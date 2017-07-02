Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Health / Ganduje Completes Dawakin Tofa Hospital Upgrade (Photos) (3747 Views)

The 60 bed cottage Hospital is now upgraded to 180 beds General Hospital.



The Upgraded Hospital has the following Facilities:



Paediatric ward



Maternity ward

Ante-Natal ward



Accident and Emergency Wards.



Male wards



Female wards



Mortuary



Pharmacy



Staff Quarters



Gross monitoring



Ultra-Modern X-ray machine



Ultra-Sound Scanning machine



Digital Dental Machine



Baby Incubators



Operating Theatre equipment



Laboratory equipment



Physiotherapy equipment



Office Furniture



Landscaping and Interlocking



Access roads and Street lights.



This is in-line with the Ganduje's Adminstration to improve Health

care in the Rural and Urban areas in the State.





























Nice one 1 Like

Great 1 Like

























More

Ftc thief above me

He hasn't completed the upgrade, he only pretended to have completed it

















More

Marvel1206:

He hasn't completed the upgrade, he only pretended to have completed it

Lol. He don't pretend to work, he only pretend to sleep. Lol. He don't pretend to work, he only pretend to sleep.

To sick dey hungry me.

I love it whenever i read good news about or in northerners 1 Like

Friendng fizznation danmaiduguri nafeesaAA meaboki kyase furrr jamislaw

the sleeping govt working. Wow

We Need To Know How Much Was Spent... cos He may used this To Embezzled money 2 Likes

Nice work 180 beds.

APC governors and hard working are like 5 and 6 3 Likes

Oladimejyy:

I love it whenever i read good news about or in northerners

When it comes to news about the north, the penchant for bad news some folks have is grand in scale. Some even go to the extent of creating fictitious stories to paint us black. And bad news travel faster.



This will change when the north tell its story by itself. When it comes to news about the north, the penchant for bad news some folks have is grand in scale. Some even go to the extent of creating fictitious stories to paint us black. And bad news travel faster.This will change when the north tell its story by itself.

Rokaa:

Friendng fizznation danmaiduguri nafeesaAA [b]meaboki [/b]kyase furrr jamislaw

Yes, what do you want me to say?

That the northern governors are steadily investing in their ppl; while their chest beating counterparts are busy looting away their common wealth and deceiving their resentful hateful ppl that the north is largely responsible? Yes, what do you want me to say?That the northern governors are steadily investing in their ppl; while their chest beating counterparts are busy looting away their common wealth and deceiving their resentful hateful ppl that the north is largely responsible? 3 Likes

ItsMeAboki:





Yes, what do you want me to say?

That the northern governors are steadily investing in their ppl; while their chest beating counterparts are busy looting away their common wealth and deceiving their resentful hateful ppl that the north is largely responsible?





Lol. And for our governors with meagre IGR's to increase their efforts in diversifying their sources of income to be able to move their states to greater heights. To rid themselves of the lazy attitude of waiting for chicken change from the FG before making any positive impact on their subjects. Lol. And for our governors with meagre IGR's to increase their efforts in diversifying their sources of income to be able to move their states to greater heights. To rid themselves of the lazy attitude of waiting for chicken change from the FG before making any positive impact on their subjects.

Very nice

Where children of hate at?

If only our government officials can be working fairly, things would have been better off than now. Nigerian governors are hypocrites, they will award huge fund projects but unfortunately they will spend less than budgeted which brings about substandard projects.. Embezzlement is their watchword.. May God free us from them...

Nice one

Chidexter:

To sick dey hungry me.

See this one. See this one.

DEXTROVERT:

We Need To Know How Much Was Spent... cos He may used this To Embezzled money

Needles. You should ask your governor that embezzle all the money without doing some project first. After that you can come after those who chop and still deliver. Needles. You should ask your governor that embezzle all the money without doing some project first. After that you can come after those who chop and still deliver.

Give it to Northerners!



They do it big when they want to work!





Unlike the people that attach "Massive" to every bungalow they build on a plot

Blue3k:

Nice work 180 beds.



It is even a village hospital for that matter. When it come to hospital give it to Kano.





lalasticlala what are you doing. It is even a village hospital for that matter. When it come to hospital give it to Kano.lalasticlala what are you doing.

Ambode!

you have to gear-up to gear 4!

this Ganduje is not joking!

Abeg I get question. When last did the FG renovate it's hospitals? And them go say make we no restructure give states more duties.

Great

Buhari should return there