While discussing with a couple of roman catholics I've come to realise that the teaching of purgatory is more or less a part of their doctrine and alot of them sure believe in it stating scriptures in 1st corinthians 3: 15 and also 2 Maccabees 39-46(note that maccabees is included in some conventional bibles with the name apocrypha but is part of the catholic bible)

While i have tried to explain to the few I have met about the dangers in the belief of purgatory as it allows a man to be permissive while continuing to allow certain sins hoping to be cleansed in purgatory instead of crying out to God in all sincererity to deliver him/her which can be perfectly done thru justification.



Some do have rethinks while some are harder to convince cause the solution seems too easy to be true.well i have come accross in the apocrypha which as you all know is part of the Roman catholic bible and saw something that you all must see too.

After seeing this i realised why alot of catholics rarely read the bible and have full knowledge of the things in it cause there are alot of things they do not want you to know so as for you to believe whatever you are told.



Now lets look at the book of 2 Esdras chapter 7 from verse 75 -101(be aware that some apocrypha do not contain this verses as they have been knowingly removed)

Now see the state of ones soul when they are dead and then decide if purgatory is still real or not.

75I answered and said, “If I have found favor in your sight, O Lord, show this also to your servant: whether after death, as soon as everyone of us yields up the soul, we shall be kept in rest until those times come when you will renew the creation, or whether we shall be tormented at once?”



76He answered me and said, “I will show you that also, but do not include yourself with those who have shown scorn, or number yourself among those who are tormented. 77For you have a treasure of works stored up with the Most High, but it will not be shown to you until the last times. 78Now concerning death, the teaching is: When the decisive decree has gone out from the Most High that a person shall die, as the spirit leaves the body to return again to him who gave it, first of all it adores the glory of the Most High. 79If it is one of those who have shown scorn and have not kept the way of the Most High, who have despised his law and hated those who fear God-80such spirits shall not enter into habitations, but shall immediately wander about in torments, always grieving and sad, in seven ways. 81The first way, because they have scorned the law of the Most High. 82The second way, because they cannot now make a good repentance so that they may live. 83The third way, they shall see the reward laid up for those who have trusted the covenants of the Most High. 84The fourth way, they shall consider the torment laid up for themselves in the last days. 85The fifth way, they shall see how the habitations of the others are guarded by angels in profound quiet. 86The sixth way, they shall see how some of them will cross over into torments. 87The seventh way, which is worse than all the ways that have been mentioned, because they shall utterly waste away in confusion and be consumed with shame, and shall wither with fear at seeing the glory of the Most High in whose presence they sinned while they were alive, and in whose presence they are to be judged in the last times.



88“Now this is the order of those who have kept the ways of the Most High, when they shall be separated from their mortal body. 89During the time that they lived in it, they laboriously served the Most High, and withstood danger every hour so that they might keep the law of the Lawgiver perfectly. 90Therefore this is the teaching concerning them: 91First of all, they shall see with great joy the glory of him who receives them, for they shall have rest in seven orders. 92The first order, because they have striven with great effort to overcome the evil thought that was formed with them, so that it might not lead them astray from life into death. 93The second order, because they see the perplexity in which the souls of the ungodly wander and the punishment that awaits them. 94The third order, they see the witness that he who formed them bears concerning them, that throughout their life they kept the law with which they were entrusted. 95The fourth order, they understand the rest that they now enjoy, being gathered into their chambers and guarded by angels in profound quiet, and the glory waiting for them in the last days. 96The fifth order, they rejoice that they have now escaped what is corruptible and shall inherit what is to come; and besides they see the straits and toil from which they have been delivered, and the spacious liberty that they are to receive and enjoy in immortality. 97The sixth order, when it is shown them how their face is to shine like the sun, and how they are to be made like the light of the stars, being incorruptible from then on. 98The seventh order, which is greater than all that have been mentioned, because they shall rejoice with boldness, and shall be confident without confusion, and shall be glad without fear, for they press forward to see the face of him whom they served in life and from whom they are to receive their reward when glorified. 99This is the order of the souls of the righteous, as henceforth is announced; and the previously mentioned are theare the ways of torment that those who would not give heed shall suffer hereafter.”



100Then I answered and said, “Will time therefore be given to the souls, after they have been separated from the bodies, to see what you have described to me?”



101He said to me, “They shall have freedom for seven days, so that during these seven days they may see the things of which you have been told, and afterwards they shall be gathered in their habitations.”



