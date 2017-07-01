₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Toke Makinwa's Tweet About Jay Z Cheating On Beyonce Got Her Blasted by oluwasegun400: 11:24am
Nigerian Media Personality Toke Makinwa Got Blasted on Twitter After Calling out American Singer Jay Z over Cheating on His Wife Queen Beyonce.
See below:
|Re: Toke Makinwa's Tweet About Jay Z Cheating On Beyonce Got Her Blasted by 88natzy(m): 11:30am
Nwamaikpe you have started making sensible comments and I don't like it. You just one the few demented commenters that I read their lines just to laugh.
If to say the World na my own I for make you the woman for my throne!
I don't mind what they say!!
|Re: Toke Makinwa's Tweet About Jay Z Cheating On Beyonce Got Her Blasted by Hotshawarma: 12:15pm
she will not mind her own business now oooo she wey her finger nails long pass her marriage...
|Re: Toke Makinwa's Tweet About Jay Z Cheating On Beyonce Got Her Blasted by Akeelahtunez(m): 12:16pm
Nigerians and savagery is like Jacob Zuma's meme �
|Re: Toke Makinwa's Tweet About Jay Z Cheating On Beyonce Got Her Blasted by ugosonics: 1:16pm
I have been minding my business ever since
Check my signature for cheap internet data plan
|Re: Toke Makinwa's Tweet About Jay Z Cheating On Beyonce Got Her Blasted by MichaelSokoto(m): 1:16pm
mtcheww!
is dis one news?
abeg any latest 4rm hushpuppi's sea of red shoes & phyno mama house?
|Re: Toke Makinwa's Tweet About Jay Z Cheating On Beyonce Got Her Blasted by ALAYORMII: 1:17pm
She won't mind her own business
|Re: Toke Makinwa's Tweet About Jay Z Cheating On Beyonce Got Her Blasted by BetterHalf: 1:17pm
You see one of the reasons why she couldn't keep a man? She is a trouble maker!
|Re: Toke Makinwa's Tweet About Jay Z Cheating On Beyonce Got Her Blasted by BroZuma: 1:17pm
Let me see which married internationally known, renowned musical talent and billionaire wife is making this insinuations...
cc: lonelydora
|Re: Toke Makinwa's Tweet About Jay Z Cheating On Beyonce Got Her Blasted by naijaboiy: 1:18pm
I was really expecting a blast!
|Re: Toke Makinwa's Tweet About Jay Z Cheating On Beyonce Got Her Blasted by chronique(m): 1:18pm
Hisses! She thinks it's every woman that doesn't have sense like her. Beyonce with all her wealth and fame was cheated on but she kept her stuff private and kept her marriage intact. Toke that only rose to fame with instagram and YouTube and has God knows how much, got cheated on, didn't allow the whole world hear word, wrote a book and left her marriage... Different strokes for different folks. I hear she's an oap; which of the radio stations does she even work with?
|Re: Toke Makinwa's Tweet About Jay Z Cheating On Beyonce Got Her Blasted by omoadeleye(m): 1:18pm
Blaster ni
|Re: Toke Makinwa's Tweet About Jay Z Cheating On Beyonce Got Her Blasted by Goldenheart(m): 1:18pm
|Re: Toke Makinwa's Tweet About Jay Z Cheating On Beyonce Got Her Blasted by nony43(m): 1:18pm
9ja mumubrities will go on social media ranting on how their horsebands cheated on them, Queen Beyonce just handled the thing codely
|Re: Toke Makinwa's Tweet About Jay Z Cheating On Beyonce Got Her Blasted by Divay22(f): 1:18pm
She'll learn how to look and ignore next time
|Re: Toke Makinwa's Tweet About Jay Z Cheating On Beyonce Got Her Blasted by wiloy2k8(m): 1:18pm
lol
|Re: Toke Makinwa's Tweet About Jay Z Cheating On Beyonce Got Her Blasted by itsmeurLady(f): 1:19pm
Dnt mind her... she thinks everybody is like her
|Re: Toke Makinwa's Tweet About Jay Z Cheating On Beyonce Got Her Blasted by samtee37(m): 1:19pm
Akeelahtunez:
Jacob zena, which country is he from, Cus the Jacob ZUMA me know is from S Africa
|Re: Toke Makinwa's Tweet About Jay Z Cheating On Beyonce Got Her Blasted by moses93(m): 1:20pm
people always find it hard to mind their business sha. Nigerians and amebo is just like amoeba, it doesn't have shape.
|Re: Toke Makinwa's Tweet About Jay Z Cheating On Beyonce Got Her Blasted by kakacoke01: 1:21pm
No b everybody dey like u doll face
|Re: Toke Makinwa's Tweet About Jay Z Cheating On Beyonce Got Her Blasted by tintingz(m): 1:21pm
Beyonce stayed in the marriage because they are both having extra marital affairs.. Americans do more of open marriage.
|Re: Toke Makinwa's Tweet About Jay Z Cheating On Beyonce Got Her Blasted by NLProblemChild(m): 1:22pm
Who's toke makinwa
|Re: Toke Makinwa's Tweet About Jay Z Cheating On Beyonce Got Her Blasted by Houseofglam7: 1:22pm
Rubbish
|Re: Toke Makinwa's Tweet About Jay Z Cheating On Beyonce Got Her Blasted by ZorGBUooeh: 1:23pm
Nan sense. JZ don't even know that the afonja gbeboru called toke makinwa exists.
|Re: Toke Makinwa's Tweet About Jay Z Cheating On Beyonce Got Her Blasted by hedonistic(m): 1:25pm
Women can be very delusional and stupid. So you expect someone like Jay-Z to be faithful? SMH.
|Re: Toke Makinwa's Tweet About Jay Z Cheating On Beyonce Got Her Blasted by Allylic(f): 1:25pm
Nonsense..don't know why toke won't mind her business smh for her
|Re: Toke Makinwa's Tweet About Jay Z Cheating On Beyonce Got Her Blasted by prof22(m): 1:29pm
This mentality is killing our homes something happens in the home she moves out. Marriage is a man and woman who chose to be together against all odds not because the door to walk out is not opened. Auntie toke is married to her book. No crown. No respect. No reasonable lady can have you as a role model because you are not good enough to be one. Same gies to tonto and aigbe. Shout out to all women that stayed strong.
#MenPleaseLetsAppreciateTheRealQueens.
#SayNoToCheating
#SheDeservesBetter
#DoUntoHerWhatYouWantForYourDaughter
#ProtectHer
#NoToDomesticViolence.
oluwasegun400:
|Re: Toke Makinwa's Tweet About Jay Z Cheating On Beyonce Got Her Blasted by LesbianBoy(m): 1:29pm
|Re: Toke Makinwa's Tweet About Jay Z Cheating On Beyonce Got Her Blasted by Prebaby93(f): 1:29pm
Hotshawarma:
hay God... savage..
|Re: Toke Makinwa's Tweet About Jay Z Cheating On Beyonce Got Her Blasted by jrusky(m): 1:30pm
How does JayZ matter take concern her for God sake? But is it that some people just love looking for trouble and dive nose to what is not their headache? You are in Nigeria you are busy gossiping about some money miss road lifestyle in far away America very weird.
How is JayZ beyounce her problem? This is as a result of someone that is completely out of idea and ends up as nuisance to the public.
'beyonce Or Shakira: Who Winds Waist Better? / Photos From Actress Ireti Doyle's Daughters Wedding / Lady Goes Half Unclad At A Nightclub In Benin City. Photos
