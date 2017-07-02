₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
What Happens After Death? by ADEWUMIMichael(m): 7:43am
Within the Christian faith, there is a significant amount of confusion regarding what happens after death.
Some hold that after death, everyone “sleeps” until the final judgment, after which everyone will be sent to heaven or hell.
Others believe that at the moment of death, people are instantly judged and sent to their eternal destinations.
Still others claim that when people die, their souls/spirits are sent to a “temporary” heaven or hell, to await the final resurrection, the final judgment, and then the finality of their eternal destination.
So, what exactly does the Bible say happens after death?
You can feel free to contribute while I make research
Re: What Happens After Death? by ADEWUMIMichael(m): 7:43am
Research ongoing....
Atheist please stay away
I'm back from church,
According to my research,
for the believer in Jesus Christ, the Bible tells us that after death believers’ souls/spirits are taken to heaven, because their sins are forgiven by having received Christ as Savior ( John 3:16 , 18 , 36 ).
For believers, death is to be “away from the body and at home with the Lord” ( 2 Corinthians 5:6-8 ; Philippians 1:23 ). However, passages such as 1 Corinthians 15:50-54 and 1 Thessalonians 4:13-17 describe believers being resurrected and given glorified bodies.
If believers go to be with Christ immediately after death, what is the purpose of this resurrection? It seems that while the souls/spirits of believers go to be with Christ immediately after death, the physical body remains in the grave “sleeping.” At the resurrection of believers, the physical body is resurrected, glorified, and then reunited with the soul/spirit. This reunited and glorified body-soul-spirit will be the possession of believers for eternity in the new heavens and new earth ( Revelation 21-22 ).
Second, for those who do not receive Jesus Christ as Savior, death means everlasting punishment. However, similar to the destiny of believers, unbelievers also seem to be sent immediately to a temporary holding place, to await their final resurrection, judgment, and eternal destiny. Luke 16:22-23 describes a rich man being tormented immediately after death. Revelation 20:11-15 describes all the unbelieving dead being resurrected, judged at the great white throne, and then being cast into the lake of fire. Unbelievers, then, are not sent to hell (the lake of fire) immediately after death, but rather are in a temporary realm of judgment and condemnation. However, even though unbelievers are not instantly sent to the lake of fire, their immediate fate after death is not a pleasant one.
The rich man cried out, “I am in agony in this fire” ( Luke 16:24 ).
Therefore, after death, a person resides in a “temporary” heaven or hell. After this temporary realm, at the final resurrection, a person’s eternal destiny will not change. The precise “location” of that eternal destiny is what changes. Believers will ultimately be granted entrance into the new heavens and new earth ( Revelation 21:1 ).
Unbelievers will ultimately be sent to the lake of fire ( Revelation 20:11-15 ). These are the final, eternal destinations of all people—based entirely on whether or not they had trusted Jesus Christ alone for salvation ( Matthew 25:46 ; John 3:36 ).
Re: What Happens After Death? by Freethought(m): 7:51am
ADEWUMIMichael:
And who are you preaching to if yu want atheists to stay away?! Lubbish!!!
Re: What Happens After Death? by ADEWUMIMichael(m): 7:55am
Freethought:
I know what I mean by saying atheist should stay away from this particular question,
Please I asked a question,
What type of answers do you expect an atheist to answer on this particular question??
Re: What Happens After Death? by Freethought(m): 8:03am
ADEWUMIMichael:
Well, I thought you said you still searching for answers.. This to me means you intend to enlighten us more on afterlife which may of course save some atheists
Re: What Happens After Death? by Nobody: 8:04am
Re: What Happens After Death? by ADEWUMIMichael(m): 8:06am
Freethought:
Anyway, but I mean they should resist from answering that question, not the research I'm making
Okay nah, anyhow, atheists are welcome here,
Who knows..... Okay don't lemme say what I wanted to say
Re: What Happens After Death? by Nobody: 8:10am
ADEWUMIMichael:
This is why religion is man-made.
Anyways, Christianity itself is a confused religion.
Some hold that after death, everyone “sleeps” until the final judgment, after which everyone will be sent to heaven or hell.
The people that wrote that jargon on the Bible were primitive buddies.
