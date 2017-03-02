Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Education / I Apologise For My Insensitive Joke- Omega Chicks President (2228 Views)

This was a joke that I din't expect such responses from. Something that was handwritten. In all sincerity, I apologise for being 'insensitive'.

OK

PS: Theres nothing you'd say that theyve not said worse on IG. Their's nothing they've said that has come close to getting me.



And yes, this is my NL account.

They will send you to school, to learn, is to join chick's association is your problem

You wanted popularity now you got it.... continue the remaining process



Sorry you got dragged in the mud by dimwits

But..it was so obvious that it was a joke!Sorry you got dragged in the mud by dimwitsNa recession hunger cause people to dey lash out at you

S

Smh..why not become alibaba?...

Mekzyzeus:

But..it was so obvious that it was a joke!

Sorry you got dragged in the mud by dimwits

Na recession hunger cause people to dey lash out at you







You are right.



Sorry my dear Zeedarh.

m

dannybomb:

You're dyslexic.

Zeedarh:

PS: Theres nothing you'd say that theyve not said worse on IG. Their's nothing they've said that has come close to getting me.



Where's the link to the original post?

The fear of DSS is the beginning of Wisdom

Click LIKE if you don't understand this drama. 2 Likes

Zeedarh:

PS: Theres nothing you'd say that theyve not said worse on IG. Their's nothing they've said that has come close to getting me.



It was a joke, to have the president, vice and sec sign that " olosho constitution". Maybe Lai Mohammed just hv snuck in a new meaning o jokes in the dico.

The fact that in Nigeria we seems to chase after eggs instead of the chicken that lay the eggs tells a lot about the mental state of the average population.

What are the offense of a group of girls that decided to form an organization with own rules? Why was the matter taken seriously when we have politicians who have their own organization with the sole purpose of looting every kobo they find. We really have a long way to go. 1 Like

Isomerizm:

You're dyslexic.



Interpret plsss

Lol... Before nko, who doesn't know it was a joke. After reading the post and saw ur pictures beside it oye oyin, I knew it was a big joke cos u weren't looking anything in the list and it was even written on paper... But u know Nigerians now, they always looking for who to pounce on and devour daily on social media.

Some people with insensitive posts, when it got escalated they would claim its a joke 1 Like





LATEST SCHOLARSHIP (ONGOING)

Apology accepted



I no really know wetin una do sha, make I first forgive you my own



But if I go find out say the thing bad too much... Well, I dey come

Uhmmmm... What was the "insensitive joke" again?















if i may know...wah inspired dah joke?? Wait....is the op the original writer of dah shii i read yesterdayif i may know...wah inspired dah joke??

Ikigia:

don't mind them..attention seeking people

Zeedarh:

This was a joke that I din't expect such responses from. Something that was handwritten. In all sincerity, I apologise for being 'insensitive'.









