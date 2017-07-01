₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Adekunle Gold Appears On 'One Night Stand' Show (Photos) by NaijaCelebrity: 6:19am
Adekunle Gold can finally breath a sigh of relief as his 'One Night Stand' show is finally here.
The singer complained of the stress he went through and sleepless nights he had to endure just to make it worth the while for his fans.
Thats why he got snapped dozing off on air during a break in his interview...
See below...
http://tunezmedia.blogspot.com.ng/2017/07/adekunle-gold-doze-off-during-interview.html
|Re: Adekunle Gold Appears On 'One Night Stand' Show (Photos) by olisa4(m): 6:21am
Knew this would land on front page. Thank God its not Evans or hushpuppy related. Anyways, A happy and blessings filled month to y'all
|Re: Adekunle Gold Appears On 'One Night Stand' Show (Photos) by NaijaCelebrity: 6:21am
More ....
|Re: Adekunle Gold Appears On 'One Night Stand' Show (Photos) by carymastory(m): 6:21am
Similar to when wyclef came to naija and dozed off during a conference
Wyclef own was due to weed i guess sha
1 Like
|Re: Adekunle Gold Appears On 'One Night Stand' Show (Photos) by phlamesG(m): 6:42am
so because he dozed off during an Interview, awon bloggers just concluded it's one night stand?
All I see is an hardworking young man, putting all his time and energy to make his music stand out
3 Likes
|Re: Adekunle Gold Appears On 'One Night Stand' Show (Photos) by AKPOSbaba: 6:46am
Bodi no be firewood.
|Re: Adekunle Gold Appears On 'One Night Stand' Show (Photos) by Aguyhasnoname(m): 6:52am
It's just a pose for the gram...
|Re: Adekunle Gold Appears On 'One Night Stand' Show (Photos) by thesicilian: 6:54am
Is he not a human being?
1 Like
|Re: Adekunle Gold Appears On 'One Night Stand' Show (Photos) by potent5(m): 7:36am
phlamesG:Bros no mind those busy bodies. They think it's easy to be a celebrity. They don't know countless sleepless nights these guys experience just to fine tune their beats in the studio.
|Re: Adekunle Gold Appears On 'One Night Stand' Show (Photos) by LastMumu: 8:09am
potent5:
phlamesG:
If both of you had taken the time to read the opening post you would have noticed you are actually agreeing to what the Op said.
10 Likes
|Re: Adekunle Gold Appears On 'One Night Stand' Show (Photos) by burkingx(f): 9:56am
|Re: Adekunle Gold Appears On 'One Night Stand' Show (Photos) by tyconcepts(f): 9:59am
My love for Adekunle Gold tho'...... Beautiful even in a nap.
|Re: Adekunle Gold Appears On 'One Night Stand' Show (Photos) by BUSHHUNTER(m): 9:59am
tyconcepts:
E get celebrity wey u know love?
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Adekunle Gold Appears On 'One Night Stand' Show (Photos) by pesinfada(m): 10:02am
|Re: Adekunle Gold Appears On 'One Night Stand' Show (Photos) by kshC: 10:02am
I love hi stylist
|Re: Adekunle Gold Appears On 'One Night Stand' Show (Photos) by cTola: 10:03am
Cute adekunle
|Re: Adekunle Gold Appears On 'One Night Stand' Show (Photos) by Eazybay(m): 10:03am
To do what
Its a VOGUE affair..
Check my signature
|Re: Adekunle Gold Appears On 'One Night Stand' Show (Photos) by Livefreeordieha(m): 10:12am
tyconcepts:anty mí abeg nor vex.. Comot dat hand u put as dp.. Biko.. D hand wan make ask questions wether hand don dey get elephantiasis like dat nii.. Correct mí if I wrong ooo
|Re: Adekunle Gold Appears On 'One Night Stand' Show (Photos) by Hannahyoumg: 10:12am
Ok
|Re: Adekunle Gold Appears On 'One Night Stand' Show (Photos) by tyconcepts(f): 10:17am
BUSHHUNTER:
Go hunt somewhere else.
|Re: Adekunle Gold Appears On 'One Night Stand' Show (Photos) by tyconcepts(f): 10:17am
Livefreeordieha:
I know how it feels to have sight issues..... Have you taken you drugs today
|Re: Adekunle Gold Appears On 'One Night Stand' Show (Photos) by jutum: 10:19am
i dont no what say again
|Re: Adekunle Gold Appears On 'One Night Stand' Show (Photos) by olisa4(m): 10:22am
tyconcepts:am sure hushpuppy will call you out soon, because that wristwatch am seeing..
|Re: Adekunle Gold Appears On 'One Night Stand' Show (Photos) by KingGBsky(m): 10:23am
tyconcepts:
no vex o...but that hand is BIG, wetin happen now?
I kn
|Re: Adekunle Gold Appears On 'One Night Stand' Show (Photos) by KingGBsky(m): 10:23am
tyconcepts:
no vex o...but that hand is BIG, wetin happen now?
|Re: Adekunle Gold Appears On 'One Night Stand' Show (Photos) by aktolly54(m): 10:24am
Great21772:fake
|Re: Adekunle Gold Appears On 'One Night Stand' Show (Photos) by anonym0us: 10:26am
scamm
|Re: Adekunle Gold Appears On 'One Night Stand' Show (Photos) by Missmossy(f): 10:36am
He is human too! It happens