Others believe that at the moment of death, people are instantly judged and sent to their eternal destinations.
Display of confusion. Can't agree on a single subject.
So, what exactly does the Bible say happens after death?We die and become particles to the soil(by the way, we are particles). We then give space for new creature to live.
I believe you studied food chain while in secondary school, that's how everything goes.
Re: What Happens After Death? by Nobody: 8:12am
ADEWUMIMichael:Really, you want ideas from your fellow Christians? Funny you.
If only scientist had behave the way you're doing, do you think we would have access to NL?
2 Likes
Re: What Happens After Death? by stevikenna: 11:19am
NOTHING HAPPENS, WE DECAY AND ACT AS MANURE FOR PLANTS. LOL
Re: What Happens After Death? by DejiJ: 11:19am
Nothing. Not unless we know a person that died and returned. To give us full gist.......
Re: What Happens After Death? by nanizle(m): 11:19am
ADEWUMIMichael:
After death... Your flesh decays and all that will left is bone. With time your bone will turn to dust and every trace of your body will disappear.
Your family will remember you though. But after many many years you would be forgotten.
As for heaven and hell... Nothing like that. It's only a product of human imagination and also a means to control you by exploiting your fear of the unknown.
So enjoy life! and be a good person while you're at it.
Re: What Happens After Death? by GeneralOjukwu: 11:19am
Re: What Happens After Death? by Flexherbal(m): 11:19am
I leave this question to those who have died and came back.
Re: What Happens After Death? by bumi10: 11:19am
Nothing happens
Period
Death is Death
Re: What Happens After Death? by ikorodureporta: 11:20am
Afta death, u'r buried, decompose, & bcom manure for other living things.....
Re: What Happens After Death? by jonbellion(m): 11:20am
Nothing
Cuz your dead
Re: What Happens After Death? by deepwater(f): 11:20am
U die
Re: What Happens After Death? by 8686(m): 11:21am
Judgement
Re: What Happens After Death? by Prettythicksmi(f): 11:21am
Who knws?nobody except the dead.We r still alive,maybe u should ask those who r dead.
Re: What Happens After Death? by mrmrmister: 11:22am
Re: What Happens After Death? by dhardline(m): 11:22am
While discussing with a couple of roman catholics I've come to realise that the teaching of purgatory is more or less a part of their doctrine and alot of them sure believe in it stating scriptures in 1st corinthians 3: 15 and also 2 Maccabees 39-46(note that maccabees is included in some conventional bibles with the name apocrypha but is part of the catholic bible)
While i have tried to explain to the few I have met about the dangers in the belief of purgatory as it allows a man to be permissive while continuing to allow certain sins hoping to be cleansed in purgatory instead of crying out to God in all sincererity to deliver him/her which can be perfectly done thru justification.
Some do have rethinks while some are harder to convince cause the solution seems too easy to be true.well i have come accross in the apocrypha which as you all know is part of the Roman catholic bible and saw something that you all must see too.
After seeing this i realised why alot of catholics rarely read the bible and have full knowledge of the things in it cause there are alot of things they do not want you to know so as for you to believe whatever you are told.
Now lets look at the book of 2 Esdras chapter 7 from verse 75 -101(be aware that some apocrypha do not contain this verses as they have been knowingly removed)
Now see the state of ones soul when they are dead and then decide if purgatory is still real or not.
75I answered and said, “If I have found favor in your sight, O Lord, show this also to your servant: whether after death, as soon as everyone of us yields up the soul, we shall be kept in rest until those times come when you will renew the creation, or whether we shall be tormented at once?”
