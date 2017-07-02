₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,832,251 members, 3,631,121 topics. Date: Sunday, 02 July 2017 at 11:20 AM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Religion / Okorocha Tells Priests & Laity In Ahiara Diocese To Obey The Pope’s Directive (4892 Views)
Ahiara Crisis; Protesters Storm Imo Catholic Church, Reject Pope's Decison. PICS / Pope Francis Intervenes In Ahiara Imo Church Ethnic Crisis (Photos) / Easter: Catholic Diocese Clears Fines Of 25 Prison Inmates. (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Okorocha Tells Priests & Laity In Ahiara Diocese To Obey The Pope’s Directive by Abagworo(m): 9:25am
GOVERNMENT OF IMO STATE
PRESS RELEASE
GOVERNOR ROCHAS OKOROCHA TELLS PRIESTS & LAITY IN AHIARA MBAISE CATHOLIC DIOCESE TO OBEY THE POPE’S DIRECTIVE & ACCEPT BISHOP OKPALEKE
The Governor, Owelle Rochas Okorocha, weekend, met with Priests and Laity in the Ahiara Catholic Diocese, Mbaise and explained to them the need to obey the directive of the Pope by accepting Bishop Peter Okpaleke as the Bishop of the Diocese.
The governor who met with the Priests and Laity at the headquarters of the Diocese told them that the decision of the Pope was binding on them and regretted that the Priests were in the forefront of the agitation adding too that the Church would become an object of mockery if the crisis ends the way the Priests and Laity in the Diocese want it to end.
His word, “I’m here in Ahiara Mbaise Diocese to bring peace. I’ve been meeting with the priests of this Diocese for over one hour now. And the meeting is all about peace, peace, peace. Peace is very expensive and the bible says to us, pursue peace and not walk towards peace because peace is a very very expensive commodity, but there can be no peace without justice”.
He said “I am a catholic, and I’m also the governor of Imo State. I’ve come here to see my people. And address you on the burning issues affecting this Diocese. But I wish you can listen to me attentively so that you can go home with something. I’ve had meeting with all the Priests. I’ve listened to their anger, their grievances and I’m aware of all the historical backgrounds following this agitation. But the moment we are now is a very bad moment. There are so many agitations, so many crises here and there and it looks like Satan has relocated his headquarters to Nigeria. But by the grace of God, we shall fight and destroy these satanic forces”.
Hear him, “We’re talking about Ahiara Diocese, IPOB, Boko Haram, Kidnapping, Niger Delta etc. but the one that touches me so much is the crisis of Ahiara Diocese because this touches the fabrics of our faith. First, we’re Christians and you must understand that Christianity is a very difficult religion because Christianity doesn’t preach comfort for us rather, ability to accept persecution. Today, we have a challenge that whatever has made Ahiara a centre of crisis, we must change it for better”.
He continued, “Declaration of Biafran War, Ahiara; killing of a steward, Ahiara and now, Diocesan agitation spanning 6years and attracting global focus also Ahiara. We must change the story of Ahiara. I want to state here categorically that since this crisis, I’ve been listening patiently and watching. But I had wished that my advise was taken ab-initio and ipso-facto. If Mbaise must be in the news, it must be in the news for the right reasons.
This is because Mbaise is the largest single ethnic group in the South-East and there is no place you will go in this world, without having an Mbaise man, doing well in that region. Mbaise contributes substantially to what makes Imo thick”.
He continued “Now listen very well my brothers, what I want to say to you now is for your benefit and betterment. You must know that too much of right can also lead to wrong. Mbaise people have made their point.
The whole world has heard you, they have listened to you, any further issue on this matter by Mbaise, might not be spoken the way it had been heard before. Let me tell you the gospel truth of how the world is looking at you now, I don’t know how you will take it after my speech now. But I have spoken like Pontus Pilate, I have come to restore peace in this particular place”.
He further remarked “The whole world knows that the Pope has asked all the priests from Mbaise to write a letter of apology to him minus a few of them, to beg the Pope. It might be right, it might be wrong but that’s not the question. But the fact is that before the world, we are no longer enjoying this peace because Mbaise has more priests in the whole of South-East.
But sometimes, a wise person behaves foolishly for the sake of his children. So, we must change our style before we deny ourselves of our justice”.
“It’s unfortunate that the priests themselves are at the very front of this agitation because the decision of the Pope is binding on them. Please, we must preserve this our priestly order by maintaining the status quo from the papacy. Mbaise must never be seen as a people that disobeyed the Pope and the church”.
“Christianity never taught us to be violent rather it’s all about enduring persecution and pains. So, like the priests agreed with me earlier, there must be no room for protest. For now you have done well but don’t overdo it, just leave the stage when the ovation is hot”.
“I don’t think any Bishop would like to come to a place where the people don’t want him. You can’t force people to be with somebody they don’t want to stay with. But be careful how you reject people because many atimes, the rejected always turns out to be the best. There should be no more protests. No matter who the Pope sends to you, you must rise up to welcome him if not, the church will become an object of mockery. Because if the Pope takes it the way you want it, the church, the Catholic Church will die”.
