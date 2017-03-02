₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|I Apologise For My Insensitive Joke- Omega Chicks President by Zeedarh(f): 11:47pm On Mar 01
This was a joke that I din't expect such responses from. Something that was handwritten. In all sincerity, I apologise for being 'insensitive'.
|Re: I Apologise For My Insensitive Joke- Omega Chicks President by Alitair(m): 11:51pm On Mar 01
OK
|Re: I Apologise For My Insensitive Joke- Omega Chicks President by Zeedarh(f): 11:55pm On Mar 01
PS: Theres nothing you'd say that theyve not said worse on IG. Their's nothing they've said that has come close to getting me.
And yes, this is my NL account.
|Re: I Apologise For My Insensitive Joke- Omega Chicks President by dannybomb(m): 12:32am
They will send you to school, to learn, is to join chick's association is your problem
|Re: I Apologise For My Insensitive Joke- Omega Chicks President by adorablepepple(f): 3:15am
You wanted popularity now you got it.... continue the remaining process
|Re: I Apologise For My Insensitive Joke- Omega Chicks President by Mekzyzeus(m): 5:23am
But..it was so obvious that it was a joke!
Sorry you got dragged in the mud by dimwits
Na recession hunger cause people to dey lash out at you
3 Likes
|Re: I Apologise For My Insensitive Joke- Omega Chicks President by dabwan123(m): 7:43am
S
|Re: I Apologise For My Insensitive Joke- Omega Chicks President by babyfaceafrica: 7:44am
Smh..why not become alibaba?...
|Re: I Apologise For My Insensitive Joke- Omega Chicks President by AntiWailer: 7:44am
Mekzyzeus:
You are right.
Sorry my dear Zeedarh.
|Re: I Apologise For My Insensitive Joke- Omega Chicks President by BackToLife: 7:46am
m
|Re: I Apologise For My Insensitive Joke- Omega Chicks President by Isomerizm(m): 7:46am
dannybomb:You're dyslexic.
|Re: I Apologise For My Insensitive Joke- Omega Chicks President by Realhommie(m): 7:46am
Zeedarh:Where's the link to the original post?
|Re: I Apologise For My Insensitive Joke- Omega Chicks President by obembet(m): 7:46am
The fear of DSS is the beginning of Wisdom
|Re: I Apologise For My Insensitive Joke- Omega Chicks President by wizkidblogger(f): 7:47am
Click LIKE if you don't understand this drama.
2 Likes
|Re: I Apologise For My Insensitive Joke- Omega Chicks President by DavidEsq(m): 7:48am
Zeedarh:It was a joke, to have the president, vice and sec sign that " olosho constitution". Maybe Lai Mohammed just hv snuck in a new meaning o jokes in the dico.
|Re: I Apologise For My Insensitive Joke- Omega Chicks President by Dongreat(m): 7:48am
The fact that in Nigeria we seems to chase after eggs instead of the chicken that lay the eggs tells a lot about the mental state of the average population.
What are the offense of a group of girls that decided to form an organization with own rules? Why was the matter taken seriously when we have politicians who have their own organization with the sole purpose of looting every kobo they find. We really have a long way to go.
1 Like
|Re: I Apologise For My Insensitive Joke- Omega Chicks President by obembet(m): 7:48am
Isomerizm:
Interpret plsss
|Re: I Apologise For My Insensitive Joke- Omega Chicks President by pweshboi(m): 7:49am
Lol... Before nko, who doesn't know it was a joke. After reading the post and saw ur pictures beside it oye oyin, I knew it was a big joke cos u weren't looking anything in the list and it was even written on paper... But u know Nigerians now, they always looking for who to pounce on and devour daily on social media.
3 Likes
|Re: I Apologise For My Insensitive Joke- Omega Chicks President by Ikigia: 7:49am
Some people with insensitive posts, when it got escalated they would claim its a joke
1 Like
|Re: I Apologise For My Insensitive Joke- Omega Chicks President by drix128: 7:53am
Apology accepted
I no really know wetin una do sha, make I first forgive you my own
But if I go find out say the thing bad too much... Well, I dey come
|Re: I Apologise For My Insensitive Joke- Omega Chicks President by Ioannes(m): 7:53am
Uhmmmm... What was the "insensitive joke" again?
|Re: I Apologise For My Insensitive Joke- Omega Chicks President by Harbosede02(f): 7:55am
Wait....is the op the original writer of dah shii i read yesterday
if i may know...wah inspired dah joke??
|Re: I Apologise For My Insensitive Joke- Omega Chicks President by babyfaceafrica: 7:55am
Ikigia:don't mind them..attention seeking people
|Re: I Apologise For My Insensitive Joke- Omega Chicks President by kenoz(m): 8:02am
|Re: I Apologise For My Insensitive Joke- Omega Chicks President by Mopolchi: 8:03am
Zeedarh:
|Re: I Apologise For My Insensitive Joke- Omega Chicks President by YourWife(f): 8:03am
Zeedarh:
Babe I feel u... Not hiding behind some anonymous handles/monikers.
Bells University Of Technology Post-utme Form Is Out 2012/2013 / Free Final Year Project Topics And Material / Toefl, Gre, Gmat, Satand Pte. Scam Alert!!!
