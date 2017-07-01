₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,832,065 members, 3,630,403 topics. Date: Saturday, 01 July 2017 at 09:41 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Education / Words That Sound Like Opposite But Are Actually Synonyms (11153 Views)
25 Random Fun Facts That Sound Too Funny To Be Real / 51 Historical Facts That Sound Like Huge Lies But Are Actually True / 12 Facts That Sound Like A Lie, But Are Actually True (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Words That Sound Like Opposite But Are Actually Synonyms by VargasVee(m): 9:45am
English is not a fixed language so with time, words tend to come in more often and become acceptable.
These words are commonly called pseudoatonmys
1. FLAMMABLE/INFLAMMABLE
Looking at the above words, first thing that comes to the mind is, one catches fire and the other doesn't. Actually they mean the same thing.
2. BAR/DEBAR
Bar being the act of prohibition, funny enough debar also means the same thing.
3. REGARDLESS/IRREGARDLESS
Regardless, prevailing against odds and circumstances. Irregardless is likely originated from a combination of 'irrespective' and 'regardless' and thus became accepted.
4. HABITABLE/INHABITABLE
Habitable simple implies Suitable to live in. You would think inhabitable was any different, but it means the same thing.
5. GENIUS/INGENIOUS
Everyone has probably heard of genius. Clever, inventive person, and exceptional intellect. Ingenious also implies the same thing.
6. TERMINATE/EXTERMINATE
To terminate, the act of bringing to an end of something. Your guess would be with the prefix of 'ex' there would be difference but it does almost mean the same thing.
7. RESTIVE/RESTLESS
Your first opinion of restive would be in a state of rest, but restive actually means being unable to stay silent or still, thereby restlessness.
8. VALUABLE/INVALUABLE
Valuable means of great worth. Invaluable also means the same thing, being useful and indispensable.
Have a swell day everyone
138 Likes 15 Shares
|Re: Words That Sound Like Opposite But Are Actually Synonyms by ebukahandsome(m): 9:50am
Make sence
1 Like
|Re: Words That Sound Like Opposite But Are Actually Synonyms by marveangel(m): 10:00am
Great post.... I recall arguing with my class teacher about that number 1 way back in primary school
3 Likes
|Re: Words That Sound Like Opposite But Are Actually Synonyms by Papiikush: 10:21am
Nice one bro.
Another on you should add
BUHARI/YARADUA Both seem different but they have lot of similarities. They were both sick while ruling Nigeria.
51 Likes 5 Shares
|Re: Words That Sound Like Opposite But Are Actually Synonyms by christejames(m): 11:24am
Papiikush:
Brace yourself for the zombies...
2 Likes
|Re: Words That Sound Like Opposite But Are Actually Synonyms by skillful01: 11:56am
Papiikush:..
You want to cause trouble this morning...
wait till the foolani zombies see this
1 Like
|Re: Words That Sound Like Opposite But Are Actually Synonyms by t33why: 12:09pm
Marketer/ Business development executive
Marketer/ sales executive
Marketer/ Sales activator
4 Likes
|Re: Words That Sound Like Opposite But Are Actually Synonyms by Twizzy30(m): 12:32pm
Quite educative. Well done op
1 Like
|Re: Words That Sound Like Opposite But Are Actually Synonyms by yarimo(m): 12:52pm
Papiikush:alert alert nairalanders!! Another YABA LEFT patient is detected please , be careful with him he is in YABA LEFT hospital wanted list.
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Words That Sound Like Opposite But Are Actually Synonyms by NiceCJ(f): 12:53pm
Nice one
|Re: Words That Sound Like Opposite But Are Actually Synonyms by sureteeboy(m): 1:00pm
Nice one. I learnt something here today. Oya lalasticlala
1 Like
|Re: Words That Sound Like Opposite But Are Actually Synonyms by HARDDON: 1:00pm
English is nothing but an offspring sprung off a freaking sporadic spasm of a discombobulated D1ck ! The more u learn, the more you learn to learn.
If give her her book is correct why is give us us book wrong?
Why do we play on a reciter n recite @ a play?
why do we drive on a park way n park on a driveway?
If groundnut oil is from groundnut, why is baby oil not from babies?
5 Likes
|Re: Words That Sound Like Opposite But Are Actually Synonyms by Nbote(m): 3:07pm
Oyibo no go agree say na some of d mistakes dey made on their language
|Re: Words That Sound Like Opposite But Are Actually Synonyms by Edopesin(m): 3:13pm
Hmmm I Neva Knw Dis Until Nw ................. Nice
|Re: Words That Sound Like Opposite But Are Actually Synonyms by Olivers(m): 4:30pm
First topic Wey go make brain on NL this year.
|Re: Words That Sound Like Opposite But Are Actually Synonyms by sexiestharam(f): 4:38pm
I smell front page. Lalasticlala
|Re: Words That Sound Like Opposite But Are Actually Synonyms by omobabalawo: 4:40pm
..op pls also add. lalasticlala and snake. they look different but are actually the same.
