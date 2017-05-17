₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|JAMB Results For July 1, 2017 Are Out by samexycool(m): 10:40am On Jul 02
The board wishes to informed all candidates who wrote the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination UTME on the 1st of July 2017 that the results are out.
Candidates should visit the Jamb portal and use their Jamb registration number or registered email address to check their Jamb scores.
See the full procedure on how to check your Jamb results on JAMB portal below:
https://edunaij.com.ng/jamb-result-1st-july-2017-is-out-check-now/
|Re: JAMB Results For July 1, 2017 Are Out by julietkcee(f): 10:57am On Jul 02
[color=#000099][/color] u hv given me heart attack
#itrust inGOD
|Re: JAMB Results For July 1, 2017 Are Out by seunlayi(m): 11:02am On Jul 02
When will they scrap jamb
|Re: JAMB Results For July 1, 2017 Are Out by Kingkelly44: 1:39pm On Jul 02
Bros abeg Na which kind lie be this,the results aren't out yet..
|Re: JAMB Results For July 1, 2017 Are Out by Pejah: 5:29pm On Jul 02
seunlayi:They don jamb u abi
|Re: JAMB Results For July 1, 2017 Are Out by David160(m): 7:16am
Are u sure?
|Re: JAMB Results For July 1, 2017 Are Out by HenryDion: 7:41am
Even at this age, people still lay importance to this failed exploitive system? A system that doesn't guarantee you admission despite paying thousands? A system that can't guarantee you a job but stick you in the doldrums.? When are we gonna wake up and learn the truth, the truth that the only way to survive in this discombobulated nation is by being self reliant. No matter how much you hate entrepreneurship, you'll give it a thought after graduation. After you've spent a year looking for non-existing jobs. Why not begin that journey now and avoid being stranded in the future..? The choice is yours. Let's talk business on www.entmirror.com
|Re: JAMB Results For July 1, 2017 Are Out by Oladimejyy(m): 7:43am
Who cares
|Re: JAMB Results For July 1, 2017 Are Out by ZoeE79(m): 7:43am
Lemme go and soak kunu jor
|Re: JAMB Results For July 1, 2017 Are Out by Desdola(m): 7:45am
Nice one from JAMB
|Re: JAMB Results For July 1, 2017 Are Out by sean1000x: 7:47am
seunlayi:
Afonjas...want to scrap Jamb because their afonja azz has been failing and unable to enter university.
|Re: JAMB Results For July 1, 2017 Are Out by Pato23(m): 7:51am
sean1000x:Stop this silliness and grow up...
If you are already a grown up,mature please.
|Re: JAMB Results For July 1, 2017 Are Out by banjeezay(m): 7:51am
sean1000x:.
|Re: JAMB Results For July 1, 2017 Are Out by sean1000x: 7:53am
Pato23:
|Re: JAMB Results For July 1, 2017 Are Out by chiunlimited: 7:54am
Okay,we don hear
|Re: JAMB Results For July 1, 2017 Are Out by Edopesin(m): 7:55am
sean1000x:Stale !
|Re: JAMB Results For July 1, 2017 Are Out by idreezbaba(m): 7:58am
ehn
|Re: JAMB Results For July 1, 2017 Are Out by Dailyschoolnews: 8:22am
Just confirmed it. the JAMB result for July 1st has been released. You can also CHECK YOURS HERE - JAMB RESULT FOR JULY 1st
|Re: JAMB Results For July 1, 2017 Are Out by YoungDaNaval(m): 8:34am
Nwamaikpe come and show us your result
|Re: JAMB Results For July 1, 2017 Are Out by GEJDHERO: 8:35am
op thunder fire you.WHY ARE U SPREADING FALSEHOOD
|Re: JAMB Results For July 1, 2017 Are Out by HoluwertobyJega(m): 8:35am
Please any news on when direct entry form will be out?
|Re: JAMB Results For July 1, 2017 Are Out by Kingdanitez97(m): 8:42am
When change of course form dey come out Cos na una we dey for since
|Re: JAMB Results For July 1, 2017 Are Out by star2008: 8:54am
The result is not out yet.Uploading of results starts by 2pm today after d meeting.