76He answered me and said, “I will show you that also, but do not include yourself with those who have shown scorn, or number yourself among those who are tormented. 77For you have a treasure of works stored up with the Most High, but it will not be shown to you until the last times. 78Now concerning death, the teaching is: When the decisive decree has gone out from the Most High that a person shall die, as the spirit leaves the body to return again to him who gave it, first of all it adores the glory of the Most High. 79If it is one of those who have shown scorn and have not kept the way of the Most High, who have despised his law and hated those who fear God-80such spirits shall not enter into habitations, but shall immediately wander about in torments, always grieving and sad, in seven ways. 81The first way, because they have scorned the law of the Most High. 82The second way, because they cannot now make a good repentance so that they may live. 83The third way, they shall see the reward laid up for those who have trusted the covenants of the Most High. 84The fourth way, they shall consider the torment laid up for themselves in the last days. 85The fifth way, they shall see how the habitations of the others are guarded by angels in profound quiet. 86The sixth way, they shall see how some of them will cross over into torments. 87The seventh way, which is worse than all the ways that have been mentioned, because they shall utterly waste away in confusion and be consumed with shame, and shall wither with fear at seeing the glory of the Most High in whose presence they sinned while they were alive, and in whose presence they are to be judged in the last times.
88“Now this is the order of those who have kept the ways of the Most High, when they shall be separated from their mortal body. 89During the time that they lived in it, they laboriously served the Most High, and withstood danger every hour so that they might keep the law of the Lawgiver perfectly. 90Therefore this is the teaching concerning them: 91First of all, they shall see with great joy the glory of him who receives them, for they shall have rest in seven orders. 92The first order, because they have striven with great effort to overcome the evil thought that was formed with them, so that it might not lead them astray from life into death. 93The second order, because they see the perplexity in which the souls of the ungodly wander and the punishment that awaits them. 94The third order, they see the witness that he who formed them bears concerning them, that throughout their life they kept the law with which they were entrusted. 95The fourth order, they understand the rest that they now enjoy, being gathered into their chambers and guarded by angels in profound quiet, and the glory waiting for them in the last days. 96The fifth order, they rejoice that they have now escaped what is corruptible and shall inherit what is to come; and besides they see the straits and toil from which they have been delivered, and the spacious liberty that they are to receive and enjoy in immortality. 97The sixth order, when it is shown them how their face is to shine like the sun, and how they are to be made like the light of the stars, being incorruptible from then on. 98The seventh order, which is greater than all that have been mentioned, because they shall rejoice with boldness, and shall be confident without confusion, and shall be glad without fear, for they press forward to see the face of him whom they served in life and from whom they are to receive their reward when glorified. 99This is the order of the souls of the righteous, as henceforth is announced; and the previously mentioned are theare the ways of torment that those who would not give heed shall suffer hereafter.”
100Then I answered and said, “Will time therefore be given to the souls, after they have been separated from the bodies, to see what you have described to me?”
101He said to me, “They shall have freedom for seven days, so that during these seven days they may see the things of which you have been told, and afterwards they shall be gathered in their habitations.”
Happy sunday people.Shalom
Re: What Happens After Death? by Nnamdi98(m): 11:23am
There is life after death.... Watch to find the truth from scientific perspective
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Rw-7kGJ_pqA
Re: What Happens After Death? by paulsowande(m): 11:23am
Google "near death experience" or "after death experience"
Re: What Happens After Death? by sakalisis(m): 11:23am
Re: What Happens After Death? by moses93(m): 11:23am
nothing, if you die you don die be that. no bring another story come abeg.
Re: What Happens After Death? by musicwriter(m): 11:23am
There's nothing like death to begin with. What happens is nothing more than worrying about what's in another room you've never opened before. Until you open that door you wouldn't know what's inside, and when you do open it you'll see further rooms and windows to open. Life have no beginning or end.
You could exist as atom and still be alive.
You could exist as gas and still be alive. As a matter of fact, your science books say matter exists in various forms and there're still the same thing.
Where were you before you was born? Were you dead?
Re: What Happens After Death? by ikorodureporta: 11:24am
8686:
is only wen God shows every1 on earth how eternity looks like i'l truly bliv
Re: What Happens After Death? by avril9(f): 11:24am
If you believe some ppl that die go to heaven thats fine... If u believe some go to hell thats ok.... If you believe that some get reincarnated thats also ok... In anytin dont stop believing cos they sha go somewhere.... We will only find out when we become like them.
Re: What Happens After Death? by Nnamdi98(m): 11:25am
GeneralOjukwu:. From Salem.. I remember
Re: What Happens After Death? by meforyou1(m): 11:25am
Nothing
Re: What Happens After Death? by Kennitrust: 11:26am
just reat