Nwaamaikpe /crase dont look at the spelling they are all the same
lai mohammed/lie. dont b deceived by spelling. its synonymous. [b].. oya nairalanders complete this one
MY............/BAN.
mynd wat u answer so that u will not get 44 years ban[\b]
10 Likes
|Re: Words That Sound Like Opposite But Are Actually Synonyms by Outofsync(m): 4:48pm
Lalasticlala/snake
While these words might seem to have no relation, they are one and the same.
in fact, soon they will be used inter changeably
Imagine the headline reading :
See the Lalasticlala I caught today
4 Likes
|Re: Words That Sound Like Opposite But Are Actually Synonyms by Kamelot77(m): 5:19pm
NYC one
|Re: Words That Sound Like Opposite But Are Actually Synonyms by FromZeroToHero(m): 6:31pm
Noted
|Re: Words That Sound Like Opposite But Are Actually Synonyms by oyinlola007(m): 6:47pm
Another day at my office
6 Likes
|Re: Words That Sound Like Opposite But Are Actually Synonyms by femi4(m): 7:54pm
VargasVee:Valuable: It has a price, expensive
Invaluable: Priceless
5 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Words That Sound Like Opposite But Are Actually Synonyms by iamdannyfc(m): 8:33pm
Wow,dats true.......
Meanwhile
Are you writing jamb,neco,gce,nabteb,waec and want a website to socallize with other students relating to questions(chm,phy,gns,bch,acc) for the exam and the school...
Learn more,relate more,gain more....
VISIT:
WWW.ONLYSAGE.TK
|Re: Words That Sound Like Opposite But Are Actually Synonyms by VargasVee(m): 8:33pm
femi4:Save for the monetary value. Both of them describe something important regardless of whether it can be estimated and they're are used in the exact same contexts.
Like, "My happiness is 'invaluable' to me "
"My happiness is 'valuable' to me"
|Re: Words That Sound Like Opposite But Are Actually Synonyms by thoollz: 8:33pm
Buhari/Recession
Nigeria/Bad governance
Ewuregbe & Constituted authority/ Non payment of salaries
Fashola/Blackout
4 Likes
|Re: Words That Sound Like Opposite But Are Actually Synonyms by Benteroine: 8:36pm
Papiikush:
Nice one
1 Like
|Re: Words That Sound Like Opposite But Are Actually Synonyms by Myself2(m): 8:36pm
Papiikush:
But Yar Adua died in office, hold on, are you saying Buhari too will .......
2 Likes
|Re: Words That Sound Like Opposite But Are Actually Synonyms by HarmonyDee(f): 8:36pm
wow!
|Re: Words That Sound Like Opposite But Are Actually Synonyms by AreaFada2: 8:36pm
Papiikush:Kikikikikikikiki.
Weyrey niyen!
2 Likes
|Re: Words That Sound Like Opposite But Are Actually Synonyms by praise1705(f): 8:37pm
ebukahandsome:
make brain
|Re: Words That Sound Like Opposite But Are Actually Synonyms by kittykollinxx(m): 8:37pm
English is the most difficult subject. maths ain't even close. if you see these inside question u go Don fumble before the result go humble u
1 Like
|Re: Words That Sound Like Opposite But Are Actually Synonyms by mostcerebral: 8:39pm
Realy educative. Thumbs up!
Benue State University Admission List Out For 2010/2011 Section / Covenant University Stipulates Negative Test To Pregnancy, Hiv As Precondition / Unilag Direct Entry Admission
Viewing this topic: imstrong1, kbbanj10, ayodeji1(m), kman2222, kayjee16, donifez(m), asakeaina, rollybest(m), sylva1, Dannys85(m), mostob(m), EMILO2STAY(m), aparata, silvester2012, horlla(m), tmanis(m), akandedayo1(m), uchwar1, peksmay(f), MarineOne, bfire(m), teflondoncuzo(m), NwaSoldier, donemirate(m), Tonythriller(m), Ugoerico(m), tomsniel(m), Phils, Jabioro, CharliParker, crystalfarmer, chesseed, Ahmeduana(m), lajay78, Ariyke, Ayuzz007(m), 1cor2v9, Jflex07(m), Desdola(m), iwriterng(m), ENGINEous(m), crazyABO(m), Buffalo2(m), joowealth(m), emmyslimz, pathardy(m), dipznano(m), thrix(m), balogz(m), Dejiololade(m), labeerson(m), ElectronicsGuy(m), okusbaba(m), lonikit, MayorMgbedike(m), magictheme(f), Chimoski87(m), Camlot000007, samwheel(m), hadizadeezy(f), olafyn(m), NosaHenry(m), lukotony, blackberlin, Cire80, Brightowan(m), jgbemson1, DGenius1(m), Emmyvans, Kitiii(m), pdppower, toplad97, Yinkay, bablex01, aphyz2709, gcey2k(m), Okies27(m), Icon79(m), francisij33, dgalon(m), Arondizuogu, realdevil, Alhkerimu(m), Tonygeesm, beckyomas(f), vitality22(m), Daemonsanti(m), lereinter(m), Gaddafithe2nd(m), omop20(m), freetongue(m), swagficient(m), Phunmmielurlar(f), TechAddiction, OTTAB, debayun(m), Jedidiahworld(m), PipSurgeon(m), wickedtuna(m), drsugar, sutsirave(m), dannyduks, OgaBuhari, martin123, Nosu(m), twinkle1(m), PatEinstEin(m), oluwarichie07(m), Prettyenit18(f), dgame2k2(m), boombay(m), theatom(m), rainbow2020, iJhoe(m), Majikals(m), handbagss(f), charles009(m), timilinda(f), agbonkamen(f), gsogbu(m), Ohaneche(m), hollawuyi2013(m), Dayoade92(m), CuteEmma(f), bendozaUche(m), Gaxx01(m), cappyLEE200(m), omo17(m), francis247(m), Stevez32(m), Nimi22(f), Xandrose, isidollarboy(m), Jumbus31(m) and 117 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 23