Ganduje Builds Giginyu & Zoo Road Hospitals Abandoned 10 Years Ago (Pics) / Governor Ganduje Destroys Illegal Drugs And Expired Food Items. Photos
|Ganduje Completes Dawakin Tofa Hospital Upgrade (Photos) by Rokaa: 12:48pm
Reconstruction and Equipping of Dawakin Tofa General Hospital has been Completed 100% by the Ganduje Adminstration.
The 60 bed cottage Hospital is now upgraded to 180 beds General Hospital.
The Upgraded Hospital has the following Facilities:
Paediatric ward
Maternity ward
Ante-Natal ward
Accident and Emergency Wards.
Male wards
Female wards
Mortuary
Pharmacy
Staff Quarters
Gross monitoring
Ultra-Modern X-ray machine
Ultra-Sound Scanning machine
Digital Dental Machine
Baby Incubators
Operating Theatre equipment
Laboratory equipment
Physiotherapy equipment
Office Furniture
Landscaping and Interlocking
Access roads and Street lights.
This is in-line with the Ganduje's Adminstration to improve Health
care in the Rural and Urban areas in the State.
http://www.arewaonline.com/34/ganduje-completes-dawakin-tofa-hospital
|Re: Ganduje Completes Dawakin Tofa Hospital Upgrade (Photos) by paulperry(m): 12:50pm
Nice one
|Re: Ganduje Completes Dawakin Tofa Hospital Upgrade (Photos) by xstry(m): 12:51pm
Great
|Re: Ganduje Completes Dawakin Tofa Hospital Upgrade (Photos) by Rokaa: 12:51pm
More
|Re: Ganduje Completes Dawakin Tofa Hospital Upgrade (Photos) by LORDEbusko(m): 12:52pm
Ftc thief above me
|Re: Ganduje Completes Dawakin Tofa Hospital Upgrade (Photos) by Marvel1206: 12:52pm
He hasn't completed the upgrade, he only pretended to have completed it
|Re: Ganduje Completes Dawakin Tofa Hospital Upgrade (Photos) by Rokaa: 12:53pm
More
|Re: Ganduje Completes Dawakin Tofa Hospital Upgrade (Photos) by Rokaa: 12:58pm
Marvel1206:
Lol. He don't pretend to work, he only pretend to sleep.
|Re: Ganduje Completes Dawakin Tofa Hospital Upgrade (Photos) by Chidexter(m): 12:59pm
To sick dey hungry me.
|Re: Ganduje Completes Dawakin Tofa Hospital Upgrade (Photos) by Oladimejyy(m): 12:59pm
I love it whenever i read good news about or in northerners
|Re: Ganduje Completes Dawakin Tofa Hospital Upgrade (Photos) by Rokaa: 1:03pm
Friendng fizznation danmaiduguri nafeesaAA meaboki kyase furrr jamislaw
|Re: Ganduje Completes Dawakin Tofa Hospital Upgrade (Photos) by Kyase(m): 1:05pm
the sleeping govt working. Wow
|Re: Ganduje Completes Dawakin Tofa Hospital Upgrade (Photos) by DEXTROVERT: 1:19pm
We Need To Know How Much Was Spent... cos He may used this To Embezzled money
|Re: Ganduje Completes Dawakin Tofa Hospital Upgrade (Photos) by Blue3k(m): 1:24pm
Nice work 180 beds.
|Re: Ganduje Completes Dawakin Tofa Hospital Upgrade (Photos) by yarimo(m): 1:29pm
APC governors and hard working are like 5 and 6
|Re: Ganduje Completes Dawakin Tofa Hospital Upgrade (Photos) by Rokaa: 1:33pm
Oladimejyy:
When it comes to news about the north, the penchant for bad news some folks have is grand in scale. Some even go to the extent of creating fictitious stories to paint us black. And bad news travel faster.
This will change when the north tell its story by itself.
|Re: Ganduje Completes Dawakin Tofa Hospital Upgrade (Photos) by ItsMeAboki(m): 1:53pm
Rokaa:
Yes, what do you want me to say?
That the northern governors are steadily investing in their ppl; while their chest beating counterparts are busy looting away their common wealth and deceiving their resentful hateful ppl that the north is largely responsible?
|Re: Ganduje Completes Dawakin Tofa Hospital Upgrade (Photos) by Rokaa: 2:23pm
ItsMeAboki:
Lol. And for our governors with meagre IGR's to increase their efforts in diversifying their sources of income to be able to move their states to greater heights. To rid themselves of the lazy attitude of waiting for chicken change from the FG before making any positive impact on their subjects.
|Re: Ganduje Completes Dawakin Tofa Hospital Upgrade (Photos) by astana1: 2:32pm
Very nice
|Re: Ganduje Completes Dawakin Tofa Hospital Upgrade (Photos) by burkingx(f): 2:54pm
|Re: Ganduje Completes Dawakin Tofa Hospital Upgrade (Photos) by NorthSide: 2:55pm
Where children of hate at?
|Re: Ganduje Completes Dawakin Tofa Hospital Upgrade (Photos) by lucrownt(m): 2:55pm
If only our government officials can be working fairly, things would have been better off than now. Nigerian governors are hypocrites, they will award huge fund projects but unfortunately they will spend less than budgeted which brings about substandard projects.. Embezzlement is their watchword.. May God free us from them...
|Re: Ganduje Completes Dawakin Tofa Hospital Upgrade (Photos) by itiswellandwell: 2:55pm
Nice one
|Re: Ganduje Completes Dawakin Tofa Hospital Upgrade (Photos) by FriendNG: 2:56pm
Chidexter:
See this one.
|Re: Ganduje Completes Dawakin Tofa Hospital Upgrade (Photos) by FriendNG: 2:58pm
DEXTROVERT:
Needles. You should ask your governor that embezzle all the money without doing some project first. After that you can come after those who chop and still deliver.
|Re: Ganduje Completes Dawakin Tofa Hospital Upgrade (Photos) by Benekruku(m): 2:59pm
Give it to Northerners!
They do it big when they want to work!
Unlike the people that attach "Massive" to every bungalow they build on a plot
|Re: Ganduje Completes Dawakin Tofa Hospital Upgrade (Photos) by FriendNG: 3:00pm
Blue3k:
It is even a village hospital for that matter. When it come to hospital give it to Kano.
lalasticlala what are you doing.
|Re: Ganduje Completes Dawakin Tofa Hospital Upgrade (Photos) by moninuola65: 3:00pm
Ambode!
you have to gear-up to gear 4!
this Ganduje is not joking!
|Re: Ganduje Completes Dawakin Tofa Hospital Upgrade (Photos) by Maduawuchukwu: 3:02pm
Abeg I get question. When last did the FG renovate it's hospitals? And them go say make we no restructure give states more duties.
|Re: Ganduje Completes Dawakin Tofa Hospital Upgrade (Photos) by opalu: 3:03pm
Great
|Re: Ganduje Completes Dawakin Tofa Hospital Upgrade (Photos) by DieBuhari: 3:03pm
Buhari should return there
|Re: Ganduje Completes Dawakin Tofa Hospital Upgrade (Photos) by DieBuhari: 3:05pm
Buhari should return there immediately
