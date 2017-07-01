Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Toke Makinwa's Tweet About Jay Z Cheating On Beyonce Got Her Blasted (8348 Views)

Nigerian Media Personality Toke Makinwa Got Blasted on Twitter After Calling out American Singer Jay Z over Cheating on His Wife Queen Beyonce.





Nwamaikpe you have started making sensible comments and I don't like it. You just one the few demented commenters that I read their lines just to laugh.









If to say the World na my own I for make you the woman for my throne!

I don't mind what they say!! 21 Likes 1 Share

she will not mind her own business now oooo she wey her finger nails long pass her marriage... 8 Likes

Nigerians and savagery is like Jacob Zuma's meme �

I have been minding my business ever since



abeg any latest 4rm hushpuppi's sea of red shoes & phyno mama house? 7 Likes

She won't mind her own business

You see one of the reasons why she couldn't keep a man? She is a trouble maker! 1 Like





Let me see which married internationally known, renowned musical talent and billionaire wife is making this insinuations...







I was really expecting a blast!

Hisses! She thinks it's every woman that doesn't have sense like her. Beyonce with all her wealth and fame was cheated on but she kept her stuff private and kept her marriage intact. Toke that only rose to fame with instagram and YouTube and has God knows how much, got cheated on, didn't allow the whole world hear word, wrote a book and left her marriage... Different strokes for different folks. I hear she's an oap; which of the radio stations does she even work with? 4 Likes

9ja mumubrities will go on social media ranting on how their horsebands cheated on them, Queen Beyonce just handled the thing codely 1 Like



She'll learn how to look and ignore next time She'll learn how to look and ignore next time

Dnt mind her... she thinks everybody is like her

Nigerians and savagery is like Jacob Zena and meme

Jacob zena, which country is he from, Cus the Jacob ZUMA me know is from S Africa which country is he from, Cus the Jacob ZUMA me know is from S Africa 10 Likes

people always find it hard to mind their business sha. Nigerians and amebo is just like amoeba, it doesn't have shape.

No b everybody dey like u doll face

Beyonce stayed in the marriage because they are both having extra marital affairs.. Americans do more of open marriage. 1 Like

Who's toke makinwa 2 Likes 1 Share

Nan sense. JZ don't even know that the afonja gbeboru called toke makinwa exists. 2 Likes

Women can be very delusional and stupid. So you expect someone like Jay-Z to be faithful? SMH. 1 Like 1 Share

Nonsense..don't know why toke won't mind her business smh for her



#MenPleaseLetsAppreciateTheRealQueens.

#SayNoToCheating

#SheDeservesBetter

#DoUntoHerWhatYouWantForYourDaughter

#ProtectHer

#NoToDomesticViolence.



See below: This mentality is killing our homes something happens in the home she moves out. Marriage is a man and woman who chose to be together against all odds not because the door to walk out is not opened. Auntie toke is married to her book. No crown. No respect. No reasonable lady can have you as a role model because you are not good enough to be one. Same gies to tonto and aigbe. Shout out to all women that stayed strong.#MenPleaseLetsAppreciateTheRealQueens.#SayNoToCheating#SheDeservesBetter#DoUntoHerWhatYouWantForYourDaughter#ProtectHer#NoToDomesticViolence. 3 Likes 1 Share

she will not mind her own business now oooo she wey her finger nails long pass her marriage...



hay God... savage.. hay God... savage.. 2 Likes