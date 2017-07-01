₦airaland Forum

Words That Sound Like Opposite But Are Actually Synonyms

VargasVee: 9:45am
English is not a fixed language so with time, words tend to come in more often and become acceptable.
These words are commonly called pseudoatonmys

1. FLAMMABLE/INFLAMMABLE

Looking at the above words, first thing that comes to the mind is, one catches fire and the other doesn't. Actually they mean the same thing.

2. BAR/DEBAR

Bar being the act of prohibition, funny enough debar also means the same thing.

3. REGARDLESS/IRREGARDLESS

Regardless, prevailing against odds and circumstances. Irregardless is likely originated from a combination of 'irrespective' and 'regardless' and thus became accepted.

4. HABITABLE/INHABITABLE

Habitable simple implies Suitable to live in. You would think inhabitable was any different, but it means the same thing.

5. GENIUS/INGENIOUS

Everyone has probably heard of genius. Clever, inventive person, and exceptional intellect. Ingenious also implies the same thing.

6. TERMINATE/EXTERMINATE

To terminate, the act of bringing to an end of something. Your guess would be with the prefix of 'ex' there would be difference but it does almost mean the same thing.

7. RESTIVE/RESTLESS

Your first opinion of restive would be in a state of rest, but restive actually means being unable to stay silent or still, thereby restlessness.

8. VALUABLE/INVALUABLE

Valuable means of great worth. Invaluable also means the same thing, being useful and indispensable.


Have a swell day everyone grin grin

ebukahandsome: 9:50am
Make sence

marveangel: 10:00am
Great post.... I recall arguing with my class teacher about that number 1 way back in primary school

Papiikush: 10:21am
Nice one bro.
Another on you should add

BUHARI/YARADUA Both seem different but they have lot of similarities. They were both sick while ruling Nigeria.

christejames: 11:24am
Papiikush:
Nice one bro.
Another on you should add

BUHARI/YARADUA Both seem different but they have lot of similarities. They were both sick while ruling Nigeria.

Brace yourself for the zombies...

skillful01: 11:56am
Papiikush:
Nice one bro.
Another on you should add

BUHARI/YARADUA Both seem different but they have lot of similarities. They were both sick while ruling Nigeria.
..
You want to cause trouble this morning...


wait till the foolani zombies see thisgrin

t33why: 12:09pm
Marketer/ Business development executive

Marketer/ sales executive

Marketer/ Sales activator

Twizzy30: 12:32pm
Quite educative. Well done op

yarimo: 12:52pm
Papiikush:
Nice one bro.
Another on you should add

BUHARI/YARADUA Both seem different but they have lot of similarities. They were both sick while ruling Nigeria.
alert alert nairalanders!! Another YABA LEFT patient is detected please , be careful with him he is in YABA LEFT hospital wanted list.

NiceCJ: 12:53pm
Nice one
sureteeboy: 1:00pm
Nice one. I learnt something here today. Oya lalasticlala

HARDDON: 1:00pm
English is nothing but an offspring sprung off a freaking sporadic spasm of a discombobulated D1ck ! The more u learn, the more you learn to learn.

If give her her book is correct why is give us us book wrong?

Why do we play on a reciter n recite @ a play?

why do we drive on a park way n park on a driveway? lipsrsealed

If groundnut oil is from groundnut, why is baby oil not from babies?

Nbote: 3:07pm
Oyibo no go agree say na some of d mistakes dey made on their language
Edopesin: 3:13pm
Hmmm I Neva Knw Dis Until Nw ................. Nice
Olivers: 4:30pm
First topic Wey go make brain on NL this year.
sexiestharam: 4:38pm
I smell front page. Lalasticlala
omobabalawo: 4:40pm
..op pls also add. lalasticlala and snake. they look different but are actually the same.

Nwaamaikpe /crase grin dont look at the spelling they are all the same
lai mohammed/lie. dont b deceived by spelling. its synonymous. [b].. oya nairalanders complete this one

MY............/BAN.





mynd wat u answer so that u will not get 44 years ban[\b]

Outofsync: 4:48pm
Lalasticlala/snake
While these words might seem to have no relation, they are one and the same.
in fact, soon they will be used inter changeably
Imagine the headline reading :
See the Lalasticlala I caught today grin grin

Kamelot77: 5:19pm
NYC one
FromZeroToHero: 6:31pm
Noted
oyinlola007: 6:47pm
Another day at my office

femi4: 7:54pm
VargasVee:
English is not a fixed language so with time, words tend to come in more often and become acceptable.
These words are commonly called pseudoatonmys

1. FLAMMABLE/INFLAMMABLE

Looking at the above words, first thing that comes to the mind is, one catches fire and the other doesn't. Actually they mean the same thing.

2. BAR/DEBAR

Bar being the act of prohibition, funny enough debar also means the same thing.

3. REGARDLESS/IRREGARDLESS

Regardless, prevailing against odds and circumstances. Irregardless is likely originated from a combination of 'irrespective' and 'regardless' and thus became accepted.

4. HABITABLE/INHABITABLE

Habitable simple implies Suitable to live in. You would think inhabitable was any different, but it means the same thing.

5. GENIUS/INGENIOUS

Everyone has probably heard of genius. Clever, inventive person, and exceptional intellect. Ingenious also implies the same thing.

6. TERMINATE/EXTERMINATE

To terminate, the act of bringing to an end of something. Your guess would be with the prefix of 'ex' there would be difference but it does almost mean the same thing.

7. RESTIVE/RESTLESS

Your first opinion of restive would be in a state of rest, but restive actually means being unable to stay silent or still, thereby restlessness.

8. VALUABLE/INVALUABLE

Valuable means of great worth. Invaluable also means the same thing, being useful and indispensable.


Have a swell day everyone grin grin

cc: lalasticlala mynd44
Valuable: It has a price, expensive

Invaluable: Priceless

iamdannyfc: 8:33pm
Wow,dats true.......

Meanwhile

VargasVee: 8:33pm
femi4:
Valuable: It has a price, expensive

Invaluable: Priceless
Save for the monetary value. Both of them describe something important regardless of whether it can be estimated and they're are used in the exact same contexts.

Like, "My happiness is 'invaluable' to me "

"My happiness is 'valuable' to me"
thoollz: 8:33pm
Buhari/Recession
Nigeria/Bad governance
Ewuregbe & Constituted authority/ Non payment of salaries
Fashola/Blackout

Benteroine: 8:36pm
Papiikush:
Nice one bro.
Another on you should add

BUHARI/YARADUA Both seem different but they have lot of similarities. They were both sick while ruling Nigeria.

Nice one grin

Myself2: 8:36pm
Papiikush:
Nice one bro.
Another on you should add

BUHARI/YARADUA Both seem different but they have lot of similarities. They were both sick while ruling Nigeria.

But Yar Adua died in office, shocked shocked shocked hold on, are you saying Buhari too will .......

HarmonyDee: 8:36pm
wow!
AreaFada2: 8:36pm
Papiikush:
Nice one bro.
Another on you should add

BUHARI/YARADUA Both seem different but they have lot of similarities. They were both sick while ruling Nigeria.
Kikikikikikikiki. cheesy cheesy grin grin
Weyrey niyen!

praise1705: 8:37pm
ebukahandsome:
Make sence

make brain
kittykollinxx: 8:37pm
English is the most difficult subject. maths ain't even close. if you see these inside question u go Don fumble before the result go humble u

mostcerebral: 8:39pm
Realy educative. Thumbs up!

