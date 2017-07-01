₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
5 Facts You Probably Didn't Know About The Efik People by UZMNews: 4:24am
The Efik is an ethnic group primarily located in southeastern Nigeria, in the southern part of Cross River state. They make up a significant number of the Calabar people, they generally speak the Efik language and their signature soup is ‘Edikang Ikong’. The Efik people have an interesting culture that unfortunately most people don’t know about. , Uzomedia shares 5 interesting facts about the Efik people.
Descendants of Israel
You probably wouldn’t have guessed this, but the Efik people are believed to be of Hebrew origin. Although, there are some accounts that suggest that they are of Bantu origin, they are generally believed to have originated from the Orient, precisely from Palestine.
The Ekombi Dance
The Efik might be a minority tribe, but there’s definitely nothing minor about their rich cultural heritage. One of the ways this rich cultural heritage manifests is through the Ekombi dance, a colourful dance that is beautiful, precise and said to be a rhythmic adaptation of the movement of sea waves.
Language
Efik was one of the earliest Nigerian languages with its original orthography devised in 1812 by King Eyo Nsa Honesty. It was one of the first three Nigerian languages to be codified with its own orthography and grammar. It was also one of the first Nigerian languages used in translating the Holy Bible.
The Fattening Room
The famous Fattening Room practice is another interesting cultural feature associated with the Efik people. Here, virgins were overfed, massaged and made to sleep for hours to become the perfect robust bride. It’s an all-round training and beauty therapy carried out over a period of time to prepare the lady for marriage and womanhood. A modified version of this is still practiced today considering today’s ‘fit fam’ frenzy.
The Love of Edikang Ikong
The Edkiang Ikong is a mouth-watering nutritious vegetable soup that originated among the Efik-Ibibio people of Akwa Ibom and Cross River state in southeastern Nigeria. It’s considered a delicacy among many Nigerians and widely eaten all over Nigeria. It’s rather expensive to prepare however, and it’s described as a soup mostly eaten by the rich people in Nigeria.
http://www.uzomediangr.com/blog/2017/07/01/5-amazing-facts-probably-didnt-know-efik-people/
lalasticlala
Re: 5 Facts You Probably Didn't Know About The Efik People by Depreacherman(m): 4:39am
then it means this guy's are IPOB group, why are some denying to be jew
Re: 5 Facts You Probably Didn't Know About The Efik People by DICKtator: 5:05pm
Damn. Their ladies know how to knock boots
Re: 5 Facts You Probably Didn't Know About The Efik People by Luqso1(m): 5:05pm
FP matters
Re: 5 Facts You Probably Didn't Know About The Efik People by Kakamorufu(m): 5:06pm
edikanikong.... I sha go eat that soup one day.
Re: 5 Facts You Probably Didn't Know About The Efik People by Olukat(m): 5:06pm
Still copying and paste at this age?
South Eastern Nigeria indeed
Re: 5 Facts You Probably Didn't Know About The Efik People by BeenieB: 5:07pm
Imabong nyere kem kpong!
Sorry o!
Re: 5 Facts You Probably Didn't Know About The Efik People by Adesiji77: 5:07pm
Noted
Re: 5 Facts You Probably Didn't Know About The Efik People by peacengine(m): 5:07pm
Re: 5 Facts You Probably Didn't Know About The Efik People by StainlessH(m): 5:07pm
If Uyo is Calabar that means Ibadan is Lagos.
Re: 5 Facts You Probably Didn't Know About The Efik People by peacengine(m): 5:08pm
BeenieB:
Iyene Ken te
Re: 5 Facts You Probably Didn't Know About The Efik People by oviejnr(m): 5:08pm
They are pro in riding nuzzle
Re: 5 Facts You Probably Didn't Know About The Efik People by dapizy02(m): 5:08pm
Ok
Re: 5 Facts You Probably Didn't Know About The Efik People by NobleAngell(f): 5:09pm
Nice! I love reading about other people's cultural heritage.
Re: 5 Facts You Probably Didn't Know About The Efik People by deepwater(f): 5:09pm
Their girls dey cable FIRE!!!!
Someone told me
Re: 5 Facts You Probably Didn't Know About The Efik People by presented007(m): 5:09pm
deepwater:
Re: 5 Facts You Probably Didn't Know About The Efik People by ivolt: 5:10pm
Africans and inferiority complex.
All indigenous African tribes originated from Africa,
there is plenty of DNA evidence to support this.
The middle east origin like most biblical stories
are pure jewish myths.
Re: 5 Facts You Probably Didn't Know About The Efik People by peacengine(m): 5:11pm
Depreacherman:
IPOB will be destroyed if they attempt to cross over into Cross River
Re: 5 Facts You Probably Didn't Know About The Efik People by fratermathy(m): 5:11pm
These are all common knowledge na Op.
Can you provide proof of this Israel origin theory of yours?
Re: 5 Facts You Probably Didn't Know About The Efik People by appswift: 5:12pm
NIce one
Meanwhile
.
.
.
Re: 5 Facts You Probably Didn't Know About The Efik People by peacengine(m): 5:12pm
DICKtator:
Not dirty boots
Re: 5 Facts You Probably Didn't Know About The Efik People by slytubadth(m): 5:12pm
One of the most delicious soup ever tasted by me.
Re: 5 Facts You Probably Didn't Know About The Efik People by OrdercityWeb: 5:12pm
Re: 5 Facts You Probably Didn't Know About The Efik People by Ermacc: 5:14pm
Olukat:dont mind the useless op. Misinforming the public
Re: 5 Facts You Probably Didn't Know About The Efik People by eyamensah(m): 5:15pm
Ojei bab Obio Efik
Ojei bab uforo ye nkori
Ojei bab emem ye inemesit
Ojei bab Ediye obio nnyin Canaan
Efik edi mbakara... eyene obio akama obio tebede!
If u can't relate #sorry
Re: 5 Facts You Probably Didn't Know About The Efik People by jaytime(m): 5:17pm
OP
Re: 5 Facts You Probably Didn't Know About The Efik People by guru90: 5:17pm
Kakamorufu:
See ur belly will start talking to u up and down!!!
lolzz
Re: 5 Facts You Probably Didn't Know About The Efik People by emi14: 5:18pm
peacengine:
Who will destroy them, you?
Re: 5 Facts You Probably Didn't Know About The Efik People by UbChapter(m): 5:18pm
This is a typical face of Efik-Ibibio man. God bless my region and Nigeria in general.
Re: 5 Facts You Probably Didn't Know About The Efik People by peacengine(m): 5:20pm
emi14:
Come first, you will find out
Re: 5 Facts You Probably Didn't Know About The Efik People by Officialnelly(m): 5:22pm
eyamensah:Eyen Efik, Abadie?
Re: 5 Facts You Probably Didn't Know About The Efik People by Sugarcious(m): 5:26pm
I'm a proud calabar boy. All these unam ikot saying trash about our girls..concrete fall on you! If u are Efik just HIT the like button.
