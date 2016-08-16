₦airaland Forum

Junior Pope & His Wife, Jennifer Wore Same Cloth 6 Years After, Got Fans Arguing by PapiNigga: 4:49pm
Junior Pope and his beautiful wife, Jennifer have send the internet into frenzy as they stepped out yesterday in the same lovely outfit they wore back then in 2011.

Even though I see no big deal about it, online trolls can just get over the love birds.

What do you think...?

Re: Junior Pope & His Wife, Jennifer Wore Same Cloth 6 Years After, Got Fans Arguing by PapiNigga: 4:50pm
Re: Junior Pope & His Wife, Jennifer Wore Same Cloth 6 Years After, Got Fans Arguing by dingbang(m): 4:52pm
Issit ur wearing? grin



That poster's comment got me laughing

Re: Junior Pope & His Wife, Jennifer Wore Same Cloth 6 Years After, Got Fans Arguing by NairalandCS(m): 4:55pm
NwaAmaikpe go talk say them no get money to buy new cloth. grin

Re: Junior Pope & His Wife, Jennifer Wore Same Cloth 6 Years After, Got Fans Arguing by Prettythicksmi(f): 4:58pm
Nice one,pple can react sha just like chemical reaction.Oshi,they wont mind their bis.

Re: Junior Pope & His Wife, Jennifer Wore Same Cloth 6 Years After, Got Fans Arguing by OrestesDante: 5:01pm
Recycling....
Re: Junior Pope & His Wife, Jennifer Wore Same Cloth 6 Years After, Got Fans Arguing by Evablizin(f): 5:02pm
Wow,the are cute.
Re: Junior Pope & His Wife, Jennifer Wore Same Cloth 6 Years After, Got Fans Arguing by Chikelue2000(m): 5:04pm
Wetin concern me with love, sometimes I think it does not exist

Re: Junior Pope & His Wife, Jennifer Wore Same Cloth 6 Years After, Got Fans Arguing by naijaboiy: 5:57pm
What actually is the significance of wearing an old cloth you and your partner wore 6 years ago.

Not understanding.
Re: Junior Pope & His Wife, Jennifer Wore Same Cloth 6 Years After, Got Fans Arguing by DIKEnaWAR: 5:59pm
When a good girl marries a bad bwoy, she becomes a bad gyal.

That's what happened to the woman. Not the same cloth tho

Re: Junior Pope & His Wife, Jennifer Wore Same Cloth 6 Years After, Got Fans Arguing by thelastmediator: 6:34pm
That's what you get when you post your life history on social. You either get likes or get bashed. Enjoy!

Re: Junior Pope & His Wife, Jennifer Wore Same Cloth 6 Years After, Got Fans Arguing by Teewhy2: 8:53pm
People are wahala, is it not their clothes or because they are celebrity they should start living fake lifestyle. Everyone knows how they make their money. If it is not torn or faded nothing wrong in it, the most funny part can be that this is the second time they will be putting on the cloth , why the people complaining might have worn the one they bought last year more than 20 times.

Re: Junior Pope & His Wife, Jennifer Wore Same Cloth 6 Years After, Got Fans Arguing by hucienda: 8:53pm
senior pope nko?

Re: Junior Pope & His Wife, Jennifer Wore Same Cloth 6 Years After, Got Fans Arguing by beautyandbrain: 8:53pm
cute couple
Re: Junior Pope & His Wife, Jennifer Wore Same Cloth 6 Years After, Got Fans Arguing by ivolt: 8:53pm
NairalandCS:
[b]NwaAmaikpe go talk say [/b]them no get money to buy new cloth. grin

Come o,n don't be timid, be courageous and accept responsibility for your comment.

Re: Junior Pope & His Wife, Jennifer Wore Same Cloth 6 Years After, Got Fans Arguing by alphasperm: 8:54pm
jus 6 years...


osibanjo and aregbesola shud b dia mentor
Re: Junior Pope & His Wife, Jennifer Wore Same Cloth 6 Years After, Got Fans Arguing by whizzyleejr(m): 8:55pm
It is still as new as that of 2011, tell me, don't you have an eight year old cloth??

Re: Junior Pope & His Wife, Jennifer Wore Same Cloth 6 Years After, Got Fans Arguing by asatemple(f): 8:58pm
Ukwu nwee nti! Lovely couple
Re: Junior Pope & His Wife, Jennifer Wore Same Cloth 6 Years After, Got Fans Arguing by ableguy(m): 9:01pm
T
Re: Junior Pope & His Wife, Jennifer Wore Same Cloth 6 Years After, Got Fans Arguing by pengriffix: 9:04pm
LOL! Wetin concern us nau.
Re: Junior Pope & His Wife, Jennifer Wore Same Cloth 6 Years After, Got Fans Arguing by huche(m): 9:06pm
This guy was my school fathet then in secondary school. Lol the guy just like amiling cheesy
Re: Junior Pope & His Wife, Jennifer Wore Same Cloth 6 Years After, Got Fans Arguing by BuhariNaWah: 9:08pm
The second comment there says it all.
It's not the same cloth

Re: Junior Pope & His Wife, Jennifer Wore Same Cloth 6 Years After, Got Fans Arguing by maberry(m): 9:08pm
Mtcheeew undecided
Re: Junior Pope & His Wife, Jennifer Wore Same Cloth 6 Years After, Got Fans Arguing by Phi001(m): 9:14pm
oh dear...



Seriously, it's clothes we're arguing? That's f*cked up f*cked up...
Re: Junior Pope & His Wife, Jennifer Wore Same Cloth 6 Years After, Got Fans Arguing by Fabulocity(f): 9:14pm
The people running their useless mouths, I hope they throw away their clothes every two months.
Re: Junior Pope & His Wife, Jennifer Wore Same Cloth 6 Years After, Got Fans Arguing by destworld: 9:14pm
People can take panadol for another person headache hmmm Na was o
Re: Junior Pope & His Wife, Jennifer Wore Same Cloth 6 Years After, Got Fans Arguing by sekem: 9:14pm
Junior pope

Nwoke atu m ngege
Re: Junior Pope & His Wife, Jennifer Wore Same Cloth 6 Years After, Got Fans Arguing by cococandy(f): 9:15pm
So they should throw perfectly good clothes away?
Re: Junior Pope & His Wife, Jennifer Wore Same Cloth 6 Years After, Got Fans Arguing by chukzyfcbb: 9:17pm
na people like these dey make celebs live a fake life
Re: Junior Pope & His Wife, Jennifer Wore Same Cloth 6 Years After, Got Fans Arguing by swissj619: 9:22pm
Cool

Re: Junior Pope & His Wife, Jennifer Wore Same Cloth 6 Years After, Got Fans Arguing by Mrjo(m): 9:30pm
whizzyleejr:
It is still as new as that of 2011, tell me, don't you have an eight year old cloth??
one of my own is upto 16years since dec. 2001

(0) (1) (Reply)

