5:07pm
grin
Re: 5 Facts You Probably Didn’t Know About The Efik People by StainlessH(m): 5:07pm
If Uyo is Calabar that means Ibadan is Lagos. grin

8 Likes 1 Share

Re: 5 Facts You Probably Didn’t Know About The Efik People by peacengine(m): 5:08pm
BeenieB:
Imabong nyere kem kpong!

Sorry o!

Iyene Ken te

1 Like 1 Share

Re: 5 Facts You Probably Didn’t Know About The Efik People by oviejnr(m): 5:08pm
They are pro in riding nuzzle cool cool grin

Re: 5 Facts You Probably Didn’t Know About The Efik People by dapizy02(m): 5:08pm
Ok

Re: 5 Facts You Probably Didn’t Know About The Efik People by NobleAngell(f): 5:09pm
Nice! I love reading about other people's cultural heritage.
Re: 5 Facts You Probably Didn’t Know About The Efik People by deepwater(f): 5:09pm
Their girls dey cable FIRE!!!!

Someone told me tongue
Re: 5 Facts You Probably Didn’t Know About The Efik People by presented007(m): 5:09pm
deepwater:
Their girls dey cable FIRE!!!!

Someone told me tongue

1 Like

Re: 5 Facts You Probably Didn’t Know About The Efik People by ivolt: 5:10pm
Africans and inferiority complex.
All indigenous African tribes originated from Africa,
there is plenty of DNA evidence to support this.

The middle east origin like most biblical stories
are pure jewish myths.

6 Likes 1 Share

Re: 5 Facts You Probably Didn’t Know About The Efik People by peacengine(m): 5:11pm
Depreacherman:
then it means this guy's are IPOB group, why are some denying to be jew

IPOB will be destroyed if they attempt to cross over into Cross River

5 Likes

Re: 5 Facts You Probably Didn’t Know About The Efik People by fratermathy(m): 5:11pm
These are all common knowledge na Op.

Can you provide proof of this Israel origin theory of yours?
Re: 5 Facts You Probably Didn’t Know About The Efik People by appswift: 5:12pm
NIce one

Meanwhile
.
.
.

Upcoming Itel P51 smartphone full specs leaked ahead of launch

Re: 5 Facts You Probably Didn’t Know About The Efik People by peacengine(m): 5:12pm
DICKtator:
Damn. Their ladies know how to knock boots


grin grin grin grin

Not dirty boots angry
Re: 5 Facts You Probably Didn’t Know About The Efik People by slytubadth(m): 5:12pm
One of the most delicious soup ever tasted by me.
Re: 5 Facts You Probably Didn’t Know About The Efik People by OrdercityWeb: 5:12pm
grin
Re: 5 Facts You Probably Didn’t Know About The Efik People by Ermacc: 5:14pm
Olukat:
Still copying and paste at this age?
South Eastern Nigeria indeed angry angry
dont mind the useless op. Misinforming the public

2 Likes

Re: 5 Facts You Probably Didn’t Know About The Efik People by eyamensah(m): 5:15pm
Ojei bab Obio Efik
Ojei bab uforo ye nkori
Ojei bab emem ye inemesit
Ojei bab Ediye obio nnyin Canaan
Efik edi mbakara... eyene obio akama obio tebede!

If u can't relate #sorry

1 Like

Re: 5 Facts You Probably Didn’t Know About The Efik People by jaytime(m): 5:17pm
OP

1 Like

Re: 5 Facts You Probably Didn’t Know About The Efik People by guru90: 5:17pm
Kakamorufu:
edikanikong.... I sha go eat that soup one day.

See ur belly will start talking to u up and down!!!
lolzz
Re: 5 Facts You Probably Didn’t Know About The Efik People by emi14: 5:18pm
peacengine:


IPOB will be destroyed if they attempt to cross over into Cross River

Who will destroy them, you?

1 Like

Re: 5 Facts You Probably Didn’t Know About The Efik People by UbChapter(m): 5:18pm
This is a typical face of Efik-Ibibio man. God bless my region and Nigeria in general.

Re: 5 Facts You Probably Didn’t Know About The Efik People by peacengine(m): 5:20pm
emi14:


Who will destroy them, you?

Come first, you will find out
Re: 5 Facts You Probably Didn’t Know About The Efik People by Officialnelly(m): 5:22pm
eyamensah:
Ojei bab Obio Efik
Ojei bab uforo ye nkori
Ojei bab emem ye inemesit
Ojei bab Ediye obio nnyin Canaan
Efik edi mbakara... eyene obio akama obio tebede!

If u can't relate #sorry
Eyen Efik, Abadie?
Re: 5 Facts You Probably Didn’t Know About The Efik People by Sugarcious(m): 5:26pm
I'm a proud calabar boy. All these unam ikot saying trash about our girls..concrete fall on you! If u are Efik just HIT the like button.

6 Likes

(0) (1) (Reply)

African And African American Scientist/geniuses/inventors Thread :) / Excuse Me, Why Are The Yorubas So Dominance And Effective In 9ja & Abroad? / Time To Abolish Bride Price

Viewing this topic: ramoking2790, awesomely, kellystech(m), markvandel(m), tysontim(m), iphunanya(f), Badoe, Haurigae22(m), Lexcom20(m), Richfed(m), topellycategory(m), sonsomegrigbo, SouLPoison(m), johnpaschal(m), seluchi(f), gleaf, omotommy84(m), Priest69(m), alkhwarizm, walezqo(m), dionysus7, chibecan, chordrylateral(m), nikkybeez(f), Truthisit, inspiratio, truGambit(m), kayttah(m), godwinkessi and 41 guest(s)

(Go Up)

Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket

Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)

Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 13
Disclaimer: Every Nairaland member is solely responsible for anything that he/she posts or uploads on Nairaland.