“I want you to see the possibility that Mbaise sons can also become Bishops elsewhere extending to other states and will be accepted like any other”. The governor added.
At the end, Rev. Fr. Dr. Joseph Ezeji gave the vote of thanks, pledging allegiance to the papacy, to abide by the decisions of the Pope and confirming that all Mbaise Priests have written their letters of apology to the Pope. He stated that what the people are asking for is for any Bishop groomed from their soil to lead them. He said that the canon law seems to have been bent in the case of Ahiara Diocese.
Sam Onwuemeodo
Chief Press Secretary to the Governor.
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Okorocha Tells Priests & Laity In Ahiara Diocese To Obey The Pope’s Directive by POpikin: 9:29am
Foolish Hausa man
6 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Okorocha Tells Priests & Laity In Ahiara Diocese To Obey The Pope’s Directive by Tolexander: 9:31am
POpikin:poor Pikin!
Respect your Elder now!
39 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Okorocha Tells Priests & Laity In Ahiara Diocese To Obey The Pope’s Directive by Tolexander: 9:35am
He said “I am a catholic, and I’m also the governor of Imo State. I’ve come here to see my people. And address you on the burning issues affecting this Diocese. But I wish you can listen to me attentively so that you can go home with something. I’ve had meeting with all the Priests. I’ve listened to their anger, their grievances and I’m aware of all the historical backgrounds following this agitation. But the moment we are now is a very bad moment. There are so many agitations, so many crises here and there and it looks like Satan has relocated his headquarters to Nigeria. But by the grace of God, we shall fight and destroy these satanic forces”.lol!
Amen!
Okorocha don craze!
4 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Okorocha Tells Priests & Laity In Ahiara Diocese To Obey The Pope’s Directive by Abagworo(m): 9:35am
Compare this with Fani Kayode, Fayose, Wike and Nnamdi Kanu's speeches and you will know the difference between wisdom and stupidity. God blessed Okorocha with wisdom.
33 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Okorocha Tells Priests & Laity In Ahiara Diocese To Obey The Pope’s Directive by Nwodosis(m): 9:43am
See foolishness and desperation, were they expecting Chrislam man like Okorocha to order his Holiness (Pope) to revise his decision? Why are they involving this dirty governor's hand into this matter? Their greed has blindfolded them and they seems to have forgotten that Pope is infallible! It is better for them to start warming up for a break away from the Catholic Church than hoping for the Pope to revise his decision.
1 Like
|Re: Okorocha Tells Priests & Laity In Ahiara Diocese To Obey The Pope’s Directive by dingbang(m): 9:49am
Some priests tho... I am even tired sef .
2 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Okorocha Tells Priests & Laity In Ahiara Diocese To Obey The Pope’s Directive by CROWNWEALTH019(m): 9:50am
Abagworo:Nonsense
7 Likes
|Re: Okorocha Tells Priests & Laity In Ahiara Diocese To Obey The Pope’s Directive by huptin(m): 9:55am
I would never have imagined that in my life time a day will come when priests would openly rebel against the pope....but it's happening live...the world has gone crazy.
14 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Okorocha Tells Priests & Laity In Ahiara Diocese To Obey The Pope’s Directive by kocvalour(m): 10:02am
Abagworo:
if you are from Imo, you won't be deceived by dis man's mere words...
na person Weh no know am d take am serious
6 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Okorocha Tells Priests & Laity In Ahiara Diocese To Obey The Pope’s Directive by JBismarck(m): 10:05am
We are very united, this is just minor issue among us.
|Re: Okorocha Tells Priests & Laity In Ahiara Diocese To Obey The Pope’s Directive by LasGidiOwner: 10:07am
Mechionu nwokem you like spitting nonsense all the time. Okoro has no option than to say what he has just told the useless people that are kicking against Pope's instructions. Even a fool would have said the same thing.
Imagine the so called priests protesting over things of GOD. What's the reason for their protest if it is not for their demonic selfish interest.
This is one of the reasons to prove that Mbaise people as a whole are worse than the devil itself.
Bishop Okpalaeke is their Bishop whether they like it or not. They should go and form their own church if they are still bitter.
Abagworo:
7 Likes
|Re: Okorocha Tells Priests & Laity In Ahiara Diocese To Obey The Pope’s Directive by Koval12: 10:12am
Never knew this man can ever make sense in his speech. You can hate the messenger but not the message. Btw so this man is a Catholic
7 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Okorocha Tells Priests & Laity In Ahiara Diocese To Obey The Pope’s Directive by SoNature(m): 10:13am
Simple!
|Re: Okorocha Tells Priests & Laity In Ahiara Diocese To Obey The Pope’s Directive by KENFERDYOORI(m): 10:14am
They're loosing support from both sides. No sane person supports such act!
