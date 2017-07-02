₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|What Does Matthew 5:38 Really Mean? by ipreach(m): 8:19am
I have being reading this verse of the Bible but never gotten clear meaning and understanding to what that passage is saying, please, Bible scholars here should throw more light to it.
"Ye have heard that it hath been said, An eye for an eye, and a tooth for a tooth:" Matthew 5:38
|Re: What Does Matthew 5:38 Really Mean? by shortgun(m): 8:50am
ipreach:
Matthew 5:38-42
38 “You have heard that it was said, ‘Eye for eye, and tooth for tooth.’
39 But I tell you, do not resist an evil person. If anyone slaps you on the right cheek, turn to them the other cheek also.
40 And if anyone wants to sue you and take your shirt, hand over your coat as well.
41 If anyone forces you to go one mile, go with them two miles.
42 Give to the one who asks you, and do not turn away from the one who wants to borrow from you.
*Don't just pick a verse in the Bible to make mockery of the word of God. Its an abomination before your Creator.
|Re: What Does Matthew 5:38 Really Mean? by orunto27: 10:29am
Humans are wicked and created selfish.
|Re: What Does Matthew 5:38 Really Mean? by DejiJ: 11:17am
Revenge is sweet
|Re: What Does Matthew 5:38 Really Mean? by Baltazarcus(m): 11:18am
It simply means " do me I do you"
|Re: What Does Matthew 5:38 Really Mean? by donemitex1: 11:19am
God bless you my brother
shortgun:
|Re: What Does Matthew 5:38 Really Mean? by lastmaster(m): 11:19am
mosaic law
|Re: What Does Matthew 5:38 Really Mean? by grandstar(m): 11:19am
shortgun:
He asked a question. How do you know his aim is to make mockery of the bible?
An eye for an eye was part of the Law given to Moses in the wilderness after the exodus enroute to the Promised Land. There were over 600 laws but the ones most people are aware are the 10 commandments. These laws were to guide the Israelites until the Christian faith should arrive.
Now an eye for an eye law simply means that the guilty person punishment must be proportional to the crime the person commuted.
|Re: What Does Matthew 5:38 Really Mean? by Flexherbal(m): 11:19am
shortgun:
Good!
|Re: What Does Matthew 5:38 Really Mean? by kagari: 11:19am
Nice one
|Re: What Does Matthew 5:38 Really Mean? by stevikenna: 11:19am
Things
|Re: What Does Matthew 5:38 Really Mean? by profhezekiah: 11:19am
Why most of failed and have sharp contention in christiandom is dat we just read a particular place in d BIBLE to please ourselves which is absolutely wrong d word of GOD is complete,true and never contradicting,read d whole BIBLE before interpreting any part of the scripture.
|Re: What Does Matthew 5:38 Really Mean? by Gboliwe: 11:20am
ipreach:
You don't get understanding because you were reading just a verse. To get understanding of both spiritual, academic or otherwise matters, you should read the preceding and succeeding verses too.
Shalom
|Re: What Does Matthew 5:38 Really Mean? by timojerry: 11:20am
Good one op. People just take a single verse to mock the scriptures forgetting that there is a follow up verse.
You served it to him hot
shortgun:
|Re: What Does Matthew 5:38 Really Mean? by alBHAGDADI: 11:21am
grandstar:He's absolutely right.
The OP's evil intentions have been exposed.
|Re: What Does Matthew 5:38 Really Mean? by Oohrhii(m): 11:23am
ipreach:
the verse as you must have observed from the following verse was meant to bring a new light to what the isrealites has been used to. Jesus brought the goel of Grace and mercy hence he want them to understand that even though that was what you have heard before, now listen to this( the other verses from 39 - 42. That you do not nessesarily need to reply violence with violence, a tender approach in reply to violence can go a long way in making your enemies your allies.
|Re: What Does Matthew 5:38 Really Mean? by Suspect33(m): 11:24am
the book of timothy specified that in the end times there will be blasphemers, mockers of God, This OP just validated that the rapture is closing in
|Re: What Does Matthew 5:38 Really Mean? by ucsparks: 11:24am
ipreach:
You can go and seat down now, your question has been answered below
shortgun:
|Re: What Does Matthew 5:38 Really Mean? by Kay25(m): 11:24am
Jesus was simply talking of love above the law.under the law in old testament there was an equality system in which whatever offence you committed the same measure was given back meaning if you killed you will also be killed but if you go downward when JESUS came to preach the love of the father who is God HE told us that if you are slapped on the right cheek turn the left to it also ..that was to make an expression of love and mercy greater than judgement james 2 vs 13.same jesus did on the cross when he said father forgive them for they knew not what they were doing..so its more about love and mercy than what the law says.read the whole chapter you will understand better
|Re: What Does Matthew 5:38 Really Mean? by michaelfriday44: 11:25am
op how u take pass ur waec? am sure you cheated
|Re: What Does Matthew 5:38 Really Mean? by Obec70(m): 11:25am
You don't pick a verse in the Bible and establish a sermon or make law out it!
|Re: What Does Matthew 5:38 Really Mean? by Fchristo: 11:25am
ipreach:When you read it carefully, it means you should have a forgiven heart and be tolerance in life. Be of Christ and not a joker of the gospel of God.
|Re: What Does Matthew 5:38 Really Mean? by XwhY(m): 11:26am
Just take a look at the next verse which started with But and continue reading. Don't just isolate the verse.
|Re: What Does Matthew 5:38 Really Mean? by Injiggerwolf(m): 11:26am
The Old law (The Mosaic Law) that had been outdated..... eye for an eye...
.The New Law (Grace) won't go with that henceforth, reading the whole chapter go against that old Law
|Re: What Does Matthew 5:38 Really Mean? by golamike: 11:28am
shortgun:
God bless you for this answer.
|Re: What Does Matthew 5:38 Really Mean? by Dmegy11: 11:28am
Reading the word of God in pre-text , context and post-test is very important.
Be smart !!!
|Re: What Does Matthew 5:38 Really Mean? by Stephenfowoyo(m): 11:31am
Op if you want to understand a verse in the bible, make sure you read the full chapter. You will understand it better.
|Re: What Does Matthew 5:38 Really Mean? by Generalyemi(m): 11:32am
worst OP ever liveth...hungry malnourished blogger
|Re: What Does Matthew 5:38 Really Mean? by Sagay212: 11:33am
OP is probably a phucking islamic terrorist. This is not the kinda thread where you gotta declare to some terrorist declaration before you can post. I hope you already got the answers you want. You can go back and look up another verse in the bible to mock but make sure you read and understand the adjoining verses to understand before coming here to make a phool of yourself.
|Re: What Does Matthew 5:38 Really Mean? by 9jatatafo(m): 11:34am
OP please read the full chapter not just a verse and you should comprehend what you reading.
|Re: What Does Matthew 5:38 Really Mean? by dbynonetwork: 11:35am
ipreach:
Oya na talk . The devil in you has been put to shame....
You have fallen and can rise no more like the devil..
|Re: What Does Matthew 5:38 Really Mean? by Nonybb: 11:35am
COMPLETE THAT VERSE
