These words are commonly called pseudoatonmys



1. FLAMMABLE/INFLAMMABLE



Looking at the above words, first thing that comes to the mind is, one catches fire and the other doesn't. Actually they mean the same thing.



2. BAR/DEBAR



Bar being the act of prohibition, funny enough debar also means the same thing.



3. REGARDLESS/IRREGARDLESS



Regardless, prevailing against odds and circumstances. Irregardless is likely originated from a combination of 'irrespective' and 'regardless' and thus became accepted.



4. HABITABLE/INHABITABLE



Habitable simple implies Suitable to live in. You would think inhabitable was any different, but it means the same thing.



5. GENIUS/INGENIOUS



Everyone has probably heard of genius. Clever, inventive person, and exceptional intellect. Ingenious also implies the same thing.



6. TERMINATE/EXTERMINATE



To terminate, the act of bringing to an end of something. Your guess would be with the prefix of 'ex' there would be difference but it does almost mean the same thing.



7. RESTIVE/RESTLESS



Your first opinion of restive would be in a state of rest, but restive actually means being unable to stay silent or still, thereby restlessness.



8. VALUABLE/INVALUABLE



Valuable means of great worth. Invaluable also means the same thing, being useful and indispensable.





Make sence 1 Like

Great post.... I recall arguing with my class teacher about that number 1 way back in primary school 3 Likes

Nice one bro.

Another on you should add



BUHARI/YARADUA Both seem different but they have lot of similarities. They were both sick while ruling Nigeria. 51 Likes 5 Shares

Papiikush:

Nice one bro.

Another on you should add



BUHARI/YARADUA Both seem different but they have lot of similarities. They were both sick while ruling Nigeria.

Brace yourself for the zombies... Brace yourself for the zombies... 2 Likes

Papiikush:

Nice one bro.

Another on you should add



BUHARI/YARADUA Both seem different but they have lot of similarities. They were both sick while ruling Nigeria. ..

You want to cause trouble this morning...





wait till the foolani zombies see this ..You want to cause trouble this morning...wait till the foolani zombies see this 1 Like

Marketer/ Business development executive



Marketer/ sales executive



Marketer/ Sales activator 4 Likes

Quite educative. Well done op 1 Like

Papiikush:

Nice one bro.

Another on you should add



BUHARI/YARADUA Both seem different but they have lot of similarities. They were both sick while ruling Nigeria. alert alert nairalanders!! Another YABA LEFT patient is detected please , be careful with him he is in YABA LEFT hospital wanted list. alert alert nairalanders!! Another YABA LEFT patient is detected please , be careful with him he is in YABA LEFT hospital wanted list. 3 Likes 1 Share

Nice one

Nice one. I learnt something here today. Oya lalasticlala 1 Like





If give her her book is correct why is give us us book wrong?



Why do we play on a reciter n recite @ a play?



why do we drive on a park way n park on a driveway?



If groundnut oil is from groundnut, why is baby oil not from babies? English is nothing but an offspring sprung off a freaking sporadic spasm of a discombobulated D1ck ! The more u learn, the more you learn to learn.If give her her book is correct why is give us us book wrong?Why do we play on a reciter n recite @ a play?why do we drive on a park way n park on a driveway?If groundnut oil is from groundnut, why is baby oil not from babies? 5 Likes

Oyibo no go agree say na some of d mistakes dey made on their language

Hmmm I Neva Knw Dis Until Nw ................. Nice

First topic Wey go make brain on NL this year.

I smell front page. Lalasticlala





Nwaamaikpe /crase dont look at the spelling they are all the same

lai mohammed/lie. dont b deceived by spelling. its synonymous. [b].. oya nairalanders complete this one



MY............/BAN.











mynd wat u answer so that u will not get 44 years ban[\b] ..op pls also add. lalasticlala and snake. they look different but are actually the same.Nwaamaikpe /crasedont look at the spelling they are all the samelai mohammed/lie. dont b deceived by spelling. its synonymous. [b].. oya nairalanders complete this oneMY............/BAN.mynd wat u answer so that u will not get 44 years ban[\b] 10 Likes



While these words might seem to have no relation, they are one and the same.

in fact, soon they will be used inter changeably

Imagine the headline reading :

See the Lalasticlala I caught today Lalasticlala/snakeWhile these words might seem to have no relation, they are one and the same.in fact, soon they will be used inter changeablyImagine the headline reading : 4 Likes

NYC one

Noted

Another day at my office 6 Likes

cc: lalasticlala mynd44 Valuable: It has a price, expensive



Invaluable: Priceless Valuable: It has a price, expensiveInvaluable: Priceless 5 Likes 1 Share





femi4:

Valuable: It has a price, expensive



Invaluable: Priceless Save for the monetary value. Both of them describe something important regardless of whether it can be estimated and they're are used in the exact same contexts.



Like, "My happiness is 'invaluable' to me "



"My happiness is 'valuable' to me" Save for the monetary value. Both of them describe something important regardless of whether it can be estimated and they're are used in the exact same contexts.Like, "My happiness is 'invaluable' to me ""My happiness is 'valuable' to me"

Buhari/Recession

Nigeria/Bad governance

Ewuregbe & Constituted authority/ Non payment of salaries

Fashola/Blackout 4 Likes

Papiikush:

Nice one bro.

Another on you should add



BUHARI/YARADUA Both seem different but they have lot of similarities. They were both sick while ruling Nigeria.

Nice one Nice one 1 Like

Papiikush:

Nice one bro.

Another on you should add



BUHARI/YARADUA Both seem different but they have lot of similarities. They were both sick while ruling Nigeria.

But Yar Adua died in office, hold on, are you saying Buhari too will ....... But Yar Adua died in office,hold on, are you saying Buhari too will ....... 2 Likes

wow!

Papiikush:

Nice one bro.

Another on you should add



BUHARI/YARADUA Both seem different but they have lot of similarities. They were both sick while ruling Nigeria. Kikikikikikikiki.

Weyrey niyen! Kikikikikikikiki.Weyrey niyen! 2 Likes

ebukahandsome:

Make sence

make brain make brain

English is the most difficult subject. maths ain't even close. if you see these inside question u go Don fumble before the result go humble u 1 Like