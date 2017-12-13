₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Lepacious Bose: "Devil Stole 25 Years Of My Life Due To Weight & Hypothyroidism” by praizblog: 9:39am
So its Wednesday WCW….Popular comedian Known as Lepacious Bose shares some secret information, what she’s has being through 25years ago. See what she wrote below
Gist from Praizeupdates
http://www.praizeupdates.com/the-devil-stole-25-years-of-my-life-due-to-weight-and-hypothyroidism-lepacious-bose/
|Re: Lepacious Bose: "Devil Stole 25 Years Of My Life Due To Weight & Hypothyroidism” by praizblog: 9:39am
Chaii overweight no good oo
See new photos Now Lepacious Bose as she now Slim down totally here http://www.praizeupdates.com/the-devil-stole-25-years-of-my-life-due-to-weight-and-hypothyroidism-lepacious-bose/
|Re: Lepacious Bose: "Devil Stole 25 Years Of My Life Due To Weight & Hypothyroidism” by DuBLINGreenb(m): 9:43am
All that glitters is not gold
Fame is not everything
|Re: Lepacious Bose: "Devil Stole 25 Years Of My Life Due To Weight & Hypothyroidism” by Larryfest(m): 9:53am
The devil or you ate yourself to stupor with junks and never exercised....
8 Likes
|Re: Lepacious Bose: "Devil Stole 25 Years Of My Life Due To Weight & Hypothyroidism” by thesicilian: 9:58am
You only became popular as lepacious Bose because the paradoxical relationship between your weight and name, not that your jokes were really that funny. So thank your weight instead.
14 Likes
|Re: Lepacious Bose: "Devil Stole 25 Years Of My Life Due To Weight & Hypothyroidism” by LessNoise(m): 10:00am
Touching buh how do u blame the devil for being over weight or did I miss something there?
1 Like
|Re: Lepacious Bose: "Devil Stole 25 Years Of My Life Due To Weight & Hypothyroidism” by Leonbonapart(m): 12:10pm
Weed
1 Like
|Re: Lepacious Bose: "Devil Stole 25 Years Of My Life Due To Weight & Hypothyroidism” by opeyemiieblog(m): 12:10pm
DuBLINGreenb:exactly
1 Like
|Re: Lepacious Bose: "Devil Stole 25 Years Of My Life Due To Weight & Hypothyroidism” by miqos02(m): 12:10pm
Sorri
|Re: Lepacious Bose: "Devil Stole 25 Years Of My Life Due To Weight & Hypothyroidism” by 1Sharon(f): 12:10pm
G
|Re: Lepacious Bose: "Devil Stole 25 Years Of My Life Due To Weight & Hypothyroidism” by joystickextend1(m): 12:10pm
touching...
touching...
|Re: Lepacious Bose: "Devil Stole 25 Years Of My Life Due To Weight & Hypothyroidism” by DaBillionnaire: 12:10pm
Some pple's role model, I pity u.
|Re: Lepacious Bose: "Devil Stole 25 Years Of My Life Due To Weight & Hypothyroidism” by SalamRushdie: 12:11pm
Trust me you will be fine
|Re: Lepacious Bose: "Devil Stole 25 Years Of My Life Due To Weight & Hypothyroidism” by froshsteve(m): 12:11pm
Are u sure u re telling d truth
|Re: Lepacious Bose: "Devil Stole 25 Years Of My Life Due To Weight & Hypothyroidism” by RickandMorty: 12:11pm
Larryfest:
So what Will you say about hyperthyriodism? People that can eat a full horse and not add weight? Hers is the reverse.
|Re: Lepacious Bose: "Devil Stole 25 Years Of My Life Due To Weight & Hypothyroidism” by Aniwhyte(m): 12:11pm
Madam abeg go sit down for inside long big bush, with ur dry jokes, i always wonder how people finds this woman jokes funny and laughs to it.
|Re: Lepacious Bose: "Devil Stole 25 Years Of My Life Due To Weight & Hypothyroidism” by Dutchey(m): 12:12pm
and we should fry carrot
|Re: Lepacious Bose: "Devil Stole 25 Years Of My Life Due To Weight & Hypothyroidism” by PenlsCaP: 12:12pm
Ok
|Re: Lepacious Bose: "Devil Stole 25 Years Of My Life Due To Weight & Hypothyroidism” by olamil34(m): 12:12pm
Thank God
Thank God
|Re: Lepacious Bose: "Devil Stole 25 Years Of My Life Due To Weight & Hypothyroidism” by KingAfo(m): 12:12pm
Devil don suffer...devil na fizzy drinks, shawama, and other junks you swallow?
1 Like
|Re: Lepacious Bose: "Devil Stole 25 Years Of My Life Due To Weight & Hypothyroidism” by asawanathegreat(m): 12:13pm
Bose weight loss is ur friend
|Re: Lepacious Bose: "Devil Stole 25 Years Of My Life Due To Weight & Hypothyroidism” by 9jakohai(m): 12:15pm
Hypothyroidism can cause serious weight gain, especially as a functioning thyroid gland is needed for your body to burn energy efficiently.
Look up myxoedema
|Re: Lepacious Bose: "Devil Stole 25 Years Of My Life Due To Weight & Hypothyroidism” by sinaj(f): 12:15pm
LessNoise:Devil right now...
|Re: Lepacious Bose: "Devil Stole 25 Years Of My Life Due To Weight & Hypothyroidism” by ZorGBUooeh: 12:15pm
Nna men see dis ewedu woman ooo..So na devil tell you make you dey chop 20 raps of AMALA ad a bucket of EWEDU in one sitting baa?
|Re: Lepacious Bose: "Devil Stole 25 Years Of My Life Due To Weight & Hypothyroidism” by prettyjo(f): 12:16pm
|Re: Lepacious Bose: "Devil Stole 25 Years Of My Life Due To Weight & Hypothyroidism” by kingPhidel(m): 12:18pm
K
|Re: Lepacious Bose: "Devil Stole 25 Years Of My Life Due To Weight & Hypothyroidism” by babadee1(m): 12:18pm
Larryfest:
Do you know what hypothyroidism is?
|Re: Lepacious Bose: "Devil Stole 25 Years Of My Life Due To Weight & Hypothyroidism” by sustainee(m): 12:19pm
even dough u becum lepa buh ur chest is still runninq aftar ur overweight days.....my dear o je lo sit tyt even dough u becum lepa buh ur chest is still runninq aftar ur overweight days.....my dear o je lo sit tyt
|Re: Lepacious Bose: "Devil Stole 25 Years Of My Life Due To Weight & Hypothyroidism” by prynceme: 12:19pm
how did she loose all that weight
|Re: Lepacious Bose: "Devil Stole 25 Years Of My Life Due To Weight & Hypothyroidism” by omoikea(m): 12:20pm
please this woman is not a comedian.... she just has money to stand in front of people and say things that don't even make meaning and far from funny!
|Re: Lepacious Bose: "Devil Stole 25 Years Of My Life Due To Weight & Hypothyroidism” by EmmaEma: 12:21pm
So the devil now helps people add weight
|Re: Lepacious Bose: "Devil Stole 25 Years Of My Life Due To Weight & Hypothyroidism” by LadyGoddiva(f): 12:25pm
Hiohiohiohiohiohiohiohiohio
But some people’s obesity is caused by some genetic defect though, not that they eat themselves into stupor.
Larryfest:
