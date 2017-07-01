₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Temi Otedola: I Once Hated My Shoulders, The Way Y'all Hate My Knuckles by habgito: 6:09am
Billionaire Daughter and Mr Eazi Girlfriend, Temi Otedola shares how she once hated her back/shoulders because of the stretch marks the same way her trolls hates her knuckles at the moment.
The fashionista is however done with that, as she loves herself more now.
NEWS VIA: http://www.jamienaija.com/2017/07/temi-otedola-i-once-hated-my-shoulders.html
|Re: Temi Otedola: I Once Hated My Shoulders, The Way Y'all Hate My Knuckles by BleSSedMee(f): 6:12am
That's it girl.
Self love is one of the keys to happiness.
|Re: Temi Otedola: I Once Hated My Shoulders, The Way Y'all Hate My Knuckles by jay2pee(m): 6:13am
OK nah
|Re: Temi Otedola: I Once Hated My Shoulders, The Way Y'all Hate My Knuckles by auntysimbiat(f): 8:00am
Frying pawpaw for u..
|Re: Temi Otedola: I Once Hated My Shoulders, The Way Y'all Hate My Knuckles by LastMumu: 8:44am
Why would anyone hate her knuckles?
If there is anything I hate, it's her flat chest.
|Re: Temi Otedola: I Once Hated My Shoulders, The Way Y'all Hate My Knuckles by bsideboii(m): 8:45am
No we don't hate your knuckles @ all .Don't mind them haters.It is Mr Eazi I'm hating on now.How can he come and just take u away ..just like dat!
|Re: Temi Otedola: I Once Hated My Shoulders, The Way Y'all Hate My Knuckles by megrimor(m): 8:45am
How would this put food on the table of an ordinary citizen?
|Re: Temi Otedola: I Once Hated My Shoulders, The Way Y'all Hate My Knuckles by muyexzy: 8:46am
How is this news please?
|Re: Temi Otedola: I Once Hated My Shoulders, The Way Y'all Hate My Knuckles by exlinklodge: 8:46am
ok - and mods don take you to front page.
I wish this mods understand what a viable news is...
take your cues from Reddit and Buzzfeed
|Re: Temi Otedola: I Once Hated My Shoulders, The Way Y'all Hate My Knuckles by manchester1: 8:46am
how does this help us this morning
|Re: Temi Otedola: I Once Hated My Shoulders, The Way Y'all Hate My Knuckles by IDEKEALUMONA(m): 8:46am
|Re: Temi Otedola: I Once Hated My Shoulders, The Way Y'all Hate My Knuckles by itiswellandwell: 8:46am
Hmmmmm. Well, na news cos na celebrity.
|Re: Temi Otedola: I Once Hated My Shoulders, The Way Y'all Hate My Knuckles by hischoice(m): 8:46am
What is it with Billionaire Otedola breeding entertainers and fashionists.
I had always thought the wealthy strategically pick professions for their kids.
With the big picture of taking over and expanding the business in view.
Well, his ways are not my ways and his thoughts not mine...
DJ Cuppy could well be positioned to be the lead Disk Joker at the Annual Forte Oil Stakeholders' Meeting.
And Fashonisist Temi as the chief seamstress for the executive managing director of Swift Insurance.
|Re: Temi Otedola: I Once Hated My Shoulders, The Way Y'all Hate My Knuckles by francis247(m): 8:47am
Exactly. Love who you are, how you are, what you have and what you are made of. It's what makes you you and will determine the kind of people that will love you as well as the measure of love you'll receive from them. Unfortunately some don't realize this until it's too little too late.
|Re: Temi Otedola: I Once Hated My Shoulders, The Way Y'all Hate My Knuckles by Dronedude(m): 8:47am
Well i can relate with her because i hate the fact that i didnt have a billionaire father but i have a billonaire ambition.
Life would have been much EAZY for me to attain my ambition.
Anyways MR. EAZY likes you nevertheless
|Re: Temi Otedola: I Once Hated My Shoulders, The Way Y'all Hate My Knuckles by BabaCommander: 8:47am
Girl u worwor sha.
|Re: Temi Otedola: I Once Hated My Shoulders, The Way Y'all Hate My Knuckles by xtybliss: 8:47am
Go girl.../selflove/[color=#006600][/color]
|Re: Temi Otedola: I Once Hated My Shoulders, The Way Y'all Hate My Knuckles by PROUDLYAFONJA1: 8:47am
Fine babe :-
|Re: Temi Otedola: I Once Hated My Shoulders, The Way Y'all Hate My Knuckles by deebee13(f): 8:47am
Your stretch-mark shoulders, your problem! Your bleached knuckles, our conzign! Don't try to divert our attention mbok!
|Re: Temi Otedola: I Once Hated My Shoulders, The Way Y'all Hate My Knuckles by mjbaba: 8:47am
LastMumu:
Some goat said she was bleaching cos her knuckles were darker
|Re: Temi Otedola: I Once Hated My Shoulders, The Way Y'all Hate My Knuckles by adonismuller(m): 8:47am
deep down she still hates it...she is just trying to follow the
trend of self consolation...we all do that so we understand..
make she swear say she no go like change am....
|Re: Temi Otedola: I Once Hated My Shoulders, The Way Y'all Hate My Knuckles by Ximenez(m): 8:47am
Sinaj still fine pass you
|Re: Temi Otedola: I Once Hated My Shoulders, The Way Y'all Hate My Knuckles by agarawu23(m): 8:48am
How is this news
|Re: Temi Otedola: I Once Hated My Shoulders, The Way Y'all Hate My Knuckles by burkingx(f): 8:48am
|Re: Temi Otedola: I Once Hated My Shoulders, The Way Y'all Hate My Knuckles by tonio2wo: 8:48am
Hahahaha! Nairaland wishing my original moniker happy birthday while nigga's on 6month ban!
Seun no fit pity am grant am amnesty sef!
|Re: Temi Otedola: I Once Hated My Shoulders, The Way Y'all Hate My Knuckles by zicoraads(m): 8:48am
|Re: Temi Otedola: I Once Hated My Shoulders, The Way Y'all Hate My Knuckles by yemmy75(m): 8:48am
megrimor:Make the 'ordinary citizen' siddon dey wait for food na
|Re: Temi Otedola: I Once Hated My Shoulders, The Way Y'all Hate My Knuckles by Benekruku(m): 8:48am
This babe will be fvcking flexible in bed!