7 Likes
|Re: Okorocha Tells Priests & Laity In Ahiara Diocese To Obey The Pope’s Directive by Saintsbrown(m): 10:15am
It's all about 2019 campaign.
Soon he will start buying roasted corn at Douglas road.
Mods should stop bringing Okorocha the failure topic to front page.
His only trying hard to win a third tenure through his son in law and
His daughter becoming the First Lady of the state, inspite of his present failed administration.
1 Like
|Re: Okorocha Tells Priests & Laity In Ahiara Diocese To Obey The Pope’s Directive by einsteino(m): 10:16am
Rochas spoke so well. so much wisdom in his words. are you sure this is the same Rochas we know?
3 Likes
|Re: Okorocha Tells Priests & Laity In Ahiara Diocese To Obey The Pope’s Directive by ivolt: 10:16am
Sai Okorocha!
Being a wise man, he understands the dangers of Tribalism.
Imagine a bishop being rejected by his tribespeople just
because of his dialect.
5 Likes
|Re: Okorocha Tells Priests & Laity In Ahiara Diocese To Obey The Pope’s Directive by EMMAUGOH(m): 10:18am
A whole lay down rules by Catholics was boycotted to appoint the said bishop...which we know the appointed bishop politically made himself relevant to the pope to be appointed and the people are not happy about it.
But the press make it look like its just a tribal thing to give bad name to the peoples demand... I think some people in the know need to apologize to the people and explain why things were done the other way than allowing this issue to escalate.
|Re: Okorocha Tells Priests & Laity In Ahiara Diocese To Obey The Pope’s Directive by Flye: 10:18am
I noticed Okorocha is one of the few Igbo men who is above tribal sentiment and emotion among Igbo's, may because he did not grow up in the east because I noticed Igbo that grew up in other parts of Nigeria does not harbour much hate and sentiment like others that grew up in the east.
10 Likes
|Re: Okorocha Tells Priests & Laity In Ahiara Diocese To Obey The Pope’s Directive by Chiefpriest1(m): 10:19am
That is the church for you today. Nobody submits to the will of God again.
Politics, bad politics has crept into the church of God. Favoritism, nepotism, ethnic bigotry are now the order of the day.
Nobody tells God " where you lead, I will follow " again. Its now about power , influence and money ". Sad, very sad.
Just look at the number of church cases in the court today. And what did Jesus say about court cases?
Imagine a politician now advising clerics on the right thing to do.
11 Likes
|Re: Okorocha Tells Priests & Laity In Ahiara Diocese To Obey The Pope’s Directive by OkoYibo: 10:19am
A politician directs Mbaise Catholics to obey the Pope!
Mbaise catholics are a disgrace to animals all over the world.
9 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Okorocha Tells Priests & Laity In Ahiara Diocese To Obey The Pope’s Directive by sexaddict08(m): 10:19am
Road network governor
1 Like
|Re: Okorocha Tells Priests & Laity In Ahiara Diocese To Obey The Pope’s Directive by timilehing(m): 10:20am
Even though he's saying the right thing, he's only incurring the wrath of iPod scums
4 Likes
|Re: Okorocha Tells Priests & Laity In Ahiara Diocese To Obey The Pope’s Directive by kitaatita: 10:23am
It is unfortunate that very senior priests are sitting with agents of the State to arbitrate on Church matters. Thank God that the alter is bare and the lantern covered. The Church shouldn't be desecrated
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Okorocha Tells Priests & Laity In Ahiara Diocese To Obey The Pope’s Directive by exlinkleads(f): 10:25am
no be small thing ooo
|Re: Okorocha Tells Priests & Laity In Ahiara Diocese To Obey The Pope’s Directive by djpop100(m): 10:25am
where on earth would a governor interfere with d decision of d church ? where on earth would a governor interfere with d decision of d church ?
3 Likes
Jehova's Witnesses, Do U Have This In Your Bible? / Questions For Atheists ( Answer your easiest 5) / Grace Is Our Teacher, Not The Ten Commandments - Olamide Obire
Viewing this topic: MackyVera, odugu(m), Love12345123456, sultan003(m), Gravas(m), jamesben91(m), joelfm, seniorgozman(m), mosisnho(m), Badonasty(m), yinkus204(m), mayoadegbola(m), dolphinife, joshsmallz(m), yinchar(m), Sleekshady(f), ASPchris(m), phemywise, AquaPetals, kindredspirit(m), Gfish, FMary(m), Empejo(m), Davny(m), dumodust(m), kevoh(m), passwelle, ariyavendors, Pain, akinyeleaa, kayzat, ssogundele, monajit(m), ajokebelle(f), ABCJ(m), MrAU(m), Sunexy(m), Ezebinaugwu(m), Stanlyag(m), Deman05(m), emmatony, Dudek002, mikewills(m), PeterTersugh(m), mremmphil85, Belmot(m), famosh, BASHKAT, agadez007(m), EZEUDENE(m), madapcmod and 73 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 7