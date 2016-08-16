Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Junior Pope & His Wife, Jennifer Wore Same Cloth 6 Years After, Got Fans Arguing (16227 Views)

Tiwa Savage's Outfit On Instagram Got Fans Talking (Photos) / Angela Okorie Steps Out In Nude Pants That Got Fans Talking / Junior Pope Wanted A Fling With His Wife But Got Stuck (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)





Even though I see no big deal about it, online trolls can just get over the love birds.



What do you think...?



http://www.lubeynaija.com/2017/07/couple-who-wore-thesame-cloth-6-years.html?m=1 Junior Pope and his beautiful wife, Jennifer have send the internet into frenzy as they stepped out yesterday in the same lovely outfit they wore back then in 2011.Even though I see no big deal about it, online trolls can just get over the love birds.What do you think...? 2 Likes 1 Share









That poster's comment got me laughing Issit ur wearing?That poster's comment got me laughing 5 Likes

NwaAmaikpe go talk say them no get money to buy new cloth. 7 Likes

Nice one,pple can react sha just like chemical reaction.Oshi,they wont mind their bis. 1 Like

Recycling....

Wow,the are cute.

Wetin concern me with love, sometimes I think it does not exist 4 Likes





Not understanding. What actually is the significance of wearing an old cloth you and your partner wore 6 years ago.Not understanding.

When a good girl marries a bad bwoy, she becomes a bad gyal.



That's what happened to the woman. Not the same cloth tho 2 Likes

That's what you get when you post your life history on social. You either get likes or get bashed. Enjoy! 3 Likes





Are you building on a swampy area, want to do pile foundation /Need Roof parapet.

Reduce the building load by making use of polystyrene material for your roof parapet and slab.

Click below to get more information



http://www.nairaland.com/3726763/alternative-building-material-expanded-polystyrene People are wahala, is it not their clothes or because they are celebrity they should start living fake lifestyle. Everyone knows how they make their money. If it is not torn or faded nothing wrong in it, the most funny part can be that this is the second time they will be putting on the cloth , why the people complaining might have worn the one they bought last year more than 20 times.Are you building on a swampy area, want to do pile foundation /Need Roof parapet.Reduce the building load by making use of polystyrene material for your roof parapet and slab.Click below to get more information 2 Likes

senior pope nko? 1 Like

cute couple

NairalandCS:

[b]NwaAmaikpe go talk say [/b]them no get money to buy new cloth.

Come o,n don't be timid, be courageous and accept responsibility for your comment. Come o,n don't be timid, be courageous and accept responsibility for your comment. 2 Likes

jus 6 years...





osibanjo and aregbesola shud b dia mentor

It is still as new as that of 2011, tell me, don't you have an eight year old cloth?? 1 Like

Ukwu nwee nti! Lovely couple

T

LOL! Wetin concern us nau.

This guy was my school fathet then in secondary school. Lol the guy just like amiling

The second comment there says it all.

It's not the same cloth 2 Likes

Mtcheeew

oh dear...







Seriously, it's clothes we're arguing? That's f*cked up f*cked up...

The people running their useless mouths, I hope they throw away their clothes every two months.

People can take panadol for another person headache hmmm Na was o

Junior pope



Nwoke atu m ngege

So they should throw perfectly good clothes away?

na people like these dey make celebs live a fake life

Cool